Impeachment

Prominent Conservative Legal Scholar Steve Calabresi Calls for Trump's Impeachment

The reason is Trump's recent Tweet calling for postponement of the election.

In a recent New York Times op ed, prominent conservative legal scholar and Federalist Society co-founder Steve Calabresi called for Donald Trump to be impeached and removed from office, due to his recent tweet advocating postponement of the 2020 presidential election:

I have voted Republican in every presidential election since 1980, including voting for Donald Trump in 2016. I wrote op-eds and a law review article protesting what I believe was an unconstitutional investigation by Robert Mueller. I also wrote an op-ed opposing President Trump's impeachment.

But I am frankly appalled by the president's recent tweet seeking to postpone the November election. Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats' assertion that President Trump is a fascist. But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president's immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.

First, I am happy to welcome Steve to the club of conservative and libertarian legal scholars who believe Trump deserves to be impeached and removed from office—a group that already includes several Volokh Conspiracy bloggers, such as Jonathan Adler, David Post, and myself.

I agree with Steve that the Tweet is deeply troubling, and that the president has no authority to postpone the election. The latter is the virtual consensus view of constitutional law specialists. Co-blogger Michael Abramowicz has a good explanation of why.

At the same time, the tweet strikes me as a far less compelling justification for impeachment and removal than numerous previous actions by Trump. The Ukraine scandal (for which Trump was actually impeached, though eventually acquitted by the Senate) involved a serious attempt to usurp Congressional power, and a violation of federal criminal law. Trump's brutal family separation policy was both illegal, and inflicted severe harm on thousands of innocent children and their families. More recently, Trump's deployment of DHS forces to Portland and elsewhere is both a violation of constitutional limits on federal power, and undermines civil liberties by using CBP units known for their brutality and disdain for due process, which has predictably resulted in serious violations of constitutional rights.

The Tweet on postponing the election isn't even Trump's most reprehensible statement about the 2020 election itself. That dubious distinction goes to his earlier threat to illegally withhold federal funds from states that expand voting by mail. Unlike the postponement Tweet, that one actually threatened action. And the threat was made more credible by this administration's ongoing pattern of attempting to usurp Congress' spending power in order to coerce state and local governments into doing the president's bidding. That  pattern is most evident in the administration's campaign against sanctuary cities, which has been repeatedly ruled illegal by numerous federal court decisions.

All of these actions are more of a threat to the constitutional order than the postponement tweet. Several have already resulted in grave violations of the Constitution, and severe harm to innocent people. In my view (like that of most constitutional law scholars), impeachment is justified even in some cases where the president has abused his power without violating the law, and perhaps also in cases (like this one) where he has merely implicitly threatened to do so. But case for impeachment is much stronger when the president has in fact violated the Constitution (as in the Ukraine scandal, or has taken actions that inflict serious harm on innocent people (as with the family separation policy), or both (as with family separation and the DHS abuses in Portland).

If the election tweet were an isolated occurrence, I would be inclined to say that it does not justify impeachment, as it does not by itself violate the law, harm innocent people, or pose much of a threat to the constitutional system. But the better way to view it as part of a pattern of abuses of power and subversion of constitutional constraints on the president, which includes the actions listed above, and more besides. Seen in that light, the Tweet adds to the case for impeachment, though in my view there was already more than sufficient justification.

As a practical matter, of course, it is highly unlikely that Trump will be impeached again before the election, and even more unlikely the GOP-controlled Senate will vote to remove him. No law professor—not even one as influential and (deservedly) widely respected as Steve Calabresi is likely to change that political dynamic.

The real significance of Steve's op ed is not that it will lead to a second Trump impeachment, but that it might influence the views of other conservative lawyers and intellectuals on Trump and his policies. If Trump is defeated in November, there will be a debate on the right about how much of Trump's legacy should be retained, and how much jettisoned. Those of us who believe this administration's ultra-expansive approach to executive power should be repudiated can use all the help we can get.

For the moment, of course, Steve Calabresi's condemnation of the administration is focused on this one particular statement. But perhaps he will come to see that it is part of a broader pattern, that includes many far more troubling usurpations and abuses of power.

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. Bob from Ohio
    July.31.2020 at 2:35 pm

    “If Trump is defeated in November, there will be a debate on the right about how much of Trump’s legacy should be retained, and how much jettisoned. Those of us who believe this administration’s ultra-expansive approach to executive power should be repudiated can use all the help we can get.”

    Its cute when someone thinks they are important yet is not. No law professor is going to have any say in the matter.

    Especially a libertarian one.

