Republicans, Democrats Debate Whether Next Relief Bill Should Be $1 Trillion or $2 Trillion

Plus: Uber, Lyft threaten to suspend California operations following court decision, New Zealand reimposes lockdown measures in response to new COVID-19 cases, and Kamala Harris's hawkish foreign policy.

Pelosi
Talks over another coronavirus relief package have stalled following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D–Calif.) insistence that the White House agree to at least $2 trillion in new spending as a precondition of continued negotiations.

Senate Republicans have introduced a $1 trillion relief bill; a not insubstantial sum that is nevertheless short of the $3.5 trillion measure House Democrats passed back in May.

"Democrats have compromised. Repeatedly, we have made clear to the Administration that we are willing to come down $1 trillion if they will come up $1 trillion," Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) said in a joint statement released Wednesday evening. "We have again made clear to the Administration that we are willing to resume negotiations once they start to take this process seriously."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin issued a statement of his own blaming Pelosi, who he says "made clear that she was unwilling to meet to continue negotiations unless we agreed in advance to her proposal, costing at least $2 trillion," Mnuchin added that "the Administration is willing to move forward with legislation that allows for substantial funds for schools, child care, food, vaccines, hospitals, PPP for small businesses, rental assistance, broadband, airports, state and local government assistance, and liability protection for universities, schools, and businesses."

Helping to hold things up is White House Chief of Staff and former House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, who The Wall Street Journal reports is taking a tougher line on additional spending measures.

Senate Republicans' $1 trillion proposal includes calls for another round of $1,200 stimulus checks, $150 billion in aid to state and local governments, a $200 weekly unemployment benefit, as well as a few pet defense projects.

Democrats' $3 trillion proposal would instead provide a $600 unemployment bonus, plus close to $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments. It also includes $175 billion in assistance to homeowners and renters.

President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum on Saturday that taps $44 billion of already-appropriated disaster relief funding to create a new $400 unemployment bonus, of which $100 would have to be provided by state governments.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) is reportedly urging Democrats and the White House to come to a deal. Up to 20 senate Republicans are reportedly a no vote on any new relief funding, meaning McConnell will need every Democratic vote he can get.

Regardless of what passes, it is remarkable that the lower-bound proposal on the table is a $1 trillion relief effort that comes just months after the passage of the $2.3 trillion CARES Act.

Rideshare giants Uber and Lyft both say they may have to pause service in California due to a court decision from earlier this week requiring them to treat drivers on their platforms as employees.

"If the court doesn't reconsider, then in California, it's hard to believe we'll be able to switch our model to full-time employment quickly," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Wednesday during an MSNBC interview.

Lyft President John Zimmer said the same thing during a quarterly earnings call with investors on Wednesday.

On Monday, a San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled that California's infamous A.B. 5 labor law forbids rideshare companies from classifying drivers as independent contractors, meaning these companies must provide benefits like health insurance and sick pay.

An internal Uber assessment found that this would require the company to raise prices by 20-111 percent in California, with less densely populated areas seeing larger price hikes.

Lyft, Uber, and delivery businesses like Doordash and Instacart, are backing a state ballot initiative that would exempt workers using their apps from the requirements of A.B. 5.

New Zealand is reimposing lockdown restrictions in the city of Auckland after a rash of new COVID-19 cases. Most businesses and schools in the city must now close. Restaurants and bars can offer take-out only.

The island nation had gone more than 100 days without any community spread, reports NPR.

The new cases appear to have spread in a workplace setting, reports Science. One New Zealand public health professor speculates the cases are the result of some sort of screening failure at the border.

  • The U.S. State Department might require Chinese government-funded Confucian institutes on college campuses to register as foreign agents.
  • Instagram's answer to social media app Tik Tok is reportedly a "dud."
  • The Trump administration is considering whether it can cut taxes without Congress.
  • You thought 2021 was going to be better? Think again.
  • Socialist publication In These Times has a series of pieces on Sen. Kamala Harris' (D–Calif.) surprising foreign policy hawkishness.
  • Republicans and Democrats near agreement on further reforms to the Paycheck Protection Program, which has provided loans to distressed small businesses during the pandemic.
  • Life got you down? Perhaps thinking about death will make you feel better.
  • The six podcast genders:

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    August.13.2020 at 9:32 am

    New Zealand is reimposing lockdown restrictions in the city of Auckland after a rash of new COVID-19 cases.

