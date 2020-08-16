The Volokh Conspiracy

Birthright Citizenship

Orrin Hatch's Constitutional Amendment to Abolish the Natural Born Citizen Clause

In 2003, the prominent conservative Republican senator proposed an amendment that would have eliminated the requirement that the president be a "natural born citizen."

Orrin Hatch
Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah).
In a previous post, I outlined the reasons why we should pass a constitutional amendment to abolish the requirement that the president must be a "natural born" citizen of the United States. It's worth noting that I am far from the first person to propose such an idea. Perhaps the most prominent previous proposal of this type was that of conservative Republican Senator Orrin Hatch (Utah), who put forward the Equal Opportunity to Govern Amendment in 2003. It would have opened up the presidency to anyone who has been a US citizen for at least 20 years.

Hatch retired in 2019, after serving for in the Senate for over forty years. But his October 2004 statement in favor of the amendment makes points that remain just as relevant today; though, sadly, the GOP's descent into anti-immigrant xenophobia makes it much less likely that a prominent conservative politician would submit a similar amendment now:

While there was scant debate on this provision during the Constitutional Convention, it is apparent that the decision to include the natural born citizen requirement in our Constitution was driven largely by the concern over 200 years ago that a European monarch might be imported to rule the United States.

This restriction has become an anachronism that is decidedly un-American. Consistent with our democratic form of government, our citizens should have every opportunity to choose their leaders free of unreasonable limitations. Indeed, no similar restriction bars other critical members of the government from holding office, including the Senate, the House of Representatives, the United States Supreme Court, or the President's most trusted cabinet officials.

The history of the United States is replete with scores of great and patriotic Americans whose dedication to this country is beyond reproach, but who happen to have been born outside of our borders. These include former secretaries of state Henry Kissinger and Madeline Albright, the current Secretary of Labor Elaine L. Chao, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Mel Martinez, who is now running for a Senate seat in Florida. As our Constitution reads today, none of these well-qualified, patriotic United States citizens could be a lawful candidate for President….

This is also true for the more than 700 immigrant recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor—our nation's highest decoration for valor—who risked their lives defending the freedoms and liberties of this great nation. But no matter how great their sacrifice, leadership, or love for this country, they remain ineligible to be a candidate for President. This amendment would remove this unfounded inequity.

Hatch's 20 year requirement strikes me as far too long. A much shorter period—say, five or ten years—should be enough to capture any possible benefit of imposing a waiting period, such as ensuring that the would-be candidate is loyal to US and knowledgeable about US politics. But, as a practical matter, few if any serious potential candidates are likely to have been citizens for much less than twenty years.  Even if imperfect, Hatch's amendment would be a huge improvement over the status quo, and would render eligible nearly all those naturalized citizens who would have a serious chance of winning a presidential election.

As noted in my last post on this topic, it is highly unlikely that an amendment like this can pass in the near future. But, for reasons also explained there, it is very possible that will change over time.

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. Leo Marvin
    August.16.2020 at 4:37 pm

    Orrin Hatch? Lol RINO.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    August.16.2020 at 4:58 pm

    “Hatch’s 20 year requirement strikes me as far too long. A much shorter period—say, five or ten years—should be enough to capture any possible benefit of imposing a waiting period, such as ensuring that the would-be candidate is loyal to US and knowledgeable about US politics.”

    OK, now you’re being totally unserious. A person who comes to the US as an adult, and spends a mere five or ten years here, has a substantial likelihood of remaining culturally an alien.

    Especially if we couple this with your other immigration proposals, which reduce the US to little more than a line on the map.

    1. Well Regulated Militia
      August.16.2020 at 5:01 pm

      unserious began at least with this observation – ” …the GOP’s descent into anti-immigrant xenophobia…”

    2. jjrzw72
      August.16.2020 at 5:39 pm

      Whether or a presidential candidate remains “culturally an alien,” is something that the voters can consider.

