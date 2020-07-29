NATO

12,000 U.S. Troops Will Leave Germany

The plan, whose timetable is uncertain, will reshuffle 5,600 troops elsewhere in Europe.

|

( Joerg Huettenhoelscher )

Twelve thousand U.S. troops will be leaving Germany, although 5,600 troops will stay in other parts of Europe, including Italy and Belgium, while 6,400 troops are coming back to the U.S. (although some of them may still do rotations in Europe, according to Defense Secretary Mark Esper). As President Trump said to reporters outside the White House, "They've taken advantage of us for many years. We don't want to be the suckers anymore."

Twenty-four thousand U.S. troops will remain in Germany, and the specific time table for any of the troops actually leaving is not yet clear. As Reuters reports, "U.S. officials stressed that only a relatively small number of advanced units would move anytime soon. The rest of the troop movements would take years to fully implement, in part given the potentially billions of dollars in additional cost." The U.S. is, at the same time, engaging deeper with plans for more troops and new bases in Poland.

Germany itself has spent over the past decade about a billion dollars related to the costs of our troops being there, though the U.S. still spends more on defense than all other 29 NATO allies combined, and Germany is now spending only about 1.38 percent of its GDP on defense, compared to the U.S.'s 3.4 percent.

This plan to move troops out of Germany did not come out of the blue; Trump had announced last month his intention to move what was then announced as 10,000 troops from the NATO ally, largely because he's peeved at them for not spending up to 2 percent of their GDP on their own defense.  

The American ambassador in Germany, Emily Haber, learned about these plans last month through the media, she told NPR. Congress immediately began griping about the plan, with Sen. Mitt Romney (R–Utah) announcing plans to freeze our troop numbers in Germany via an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act this year. He had Trump allies, but defense hawks, such as Sens. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) and Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) as cosponsors, but the amendment never came to a vote.

The Democratic House didn't like the idea, either. As Defense News reported at the time, "House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D–Wash.), said…the plan seemed strategically unsound and that Congress should block the administration until it makes its case." Various German states began lobbying Congress to stop Trump as soon as his plans became clear. Germany has been home to the largest number of U.S. troops in Europe. Germany's defense minister reacted to the initial announcement weeks ago by reminding America that Russia is still a threat and that U.S. troops are still needed in Europe to pivot to problems in Africa or the Middle East.

Sen. James Inhofe (R–Okla.), chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was sold on the troop withdrawal plan but as of last week believed it would take "months to plan and years to execute." While he may have been wrong on the "plan" part, the "execute" part is still uncertain. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has already announced he'd rethink such withdrawal plans if elected.

Trump has remained mostly alone in Washington establishment circles in his belief that our current force structures around the globe aren't sacrosanct.

Defense Priorities, a right-leaning group promoting a more restrained and limited U.S. military presence around the world, said in an emailed statement from Senior Fellow Lt. Col. Daniel L. Davis, Ret. that "[t]he U.S. force posture in Europe continues to reflect Cold War dynamics that no longer exist…Europe enjoys a high degree of safety and is largely wealthy and technologically advanced. Russia, whose power has declined substantially since its Soviet days, is mostly a threat to its smaller immediate neighbors. Germany, the continent's leading economy, is set to rebound rapidly from the current pandemic, and has long had the means to contribute more to continental security….Troops withdrawn from Germany should be returned to the U.S. rather than reshuffled among other allies. The era of great power competition demands that U.S. allies be capable partners, not security dependents."

Brian Doherty is a senior editor at Reason and author of Ron Paul's Revolution: The Man and the Movement He Inspired (Broadside Books).

  1. Jerryskids
    July.29.2020 at 4:57 pm

    So you’re basing your story that 12,000 troops are leaving Germany on some shit Trump said? You should realize that Trump says shit all day long and not even he pays any attention to the shit that falls out of his face. There aren’t going to be any troops leaving Germany any time soon.