    Hey, Antifa, I have something you might want to look at.

    1. Jerryskids
      August.13.2020 at 10:02 am

      “A rash of new cases”. There’s 14 new cases. Fourteen. Not fourteen thousand or fourteen hundred, four. teen. How the hell are these delicate little snowflakes able to survive everyday life?

      1. JesseAz
        August.13.2020 at 10:10 am

        And almost all related to a single family who had a foreign family member in quarantine.

    2. Overt
      August.13.2020 at 10:03 am

      I thought New Zealand had closed its borders to anyone traveling? Apollo’s Arrow strikes again.

      Even the most drastic measures do not eradicate this virus. If you think you can knock it to zero, just look at New Zealand- an Island nation that had locked the entire country down- to see that it is a pipe dream.

      1. JesseAz
        August.13.2020 at 10:11 am

        What was that old pandemic game where fucking Madagascar always locked down before you could infect it.. .

        1. Mother's lament
          August.13.2020 at 10:15 am

          Somebody just won; https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-53499803

      2. Rufus The Monocled
        August.13.2020 at 10:18 am

        The suppression theory is cruel and tramples civil liberties. NZ and Australia are retards beyond belief.

      3. Red Rocks White Privilege
        August.13.2020 at 10:24 am

        As I pointed out the other day, Vietnam did it too, and ended up with a more powerful strain to contend with.

        The Gen-X pols who are largely running the show now are demonstrating that they aren’t fit to run a lemonade stand, much less a complex society.

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      August.13.2020 at 10:17 am

      Hello.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    August.13.2020 at 9:34 am

    Instagram’s answer to social media app Tik Tok is reportedly a “dud.”

    You let people post short videos. How difficult is that?

    1. Don't look at me!
      August.13.2020 at 9:47 am

      But does it have a catchy name?

    2. Unable2Reason
      August.13.2020 at 10:10 am

      But does it come with free Chinese take-away for each post?

      1. Don't look at me!
        August.13.2020 at 10:20 am

        An hour later you want to post again.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    August.13.2020 at 9:35 am

    The Trump administration is considering whether it can cut taxes without Congress.

    Can it cut spending without Congress? Maybe look into that.

    1. JesseAz
      August.13.2020 at 10:12 am

      seeing as he was impeached for not spending money fast enough in Ukraine…

    2. Overt
      August.13.2020 at 10:25 am

      Was any federal employee laid off or furloughed during the Pandemic? No one was flying. I know that the TSA Pre-Check application I made for my daughter has never been processed. No one was going to the DMV. Interstate crime was down.

      Why weren’t we shutting these people down?

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    August.13.2020 at 9:36 am

    You thought 2021 was going to be better? Think again.

    With the Dems in power, love guns are going to be confiscated anyway.

    1. Moonrocks
      August.13.2020 at 10:26 am

      Love guns? So they’re finally going to forcibly transition men.

      1. Moonrocks
        August.13.2020 at 10:27 am

        But seriously, the Dems won’t win in 2020. It’s no use worrying about what they won’t be able to do.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    August.13.2020 at 9:37 am

    Republicans and Democrats near agreement on further reforms to the Paycheck Protection Program…

    Are there any horses left in that barn?

  6. Ken Shultz
    August.13.2020 at 9:37 am

    “Once Again, Kamala Harris’ Record as a Prosecutor Was Less Than Progressive”

    —-C.J. Ciaramella

    https://reason.com/2020/08/12/once-again-kamala-harris-record-as-a-prosecutor-was-less-than-progressive/#comments

    Being a progressive is about using the coercive power of government to force people to make sacrifices for the greater good–as progressives see it. Support for the police is, thus, integral to what it means to be progressive–whether we’re talking about using the police state to force people to buy insurance they don’t want or using it to force people to stop drinking large servings of sugary soft drinks. There isn’t anything fundamentally less than progressive about Harris’ support for the police, and the police continue to be a dominant force in the politics of progressive cities–from New York to Chicago and San Francisco.

    The social justice warriors and the press have gone insane during a pandemic driven economic collapse, but that doesn’t make Kamala Harris’ support for the police state any less progressive than it was before the pandemic. And it should be noted that the data we’ve seen suggests that everyone from 80% of the African-American community (cited by Gillespie courtesy of Gallup) to suburban white women who are buying guns for the first time en masse–neither typically progressive group appears to be in favor of reducing the role of the police in our society.

