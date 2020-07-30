The Volokh Conspiracy

No, the Election Will Not Be Delayed

President Trump, unsurprisingly, has floated the idea of delaying the election. If he had the power to suspend the election, I assume that he would use it. But he doesn't.

The election will not be delayed for political gain. The date of the election is set by statute. The Constitution unambiguously assigns this power to Congress: "The Congress may determine the Time of chusing the Electors, and the Day on which they shall give their Votes; which Day shall be the same throughout the United States." U.S. Const. art. II, § 2, cl 4. Congress, meanwhile, "shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives." Id. art. I, § 1. And the majority of members of the House of Representatives belong to the Democratic Party.

So, Congress almost certainly will not delay the election, and Congress almost certainly could not constitutionally cancel the election. And, by the way, even if the election were cancelled, President Trump would cease being the President after four years.

Those worried about this sort of thing worry that the Supreme Court might be complicit in an unconstitutional Executive Order to delay the election or just flat out cancel it. Or maybe worse, just a switch to a dictatorship until conditions allow democracy to be restored. Such a thing could happen in some countries. Not here. I do not believe that any such attempt would receive the support of a single Justice. Certainly, it would not receive the support of five Justices. Nor would it receive the support of the military. Nor would it receive the support of academic commentators or serious lawyers. Is there anyone who argues that the President does have the power to delay or cancel the election?

Can we imagine crazy scenarios that could lead to genuine constitutional crises? Sure. Imagine terrorist attacks being launched simultaneously across the United States, but selectively only in strongholds of the then-current President. In such a case, there might be legitimate arguments against the validity of any election results, and it is hard to speculate how such a crisis would be resolved.

But we are nowhere near that today. There is an existing statutory regime in place, and states are empowered (but not required) to expand their allowance of absentee ballots. If disputes arise in the processing of such absentee ballots, state administrative agencies and courts, ultimately supervised by the Supreme Court, can handle them. Is it possible that political considerations might enter into the calculus of how such disputes are resolved? Naturally, and in a close election, that could make a difference.

I see the President's tweet as an attempt to warn about election fraud before the election so that if any state's results are uncertain, he will have a plausible-sounding argument about the legitimacy of the results. But there will be an election, and the President will not be in charge of its timing or of counting the ballots.

I hesitate to publish this blog post. It is devoid of any original points. But once in a while, there may be value in stating the uncontroversial and obvious, especially when the President may be hoping to unsettle the status quo.

Michael Abramowicz

  1. AlbertP
    July.30.2020 at 10:20 am

    ++

  2. Sarcastr0
    July.30.2020 at 10:24 am

    Oh come on.

    I’d worry about this clownishness leading to a Biden election leading to Biden being not a legit president for a bunch of yahoos. But, of course, Obama already dealt with that nonsense. So this is mostly just impotent and shameful thrashing.

  3. Blake Paine
    July.30.2020 at 10:25 am

    He just announced he was going to punish Germany by removing a third of US troops there and got a bad response.

    This is just his standard distraction technique since the 24h news cycle will give this provocative speculation the same level of coverage as to the real policy disaster long enough to make his previous bad mistake ‘old news’.

    1. Paul Bartomioli
      July.30.2020 at 10:31 am

      This is a campaign promise he made. look it up.

  4. Dr. Ed
    July.30.2020 at 10:29 am

    What the Dems have done is destroy Nixon’s 1960 precedent of not challenging a stolen election “for the good of the country” and Trump’s impeachment legitimizes impeaching any President for partisan reasons.

    1. Sarcastr0
      July.30.2020 at 10:33 am

      Haha, blaming the Dems for Trump’s latest dumbassery is gonna be hard.

  5. Lee Moore
    July.30.2020 at 10:32 am

    Not quite sure I follow the drift. Under current law, the election date is fixed for 3 November. If Congress wished to change the date, eg in response to the virus, it could do so.

    Likewise the various state laws about mail in voting are on the books, or not, as the case may be. Various States apparently may wish to expand mail in voting options in response to the virus. Trump thinks that’s a recipe for vote fraud, as do many others.

    So he’s saying nothing more complicated than – if you think we need to change the election laws to cope with the virus, instead of expanding in vote-fraud friendly mail in voting, just postpone the election a bit. He’s simply pushing back on the meme that we must extend mail in voting because otherwise “we’re all gonna die !”

    Why would that morph into the notion that he thinks he can postpone the election ?

    (Yeah, yeah, I know why. Cos he’s an idiot and a dictator and if God forbid he’s re-elected, “we’re all gonna die !”)

    1. Sarcastr0
      July.30.2020 at 10:36 am

      With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???

      Quite a bit of work to read that as ‘if you think we need to change the election laws to cope with the virus, instead of expanding in vote-fraud friendly mail in voting, just postpone the election a bit.’

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        July.30.2020 at 10:44 am

        I always enjoy it when people try to turn Trump’s unhinged and unambiguous statements into nuanced and thoughtful policy considerations.

  6. MollyGodiva
    July.30.2020 at 10:35 am

    For reference, here is what any normal president would say:
    “As president I will do everything I can to ensure a free and fair election where all eligible voters are able to vote.”