    1. creech
      July.29.2020 at 5:13 pm

      What are you saying, that President Biden/Harris will put troops back in Germany to boost U.S. standing in the world and rattle the sabers against the Russian imperialists?

      1. usmannoor
        July.29.2020 at 6:03 pm

  2. Lord of Strazele
    July.29.2020 at 5:00 pm

    The big picture is how much you spend on the military not where you put all the shit and in this regard Trump is a disaster.

    1. Rossami
      July.29.2020 at 5:04 pm

      You do realize that “how much you spend” is Congress’s prerogative, right? The president gets little to no say in appropriations.

    2. H. Farnham
      July.29.2020 at 5:10 pm

      Damn dude, I get not liking Trump and not wanting to give him praise. But why go out of your way to find criticism in something that’s better (even if only marginally) than the status quo.

      This is why we can’t have nice, non-interventionist things.

    3. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.29.2020 at 5:43 pm

      And it’s cheaper to keep them stateside.

  3. Ken Shultz
    July.29.2020 at 5:09 pm

    Germany needs to pay their bills.

    They’re obligated to spend a certain percentage of their GDP on national defense, and they haven’t been doing that for decades because they assume the U.S. taxpayer will continue to provide for their defense. We’ve been suckers for years–why change now?

    If and when it was in the best interests of the United States to pick up the slack for Germany, that’s one thing. Now that they’re conducting foreign and domestic policy in such a way that isn’t in the best interests of the United States, they can pay for their own defense.

    Meanwhile, Estonia, Poland, and the UK have been meeting their treaty obligations, and our U.S. Senate ratified treaty obligations to them remain as they always were. If Germany insists on spending less than their treaty obligations call for, then they should be free to provide for their own defense. It’s as simple as that, and that’s as it should be.

    P.S. President Trump has also started insisting that South Korea pay their fair share for their own defense.

    https://thehill.com/policy/defense/507867-trump-considering-troop-reduction-in-south-korea-report

    1. Ken Shultz
      July.29.2020 at 5:13 pm

      P.S.

      Trump has been complaining about the Germans not paying their fair share since before he was inaugurated. He only started getting serious about pulling troops out of Germany when the Germans told us that they expected to start spending the amount required by NATO–as soon as 2035.

      In other words, they gave us the finger.

      Good on Trump for calling their bluff.

  4. Adans smith
    July.29.2020 at 5:20 pm

    NATO has out lived it’s usefulness . Pull the troops from Europe, Africa, Middle East, Japan, and South Korea. I agree navy ports of call are needed . Keeping sea lanes open and free are in our interest.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      July.29.2020 at 6:04 pm

      This. The whole idea was to jointly prepare for a war against the USSR. With that being long dead, there’s no need for it anymore.

      Germany is capable of defending itself against modern day Russia if it wants to be, they just don’t like the cost of it. If they feel they aren’t capable, surely the EU as a whole is if they join up and make a plan. In any case, they do not need Americans to defend them anymore. They might want us to, but it’s not clear to me why Germany’s interests should outweigh our own when it comes to how we deploy our military.

  5. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    July.29.2020 at 5:31 pm

    Absolutely outrageous.

    #LibertariansForGlobalMilitaryPresence

    1. Don't look at me!
      July.29.2020 at 5:41 pm

      Replace the troops with long range nuclear weapons. Bring some stability to the area.

  6. Juice
    July.29.2020 at 5:32 pm

    Nice. How many more to go?

  7. Michael Ejercito
    July.29.2020 at 5:38 pm

    So fewer tax dollars to support the Deutschhuren?

  8. Rockstevo
    July.29.2020 at 5:51 pm

    “Germany’s defense minister reacted to the initial announcement weeks ago by reminding America that Russia is still a threat” then stop buying their gas!

  9. Art Kumquat
    July.29.2020 at 5:59 pm

    The far left is pushing the rumor that this was at Putin’s request. They are full of shit as usual with their Russia hoax. Like Nadler they are sociopaths willing to cheat lie and steal to pimp their ideology.

