Donald Trump

No, Trump Can't Delay the Election

And, no, mail-in voting is not more vulnerable to fraud then absentee voting. It's actually the exact same thing.

|

polspphotos697895
(Polaris/Newscom)

Despite what he suggested in a Thursday morning tweet, President Donald Trump does not have the authority to cancel or postpone the 2020 general election. And if the election doesn't take place for some reason, Trump would have to leave office in January.

Let's back up. In case you haven't seen it already, here's the grenade the president tossed into the news cycle this morning (and has now "pinned" to the top of his Twitter profile):

Both sentences of the president's tweet are inaccurate, but let's take the second part first, since that's the bit that threatens to blow a gigantic hole in 230-plus years of American democratic tradition. Election dates are set by the U.S. Constitution, by Congress, and by the states—the president has literally no authority over it.

When it comes to picking the president, there's actually no constitutional requirement for a popular election at all. What the constitution does say is that Congress gets to pick the date by which the states must choose their presidential electors—that is, the 538 members of the electoral college. Under current law, that date is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

How the states pick those electors is up to each state legislature to decide. "While every state currently chooses its electors through popular election—where votes cast for presidential candidates are counted as votes for the electors pledged to those candidates—a state legislature could decide to select electors itself if it determined elections were infeasible," the Congressional Research Service (CRS) noted in a March report about elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Indeed, it was common for legislatures to select electors without popular elections until the mid-1800s."

The CRS reports that some state constitutions allow governors to postpone elections for emergencies, but there is no provision in the U.S. Constitution allowing federal officials to change the date unless Congress changes the law or a constitutional amendment is passed. But that's never happened during wars, pandemics, or other national emergencies—there is no reason to think it should happen this year.

In fact, some Republicans in Congress are already rejecting the idea.

Just for fun, here's what would happen if enough states—presumably red states—were to cancel or postpone the election, and therefore no candidate won an outright majority in the electoral college, according to that same CRS report.

In that case, the election would be decided by the House of Representatives at the start of its next term: January 6, 2021. But the current House term expires on January 3. If, hypothetically, all elections were canceled or postponed and there was no new Congress to meet on January 6, the CRS report says, that doesn't change the fact that the incumbent president's term ends at noon on January 20th.

"There are no provisions of law permitting a President to stay in office after this date, even in the event of a national emergency, short of the ratification of a new constitutional amendment," according to the CRS.

In that absolute worst-case scenario, the presidential order of succession would come into play. There would be no elected vice president, so Mike Pence is out of the running. If there was a functioning House of Representatives, the new Speaker of the House would become president. If that person could not serve, the president pro tempore of the Senate—currently Sen. Chuck Grassley (R–Iowa), though that could change before January—would become the nation's chief executive.

The bottom line: Trump can't cancel or postpone the election, and even if the election doesn't take place for some reason, he can't legally remain in office.

What about the other part of Trump's Thursday morning bombshell tweet? For starters, he suggests that there is some difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting when they are actually the same thing. Some states require that you provide an excuse when you ask for an absentee ballot, but most have now switched to no-excuse absentee balloting—otherwise known generally as "mail-in voting"—in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Either way, the process for voting is the same: you get a ballot, you fill it out, and you mail it back.

There are also a handful of states that have switched to conducting elections entirely by mail, and none of them have seen increases in voter fraud—something that is incredibly rare no matter how elections are conducted.

Regardless of what you call it or how many people participate, there's little indication that voting by mail is some sort of scheme to defraud Republicans. Colorado is one of the states that recently switched to all-mail balloting, and the system was set up by a then-Secretary of State Wayne Williams—a Republican.

An analysis of voting patterns conducted by the Brennan Center, a legal nonprofit housed at New York University's law school, found that that the people most likely to vote by mail in 2016 were white voters over the age of 65—a key Trump demographic.

It's true that some states are likely to be overwhelmed by the number of absentee ballots cast this year—a month after its primary election, New York is still counting votes cast by mail—but Trump's attempt to delegitimize mail-in voting is likely only hurting him and his party. Indeed, in June, Politico reported that registered Democrats in Florida had requested roughly 300,000 more absentee ballots than registered Republicans—a gap that the state's Democratic Party chairman attributed to Trump's success at tamping down Republican enthusiasm for voting by mail.

The simplest explanation for Trump's bizarre tweet on Thursday morning is that he's a deeply unpopular incumbent—as even he has recently admitted—who trails in the polls and doesn't see an easy way to turn things around. Calling to delay the election, even as he is also insisting that it is safe for schools to open, comes off as hypocritical, weak, and politically self-defeating.