    Just because anti-fa and the news media have decided that apologizing for the police is less than progressive this summer doesn’t make it so. Actually, it appears that both anti-fa and the news media are delusional on that point right now. Whether its anti-fa “protesting” through vandalism, looting, arson, and antagonizing the police or the news media’s support for these activities by pretending they amount to mere protesting rather than riots, the general public–progressive or otherwise–does not support them. How delusional must they be if they believe that you’re less than progressive if you want to distance yourself from rioting?

    The issue here isn’t that Kamala Harris ls less than progressive because of her support for the police. The issue is delusional people in the news media who imagine that support for the police is less than progressive. And we shouldn’t fall under their influence. On the one hand, we know the news media is completely full of bias and shit. On the other hand, subconsciously or otherwise, we seem to internalize their narrative and make it our own. Nothing is the way it is just because the news media says so, and that includes what progressive voters really think about the police and what it means to be a progressive.

    P.S. If the city charter committee in Minneapolis hadn’t pulled the referendum on defunding the police from the November ballot, the progressive voters of Minneapolis probably would have voted against it.

    1. Nardz
      August.13.2020 at 9:47 am

      Selective application of an overly broad legal code (overcharging the harmless and undercharging legit threats to their community), for the purpose of social engineering and centralizing political power, is the essence of progressivism.

      1. Ken Shultz
        August.13.2020 at 10:14 am

        Exactly. The media didn’t just get out in front of the American people. They got way too far ahead of progressives, too.

        Meanwhile, Ciaramella seems to be dreaming about what being a progressive is. Some people want progressive politicians to be libertarians so badly, they start hallucinating. Apologizing for the police is less than progressive–are they kidding?!

        Progressivism is an authoritarian movement founded on state police power and forced sacrifice. Everything they are is some flavor of that from the individual mandate for Medicaid expansion to their arguments for state action on global warming. Forced sacrifice in a police state isn’t just what they do. It’s who they are, and that’s who they’ve been for a very long time.

        Here’s a song about Jerry Brown from 40 years ago:

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dc3pvLPnWRU

      2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        August.13.2020 at 10:28 am

        Cue the Proggies to poison the thread by characterizing this demonstrable policy (i.e. yesterday’s links re Portland) as nothing more than a viscous alt-right conspiracy theory. And somehow make it about Trump.

    2. Unable2Reason
      August.13.2020 at 10:14 am

      Makes you wonder how they’re going to grab up all the guns without the police.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        August.13.2020 at 10:30 am

        A big magnet?

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    August.13.2020 at 9:38 am

    Senate Republicans have introduced a $1 trillion relief bill…

    What’s left of the GOP is going to have such a hangover next year.

    1. Unable2Reason
      August.13.2020 at 10:17 am

      A trillion here, a trillion there, pretty soon you’re talking about real money.

  8. Juice
    August.13.2020 at 9:44 am

    we are willing to come down $1 trillion if they will come up $1 trillion

    LOL we’re fucking doomed.

    1. Don't look at me!
      August.13.2020 at 9:50 am

      It’s not real money.

    2. creech
      August.13.2020 at 10:04 am

      Two burglars fighting over division of the loot.

    3. Compelled Speechless
      August.13.2020 at 10:17 am

      A perfectly reasonable compromise?

      1. Overt
        August.13.2020 at 10:27 am

        I see they have been reading up on the Donald Trump/My Kindergartner strategy of negotiation.

        Me: You get one cookie.
        Her: I want 10 cookies. But I am willing to compromise at 5.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    August.13.2020 at 9:50 am

    The U.S. State Department might require Chinese government-funded Confucian institutes on college campuses to register as foreign agents.

    Confucius say, “Man who attend Chinese school get education in Communism, like every other college student.”

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.13.2020 at 10:01 am

      That’s pretty much what the Confucius Institutes are for–communist indoctrination with a “China Numbah One!” twist.

      The one at Arizona State got shut down for basically acting like a foreign agent for the CCP.