    1. Cthulunotmyfriend
      July.31.2020 at 3:45 pm

      None of us individually are going to have any effect on scaling back the powers of the Presidency, though maybe in a larger context of voting in more Libertarian and Libertarian leaning politicians… Unlikely, But dare to dream.
      People loath Trump, so they want his power curtailed. I loath him, and frequently suffer from TDS. However, as a society, we do need to scale back the powers of the American President, no matter who he or she is. Republicans are going to start whining, just like the Democrats are now, when their candidate is no longer in power. I think this a good time to start really pushing this issue. If you love Trump, wait till you see what comes next; I guarantee you won’t like it.
      Ironically, people on the left who complain about Trump often miss that Trump got elected partially due to perceived overextensions of Presidential power under Obama, but they will push their candidate to do the same as past Presidents and push for more Executive authority. And then the pendulum will swing back, but higher in response, and so on, and so forth.
      The partisanship of today is heightened because of the “high stakes” election that comes every 4 years, which affects the country way more than is healthy. And in turn this pushes both parties to even more partisanship and more attempts to legitimize overextension of Presidential power. A feedback loop. How can we break out of this as a country?

  2. Longtobefree
    July.31.2020 at 2:35 pm

    OK, I call bullshit.
    Trump did not call for postponing the election.
    Period.

    1. Dr. Ed
      July.31.2020 at 3:27 pm

      And even if he had, does he not have the same right to petition the various state legislatures that anyone else has?

  3. Ben_
    July.31.2020 at 2:42 pm

    Quote: “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

    Musing about something — complete with three question marks — is called “fascism”.

    Dumb drama about words continues, while most of the same people shrug off (or cheer) real actions with real victims over and over and over.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      July.31.2020 at 2:44 pm

      Presidents of both parties get struck down in court for overreaching w/o impeachment being brought up. Again, fuck off.

    2. Ben_
      July.31.2020 at 2:50 pm

      I should add: Musing about something that could never actually occur is call “fascism”.

      And we get to listen to dishonest people pretending it might occur, even though they know it actually can’t. Because they gotta beat that partisan war drum every day to keep their vengeful, angry spirits hot.

      1. NOVA Lawyer
        July.31.2020 at 3:19 pm

        What is absolutely clear to you is that Calebresi beats a partisan war drum?

        Look, you can think he is off his rocker, but his motivation is pretty clearly not partisanship against the GOP. In other words, your cliched response to criticism of Trump has been exposed for the unthinking, reflexive defense of the indefensible that it is. When you start calling Calabresi partisan against Republicans……lol

    3. Dr. Ed
      July.31.2020 at 3:28 pm

      CBS News — no bastion of right wing thought — recently documented just how much of a clusterf*ck mailed-in ballots will be.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    July.31.2020 at 2:43 pm

    “If Trump is defeated in November, there will be a debate on the right about how much of Trump’s legacy should be retained, and how much jettisoned. Those of us who believe this administration’s ultra-expansive approach to executive power should be repudiated can use all the help we can get.”

    Go fuck yourself. Get rid of the whole admin state or STFU. None of this “only Democrats get to expand government” bullshit; that is a one party state.

    1. Snorkle
      July.31.2020 at 2:51 pm

      Hah. All of the overreach and criminality just enabled them.

      Remember Portland when President AOC marches the troops to liberate Savannah.

  5. Snorkle
    July.31.2020 at 2:50 pm

    Bah. Steve is a bit late fleeing the sinking ship, that’s all.

    Don was useful to the FedSoc/Leo^2’s scheme, so they supported him. He is clearly a liability now, so, “Don who?”

    It will be utterly astounding how many Republican officials and operatives will have never had any connection to the man.

    1. NOVA Lawyer
      July.31.2020 at 3:21 pm

      It will be. But we’ll remember who was principled and who only found their principles once being principled aligned with their self-interest. They are unfit for any position of power.

  6. Alan Vanneman
    July.31.2020 at 3:21 pm

    The whole point of “Trumpism” is contempt for the law. Only losers obey the law. Winners cheat, and cheaters win. The people who support Trump do so because they know he is dishonest, that he will lie and cheat without scruple (because he has none to begin with), that he will wink at murder and pass out pardons to those who commit them in his name. “Funny” how many of these people are lawyers, some of them even law professors. Funny indeed.

    1. Dr. Ed
      July.31.2020 at 3:29 pm

      As opposed to Landslide Lyndon?

  7. ragebot
    July.31.2020 at 3:39 pm

    The tweet that launched a thousand ships. The Never Trumpers have been beating the impeachment drum ever since he was elected knowing well he would never be convicted. Yet they still take the bait every time an off the cuff tweet appears and go off the deepend.

    What they keep forgetting is US elections have reached the point where voters base their decision not on who they want to vote for but who they want to vote against. Clinton not only had massive baggage and was a terrible candidate who wasted money in states she was sure to win and ignored states she should have been in she also had to be held up by two Secret Service agents or she would have busted her ass falling down; not to mention she had to be dragged into a van that more resembled a first response ambulance than the normal SUV candidates travel in. But at least Clinton was mostly able to speak in full sentences that were on point. Biden seems to be unable to keep on point even in set up pressers. Not a good sign for when he has to get out in the sunlight and answer questions. Hard to see how Trump does not destroy him in a debate.

    Bottom line is anyone advocating impeachment needs a reality check since conviction is a no go.

Please to post comments