It's always been obvious that Trump didn't care to learn about the actual limits or powers of the office he holds. If he had, he would already know how ridiculous this all sounds. He's making excuses for losing before the game is even over. It's not dictatorial. It's just kind of pathetic.

NEXT: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Tells Retailers To Call the Cops on Customers Who Don’t Wear Masks

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. James Pollock
    July.30.2020 at 12:39 pm

    ” It’s just kind of pathetic.”

    A nice summary of the Trump Presidency.

    1. Official Judge of Performative Outrage
      July.30.2020 at 1:39 pm

      .00025/10

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.30.2020 at 12:41 pm

    “since that’s the bit that threatens to blow a gigantic hole in 230-plus years of American democratic tradition. Election dates are set by the U.S. Constitution, by Congress, and by the states—the president has literally no authority over it.’

    Is there a different tweet or statement from Trump I’m missing? Where in the tweet does Trump say or claim he has this authority, let alone wants to exercise it.

    1. Alberto Balsalm
      July.30.2020 at 1:29 pm

      It was implied bruh

      1. Official Judge of Performative Outrage
        July.30.2020 at 1:39 pm

        .00000000461/10

  3. Mickey Rat
    July.30.2020 at 12:42 pm

    The Atlantic has an article describing how much of a fiasco NYS primary has been with the massive increase in absentee ballots. The election systems in the states are not set up to deal with these types of increases in absentee ballots. Even if there little intentional fraud, there will be large problems with it, which will be difficult to tell the difference in.

  4. Kevin Smith
    July.30.2020 at 12:43 pm

    “And, no, mail-in voting is not more vulnerable to fraud then absentee voting. It’s actually the exact same thing.”

    If by mail-in voting you mean no-excuse absentee voting (where you still have to request a ballot) then I would agree the increase in vulnerability is negligible

    However many of the proposals call for universal mail-in voting, IE ballots to be automatically sent to every registered voter whether they request one or not, which undeniably would make ballot harvesting easier, especially if they are all sent the same day

    1. Ra's al Gore
      July.30.2020 at 1:11 pm

      You get your ballot mailed to you automatically. Everyone know it. Want to get $100 to vote a certain way? We can do that now. Want to threaten someone to change their vote, a-la Antifa? We can do that now. Neither of which you can do if you are alone in the voting booth.

  5. I'm Not Sure
    July.30.2020 at 12:43 pm

    It’s amazing how easily Trump gets people to wet their pants. Actually, it’s just kind of pathetic.

    1. MollyGodiva
      July.30.2020 at 12:50 pm

      It is pathetic that the president is floating an idea that is unconstitutional, illegal, and would do major harm to our democracy, or that people are disturbed by it?

      1. Kevin Smith
        July.30.2020 at 12:55 pm

        What’s pathetic is people who think everything he posts on Twitter is a serious idea he’s floating.

        That is, when they aren’t yelling about how everything he posts on Twitter is the inane ramblings of an addled mind.

        I’ll eat my hat if Trump is the first president to suggest postponing an election. He’s just the first who doesn’t filter everything through half a dozen spin doctors before speaking to the public

        1. I'm Not Sure
          July.30.2020 at 1:01 pm

          What he said.

        2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          July.30.2020 at 1:10 pm

          But even if he was serious, his statement does nothing to obliterate 230 years of “Democratic tradition.”

          He merely asked the question about delaying the election with all of the potential chaos of a nationwide mail-in ballot scheme that’s foisted upon every city, state and county on such short notice.

          And even if he wasn’t asking a question… even if he said, “I demand we delay the election!”, that wouldn’t be unconstitutional. Presidents demand things all the time– just like Hillary Clinton demanded Palestinian statehood. It would only be unconstitutional if he signed an executive order mandating it.

  6. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.30.2020 at 12:46 pm

    Let’s back up. In case you haven’t seen it already, here’s the grenade the president tossed into the news cycle this morning (and has now “pinned” to the top of his Twitter profile):

    Oh, and it’s not a ‘grenade’ he tossed into the news cycle. It’s only a ‘grenade’ if you’re a journalist who slavishly follows every rando tweet that Trump shoots out in lieu of his evening Cognac. It’s just some free-flowing shit he’s posting, riffing on the potential chaos of a mass, nationwide mail-in voting regime– which the Trump-hating, establishment press is now itself starting to report on.

    1. MollyGodiva
      July.30.2020 at 12:49 pm

      The president is floating an idea that is unconstitutional, illegal, and would do major harm to our democracy. That is a lot more then “free-flowing shit he’s posing”.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        July.30.2020 at 12:55 pm

        No, he’s not. Allow me to quote Eric Broheim:

        What the constitution does say is that Congress gets to pick the date by which the states must choose their presidential electors—that is, the 538 members of the electoral college. Under current law, that date is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

        How the states pick those electors is up to each state legislature to decide.