      You remind me of a weird girl I went to high school with, whose objection to getting rid of the citizenship clause was “Fidel Castro could then run for president.” I recall thinking “Let him lose the election if he really wants to.”

  3. Eddy
    August.16.2020 at 4:58 pm

    “A much shorter period—say, five or ten years—should be enough”

    OK, there’s a nine-year waiting period for naturalized citizens to be U. S. Senators. (US Constitution, Art. I, Sec. 3)

    A mere five year wait for Pres or VP would mean a naturalized citizen would be eligible for Pres or VP four years before being eligible for being a Senator.

    “We’ll trust you in the White House, but we don’t trust you in the Senate!”

    1. jjrzw72
      August.16.2020 at 5:40 pm

      Presumably, the amendment changing the “natural born citizenship” clause would also change the citizenship requirements for senator.

      1. Eddy
        August.16.2020 at 5:43 pm

        Really? What complaints have there been about the 9-year Senate rule, and are those complaints justifiable?

  4. captcrisis
    August.16.2020 at 5:00 pm

    You write as if Hatch was “trying to do the right thing”. In fact the party wanted to clear the way for Schwarzenegger who at that point was their up and coming star. Republicans were already virulently nativist, most notably in the 1988 campaign where WASPs like Barbara Bush called Michael Dukakis a foreigner.

    1. Curly4
      August.16.2020 at 5:13 pm

      Why did you use the racists term WASP? Especially when all racists terms are being expunged form the vocabulary?

      1. Eddy
        August.16.2020 at 5:14 pm

        Person’s of non-color? Persons of paleness? White devils?

  5. Ben_
    August.16.2020 at 5:02 pm

    As always, so very, very many seem extremely interested in helping anyone not born here. When someone born here could use some help, who cares? Anyone born here should apparently be thankful for whatever crumbs fall from the table of the people who matter.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      August.16.2020 at 5:48 pm

      Grievance-consumed, whining white males are among my favorite culture war casualties — and the target audience of this blog.

  6. Curly4
    August.16.2020 at 5:10 pm

    Why should there be any delay in a naturalized citizen to run for any political office. The fact that that person came to the US and decides to be a citizen with all the trouble it takes to become a citizen should indicates that that person believes in the United States otherwise that person would not have chosen to become a citizen.

    1. Mike Adamson
      August.16.2020 at 5:32 pm

      I wonder the same thing. Extended waiting times don’t seem faithful to the American spirit.

    2. Well Regulated Militia
      August.16.2020 at 5:35 pm

      You’re right about the process to become naturalized as it stands today, but its absurd to think the politicians wont make that easier in the future, in particular for those who came here illegally.

  7. Eddy
    August.16.2020 at 5:10 pm

    If the amendment said 35 years (that is, making the citizenship period equal the age a natural-born President has to be), and if the effective date was postponed until five years after ratification (in order to avoid the amendment being an immediate vehicle for any particular individual’s Presidential campaign), then I’d say go for it.

    1. Eddy
      August.16.2020 at 5:13 pm

      This would abolish the idea that being born abroad would taint you for life, and it would allow for the eligibility of people born abroad but who spent most of their lives as citizens, but it wouldn’t open the White House gates to all and sundry.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        August.16.2020 at 5:29 pm

        But opening the White House gates, indeed, ALL gates, to all and sundry is his aim.

        Your proposal is quite reasonable. Five years on American soil won’t make you an American culturally. Ten, maybe. Spending the majority of your life here? If that’s not going to do it, nothing will.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          August.16.2020 at 5:51 pm

          70 years on American soil won’t necessarily make you an American culturally . . . look at how many disaffected, gay-bashing, immigrant-hating, stale-thinking racists who can’t stand modern America still haven’t been replaced yet.

          1. Eddy
            August.16.2020 at 5:58 pm

            It’s so cute and nonthreatening when leftists talk about replacing and stomping on people, and forcing progress down their throat sideways.

  8. librarian
    August.16.2020 at 5:16 pm

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_presidential_qualifications_by_country

