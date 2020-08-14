Television

Lovecraft Country Makes Actual Monsters Out of America's Tormented Racial History

But do the metaphors hold up?

|

lovecraftcountry_1161x653
"Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

Lovecraft Country. HBO. Sunday, August 16, 9 p.m.

Everything you need to know about Lovecraft Country happens in the first two or three minutes. A black GI is racing through hilltop trenches, fighting hand-to-hand with Chinese troops in a scene that looks like something out of the Korean War epic Pork Chop Hill.

There's noise outside the trench, and the soldier leaps up to the battlefield just as the film turns from black and white to color. No Chinese up there—just flying saucers, Martian war robots from The War Of The Worlds, and befanged, leathery, winged things, all lurching toward the Americans.

As they close in, a voice crackles over the soundtrack: "What's a matter? Where you going, black boy?" But then, salvation: One of the bestial bellies splits open to reveal Jackie Robinson, the Dark Destroyer, swinging his mighty bat, and saurian heads going flying in all directions as he connects. And the dream dissolves to reveal a young black man awaking from a troubled sleep on a seedy bus as the rural South cascades past the windows.

That's Lovecraft Country: A mélange of spectacular special effects, nerdy obsession, and crippling racial animus, all wrapped up in a tumbling free-form narrative that doesn't make much sense.

Produced by a team led by J.J. Abrams and based on Matt Ruff's cult novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country—a 10-hour HBO miniseries—is a weird mess of imaginative but failed metaphors in which America's tormented racial history is presented as a pulp horror story.

It's an interesting idea, but pulp horror stories are best consumed in a single, quick encounter, before their limitations of plot and characterization become too obvious to ignore. Lovecraft Country is reduced to one of the walking dead long before its final credits roll.

Set in the mid-1950s, Lovecraft Country is the tale of a cross-country trek from Chicago to Massachusetts by three black friends. Korean War vet Atticus Turner (Jonathan Majors, Da 5 Bloods) is in search of his missing father. Turner's uncle George (Courtney B. Vance, who played Johnnie Cochran in the FX miniseries on the O.J. Simpson case) joins the trip to gather material for the line of books he publishes, The Safe Negro Travel Guide. (Yes, in the 1950s and '60s, such things were necessary.) And Atticus' childhood pal, singer Leti Lewis (Jurnee Smollet, True Blood), is basically along for the ride.

They share more than a desire to find Atticus' father. All three are science-fiction nerds, obsessed with the dark fantasy novels of H.P. Lovecraft and his circle and seemingly undisturbed by the anything-but-subtle racism of some of them. (Many of their books are obtained through George's combination garage-bookstore-publishing-house business, in my opinion an underutilized financial concept.)

Lovecraft's work largely was based on the concept that our universe is a tiny bubble in a much grander cosmos of relentless chaos and senseless violence. When the walls are breached from time to time, monstrous entities with a voracious appetite for grisly pandemonium break through. It was, perhaps, a metaphor for Lovecraft's belief that America was a holdout against the bedlamite threat of immigration from Africa and Asia.

Lovecraft Country inverts the bioracist formula of Lovecraft's work and turns America into a mindless brutal landscape in which lunatic violence can explode against black people at any moment. Sometimes the perpetrators are shotgun-wielding rednecks, sometimes the toothy slime worms of Lovecraft's imagination. (The latter might have been expected by Atticus and his companions, who seem to have overlooked that their destination—Ardham, Massachusetts—has a name suspiciously similar to Arkham, the Massachusetts city in which some of Lovecraft's most lurid tales took place.) In terms of intellect and moral indifference, it scarcely seems to matter which is which.

As a metaphor, that may work out; as a story, much less so. The beauty of Lovecraft's ideas in terms of literary utility was that because the monsters existed, by definition, outside the world of human rationality, he didn't have to spend a lot of time developing characters or rationales or even plots. Just poke a hole in the space-time continuum and set the creatures to biting stuff. That works just fine for Lovecraft's 12-year-old fans, who may indeed enjoy Lovecraft Country between its talky bits. For the rest of us, it's kind of, well, wormy.

It's a shame, because, in its more muted moments, Lovecraft Country offers a disturbing reminder of the totalitarian society in which black Americans lived for its first 200 or so years. It's the quiet vignettes, not the shotgun blasts and chase scenes, that the story is told most effectively: The long line of bedraggled black workers at the end of the day, waiting endlessly for the always-tardy "colored" bus to talk them back to the poor side of town. The father leading his little daughter past the door of an ice-cream stand, around the corner to the pickup window for black customers.

