7 Modules for First Amendment (Speech and Religion)

This year, professors will have to adapt their classes for distance learning. One helpful tip is to break down the doctrine into small, manageable bites. The buzzword is module, which is synonymous with unit or topic. To help professors, I have divided the corpus of constitutional law into separate modules. Each module will link to a set of Powerpoint slides, as well as previews of videos from An Introduction to Constitutional Law. The slides are free. Students can purchase our book ($23.99) to access the full video library. I encourage professors to consider recommending our supplement for this semester. Our book matches up with all of the leading casebooks. If you would like a review copy, please e-mail me: josh-at-joshblackman-dot-com.

The first post in this series focused on Constitutional Law I (Structure and Powers). The second post included sixteen modules for Constitutional Law II (Rights and Equal Protection). This post will share seven modules for an upper-level First Amendment Class (Speech and Religion).

Module 1: "Clear and Present Danger"

Module 2: When Is Conduct Speech?

Module 3: Does Money Equal Speech?

Module 4: Does the First Amendment Protect Tortious Speech?

Module 5: Does the First Amendment Protect "Offensive" Speech?

Module 6: Generally Applicable Laws Burdening Free Exercise

Module 7: Governmental "Purpose" to Advance Religion