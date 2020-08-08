The Volokh Conspiracy

Tentative Thoughts on Trump's Four Executive Actions

The Trump Administration tries to employ the Regents strategy before the election.

Earlier today, I linked to President Trump's four new executive actions. Here are my tentative thoughts.

The Trump Administration is carrying into execution what I've dubbed the Regents strategy. First, confer benefits through the under-enforcement of the law. Second, hope that the Supreme Court allows the executive action to go into effect. Third, allow people to rely on those policies. Fourth, there are now reliance interests. Therefore, pursuant to Regents, it will be tougher for the court to unwind the policy in the future.

The play is at Step #2. I assume that some district court, somewhere, will enjoin these polices. (D.D.C. clerks, please report to your chambers, ASAP). And, I'll assume that the Circuit Courts will decline to stay the injunction. At that point, it all falls to–who else–Chief Justice Roberts. If he declines to stay the injunction, then the Regents strategy fails. These plans failed to launch. If Roberts stays the injunction, then the Regents strategy goes into motion.

What will Roberts do here? Jon Adler explained that Roberts Roberts is skeptical of lower-court injunctions. That is, he likes to maintain the status quo. What exactly is the status quo?  As it stands now, people are receiving certain benefits. Congress failed to act. Therefore, those benefits stand to disappear. I can see Roberts saying, "Well, we should preserve the status quo, and ensure there is no massive disruption, so I'll stay the injunction." Then Roberts will say, "You know, these leaks really are a big deal. Maybe Josh is right. I should step down." Scratch that last part. But I think I'm right about the status quo analysis. Roberts's preference is for things to stay the way they are, and a stay of an injunction would keep things the way they are.

Furthermore, the question of congressional standing looms large. Yesterday, the D.C. Circuit punted in Mnuchin. This case considered whether the House has standing to challenge a violation of the Appropriations Clause. (Jon Adler wrote about this issue yesterday). I could see the Chief staying an injunction solely because the congressional standing issue is unresolved. (After Virginia House of Delegates, I think this issue is a basically settled.) And once again, Trump gets past stage #2.

Now, a few comments about policy. Trump took specific actions that will be very popular. Sure, law professors can fight over the separation of powers issues. But the people who benefit from these policies will gladly, or perhaps begrudgingly, accept the money. The optics for legal challenges are bad. Will the House of Representatives go to court to ensure that people have to pay taxes? Will states go to court to block people from receiving unemployment benefits? Will landlords go to court to make it easier to evict people? Will lenders go to courts to ensure that student loans are paid? Trump's strategy is diabolical.

Trump also put Vice President Biden in a tough spot. All of these orders expire in December 2020. Trump said if he is re-elected, he would continue the policies, and forgive some of the loans. What is Biden going to do? He favors the policy, opposes the executive actions, and prefers legislation? Again, law professors love those sorts of arguments. I have been repeating that line for years with respect to DACA. But average people will not be happy with it. Biden is stuck between a rock and a hard basement.

One final note. The biggest losers today are employers. Will corporations actually stop withholding payroll taxes? Sure, Trump approved that action. But federal law remains in place. Will any compliance department actually stop withholding payroll taxes on the promise of an executive action? A Biden administration could prosecute these companies. Thus, employers will now be at odds with their employees who demand their full salary. Perhaps an employer would be a good litigant to challenge this executive action, as there is no regulatory uncertainty.

I will dig into the orders soon. But the optics on this case are not obvious. So much of the Trump Administration's actions have been flubbed. These actions look, at first glance at least, more careful.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Sebastian Cremmington
    August.8.2020 at 6:33 pm

    Trump is flailing now…I don’t think analysis needs to be any deeper than that. The problem is Trump was on a losing course in February and his advisers should have told him to pull a Chris Christie in order to change his trajectory. So Christie made Sandy out to be the apocalypse and worked with Obama and ended up getting re-elected. Trump made the mistake that voters believed his bs about the economy and he was on a course to win in November.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    August.8.2020 at 6:36 pm

    The payroll tax deferral is a double whammy: If it does go into effect, it doesn’t relieve the tax payer of an obligation to pay the taxes, just ends withholding of them.

    So, come next April, a lot of people who have been enjoying getting all the money they worked for suddenly face a huge bill that reminds them of just how freaking high their taxes really are.

    That’s bound to have political effects, and might force Congress to roll back payroll taxes.

    1. Martinned
      August.8.2020 at 6:38 pm

      At which point millions of white men all over America will have miraculously forgotten whose idea that was in the first place.

    2. Krychek_2
      August.8.2020 at 6:48 pm

      Great, so then the deficit will soar even higher. At some point our credit will be maxed out. Do anti tax Republicans have a plan in place for when that happens?

    3. Armchair Lawyer
      August.8.2020 at 6:49 pm

      It’s quite a bit worse than that. Remember, people have to pay taxes on unemployment, but that isn’t withheld.

      Come 2021, a lot of normal Americans are going to be hit with MASSIVE tax bills that they weren’t expecting. Couple that with withholding issues…

  3. MollyGodiva
    August.8.2020 at 6:37 pm

    Biden as an easy out. He will simply say that he will enact legislation to continue the polices, but in a legal manner. But it is my prediction that these actions will enshrined into law by Congress soon anyhow.

    1. Martinned
      August.8.2020 at 6:38 pm

      Because social security doesn’t really need funding after all? Have you suddenly been converted to the MMT magic money tree?

      1. MollyGodiva
        August.8.2020 at 6:42 pm

        I said “say”, not “do”.

  4. Sidney r finkel
    August.8.2020 at 6:41 pm

    Notice the lack of condemnation by conservatives here. Is there any action that Trump can take that would cause his so-called conservative supporters to put principle over policy? Is there any action Trump would take that would result in abandonment on principle by so-called conservatives, including the author of this post?

    Anybody want to speculate on the fury from the right if Obama had done this? Nobody, didn’t think so.

    We now know the answer to those questions. Pure bllind following the Trumper, intellectual integrity be damned.

    1. Mike Adamson
      August.8.2020 at 6:49 pm

      I don’t see this as a problem for Biden and Congress can legislate appropriately when the Senate is prepared to do so. I’m happy for those who need support given the lack of action on the virus.

  5. Krychek_2
    August.8.2020 at 6:46 pm

    This would be the same Donald Trump who spent most of 2016 complaining about Obama’s use of executive orders?

    1. Krayt
      August.8.2020 at 6:50 pm

      “Oh no, the Republicans are weaponizing our tactics against us!”, shocking entry #413

  6. Doug Heffernan
    August.8.2020 at 6:59 pm

    Will most recipients of unemployment benefits be satisfied with $300, when they were getting $600 (especially when the opposing party was insisting upon continuing the $600 benefit)?

    The popularity of the unemployment benefits will depend upon how many recipients can get by on $300, when they have the fresh memory of what it was like to get by on $600. And they’ll know exactly which lone individual cut it by 50%. Maybe some will be thrilled with $300, together with the knowledge that they are saving “the government” a lot of money by not getting $600 anymore.

    And the chances of any red states bumping the $300 to $400 are pretty low. So, it is a definite 50% cut in trumplandia.

    If Trump really wanted to be diabolical, as the blackman kid so credits him, he would have kept the benefit at the same level. Then the democrats would have nothing (at least about unemployment benefits). But he cut it by half, when he had the discretion to do any amount. So he owns all of the cut.

