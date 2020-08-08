I Never Expected to Be Thanked in an SF Story

From noted SF writer Ken Liu's short story Byzantine Empathy in Breaker Magazine, republished in the recently released The Hidden Girl and Other Stories:

Author's Note: I'm indebted to the following paper for the term "algics" and some of the ideas about the potential of VR as a social technology: Lemley, Mark A. and Volokh, Eugene, Law, Virtual Reality, and Augmented Reality (March 15, 2017).

Nice! Any other SF writers who want to read Mark's and my article, and use whatever ideas you like, can find it right here; for more on algics, see here. And any aspiring law professors should remember the First Law Of Legal Scholarship: Never pass up an opportunity to cowrite with Mark Lemley.