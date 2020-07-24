The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: July 24, 1997
7/24/1997: Justice William Brennan dies.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
7/24/1997: Justice William Brennan dies.
The line between peace officer and soldier of war has become far too blurry.
Congress is currently debating what should be included in the next trillion-dollar (and counting) stimulus bill, but nothing is likely to pass this week.
In new studies, many people "reported that morally good beliefs require less evidence to be justified, and that, in some circumstances, a morally good belief can be justified even in the absence of sufficient evidence."
Up close with the #WallofMoms on night 53 of the protests
It’s time for more capitalism.