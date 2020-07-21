Police

Why Are Taxpayers Footing the Bill for Full-Time Police Union Employees?

No one should be forced to pay for officers who spend their days opposing policing reform and defending bad cops.

Portland Police
(John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Police departments, fire departments, and school districts across the country pay thousands of public employees full-time salaries to do no work for the public. Instead, they work solely on behalf of the employees' unions. This practice, called "release time," means taxpayers must pay the salaries of officers who lobby against police reforms, such as eliminating qualified immunity and requiring cops to wear body cameras. When Houston Police Officers' Union chief Joe Gamaldi tells lawmakers not to change qualified immunity, he's doing so on "MBA Union Business Leave" time—funded by tax dollars.

Phoenix taxpayers pay about $3.7 million annually for officers whose only job is to work for the police union—lobbying, recruiting members, or representing employees in disputes with city officials—instead of patrolling the streets. This amounts to about 73,000 person-hours that could be spent on anything from fighting crime to de-escalation training.

Release time provisions are embedded in collective bargaining agreements. Sometimes these expressly say that "released" employees won't be assigned public duties but will instead work for the union itself. The Jersey City Education Association, for example, specified in its contract with the school district that the union's president and vice president would receive government paychecks but "shall be permitted to devote all of [their] time to the [union's] business and affairs." They weren't required to report to anyone, or specify how they spent their time, and school district officials were not allowed to assign them work. Instead, they spent all their working hours on union activities, including filing grievances, circulating literature, and attending "gatherings" on the union's behalf.

Many cities and unions refuse to disclose how much time and money is involved, so it's impossible to say for certain how much it costs. But Mallory Factor, a professor of international politics and American government at the Citadel, has estimated that release time costs the nation's taxpayers $1 billion each year. That's almost certainly an underestimate, since release time exists across agencies and entities and is largely under the radar. But in Jacksonville, Florida, for example, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is entitled to 2,500 hours to be spent "by any member of the F.O.P. for F.O.P. activities" instead of police work. In Tampa, more than a quarter of a million taxpayer dollars a year fund some 10,000 hours of "release time" for public-sector union bosses. In Austin, police, fire, and emergency medical services unions all obtained agreements that pay union officials to lobby for more benefits—a perpetual motion machine whereby taxpayers pay people to demand more taxpayer money.

Release time's defenders say it benefits taxpayers by helping resolve employment disputes and ensuring a more orderly work environment, but the facts don't bear that out. When the Goldwater Institute sued the Jersey City School District, for example, the union admitted there were no rules in place to ensure that officials actually performed such tasks. On the contrary, since "released" union officials negotiate against the government for pay and benefits, "release" is actually adverse to the public purse. And if "labor peace" is the objective, it doesn't seem to work. In 2016, Jersey City teachers, led by "released" union officers, went on strike after their negotiations with the district failed. As the state's Commission of Investigation found, "union representatives, first and foremost, are in the business of promoting the interests of private entities and their dues-paying members, not those of the taxpayers."

The costs aren't just financial—they're social, too. Public sector unions occupy an anomalous position in a democracy: intermediaries between the people and their government. This gives them a unique monopoly, since taxpayers can't shop elsewhere.

Because public employees are paid by tax money, those demands are not limited by the forces that restrain private sector unions. The United Auto Workers must always remember that if they insist on too much, General Motors or Ford will go bankrupt and everybody will lose their jobs. That's not true in the public sector, where the concessions unions obtain are limited only by the voters' tolerance—and often not even that, since constitutional rules limit the government's ability to undo contracts made in the past. Recent pension reform cases show that if voters balk at wasteful spending, they often have no effective way to repeal a bad bargain.

Release time is also used to provide defenses for officers facing disciplinary charges. If a cop shoots an innocent citizen, he or she can't be fired without a hearing—and at that hearing, the officer is entitled to representation funded by citizens. The same goes for other government employees, including teachers or principals who violate students' rights. Victims of official wrongdoing surely take little comfort in the fact that they are paying to protect the jobs of the people who abused them. And I doubt it gratifies other cops or teachers when they get lumped in with the wrongdoers in the inevitable public backlash.

Favors like release time create a distinct, privileged class of Americans. They're neither publicly accountable government agents nor private citizens, but a specially favored cadre, paid by often-dissatisfied "customers" and overseen by "employers" who have little effective power to fire or discipline them. That is extraordinarily dangerous, because it removes public employees' responsibility without diminishing their authority. It's no wonder many citizens view public employees—especially police officers—not as fellow citizens, let alone as their agents, but as occupiers and adversaries.

Timothy Sandefur holds the Duncan Chair in Constitutional Government at the Goldwater Institute and is the author of Frederick Douglass: Self Made Man (Cato Institute, 2017).

  1. Mickey Rat
    July.21.2020 at 8:41 am

    The question can be made: Why do we let public sector institutions be union shops?