        If Trump asks the question about delaying the election, what’s unconstitutional about Congress and state legislators considering his request, and picking a new date?

        1. Knutsack
          July.30.2020 at 1:09 pm

          This. Journalists seem to want to take his tweets both literally and also ascribe meaning to them that will make Trump look bad. Every time.

          It’s almost as if they have no critical thinking skills.

          1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
            July.30.2020 at 1:12 pm

            Well in this case, they’re clearly ascribing meaning to something he didn’t come close to saying.

            Look, it’s Trump, give him 24 hours and maybe he will say something suggesting unconstitutional action. But this article based on the content of that tweet is another journalistic game of telephone.

            1. Alberto Balsalm
              July.30.2020 at 1:35 pm

              Why should anybody be surprised by the stupid shit he says at this point? Yawn

              1. Official Judge of Performative Outrage
                July.30.2020 at 1:41 pm

                .000000000008/10

        2. Sometimes a Great Notion
          July.30.2020 at 1:47 pm

          This, until he actually signs an EO that does this; its a big nothing burger. God, do I detest Twitter.

      2. Dillinger
        July.30.2020 at 1:08 pm

        sometimes you write like you don’t have the arm strength to hold the pearls you clutch.

  7. Longtobefree
    July.30.2020 at 12:48 pm

    Trump wins again.

    I love the way he plays the media.
    Each and every time he yanks their chain, they gleefully line up to prove to the American citizens how much they have become lying propagandists.

    1. albo
      July.30.2020 at 1:19 pm

      Sure, he’s playing the media, but he’s doing it by doubling down on how much of a narcisistic egomanic he is with every tweet.

      Neither he nor the media is winning.

      1. Official Judge of Performative Outrage
        July.30.2020 at 1:43 pm

        .00000000000000000129/10

    2. Lord of Strazele
      July.30.2020 at 1:44 pm

      You must be exhausted from all that “winning”?

    3. A Thinking Mind
      July.30.2020 at 1:47 pm

      No way. The left has been screeching he’s going to try to pull shit, and even if this is just trolling, it’s something his opponents will rally their base around. This was a major mis-play on his part.

      It’s why social media is a firestorm.

      1. A Thinking Mind
        July.30.2020 at 1:50 pm

        I meant to say, why social media is a shitstorm. People shouldn’t be eager to share their uncensored thoughts with a wide audience.

      2. Timson
        July.30.2020 at 1:50 pm

        “It’s why social media is a firestorm”

        lol retarded

        1. A Thinking Mind
          July.30.2020 at 1:51 pm

          Alas, your rebuttal is so incisive that I am cut to the bone.

  8. ElvisIsReal
    July.30.2020 at 12:53 pm

    How do you guys not see this is a massive troll job? Trump is getting people to defend having a normal election, just like he wants.

  9. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.30.2020 at 12:53 pm

    Crazy fringe beliefs are… oh shit.

    This is NPR. En, pee, fucking are.

    A new NPR analysis has found that at least 65,000 mail-in ballots have been rejected during primaries held so far this year, because they arrived too late — often through no fault of the voter.

    I’m going to assume that for argument’s sake, NPR is 100% correct in its analysis. If this is the kind of situation we’re seeing in the primary, is it safe to say that if we rush into a nationwide general election mail-in ballot scheme, that we could see a large number of ballots rejected…. through no fault of the voter? I know this is considered some kind of conspiracy theory that only manifests itself in the Fever Dreams of Trump Supporters, but it doesn’t seem Kooky Krazy Pantz to merely muse out loud (even if clumsily worded as Trump’s twitter account demonstrates) that we might want to say “Hang on a minute, maybe we should think about this” before we run down the mass-mail-in-ballot trail with our pants still down around our cankles?

  10. Dillinger
    July.30.2020 at 12:55 pm

    someone missed the whole chicken livers trolling thing on the other thread.

  11. Ken Shultz
    July.30.2020 at 12:57 pm

    Four years later, and some people still take Trump’s tweets more seriously than he does.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      July.30.2020 at 1:18 pm

      I still don’t see anything actionable in the tweet. He’s suggesting, asking actually (if I take his tweet literally) if the election should be delayed due to the potential fraud and chaos of mass-mail-in voting which we’ve never tried before.

      Hillary Clinton demands Palestinian Statehood… AND SHE HOLDS NO PUBLIC OFFICE SO SHE MUST BE PLANNING TO DO IT HER BYSELF!

    2. Lord of Strazele
      July.30.2020 at 1:50 pm

      Trump is a clown but that’s partly the point. He’s conditioning you to accept the absurd and you are a well trained dog.

