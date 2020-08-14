magazines

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Shutdown of California's Gun Magazine Ban

The overturned law would have required confiscating all magazines holding more than 10 rounds in California.

111759922_m
( Oleksii Olkin )

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 panel decision, today upheld a lower court's shutting down of California's ban on gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, so-called "large capacity magazines" (LCMs).

The decision in the case of Duncan v. Becerra upheld a district court decision for summary judgment against the state of California from March 2019. The law barring LCMs as currently amended was a result of Proposition 63 in 2016.

Because of this lawsuit, initially filed just before the newest iteration of the LCM ban went into effect, the state has been legally enjoined from actually enforcing it. Now the 9th Circuit says it should never be able to. The law, if applied, would have demanded confiscation or destruction of all the tremendous number of previously legal LCMs in Californians' hands.

The District Court had decided there was "no genuine dispute of material fact that section 32310 violates the Second and Fifth Amendments of the United States Constitution, and ordered summary judgment for the [LCM] Owners" who were suing the state. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals today agrees with that conclusion.

Judge Kenneth K. Lee wrote today's 9th Circuit panel decision, in which he was joined by Judge Consuelo Callahan. The judges concluded that barring citizens from owning and using more than half of the magazines for sale in the United States, ones that come along with a wide variety of commonly purchased handguns, strikes to the core of the Second Amendment right to own arms for self-defense, since the LCM ban barred possession of a self-defense tool commonly used for lawful purposes.

For some perspective, Judge Lee notes that "from 1990 to 2015, civilians possessed about 115 million LCMs out of a total of 230 million magazines in circulation….Today, LCMs may be lawfully possessed in 41 states and under federal law."

In buttressing the significance of the self-defense right the Second Amendment enshrines, Judge Lee discusses

Perhaps the most poignant and persuasive reminder of the fundamental right to self-defense…the denial of that right to Black Americans during tragic chapters of our country's history….Post-Civil War state legislation and the Black Codes in the South deprived newly freed slaves of their Second Amendment rights…Meanwhile, armed bands of ex-Confederates roamed the countryside forcibly disarming and terrorizing African Americans….Our country's history has shown that communities of color have a particularly compelling interest in exercising their Second Amendment rights. The Second Amendment provides one last line of defense for people of color when the state cannot — or will not — step in to protect them.

Women and "members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) communities" are also singled out in the decision as often needing a vigorously defended right to bear arms. "The Second Amendment is not a relic relevant only during the era of Publius and parchments," Judge Lee declares. "It is a right that is exercised hundreds of times on any given day."

Our current strife-torn nation might make this point of Judge Lee's especially resonant: "Law-abiding citizens trapped in high-crime areas where
the law enforcement is overtaxed may defend themselves in their homes with a handgun outfitted with LCMs. And in incidents of mass chaos and unrest, law enforcement simply may be unable to protect the people, leaving them solely
responsible for their own safety in a seemingly Hobbesian world."

Relying on language and reasoning in the Supreme Court's dominant Second Amendment decision, 2008's Heller case, the judges found no reason to consider LCMs to be unusual, or to conclude the magazine ban is the sort of longstanding regulation on arms that should be granted deference as presumptively lawful. Some such laws would include, Judge Lee writes, those that bar "possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill" and "prohibitions on carriage in sensitive locations, and conditions or qualifications on the commercial sale of firearms."

The judges granted the state interest the law supposedly furthered qualified as compelling. Still, the LCM ban was not appropriately "narrowly tailored" toward achieving that interest, since the magazine ban was not "the least restrictive means" toward that goal.

Despite not being guns, the panel finds that magazines are an essential element of a gun serving its self-defense function. "Firearms or magazines holding more than ten rounds have been in existence — and owned by American citizens — for centuries. Firearms with greater than ten round capacities existed even before our nation's founding, and the common use of LCMs for self-defense is apparent in our shared national history," Judge Lee writes, and the decision provides many pages of historical examples to prove this point.

The 9th Circuit's panel decision also explored the tricky and complicated question of what level of scutiny to apply to the law's impingement on Second Amendment rights, concluding that "strict" scrutiny was appropriate. As Judge Lee wrote, "If a challenged law does not strike at the core Second Amendment right or substantially burden that right, then intermediate scrutiny applies….Only where both questions are answered in the affirmative will strict scrutiny apply." And as above, they did find the LCM ban both strikes at the core of the right, and substantially burdens it.

Even if the 9th Circuit panel had been less restrictive in their scrutiny standard, Judge Lee said the law would have failed even "intermediate scrutiny" since "while the interests expressed by the state qualified as 'important,' the means chosen to advance those interests were not substantially related to their service." Judge Lee points out the state's attempts to defend the idea that the LCM law would in fact prevent important public harms were poorly argued and provided little hard evidence that any past actual harms would have been prevented by application of the law.

Judge Lee insists that "Our decision today is in keeping with Ninth Circuit
precedent. While we have not articulated a precise standard for what constitutes a substantial burden on core Second Amendment rights, we have consistently stated that a law that bans possession of a commonly used arm for self-defense — with no meaningful exception for law-abiding citizens — likely imposes a substantial burden on the Second Amendment." Judge Lee notes the 9th Circuit has seen fit to apply merely intermediate scrutiny to laws that merely barred localized sales of certain arms, or those that imposed waiting periods on purchases. But full-on possession bans with no grandfather clauses, Judge Lee thinks, should not stand in his Circuit.

The dissent from Judge Barbara Lynn insists, among other things, that other federal circuit courts considering similar issues upheld the laws, though Lee in his opinion mostly insists those other cases involved LCM restrictions short of total ban and confiscation.