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      July.21.2020 at 9:08 am

      Because the alternative is Somalia?

    2. Bluwater
      July.21.2020 at 9:09 am

      This is very true and hasn’t always been. Public sector employee unions haven’t always been able to form. However, those who are now targeting police unions didn’t seem to mind all that much before the police unions endorsed President Trump, and they never mention other public sector unions except in passing. Likely just a coinkidink. No calls to audit school funding either. Likely just an oversight that will be corrected by the left momentarily. I mean… children deserve the best, right?

      1. Bluwater
        July.21.2020 at 9:22 am

        It makes no sense to allow collective bargaining of public sector employees as unlike corporations, the bargaining team on the other side has no financial incentive to actually bargain. It’s not the politicians’ money and they will never run out.

        But if one is going to oppose public sector unions, it’s hypocritical to just target police unions now because they turned against your political team or because it’s just all hip to go after cops on anything. The police unions are inconsequential in funding compared to teacher unions. I guess it’s just not the right political year to make those kinda enemies, huh?

      2. Rossami
        July.21.2020 at 9:35 am

        Who, exactly, are you accusing of being a fair-weather anti-public-unionist? It certainly isn’t anyone here at Reason. The authors and the vast majority of commentators have opposed public sector unions for a variety of reasons for decades.

  2. Longtobefree
    July.21.2020 at 9:04 am

    Well, Timothy, it is because the voters keep electing politicians that permit this kind of fraud.
    Next question?

  3. JohannesDinkle
    July.21.2020 at 9:09 am

    Actually, lots of corporations have similar agreements with unions. Of course, if the unions force the corporations into bankruptcy, then everyone involved loses. Public sector unions just get more taxes extracted from the public and are encouraged to double down on their efforts. AFT keeps saying ‘for the children,’ but are actually only feathering their own nests.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      July.21.2020 at 9:38 am

      I forgot who it was but back in Chicago when there was a teachers strike a reporter asks a teachers union rep if they were concerd about the children, the reps reply was “I will care about them as soon as they grow up and join the teachers union”

  4. Lord of Strazele
    July.21.2020 at 9:10 am

    The unions aren’t necessarily the problem. It’s the people who are negotiating with the unions, i.e. the people who represent us, who are the sell outs. We the people need better representation. Cop unions are different story than kinds of unions because of the sensitivity of the job they do. Personally I don’t think cops should be allowed to unionize or lobby politician. They should be paid well but they should stay out of politics. But they obviously haven’t and so in this world at this time cop unions can go fuck themselves. I’d take away their fancy cars and make them ride bikes if I was deciding this shit.

    1. Illocust
      July.21.2020 at 9:18 am

      Who elects the people the unions negotiate with? Generally the unions and their families. Something like 15% of the working population works directly for the government on some level (federl, state, local)

    2. sarcasmic
      July.21.2020 at 9:24 am

      Incentives matter. The people negotiating with public unions have no incentive to get a good deal for the taxpayers. Quite the opposite, since these union people also vote. For that reason alone all public sector unions should be abolished, because it amounts to extorting those who they supposedly serve.

    3. Earth Skeptic
      July.21.2020 at 9:27 am

      How do you propose we get “better representation”? Public unions also use tax dollars, filtered through public employee wages and union dues, to fund campaigns for candidates that will support public unions. And of course, union members also campaign, and vote in large numbers.

      How about taking the vote away from public employees?

    4. Bluwater
      July.21.2020 at 9:28 am

      Was that your opinion 2 years ago…. or 2 weeks ago? You know, before they endorsed President Trump? Hating on teachers unions too? Cuz kids are pretty sensitive too, and teachers unions back the dirtbag teachers who abuse kids. Just to put that in context though, teachers unions are supporting Biden, so I’m gonna guess that’s an important, if not mentioned difference.

      1. C. S. P. Schofield
        July.21.2020 at 9:33 am

        While IO agree that the tilt of Reason had been oddly anti-Trump considering the Libertarian balance between Populism and all out Leftist Fascism, I don’t think this is an issue with THIS article. The corrupt police unions are a big deal at the moment. And, be fair, Reason has been sniping at the (revolting) Teachers’ Unions for decades.

  5. Earth Skeptic
    July.21.2020 at 9:29 am

    Sounds like the “released” public union members are like mafia muscle. They add to overhead costs of the organization, compared to “productive” mobsters who are at least providing hookers and drugs, and picking up the trash.

  6. C. S. P. Schofield
    July.21.2020 at 9:29 am

    “Why Are Taxpayers Footing the Bill for Full-Time Police Union Employees?”

    Because the relationship between the Public Employee Unions had been one of reciprocating corruption.

    1. C. S. P. Schofield
      July.21.2020 at 9:30 am

      I should not try to comment before I metabolize my morning caffeine. Relationship between the Public Employee unions and local politicians.