  10. Nardz
    August.13.2020 at 9:50 am

    http://www.zerohedge.com/political/uks-first-socially-distanced-concert-has-fans-sitting-metal-boxes

    Now that’s how you dystopia

    1. Gray_Jay
      August.13.2020 at 10:07 am

      That first photo looked like a Pink Floyd album cover. Just surreal. All it needed was some floating pig in the background. Though, since it’s the modern UK, they’ll just substitute in a police camera drone.

    2. Don't look at me!
      August.13.2020 at 10:25 am

      How could that possibly be a profitable concert?

  11. H. Farnham
    August.13.2020 at 9:53 am

    “Up to 20 senate Republicans are reportedly a no vote on any new relief funding”

    “it is remarkable that the lower-bound proposal on the table is a $1 trillion relief effort”

    Sounds like the lower-bound is $0. Maybe an atta-boy/girl would be appropriate for those Senators.

  12. Mother's lament
    August.13.2020 at 9:55 am

    Peaceful Protesters attacked Ronald McDonald House because nothing says social justice like scaring the shit out of kids with cancer.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMUBCQUYQ00

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.13.2020 at 10:06 am

      “DEY GOTZ INSURANCE THO!”

    2. Gray_Jay
      August.13.2020 at 10:12 am

      Enraging. Absolutely infuriating. I’m surprised at just how pissed off I got after watching that.

      That cop in the thread yesterday was inappropriate, given his position, but he wasn’t wrong.

    3. Unable2Reason
      August.13.2020 at 10:27 am

      Looks like a test of the Broken Window Fallacy: Does breaking the window of a cancer patient stimulate their immune systems?

  13. Ken Shultz
    August.13.2020 at 9:56 am

    “Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion proposal includes calls for another round of $1,200 stimulus checks, $150 billion in aid to state and local governments, a $200 weekly unemployment benefit, as well as a few pet defense projects.

    Democrats’ $3 trillion proposal would instead provide a $600 unemployment bonus, plus close to $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments.”

    The difference between that $150 billion the Republicans want to spend and the $1 trillion the Democrats want to spend is huge–more so than the dollar difference between them. My understanding is that the $150 billion the Republicans are proposing would go specifically to help reopen schools and would be conditional on their reopening (they want working mothers back on the job). The $1 trillion in the Democrats’ bill for state and local government is just a bailout–especially for states with out of control pension obligations.

  14. John
    August.13.2020 at 9:56 am

    https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/08/12/wow-chicago-neighborhood-ejects-blm-protesters-police-station/

    A protest Tuesday started over a Chicago police-involved shooting and ended when Englewood residents pushed back. Expletives were dropped, and there was pushing and shoving, which forced the protesters to retreat.

    A caravan started on 64th and Cottage Grove, and the protesters eventually ended up in front of the 7th District police station, but it didn’t last long.

    “If you ain’t from Englewood, get the F*** out of here,” longtime neighborhood resident Darryl Smith told protesters….

    “A lot of people saying the looting started because of Englewood. We are tired of Englewood getting a black eye, those people were opportunist,” Smith said.

    He says he’s not buying it and he and other Englewood residents had wanted the protesters from Black Lives Matter Chicago, Good Kids Mad City and other groups to leave.

    BLM has made protests synonymous with rioting and looting. They have only themselves to blame for people not wanting BLM protests in their neighborhoods and towns.

    1. Mother's lament
      August.13.2020 at 10:03 am

      But they don’t care because this was all about the election and Trump and they don’t give a fuck about actual black lives, because that’s not what Soros pays them for.

    2. Illocust
      August.13.2020 at 10:05 am

      That’s good to hear. This shit will stop when the only neighborhoods that BLM can burn down are the ones they themselves came from.

    3. Gray_Jay
      August.13.2020 at 10:15 am

      Englewood is an exceptionally dangerous neighborhood of Chicago. Tops in total casualties so far this year, and #2 in fatalities, per heyjackass. I’m surprised the residents limited themselves to pushing and shoving.

  15. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    August.13.2020 at 9:56 am

    What’s up, Peanuts?

    We have two suckass Big Gov parties that both want to spend trillions we don’t have and will be taxed for later.

    One is filled with Aborto–Freaks, rednecks, and Bible Beaters and the other has the cancel culture PC retards in it.

    It is like we need a third party of limited powers. Or something like that.

    1. Brian
      August.13.2020 at 10:03 am

      If those are you big problems, you’re not paying attention.

