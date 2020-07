Police in Golden Valley, Minnesota, used drones to see if anyone was bathing nude or topless on a secluded beach on Twin Lake. Nude and topless sunbathing is illegal, but bathers have been stripping off at that beach for decades. Police Sgt. Randy Mahlen told a local TV station that using drones to police nude sunbathing is "no different than a surveillance camera in a public place for a high-crime area."