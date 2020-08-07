Cancel Culture

'Cancel Culture' Is a Dangerous, Totalitarian Trend

It's a game of gotcha, played by people who want to destroy their political opponents—and drive them into the outer darkness.

|

dreamstime_xl_19085997
(Photo 19085997 © Kamil Macniak - Dreamstime.com)

During the apex of Soviet totalitarianism, when Joseph Stalin was hosting show trials and overseeing a vast network of gulags (labor camps for political prisoners), Russian citizens were encouraged to denounce their fellow workers, party colleagues and family members who had committed some anti-revolutionary offense.

In one instance, a student at a Leningrad university sent a letter to Pravda, which captured the essence of these denunciations: "How can a parasite who always sobs when he hears Lenin's name and groans when he hears Stalin's…how can such a person be allowed to remain in the walls of the institute?" It's unclear what happened to the perpetrator, but he probably wasn't long for this world.

Fortunately, the United States has a First Amendment that forbids the government from punishing people for "offensive" writing and thought crimes. Our nation has a free-wheeling environment, where everyone can spout off about anything. Yet, even in this brave new social media world, the totalitarian mindset runs deep. Many Americans are eager to "cancel" people who utter verboten thoughts.

There's no agreed-upon definition of "cancel culture," but an open letter published in July in Harper's Magazine, signed by 153 writers and intellectuals, defined it as "an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty."

Cancel cultists call "for swift and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought," they wrote. The signers also found it roubling that "institutional leaders, in a spirit of panicked damage control, are delivering hasty and disproportionate punishments." That the letter appeared in a left-of-center publication was noteworthy given that most—but not all—of these attacks come from the left.

Shortly before the letter's publication, Boeing's head of communications, Niel Golightly, announced his resignation after a fellow employee dredged up a 33-year-old article he published as a young Navy pilot. He argued that allowing women in combat "would destroy the exclusively male intangibles of war fighting and the feminine images of what men fight for—peace, home, family."

Most Americans probably no longer agree with his argument, but it was well within the mainstream of the debate at the time. Golightly told The New York Times those views no longer represent ones he holds today, noting that, "As youngsters, we've tried out ideas; we've done things that we look back on and say, 'That was kind of silly, but boy did I learn from that.'"

Frankly, I don't think anyone should have to apologize for expressing an earnest opinion, let alone one made decades earlier. But his mea culpa didn't earn him a reprieve for his counterrevolutionary thoughts. This might explain, in part, why so few people apologize for anything these days, but double down—even in cases where an apology is in order.

Private companies obviously have the right to part ways with employees who express views that cause them embarrassment, but too often companies behave the way that letter detailed—by pursuing damage control and dishing out disproportionate punishments.

There's a huge difference between someone who once expressed a view that no longer is in vogue—and ones who, say, post decidedly racist messages on online forums. Unfortunately, the totalitarian cancel culture allows no distinctions. It's a game of gotcha, played by people who want to destroy their political opponents—and drive them into the outer darkness.

The result is self-censorship, a narrowing of the public discussion and, as counterintuitive as it seems, the proliferation of crazy ideas on the Internet. The first two points are obvious. How many of us think twice before posting a legitimate message—not because the post is offensive per se, but because of the possible repercussions if some numbskull interprets it the wrong way?

We're allowing negation by society's dullest and most easily offended members. Regarding my third point, I suspect that as the boundaries of "appropriate" discourse recede, more people take refuge in their own social-media bubbles, where they can post crazy conspiracy theories and other nonsense without pushback. There's nothing wrong with calling BS on people's writing. It is wrong, however, to incite mobs to destroy their livelihoods.

Most culture-canceling comes from progressives, but conservatives engage in this behavior, as well. I can't tell you how many writers have demanded – to me, my editor and the publisher—that I apologize for my column last week objecting to the use of federal thuggery to quell the Portland riots and protests. I remember the angry "shut up, you traitor" demands when this editorial page opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Sure, these examples are a long way from the Soviet denunciations, but we need to realize that if we stay on our current trajectory it will, as the Harper's letter noted, "weaken our norms of open debate and toleration of differences in favor of ideological conformity."

This column was first published in the Orange County Register.

Advertisement

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: August 7, 2010

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. aeeza trump
    August.7.2020 at 8:02 am

    Every month start earning more cash from $20,000 to $24,000 by working very simple j0b 0nline from home. I have earned last month $23159 from this by just doing this 0nline w0rk for maximum 3 to 4 hrs a day using my laptop. This home j0b is just awesome and regular earning from this are much times better than other regular 9 to 5 desk j0b. Now every person on this earth can get this j0b and start making dollars 0nline just by follow instructions on the given web page>>>>>>>>>>Lifestylereview.com

    1. Emily_ashly
      August.7.2020 at 8:04 am

      ●US Dollar Rain Earns upto $550 to $750 per day by google fantastic job oppertunity provide for our community pepoles who,s already using facebook to earn money 85000$ every month and more through facebook and google new project to create money at home withen few hours.Everybody can get this job now and start earning online by just open this link and then go through instructions to get started……….►► Click For Full Detail.