Judge Lynn also relies on an earlier 9th Circuit case, Fyock v. Sunnyvale, upholding a District Court that did not overturn a California city's LCM ban and seemed to ratify the use of intermediate scrutiny in such cases. Judge Lee believes that in Fyock "We held only that the district court did not abuse its discretion by choosing intermediate scrutiny based on the limited record before it on a preliminary injunction appeal," a distinct issue from whether intemediate scrutiny is actually appropriate or justified.

While the specifics of some of the other LCM restriction cases Judge Lynn discusses are not the same in all respects as those in Duncan v. Becerra, her listing of them does indicate enough tumult among federal circuits to make it perhaps ripe for the Supreme Court to weigh in in the future on an appropriate case on the general question of LCM restrictions.

 

Brian Doherty is a senior editor at Reason and author of Ron Paul's Revolution: The Man and the Movement He Inspired (Broadside Books).

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.14.2020 at 6:50 pm

    “Law-abiding citizens trapped in high-crime areas where
    the law enforcement is overtaxed may defend themselves in their homes with a handgun outfitted with LCMs. And in incidents of mass chaos and unrest, law enforcement simply may be unable to protect the people, leaving them solely
    responsible for their own safety in a seemingly Hobbesian world.”

    Peaceful protests hammered a final coffin nail in any arguments against the second amendment for the next generation at least. Platinum lining of city blocks being burned down while CNN insisted everything was “mostly peaceful”.

    1. Serial Microaggressor
      August.14.2020 at 7:53 pm

      Nobody NEEDS more than 10 rounds to survive a riot…

  2. TrickyVic (old school)
    August.14.2020 at 6:59 pm

    Our betters winning.

  3. TrickyVic (old school)
    August.14.2020 at 7:02 pm

    According to the AnyClip video Reason is so kind to have on the bottom right of my window, A U.S. appeals court in Philly say NJ can ban magazines greater than 10 rounds.

    1. Jima
      August.14.2020 at 7:07 pm

      Good, let’s kick it up to SCOTUS.

      1. DJK
        August.14.2020 at 7:46 pm

        Be careful what you wish for. A few Biden SCOTUS appointments could wreck 2nd Amendment protections completely. There’s no chance this makes it to SCOTUS anytime soon.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.14.2020 at 7:09 pm

      NJ is way more totalitarian than CA when it comes to guns.

    3. B G
      August.14.2020 at 7:44 pm

      From what I can find, the 3rd Circuit has taken the appeal on the NJ case but hasn’t ruled yet; the most recent article I can find is from 6/17 saying that the court heard arguments in the most recent case, but every headline about a ruling is dated in 2018 and 2019 (so, not the case that went to appeal in 2020).

      This looks like the 9th only overturned the forcible confiscation of existing magazines and criminalizing simple posession, not the continuing prohibition on selling or manufacturing new ones in the state.

      If two circuits rule differently on the same issue, it seems like it’ll force the hand of the USSC to finally take up a case on this and issue a ruling. Things could get interesting if Biden wins and RBG retires, then the court might take up some 2A cases while the Senate is fighting through the confirmation process for the replacement (which generally takes at least 2 months, and the GOP contingent in the Senate will be motivated to slow down by whatever means possible after recent battles) with the left/authoritarian wing down a vote. They might even issue some rulings that could preemptively cause a lot of trouble for a big chunk of the agenda Biden is claiming he’ll push.

      1. TrickyVic (old school)
        August.14.2020 at 7:53 pm

        Here is something saying the 3rd Circuit upholds the ban. But it’s from 2018. I guess that says something about AnyClip.

        https://www.abajournal.com/news/article/3rd_circuit_upholds_ban_on_firearm_magazines_holding_more_than_10_rounds

      2. DJK
        August.14.2020 at 7:55 pm

        If the eight member scenario plays out, there’d be no real reason for SCOTUS to grant cert. If they did, it likely wouldn’t change anything nationally. Ties keep the lower court ruling in place without creating precedent. We know there are four pro-2A votes (Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh). We also know there are four anti-2A votes (Ginsburg, Kagan, Sotomayor, Breyer). Roberts seems to vote whichever way avoids controversy.

        If Roberts could be relied upon to be pro-2A, the Court would have already ruled on another case. On the other hand, he’s clearly not anti-2A. It seems pretty clear that he will continue to do his squishy middle routine as long as he’s the centrist vote. It will take RGB being replaced by a Trump appointment or one of the Justices on the right being replaced by a Biden appointment to really change 2A jurisprudence one way or another.

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.14.2020 at 7:10 pm

    Somehow, the judge went full SJW in his decision, and still got it right.

    1. perlchpr
      August.14.2020 at 7:17 pm

      I was wondering if it was intentional.

  5. loveconstitution1789
    August.14.2020 at 7:28 pm

    All gun control laws are unconstitutional as they violate the protections set forth in the 2nd Amendment and there is no government power to ban products or services.

    1. Longtobefree
      August.14.2020 at 8:06 pm

      Quit interjecting logic and reason on the Reason site.
      Thank You.

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    August.14.2020 at 7:42 pm

    Michael Hihn has been a libertarian activist longer than most of us have been alive. And he says libertarians should demand comprehensive gun safety legislation including, but not limited to, bans on deadly military style assault weapons and large magazines.

    We desperately need Biden appointees if we’re going to have a court system that rules the correct way on gun safety.

    #LibertariansForGunSense
    #UnbanMichaelHihn

    1. Gray_Jay
      August.14.2020 at 7:48 pm

      LOL.

  7. Gray_Jay
    August.14.2020 at 7:47 pm

    Off to the en banc hearing…

    1. DJK
      August.14.2020 at 7:57 pm

      It’s ridiculous that the 9th Circuit’s “en banc” review does not include all of its judges. Split the 9th Circuit in two.

Please to post comments