The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
President Trump's Four Executive Actions
(1) Student loan payment relief, (2) assistance to renters and homeowners, (3) deferring payroll tax obligations, (4) assistance for COVID-19.
Today, President Trump took four executive actions. I hope to dive into each action in detail later. (Only one is actually an executive order, the rest are memoranda). Here are links to each action:
- Memorandum on Continued Student Loan Payment Relief During the COVID-19 Pandemic.
- Executive Order on Fighting the Spread of COVID-19 by Providing Assistance to Renters and Homeowners.
- Memorandum on Deferring Payroll Tax Obligations in Light of the Ongoing COVID-19 Disaster.
- Memorandum on Authorizing the Other Needs Assistance Program for Major Disaster Declarations Related to Coronavirus Disease 2019.