    2. Mother's lament
      August.13.2020 at 10:08 am

      Aborto–Freaks, rednecks, and Bible Beaters

      Baby-killing and hating on the proletariat and their beliefs is important work in Nuttplug’s world.
      Sooo progressive.

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.13.2020 at 10:12 am

      You could try a political narrative that didn’t pass it’s sell-by date in 2006.

      1. Gray_Jay
        August.13.2020 at 10:17 am

        “2006.”

        ‘Too old.’

    4. Sevo
      August.13.2020 at 10:22 am

      Don’t you have a kid to diddle, turd?

  16. Nardz
    August.13.2020 at 9:57 am

    http://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/crisis-belarus-sign-global-division

    If you’re interested in an alternative perspective to the Atlantic council/global socialist narrative

    1. Compelled Speechless
      August.13.2020 at 10:24 am

      On a side note, if we can’t enact ranked voting here, can we at least add the “against all candidates” option?

      1. Nardz
        August.13.2020 at 10:30 am

        Isn’t that option labeled “Jo Jorgensen”?

  17. JesseAz
    August.13.2020 at 9:58 am

    So far the gun control measure loved the most by the left, Universal Background Checks, has had zero convictions in the year since passage in New Mexico.

    https://bearingarms.com/cam-e/2020/08/12/bad-news-universal-background-check/

    Using the narrative that there is no voting fraud because there are very few convictions… I believe this means there are no illegal gun sales ever.

    1. JesseAz
      August.13.2020 at 9:58 am

      Speaking of which… NYT somehow manages to blame the US for illegal gun sales and crime in Britain.

      https://bearingarms.com/cam-e/2020/08/12/nytimes-american-guns-british-crime/

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.13.2020 at 10:15 am

      I guarantee the blue collar people out in the sticks are blatantly ignoring the law. That law was passed to soothe fee-fees in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

      1. Gray_Jay
        August.13.2020 at 10:19 am

        “soothe ‘fee-fees’ in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.”

        Urban Dictionary has some…different…definitions for fee-fee than what I think you meant.

  18. JesseAz
    August.13.2020 at 9:59 am

    Voters reject the D.A. who charged Officer Rolfe with murder charges in the Rayshard Brooks incident.

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/08/12/voters-oust-da-who-charged-officer-in-rayshard-brooks-shooting-with-murder-n2574225

  19. Ken Shultz
    August.13.2020 at 9:59 am

    How many times have I argued that there will never be a time when the government is so flush with cash that they decide to cut spending? Who here believes that if California, Illinois, and New York state only raised taxes and had more revenue to spend, that they would spend less? These governments will only cut spending when they have no other option–no tax increases, no bailouts, no option but to cut spending. These opportunities to cut spending present themselves during recessions, and guess what’s happening to spending at the state and municipal level right now?

    “State and local governments reduced spending at a 5.6% annual rate in the second quarter as they laid off workers and pulled back on services to offset plunging tax revenues. More cuts are on the way.

    Moody’s Analytics estimates that without additional federal aid, state and local budget shortfalls will total roughly $500 billion over the next two fiscal years. That would shave more than 3 percentage points off U.S. gross domestic product and cost more than 4 million jobs, said Dan White, head of fiscal policy research at Moody’s.

    Talks in Congress on another economic relief package have stalled, with assistance for state and local governments among the sticking points. Democrats are pushing for $950 billion.

    Republican leaders, who didn’t include aid for cities and states in their initial plan, have offered $150 billion. They cite concerns about growing U.S. deficits and debt, and they say some state budget woes predate the pandemic.

    President Trump, in a tweet on Monday, suggested Democrats “only wanted BAILOUT MONEY for Democrat run states and cities that are failing badly.”

    —-WSJ

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-hit-state-budgets-create-a-drag-on-u-s-recovery-11597224600

    The time for libertarians to stand up for smaller government and against spending is right fucking now, and the way to do it is to support President Trump. Anybody who doesn’t want to starve bloated state governments of cash so that they need to lay off government employees if it means they have to support Trump are not principled fiscal conservatives. Being principled means you stand by your principles even when it’s hard to do so. Refusing to make the government smaller if it means supporting Trump is the opposite of being principled. It means you’re a phony fiscal conservative.

    1. John
      August.13.2020 at 10:04 am

      It doesn’t really work to starve the beast at the federal level since the feds can just print their own money. That states, however, cannot do that. They have to live within their means. So, refusing to raise taxes will at some point force them to cut spending.