  2. Walter Bean
    August.7.2020 at 8:15 am

    Roubling. Very roubling.

    1. Echo Chamber
      August.7.2020 at 9:21 am

      I thought that was another dig at the U.S. going Soviet, but that would have been rubling

  3. Jerryskids
    August.7.2020 at 8:27 am

    …an open letter published in July in Harper’s Magazine, signed by 153 writers and intellectuals, defined it as “an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty.”

    Cancel cultists call “for swift and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought,” they wrote. The signers also found it roubling that “institutional leaders, in a spirit of panicked damage control, are delivering hasty and disproportionate punishments.”

    And then what happened? Oh, that’s right, the insane shrieking of the insane leftists “WE ARE NOT INSANE LEFTISTS WHO GO AROUND CANCELING PEOPLE FOR SPEAKING THEIR MINDS!!” caused many of these people to withdraw their objections lest they be canceled.

  4. Juice
    August.7.2020 at 8:30 am

    Sure, these examples are a long way from the Soviet denunciations

    I wouldn’t say it’s that far off. “They want you dead, but they’ll settle for your submission.”

    1. R Mac
      August.7.2020 at 8:34 am

      And getting closer by the day.

  5. Emily_ashly
    August.7.2020 at 8:40 am

    Start making cash online work easily from home.i have received a paycheck of $24K in this month by working online from home.Full Detail.

  6. Ken Shultz
    August.7.2020 at 8:49 am

    “Most culture-canceling comes from progressives, but conservatives engage in this behavior, as well. I can’t tell you how many writers have demanded – to me, my editor and the publisher—that I apologize for my column last week objecting to the use of federal thuggery to quell the Portland riots and protests. I remember the angry “shut up, you traitor” demands when this editorial page opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

    I think the author is missing one of the key differences between authoritarianism and totalitarianism–specifically the one about how totalitarians aren’t content with using the government to control what we do. Totalitarians insist on using the government to control what we think and how we feel.

    “Traditional autocrats leave in place existing allocations of wealth, power, status, and other re- sources which in most traditional societies favor an affluent few and maintain masses in poverty. But they worship traditional gods and observe traditional taboos. They do not disturb the habitual rhythms of work and leisure, habitual places of residence, habitual patterns of family and personal relations. Because the miseries of traditional life are familiar, they are bearable to ordinary people who, growing up in the society, learn to cope, as children born to untouchables in India acquire the skills and attitudes necessary for survival in the miserable roles they are destined to fill. Such societies create no refugees.

    Precisely the opposite is true of revolutionary Communist [read “totalitarian”] regimes. They create refugees by the million because they claim jurisdiction over the whole life of the society and make demands for change that so violate internalized values and habits that inhabitants flee by the tens of thousands in the remarkable expectation that their attitudes, values, and goals will “fit” better in a foreign country than in their native land.

    —-Jeane Kirkpatrick

    https://www.commentarymagazine.com/articles/jeane-kirkpatrick/dictatorships-double-standards/

    The totalitarian progressives and social justice warriors in America today are obsessed with using the government to remake our ideas about race, gender, our most fundamental constitutional rights, law enforcement, etc., and they’re determined to use the government to remake the economy into a carbon free socialist paradise, too.

    To suggest that conservatives are the same in this regard because they were upset that someone opposed government crackdowns in Portland or opposed the Iraq War is to miss one of the characteristics that make totalitarianism distinct. The social justice warriors want to use the government to enforce conformity of thought with their ideology, and not only in journalism, government, and academia, but through the sanitation of speech and stigmatization of average people for sharing their views in the private sector, as well. To suggest that conservatives also wish to use the government to enforce conformity of thought in their own way is bothsideism. There may be isolated conservatives who will express such views somewhere, but using the government to force society to conform to progressive ideology is the whole point of progressivism.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      August.7.2020 at 9:00 am

      Ken, which instances of ‘cancel culture’ in recent years involve state coercion in any way?

      Take one of the most egregious examples, that of David Shor. Mr. Shor exercised his free speech rights on a private platform (Twitter); and other private individuals exercised their free speech rights in demanding that Mr. Shor get fired from his private company. There was no state coercion at all here.

      I am sure there are people who want the state to enforce these types of ‘cancel culture’ regimes onto everyone, but that has not been what is happening lately.

      1. Ken Shultz
        August.7.2020 at 9:21 am

        Premise: Progressives believe that racists, homophobes, xenophobes, and misogynists shouldn’t be allowed to hold management positions in either the public sector or the private sector.

        Premise: Progressives also believe that opposition to affirmative action is racist, that opposition to gay marriage is homophobic, that support for a border wall is xenophobic, and that opposition to abortion is misogynistic.

        Conclusion: Because almost every registered Republican holds at least one of those views, it reasonable to conclude that progressive efforts to rid social media of hate speech are also attempts to purge Republicans from positions of authority in both the public sector and the private sector and to purge social media itself of Republican views.

