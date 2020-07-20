Militarization of Police

Department of Homeland Security Reportedly Sending 150 Agents to Chicago in Expansion of Federal Crackdown

Trump and other White House officials say the feds may soon be coming to other major cities as well.

|

fed-riot-cops
(ACLU)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intends to send around 150 federal agents to Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported today. The plan is an escalation of the Trump administration's efforts to crack down on protests and unrest in major U.S. cities.

The planned deployment comes amid national backlash over the use of federal agents in Portland, Oregon, where news reports and videos have shown the feds beating a nonviolent Navy veteran, shooting an unarmed protester in the face with an impact weapon, and using unmarked vehicles to snatch protesters off the street. Last night, federal agents tear- gassed a crowd of moms.

Camouflaged agents from Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Marshals Service have been deployed to Portland—where protests and unrest over the police killing of George Floyd have been happening for more than 50 days—under a June 26 executive order to protect federal monuments and property. The Trump administration claims it is protecting the city's federal courthouse and other property from "lawless anarchists" who have vandalized and attacked the building.

In a news conference this morning, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she spoke with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Sunday "to get a sense of what's happened there."

"We don't need federal agents without any insignia taking people off the street and holding them I think unlawfully," Lightfoot said.

Federal agents' strong-arm tactics in Portland have led to a flurry of lawsuits, investigations, and demands for investigations from state and local officials. Colleen Connell, head of the Illinois branch of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), warned that similar problems will arise in Chicago.

"Make no mistake: Trump's federal troops will not be a constructive force in Chicago," Connell said in a press release. "As our colleagues have seen in Portland, Trump's secret forces will terrorize communities, and create chaos. This is not law and order. This is an assault on the people of this country, and the specific protections of protest and press in the First Amendment."

The ACLU of Oregon sought a temporary restraining order last week against federal agents stationed in Portland, in what it says is the first of many lawsuits.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Sunday that she is suing DHS, the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Federal Protection Service, alleging that "they seized and detained Oregonians without probable cause."

The U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon—Billy Williams, a Trump appointee—has called for an inspector general to investigate the agents' actions.

Oregon's Democratic senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, say they'll be introducing an amendment to a defense bill to stop the Trump administration "from sending its paramilitary squads onto America's streets."

Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) also criticized the use of federal agents.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–N.Y.) and Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D–D.C.) will also be introducing legislation this week that would require federal law enforcement officials to clearly identify themselves, The Nation reported today.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story. But in an interview on Fox News this morning, Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said, "I don't need invitations by the state, state mayors, or state governors to do our job. We're going to do that, whether they like us there or not."

Trump also indicated in a White House interview today that his administration may send federal agents to many more U.S. cities.

"We're not going to let New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Baltimore—Oakland is a mess—we're not going to let this happen in our country," Trump said. "More federal law enforcement, that I can tell you."

"In Portland, they've done a fantastic job," Trump continued. "These are anarchists. These aren't protesters. These are people that hate our country, and we're not going to let it go forward."

Advertisement

NEXT: Why does the Supreme Court use different language for remands to state court and federal court?

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. SilentSkies
    July.20.2020 at 3:43 pm

    >Using unmarked vehicles
    I’m sure they would like to use the vehicles marked police, but are unable to since they are on fire.

    1. wadii
      July.20.2020 at 4:32 pm

      I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new…YRf after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.

      Here’s what I do………………Home Profit System

  2. Brandybuck
    July.20.2020 at 3:44 pm

    Waiting for Trumpistas to explain how the secret police snatch-n-grabs are there for our freedoms.

    1. damikesc
      July.20.2020 at 3:46 pm

      Waiting for anti-Trumpers to explain how roving mobs are the height of freedom.

      1. MollyGodiva
        July.20.2020 at 4:19 pm

        There is a huge difference between violence by the government and violence by private individuals.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          July.20.2020 at 4:31 pm

          It’s a distinction without a difference, Ms. Double Standard. Whether your property is destroyed by the government or Antifa, it’s still destroyed. Whether you’re killed by Officer Friendly or CHAZ-tards, you’re still dead.

        2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          July.20.2020 at 4:31 pm

          If you get murdered by an angry mob I suspect you don’t care whether they’re wearing badges or not; you’re just as dead either way. Same if your store gets burned down, it’s small consolation that it was done by social justice protestors seeking racial equity when you’re still on the hook for the mortgage payment.

        3. Sometimes a Great Notion
          July.20.2020 at 4:36 pm

          Really? Because all the hits I’ve taken over the years didn’t really leave an impression that their are different types other then degree of force.

        4. damikesc
          July.20.2020 at 4:58 pm

          Not really. If the government or a random thug smashes up my property, there is zero appreciable difference to me.

    2. JeremyR
      July.20.2020 at 3:54 pm

      Mobs reduce my freedom by taking away my right to move freely.

      And rioters destroy property which ultimately I pay for, either through taxes or higher prices

    3. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.20.2020 at 3:59 pm

      secret police snatch-n-grabs

      When you’re rich, they just let you do it…

    4. Longtobefree
      July.20.2020 at 4:53 pm

      They will almost certainly use some silly line like “how can they be secret if they are filmed and posted all over social media?

  3. Juice
    July.20.2020 at 3:47 pm

    Guess they don’t matter that much after all.
    https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/07/19/redwood-city-street-mural-blm-trump-maga/

    Redwood City resident Dan Pease got permission from city officials to paint the “Black Lives Matter” sign on Broadway as part of a Fourth of July public art celebration. The city even supplied him with yellow poster board paint to do it.