And, when a local vehicle pulls up to rescue the passengers of a broken-down interstate bus, the way that Attricus and the other black passengers, without being told a thing, simply shoulder their luggage and start walking, all too aware that they're not welcome to ride.

As they trudge toward the next town, one of them asks Atticus about the book he's carrying. It's one of Edgar Rice Burroughs' novels about Mars, Atticus explains, in which a former Confederate army officer is magically transported to Mars, where he becomes a warlord among the planet's weakling natives. "How can you enjoy a story about a Confederate?" wonders the other traveler.

"Stories are like people," Atticus replies. "You're just trying to cherish them and overlook their flaws." Not this one.

Advertisement

NEXT: Ninth Circuit: Ban on Magazines with >10 Rounds Violates Second Amendment

Glenn Garvin is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    August.14.2020 at 2:28 pm

    Wait so this mini serieries with racist overtones has
    1. An absentee black father
    2. A black monster that black people fight?
    Please stop glorifying black on black violence

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.14.2020 at 2:28 pm

    HBO has really gone down the tubes. I swear the programming staff were all interns at an NPR station.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.14.2020 at 2:41 pm

      I stopped reading at “produced by J.J. Abrams.” I’ve had enough of his reverse Midas touch.

  3. Eddy
    August.14.2020 at 2:29 pm

    The way Garvin is trapped on the Satellite of Love watching bad movies is a horror story in itself.

    Lovecraft himself didn’t write any stories on that premise, probably because it was too frightening to him.

  4. Art Kumquat
    August.14.2020 at 2:32 pm

    I see now why hbo laid off 600 people. This sounds terrible.

  5. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.14.2020 at 2:44 pm

    Produced by a team led by J.J. Abrams…

    No need to read any further, this will be a hard pass for me. J.J. Abrams may be the most useless, overrated hack in the history of Hollywood.

    1. Square = Circle
      August.14.2020 at 3:40 pm

      J.J. Abrams may be the most useless, overrated hack in the history of Hollywood.

      I liked Alias, but it’s been downhill-in-a-nosedive ever since.

  6. Muzzled Woodchipper
    August.14.2020 at 3:04 pm

    Why would he be riding on a bus in the rural south if he was going from Chicago to Massachusetts?

    1. Eddy
      August.14.2020 at 3:25 pm

      It’s non-Euclidean geometry. Try and keep up.

    2. mad.casual
      August.14.2020 at 3:28 pm

      The detour from shadowy evil lurking in New England towns to apprehension about Asia/Africa is equally nonsensical.

      I don’t know which is the bigger mess, the actual show, or the review.

      At this point, I half expect a review that openly questions why H.G. Wells chose to portray black people as Morlocks.

  7. mad.casual
    August.14.2020 at 3:14 pm

    Lovecraft’s work largely was based on the concept that our universe is a tiny bubble in a much grander cosmos of relentless chaos and senseless violence. When the walls are breached from time to time, monstrous entities with a voracious appetite for grisly pandemonium break through. It was, perhaps, a metaphor for Lovecraft’s belief that America was a holdout against the bedlamite threat of immigration from Africa and Asia.

    This misportrayal of Lovecraft is sub par for a seventh grader who didn’t read the material for his book report. I mean, FFS, that’s not even how bubbles work.

  8. Brett Bellmore
    August.14.2020 at 3:16 pm

    “The beauty of Lovecraft’s ideas in terms of literary utility was that because the monsters existed, by definition, outside the world of human rationality, he didn’t have to spend a lot of time developing characters or rationales or even plots.”

    This seriously wrongs Lovecraft, who actually did bother to develop a cosmology and paid attention to the motivation of, yes, even his monsters. In “At the Mountains of Madness”, antarctic explorers stumble across preserved Old Ones, and accidentally revive them. Horror ensues, but it is perfectly rational horror: The Old Ones have dissected their victims, making anatomical drawings and taking samples, and then stored away portions for provisions as they make a trek to supposed refuge. Even the horrified explorer notices that the Old Ones are just acting like he would have in a similar situation, and sympathizes with their fate when the refuge proves false.

    The more nebulous, alien monstrosities are simply so much greater than humanity, that they react to finding us as we would in finding a nest of termites in our house. We’re just pests to be exterminated if we’re noticed, a repeated theme in Lovecraft’s works.

    Is Garvin maybe confusing Lovecraft’s own works with some of the atrocious movies and miniseries that were made from them?

    1. Eddy
      August.14.2020 at 3:27 pm

      Yeah, Garvin should read some Lovecraft – get at least a basic idea of the mythos.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        August.14.2020 at 3:38 pm

        I usually recommend “Dream Quest of Unknown Kadath” to beginners; It’s much lighter on the horror, and more lyrical.

Please to post comments