        Meanwhile, just because the progressives and social justice warriors in the Democratic party have so far been unsuccessful in inflicting hate speech laws on social media to purge Republicans and Republican views from the public square doesn’t mean they don’t want to do that, haven’t been trying to do that, or won’t be successful in their attempts to do that in the future.

        That’s just one example.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      August.7.2020 at 9:08 am

      To suggest that conservatives also wish to use the government to enforce conformity of thought in their own way is bothsideism.

      Well, Ken, it’s also true. Talking again only about state coercion, both Team Red and Team Blue want the state to ban so-called ‘hate speech’, they just disagree on what that ‘hate speech’ ought to be.

      1. Marshal
        August.7.2020 at 9:16 am

        Talking again only about state coercion, both Team Red and Team Blue want the state to ban so-called ‘hate speech’,

        What nonsense. This is yet another example of one leftist lying about the right to defend his allies.

        1. Ken Shultz
          August.7.2020 at 9:22 am

          He didn’t even respond to the reasons I gave for the difference. He’s just emoting.

  7. Marshal
    August.7.2020 at 8:52 am

    How strange. It seems like just last week Greenhut argued cancel culture is not a big deal.

    I’m not unsympathetic to Weiss’ argument, but it’s not a big story.

  8. chemjeff radical individualist
    August.7.2020 at 8:54 am

    Three thoughts on ‘cancel culture’.

    1. Mr. Greenhut is right, there is no universally agreed upon definition of this term. There is a difference between trying to get someone fired for comments made decades ago, vs. trying to get someone fired for comments made just yesterday. People change and ought to be allowed to be given redemption and forgiveness. It’s unfair to ask people to be held accountable for actions that they made decades ago that are only breaking today’s cultural norms.

    2. The real fundamental tension here is not really between free speech and free association, but between property rights and other rights. And as far as private property is concerned, property rights ought to win out most of the time. If Alice is on Bob’s property (by invitation) and Alice starts saying some offensive things, Bob would be perfectly within his property rights to eject Alice from his property, thereby terminating their exercise of association rights. Moreover Bob would be perfectly within his rights to call Alice’s employer and demand that she be fired for her offensive statements. It may not be wise or prudent, but it doesn’t violate anyone’s rights for Bob to do so. In fact it would be a violation of BOB’s rights to suggest that Bob be prohibited by the state from exercising HIS speech/association rights and forbidding him from making a request of Alice’s employer, whatever that request may be. If you find yourself recoiling in horror that Alice might be fired from her job for something she said outside of the workplace on her own time, then…

    3. This discussion seems reminiscent of the (now ancient) discussion between “thin” libertarianism and “thick” libertarianism. The proponents of “thin” libertarianism suggest that libertarianism as a philosophy ought to only concern itself with violations of the NAP and that’s it – what everyone chooses to do with their rights in any other way is totally up to them and they oughtn’t be harangued or scolded for exercising their rights in “unapproved” ways. The proponents of “thick” libertarianism, on the other hand, suggests that libertariansm ought to be concerned not just with violations of the NAP, but with also encouraging a culture that embraces certain cultural norms. In the past a discussion of those norms tended to focus on things like bigotry and racial tolerance, but we see here that it can also include a discussion on the merits of a free speech ethos in society. If one is going to suggest that firing Alice over offensive statements made totally outside the context of her workplace is inappropriate even if it is a legal exercise of the employer’s rights to do so, then that is implicitly taking a “thick” libertarian approach to this issue, and it raises the question: if the “thick” libertarian approach is appropriate here, is it appropriate in other contexts as well? Should libertarians be “anti-racist” as JoJo suggested, adopting a “thick” libertarian approach on this issue as well? How about mask wearing? Should libertarians encourage mask wearing to slow the spread of the pandemic while simultaneously rejecting mandatory mask mandates? If the thick approach is appropriate when it comes to speech, why isn’t it appropriate elsewhere?

  9. Mickey Rat
    August.7.2020 at 8:55 am

    We have the AGs of two of the most hostile jurisdictions to gun rights trying to destroy the most well known 2nd Amendment advocate organization through lawfare. We have the Governor of Michigan requiring state employees to undergo ideological indoctrination classes.

    We are in a rather terrible state right now.

  10. Badal Chaudhary
    August.7.2020 at 8:57 am

    absolutely right ! cancel culture is dangerous. only culture of Gujjar Status is good. Gujjar community is the best community of world.

  11. Juice
    August.7.2020 at 9:02 am

    Speaking of totalitarianism.

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/08/04/councilscan-demolish-contaminated-buildings-new-powers-stop/

    When will this mass hysteria end? It’s only getting worse.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      August.7.2020 at 9:10 am

      That seems a bit much.

  12. Art Kumquat
    August.7.2020 at 9:20 am

    I would prefer to cancel leftists. I don’t care if they exist, I just don’t want them holding leadership positions in government, education, or business. Their views are objectively dangerous to the country.

Please to post comments