12 Modules for Constitutional Law I (Structure and Powers)

This year, professors will have to adapt their classes for distance learning. One helpful tip is to break down the doctrine into small, manageable bites. The buzzword is module, which is synonymous with unit or topic. To help professors, I have divided the corpus of constitutional law into separate modules. Each module will link to a set of Powerpoint slides, as well as previews of videos from An Introduction to Constitutional Law. The slides are free. Students can purchase our book ($23.99) to access the full video library. I encourage professors to consider recommending our supplement for this semester. Our book matches up with all of the leading casebooks. If you would like a review copy, please e-mail me: josh-at-joshblackman-dot-com.

This post will focus on Constitutional Law I (Structure and Powers). Tomorrow I will post sixteen modules for Constitutional Law II (Rights and Equal Protection). And on Wednesday, I will share seven modules for an upper-level First Amendment Class (Speech and Religion).

Module 1: Foundational Cases on Constitutional Structure

Module 2: Enumerated Powers in the 19th Century

Module 3: Enumerated Powers in the Progressive Era

Module 4: Enumerated Powers During the New Deal

Module 5: Enumerated Powers on the Warren Court

Module 6: Enumerated Powers on the Rehnquist and Roberts Courts

Module 7: The Spending Power

Module 8: The Tenth Amendment

Module 9: The Eleventh Amendment

Module 10: Section 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment

Module 11: The Executive Power

Module 12: The Separation of Powers