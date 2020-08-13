Brickbat: Surely You Can't Be Serious

Poltimore Arms pub owner Steve Cotten in Exmoor, England, recently announced (as a joke) he was turning his beer garden into an international airport. In fact, he had hired the owner of a micro-light airplane to take customers on flights over the village, taking off and landing from a nearby field. But when local planning officials heard Cotten's announcement they didn't think it was funny. They sent him a letter asking him to clarify his plans to see if there were any violations of local planning rules.