      1. Cyto
        August.13.2020 at 10:24 am

        Not if I send them a huge stack of cash I don’t have!! /UncleSam

      2. Compelled Speechless
        August.13.2020 at 10:29 am

        The states may not be able to print money, but they have been able to get the feds to do it for them when they’re willing to kiss the ring. Before this whole corona “crisis” is over, there will be state bailouts. Set your watch by it.

      3. Ken Shultz
        August.13.2020 at 10:30 am

        Printing their own money has a cost, too, in terms of inflation. It’s hard to “enjoy” the negative consequences of that would-be inflation when the rest of the world scoops up our debt and helps keep interest rates so low. It looks like the treasury market is finally starting to see some higher rates with all the spending we’ve been doing, but up until last week, the consensus seemed to be that we might be following Germany into negative interest rates on our ten year notes. In other words, up until last week, they seemed to be spending without any negative consequences on interest rates.

        Regardless, there are still negative consequences to “printing” money at the federal level, especially in terms of inflation, expectations of the future by businesses, etc.–even if the negative consequences are delayed. At some point, the world will become saturated with U.S. dollar denominated debt despite us being the prettiest horse in the glue factory. And when we reach that point, we will see double digit inflation again. When we have to refinance our debt at 10% rather than 1%, that interest expense will crowd out other spending, and the larger the amount of debt we’ve floated, the harsher the consequences of our past deficit spending will be.

        Staving the beast may not be the total solution to deficit spending at the federal level, but it’s still part of the solution. Just like at the state level, the federal government will never be so flush with tax revenue that they decide not to spend it. Hell, Keynes even argued that the reason government spending is the solution to the consumers’ marginal propensity to save during recessions is because the government can be relied on to spend every penny they get. Depriving them of tax revenue, therefore, does reduce spending lower than it would be if they had more of our money to spend–even if they spend more next year than they did this year. They won’t cut spending until they have no other option, too, and depriving them of tax revenue does limit their options.

        If they won’t cut spending until we deprive them of the ability to raise more money in taxes, then cutting their revenue with tax cuts is a necessary step to make them cut spending, too.

    2. Nardz
      August.13.2020 at 10:09 am

      But libertarians have to prove they’re independent thinkers by having the exact same opinions regarding orangemanbad as the MSM/left

    3. Cyto
      August.13.2020 at 10:23 am

      Yes! All 14 true libertarians come forth and hold up the light of liberty that all may see!

      This time, it shall be different! This time the people will hear us!

    4. eyeroller
      August.13.2020 at 10:29 am

      Your argument for supporting Trump is remarkably unconvincing.

  20. JesseAz
    August.13.2020 at 10:01 am

    Democrats and Media continue to have an effect at scaring Americans in regards to Covid (no it is not novel).

    https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/08/12/morning-consult-americans-growing-opposed-reopening-schools-daycares/

    Remember, the polling shows the average american believes 30 million people have died in the US of Covid.

  21. JesseAz
    August.13.2020 at 10:02 am

    Quick, someone arrest Roger Stone:

    WikiLeaks
    @wikileaks
    137 documents from @WikiLeaks
    on newly announced Vice Presidential Running Mate Kamala Harris

  22. lap83
    August.13.2020 at 10:02 am

    “a comprehensive guide to podcasts”

    A blue check guide to podcasts

    There are thousands of podcasts in different industries. Not just media and politics

  23. JesseAz
    August.13.2020 at 10:03 am

    The Babylon Bee
    @TheBabylonBee
    Chicago Weatherman Predicts Another Huge Murder Front This Weekend

    Is it funny when it’s true?

  24. JesseAz
    August.13.2020 at 10:05 am

    New Zealand is reimposing lockdown restrictions in the city of Auckland after a rash of new COVID-19 cases. Most businesses and schools in the city must now close. Restaurants and bars can offer take-out only.

    From the article: 14 new Covid-19 cases reported

    That is the new definition of Rash? It is more likely people stop being tested since they didn’t want to be the ones to break the streak.

  25. JesseAz
    August.13.2020 at 10:06 am

    The Trump administration is considering whether it can cut taxes without Congress.</i?

    Call it a penalRebate. It will pass by Roberts easily.

