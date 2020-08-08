The Volokh Conspiracy

President Trump's Four Executive Actions

(1) Student loan payment relief, (2) assistance to renters and homeowners, (3) deferring payroll tax obligations, (4) assistance for COVID-19.

Today, President Trump took four executive actions. I hope to dive into each action in detail later. (Only one is actually an executive order, the rest are memoranda). Here are links to each action:

  1. Memorandum on Continued Student Loan Payment Relief During the COVID-19 Pandemic.
  2. Executive Order on Fighting the Spread of COVID-19 by Providing Assistance to Renters and Homeowners.
  3. Memorandum on Deferring Payroll Tax Obligations in Light of the Ongoing COVID-19 Disaster.
  4. Memorandum on Authorizing the Other Needs Assistance Program for Major Disaster Declarations Related to Coronavirus Disease 2019.

 