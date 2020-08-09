Remembering Judge Stephen F. Williams

On Saturday, I noted with sadness the passing of the Honorable Stephen F. Williams, a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Given Judge Williams' importance for administrative law and the academy, I thought it was worth noting some of the additional remembrances and celebrations of his life that have been posted since.

Several of Judge Williams' former clerks memorialize him at Notice & Comment, where Aaron Nielson also celebrates Williams' intellectual legacy and notes the large number of legal academics who clerked in his chambers. The Washington Post obituary is here.

Judge Williams was a regular panelist and participant in programs at the American Enterprise Institute. In 2002 he lectured on legal reform in early 20th-century Russia (broadcast on C-Span), a subject that he also addressed in two books. AEI remembers Judge Williams here.

In 2006, a portrait of Judge Williams was hanged at the D.C. Circuit. A transcript of that ceremony, including remarks from his colleagues and several former clerks, can be found here.