    But, last Thursday, the city washed the sign away after being contacted by local real estate attorney Maria Rutenburg, who said that if the street was now a public forum, she wanted a sign of her own reading “MAGA 2020.”

    1. King of NYC
      July.20.2020 at 3:55 pm

      They don’t seem to have been very serious in the first place if all they gave him was poster board paint. In NYC I’m pretty sure we used regular road paint.

      I wonder if that’s what the Operation Paint Drop folks use too, for their black paint. I also wonder whether they have a legal case that the state cannot permit the vandalism of some public monuments and not others.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        July.20.2020 at 4:07 pm

        That’s why I applaud this woman, turnabout is fair play.

        If there is a process by which you can get the state to pay for you to paint your political message in the middle of the road, that process must be accessible to everyone. This is why the State has to issue the KKK a parade permit; almost no one actually wants the KKK to have a parade but equality is a motherfucker sometimes.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          July.20.2020 at 4:22 pm

          That was supposed to be the whole point of those anti-hood laws that were passed in the wake of all the KKK marches–it’s a lot harder to wreak havoc and be a nuisance if the po-po have a picture of your face and Mayor Quimby is telling them to find out who you and your buddies are so they can press charges.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      July.20.2020 at 4:16 pm

      I’m actually impressed that they didn’t simply tell her, “Fuck you, that’s why” and cancelled the whole effort.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    July.20.2020 at 3:51 pm

    Here are your peaceful protestors

    https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo

  5. Jones
    July.20.2020 at 3:51 pm

    I have been working from home for 4 years now and I love it. I don’t have a boss standing over my shoulder and I make my own hours. The tips below are very informative and anyone currently working from home or planning to in the future could use these.Make 5000 bucks every month… Start doing online computer-based work through our website…………………… CLICK HERE.

  6. DajjaI
    July.20.2020 at 4:02 pm

    What could possibly go wrong?

  7. creech
    July.20.2020 at 4:11 pm

    Did the “snatchers” have warrants on the “protesters” or not? Seems like a simple thing for media to verify. If there were warrants, then isn’t street arrests preferable to 5am SWAT raids on someone’s house?

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      July.20.2020 at 4:29 pm

      Funny how none of the journalists seem to be asking that very pertinent question, isn’t it? One interesting thing–and you have to take this with a huge grain of salt, because these fuckers lie as naturally as they breathe–is that some of them were supposedly snatched up, taken to the police station, were allowed to stew for a couple hours, and then were let go without charges being pressed.

      The only way that makes sense is if the feds actually have warrants for the phones, not necessarily their owners, and are sweeping their phones for contact info.

      1. King of NYC
        July.20.2020 at 4:54 pm

        I was asking the same question on the previous article, the second of three on this subject within a few hours. I do have to say if Rand Paul seems to think it’s a big deal I’m inclined to take a second look at it. (If Tom Massie does as well I’ll really be concerned!) But I’m not at all clear what precisely is supposed to be wrong with these actions. There should be something specific, because I’m not really getting this abstract bad police-state feelies that it seems I’m supposed to. If I’m going to be contemptuous of Trump it’s because he’s been too much of a pussy to truly wreak full scorched-earth revenge on the abusive spook interests who happen to have tried to destroy him personally. Not because he’s being ruthless against those who have been openly destroying, among others’, the property of the Federal government.

  8. JohannesDinkle
    July.20.2020 at 4:11 pm

    Let it burn.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    July.20.2020 at 4:26 pm

    HEADLINE: Unidentified Federal Agents Are Detaining Protesters in Portland.
    https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/388347/
    Accompanying photo: Agent with face fully exposed, in uniform with U.S. Border Patrol insignia and an identifying number.

  10. Art Kumquat
    July.20.2020 at 4:30 pm

    Good hope they catch the ringleaders. Apparently faux libertarians like watching cities burn.

  11. American Socialist
    July.20.2020 at 4:33 pm

    When I become to administrator of a reeducation camp managed by AOC my first question to the “libertarians” that I am poking with a bayonet to sing “I Love My Beautiful Tractor” in a more loud voice and mellifluous tone is where exactly were you when Dear Leader started putting federal troops in major cities. You see, I’ll say, you are *exactly* where you fucking belong, you fucking hypocrits. Move those rocks faster, capitalist wreckers! {rubs hands together} I can’t wait!

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      July.20.2020 at 4:39 pm

      That’s going to be kind of hard to do when you’re missing your head.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.20.2020 at 4:55 pm

      Like you have the arm strength to lift a bayonet.

    3. Juice
      July.20.2020 at 4:55 pm

      “I Love My Beautiful Tractor”

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWu4aynBK7E

  12. George Peppard
    July.20.2020 at 4:46 pm

    Oh no! Anyway

  13. Sometimes a Great Notion
    July.20.2020 at 4:53 pm

    We cannot give up liberty for security. Local law enforcement can and should be handling these situations in our cities but there is no place for federal troops or unidentified federal agents rounding people up at will.

    I agree Rand unfortunately the local government isn’t do those things and people’s civil rights are being violated which the federal government (all government) has a duty to protect. Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.

    Now I don’t know if the Trump admin strategy is all that sound – I doubt it – but the fact remains that fires are being set, violence is being perpetrated and businesses are being destroyed.

    “We’re not going to let New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Baltimore—Oakland is a mess—we’re not going to let this happen in our country,” Trump said. “More federal law enforcement, that I can tell you.”

    Hey dumbass, Baltimore maybe a mess but it isn’t due to unrest. Take some Ritalin and focus.

Please to post comments