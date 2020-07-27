The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Are These the Folks You Want Policing Your City?

However necessary a federal presence may be in some places, DHS should leave the CBP at home.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

It may well be necessary to deploy federal personnel in some cities to protect courthouses and other federal properties. The federal government has the authority and responsibility to protect federal property. There are also legitimate federal interests in enforcing federal law (though federal law should itself not exceed constitutional limits nor impinge on state interests).

If federal agents are going to be dispatched to various cities to enforce federal law, they should still be expected to follow the law and respect constitutional rights. On that score, there are good reasons to believe that some federal agencies are more responsible and accountable than others. The Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) is the nation's largest civilian law enforcement agency, but it a,so appears to be the least disciplined and least accountable.

Just how bad is the CBP? This amicus brief filed on behalf of former CBP officials paints a very disturbing picture of an agency that is out of control, and is either unable or unwilling to discipline rogue agents.

[T]he Border Patrol has become increasingly militarized since 2001, with some agents comparing their role to that of the U.S. Marine Corps—even though the Border Patrol is not part of the military, and is instead a civilian law enforcement agency. Combined with inadequate field training on appropriate uses of force, these factors have led to an environment in which Border Patrol agents have unnecessarily employed lethal force on the U.S.-Mexico border.

When excessive force incidents occur, internal government investigations suffer from systemic problems. The agency with the most direct interest in the investigation—CBP—can only undertake an investigation if another agency declines. And agents maintain a culture of protectionism that thwarts investigations even when they are undertaken.

As the brief documents, the CBP does not adequately screen or trains new hires, and misconduct is rampant. Even when CBP officers resort to lethal force without adequate justification, little is done about it.

As I said above, it may be necessary for the federal government to deploy agents to protect federal property, courthouses in particular. But not just any federal agents will do, and the CBP are the last people who should be patrolling the streets of our cities.

Advertisement

NEXT: Firing of Hungarian Newspaper Editor Stokes Press Freedom Fears

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Well Regulated Militia
    July.27.2020 at 1:18 pm

    “The Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) is the nation’s largest civilian law enforcement agency, but it a,so appears to be the least disciplined and least accountable.”

    the ATF and FBI both are much worse, top to bottom.

    1. NToJ
      July.27.2020 at 1:46 pm

      The FBI? Based on what?

    2. ObiJawanKenobe
      July.27.2020 at 1:48 pm

      this. The FBI is a shitshow.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    July.27.2020 at 1:29 pm

    The only plausible alternative would appear to be the military.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      July.27.2020 at 1:36 pm

      Perhaps counter-intuitively they might be better since they aren’t necessarily trained to view themselves as at war with the civilian population.

      1. Bob from Ohio
        July.27.2020 at 1:45 pm

        Nothing “counter-intuitive” about it.

        US soldiers are better trained and far more disciplined than any police force. Military has soldiers who are trained police as well.

        The Portland problem is that there are not sufficient agents deployed. They are in a static position [courthouse] and unable to form a proper perimeter. So they are reactive and unable to keep the rioters away so its a constant ebb and flow of violence.

  3. BigGiveNotBigGov
    July.27.2020 at 1:31 pm

    “Authority has always attracted the lowest elements in the human race. All through history, mankind has been bullied by scum.” – PJ O’Rourke

    The Border Patrol has been sent in recognition of its fealty, not its quality.

  4. y81
    July.27.2020 at 1:37 pm

    If only the agencies that gave us Ruby Ridge and Waco were available! Then we would have peace and complete respect for life, liberty, and due process.

  5. Snorkle
    July.27.2020 at 1:43 pm

    I know lawyers with a reputation have to pretend this isn’t an exercise in manufacturing video footage for a re-election campaign.

    The rest of us don’t.

    But I do hope the armchair authoritarians have fun setting precedent for President AOC’s March on Montgomery.

  6. JohannesDinkle
    July.27.2020 at 1:44 pm

    Let the courthouse burn. If the Feds are out of the area, watch the media try to understand how this could happen with all the protestors being so peaceful.

    1. VinniUSMC
      July.27.2020 at 2:02 pm

      Your mistake is assuming the media would provide any coverage if the Feds weren’t there and the courthouse was burned down.

  7. ObiJawanKenobe
    July.27.2020 at 1:47 pm

    Dumbest logic in the world. CBP are trained to protect borders and prevent bad actors from entering U.S. soil. That’s their job. Logically, they would be best trained to prevent bad actors from entering federal property and protect the property’s borders. And they actually do their jobs unlike the FBI who just a week ago couldn’t protect a federal judge’s family when the assailant had previously threatened her publicly on Facebook.

    1. Sarcastr0
      July.27.2020 at 1:48 pm

      They’re not trained to deal with citizens with their full panoply of rights.

  8. Bob from Ohio
    July.27.2020 at 1:48 pm

    An amicus brief?

    Well, that is authoritative. All authoritative studies are in the form of litigation arguments.

    Why are they “former CBP officials”?

  9. PublicNameNotInUse
    July.27.2020 at 1:54 pm

    Strawman fallacy, Cherry Picking fallacy, Narrative Fallacy. It’d at least be honest if Prof. Adler would just say “I don’t like the CBP” instead of wrapping it up into this dumpster fire of a narrative.

  10. Absaroka
    July.27.2020 at 1:57 pm

    “But not just any federal agents will do, and the CBP are the last people who should be patrolling the streets of our cities.”

    FWIW, in the interview of the DHS/CBP bigwigs a few days ago, their rationale for sending the particular people they did is that those folks have specialized training in crown control, as opposed to say the FBI or Marshal’s service.

  11. Jimmy the Dane
    July.27.2020 at 2:01 pm

    It would be ideal if the local and state law enforcement assets you know did their job. But, political points need to be gained and that means letting rioters do their thing.

  12. mad_kalak
    July.27.2020 at 2:02 pm

    The CBP polygraphs all new hires. Which means that get people who are able to lie convincingly.

Please to post comments