  12. Drumgroove (Bob)
    July.30.2020 at 12:57 pm

    I served on a small borough council in NJ for more than 15 years and every election cycle we have piles of undelivered mail-in voting ballots. Dead people, relatives of residents, etc. And… that was only the mail that was rejected or brought in by residents. May be a small enough percentage to not make a difference, but there is the potential for fraud.

  13. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.30.2020 at 1:03 pm

    Here’s an article from EN PEE ARE from 2018 (ancient of history in the modern news cycle) explaining how elections officials are having increasing trouble verifying signatures. You know why? Because of fucking millennials:

    But signatures change over time — a problem especially for younger voters, says Daniel Smith, a professor and chair of the political science department at the University of Florida.

    “Let’s say you’re a civically engaged 16-year-old and you preregister to vote in Florida, which you are allowed to do,” Smith tells NPR. “You might have a signature that has a nice heart over the ‘i’ in your name as a 16-year-old, but you come to the University of Florida, you become a sophisticated Gator, and your signature now looks very different.”

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      July.30.2020 at 1:07 pm

      Part of the reason I mention the ‘signature’ problem, wise cracks about millennials (and zoomers) aside, is that if a signature doesn’t match, is that considered fraud? I would argue it definitely constitutes potential fraud and should be cause for further investigation.

      The League of Women Voters of New Jersey and NAACP New Jersey State Conference, plaintiffs in the suit, amended their action last week to include as a plaintiff Shamisa Zvoma, a Montclair woman who court papers say is “outraged and disheartened” after learning her ballot in last month’s tight municipal race was rejected because of an alleged signature mismatch.

      Maybe stop using hearts on your ‘i’s, babydoll.

  14. albo
    July.30.2020 at 1:16 pm

    The problems with mass mail-in voting is you’re depending upon the postal service to do its job well.

    That’s never a sure thing.

  15. rrgg
    July.30.2020 at 1:20 pm

    Did the author even read the tweet he quoted? Trump didn’t say he’d delay the election, or that he had the authority. It even ends in a question mark, in other words raising the question of whether those in power (Congress) should take some action.

    1. albo
      July.30.2020 at 1:23 pm

      Scholars of the future can study and debate the meaning of this particular tweet someday at the Trump Presidential Library and Casino in Palm Beach.

  16. lap83
    July.30.2020 at 1:24 pm

    Keep grubby Democrat paws at a safe social distance from my ballot and I’ll feel just fine about voting on the regular election day

  17. Azathoth!!
    July.30.2020 at 1:32 pm

    This is a question.

    He asked a question.

    The states have, this election cycle, been shutting down and rescheduling elections at whim, for ‘safety’.

    Why is it a ‘grenade’ if Trump asks if something like that might not be a good idea until we can get a safe system that is not tainted by the cheating the Democrats are already doing?

    1. American Socialist
      July.30.2020 at 1:47 pm

      He’s just JAQing off kinda like I’m just JAQing off when I’m asking about why don’t we expropriate the property of rich leeches that don’t do squat and give the money to poor people for their health care? Don’t judge me… it’s just a question.

      1. Official Judge of Performative Outrage
        July.30.2020 at 1:48 pm

        .00000000000000328/10

  18. Lord of Strazele
    July.30.2020 at 1:42 pm

    If the “red states” sit it out then the “blue states” would carry on and send it’s elected officials to Congress. Kinda like what happened in 1861?

  19. American Socialist
    July.30.2020 at 1:42 pm

    God, I can’t wait until the Election of 2024 when American socialists like me get to contest the election over undue corporate interference. We’ll be able to keep the dictatorship of the proletariat going for decades!

    1. Official Judge of Performative Outrage
      July.30.2020 at 1:48 pm

      .0000000000000000415/10

  20. American Socialist
    July.30.2020 at 1:45 pm

    Hmm, so Dear Leader wants to be an El Jefe too— kind of like an orange Fidel Castro. I wonder what the block captain of the local GOP study group in San Francisco thinks. Sevo, can you comment, buddy?

    1. Official Judge of Performative Outrage
      July.30.2020 at 1:49 pm

      .0000000000005/10

    2. Dillinger
      July.30.2020 at 1:50 pm

      Fidel Cheeto

  21. NOYB2
    July.30.2020 at 1:49 pm

    And, no, mail-in voting is not more vulnerable to fraud then absentee voting. It’s actually the exact same thing.

    “Absentee voting” means that you take an affirmative step to request an absentee ballot from your state government.

    “Mail-in voting”, as discussed in many states, means that the government sends ballots unsolicited to the addresses that voters are or were registered at. Anybody who receives such a ballot can vote with it.

    Mail-in voting and absentee voting are different, and the potential for voter fraud is much greater with mail-in voting.

Please to post comments