  26. Jerryskids
    August.13.2020 at 10:13 am

    Democrats once again bitching about Republicans refusal to compromise when what they’re offering is a punch in the face and they’re complaining that we won’t accept a kick in the nuts. The problem is that the GOP lets the Dems frame the discussion because they’re only too happy to go along with the Dems proposals, they just don’t want to take any responsibility for it. They’re much happier being the loyal opposition than providing any leadership.

  27. JesseAz
    August.13.2020 at 10:15 am

    Fucking tragic story:

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2020/08/12/a-fiveyearold-got-executed-in-north-carolinaand-no-one-wants-to-talk-about-it-n2574241

    1. Gray_Jay
      August.13.2020 at 10:30 am

      Shooter is a repeat felon. Gun control certainly stopped him from getting a gun.

      Guy did, I think, a total of six months confinement for his myriad of prior offenses.

    2. Mother's lament
      August.13.2020 at 10:30 am

      Media is Ignoring It

      Duh. How’s reporting on that going to help elect Biden?

  28. Nardz
    August.13.2020 at 10:16 am

    “Phony is a very gendered term”

    http://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1293902706072080384?s=19

    1. Cyto
      August.13.2020 at 10:27 am

      that just cannot be real

  29. Rich
    August.13.2020 at 10:16 am

    Debate Whether Next Relief Bill Should Be $1 Trillion or $2 Trillion

    “What difference at this point does it make?”

  30. Brandybuck
    August.13.2020 at 10:16 am

    > Republicans, Democrats Debate Whether Next Relief Bill Should Be $1 Trillion or $2 Trillion

    Lube up!

  31. Overt
    August.13.2020 at 10:19 am

    The CDC has a report of Excess Deaths that they have been filling out.

    https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/excess_deaths.htm

    If you drill into the data, you find two interesting things.

    1) New York seems to be (with several spot checks) the only state whose Reported COVID deaths (see worldometers, 33,000) undercount the number of Excess Deaths reported by the CDC (37,000 – 41,000). New York is undercounting COVID deaths by 15 – 20%.

    2) If you drill into the data, you find that most of the “Excess Deaths” come from two places:
    a) Deaths classified as caused by Dimentia and Diabetes.
    b) “Predicted Excess Deaths”- which is where the CDC looks at how many morgues have reported in, and then extrapolates how many deaths there will have been if the remainder report in. There has been a large spike of these predicted deaths in the last 4 weeks- a spike that hasn’t been reported anywhere.

    It is HIGHLY likely that those Dementia and Diabetes deaths are misclassifications of elderly people who died from COVID.

    The predicted excess deaths is suspicious, but could be an artifact of modeling. Nevertheless, if it is true, then it means all the noise about Florida and Georgia is failing to mention with glorious New York.

    Now if I were a crazy guy, I’d suggest that Cuomo and his lackeys misclassified the deaths of all the old people he killed, and they are intentionally slow-playing recent deaths to avoid being mixed into the news about a spike. But I am not crazy, so it must just be a coincidence, right? Right?

    1. John
      August.13.2020 at 10:30 am

      I wonder if some of the excess deaths are caused by the psychological effects of nursing homes being effectively run as prisons for months now. I can’t help but think that people deprived of contact with their families are not more likely to give up and die than they would be otherwise.

  32. John
    August.13.2020 at 10:23 am

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/08/12/portland-antifa-mayor-candidate-cant-bring-herself-to-condemn-attempted-murder-in-violent-riots-n776421

    Portland Antifa mayor candidate cannot bring herself to condemn attempted murder and violent riots.

    Ladies and Gentleman, you 2020 Democratic Party. This is who they are.

  33. Brandybuck
    August.13.2020 at 10:24 am

    As much as I love tax cuts, having the president do it all in his authority is wrong. It’s up to congress to legislate, and the executive to sign off or veto. The president can cajole and hector congress all he wants, but he doesn’t get to cut taxes all on his own.

    The man is incredibly ancient. Maybe he’ll be reelected, but eventually he won’t be in office any more. Eventually there will be a tax and spend Democrat in the White House. DO YOU WANT THAT DEMOCRAT TO BE ABLE TO RAISE TAXES WITHOUT CONGRESS? Get your heads out of the sand and realize that such power will Make America Fucked Again. MAFA. All power that you hand to Trump is also being given to the next Democrat president.

Please to post comments