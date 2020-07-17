Coronavirus

Good News: COVID-19 Vaccines Stimulate the Production of Both Antibodies and T-Cells

Antibodies may decline, but T-cells could provide effective long-term protection.

|

(Youneedgraphics/Dreamstime)

The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by researchers at Oxford University and the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca reportedly stimulates the body's immune system in early trials to produce both antibodies and killer T-cells. Antibodies protect against infections by binding to pathogens in order to prevent them from entering or damaging cells, and by coating pathogens to attract white blood cells to engulf and digest them. Longer-lasting killer T-cells work by finding and destroying infected cells in the body that have been turned into virus-making factories.

If this pans out, it's great news. Recent studies have shown that protective antibodies decline steeply in a large proportion of people who have recovered from COVID-19 infections. Swiftly waning levels of antibodies might mean that people could be reinfected and that the vaccines that are being rushed through testing and production would only offer transitory protection against the novel coronavirus. But if the vaccines provoke the immune system to produce T-cells, they could still offer some longer-term protection against coronavirus infections.

While more research needs to be done, some preliminary data suggest that the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Moderna may also elicit the production of T-cells that react to the coronavirus.

The idea that T-cells could offer protection against the COVID-19 coronavirus is bolstered by new study in Nature. It reports finding T-cell immunity in people who recovered from both COVID-19 and SARS coronavirus infections. The researchers also identified T-cells that react to both coronaviruses in about 50 percent of healthy study subjects who had never been infected by either virus. "This could be due to cross-reactive immunity obtained from exposure to other coronaviruses, such as those causing the common cold, or presently unknown animal coronaviruses. It is important to understand if this could explain why some individuals are able to better control the infection," said study co-author Antonio Bertoletti in a press release from the Duke-National University of Singapore (Duke-NUS) Emerging Infectious Diseases program.

Earlier studies by Swedish and German researchers have also found that a substantial number of subjects who had never had COVID-19 produced a T-cell immune reaction to the virus. It's still speculative, but it looks increasingly likely that a good portion of humanity may already have developed some T-cell immune protection against the novel coronavirus. Nevertheless, the Swedish researchers caution, "It remains to be determined if a robust memory T cell response in the absence of detectable circulating antibodies can protect against" the virus.

"While there have been many studies about the [COVID-19 coronavirus], there is still a lot we don't understand about the virus yet," said Duke-NUS researcher Jenny Low in the aforementioned press release. "What we do know is that T cells play an important role in the immune response against viral infections and should be assessed for their role in combating the [COVID-19 coronavirus], which has affected many people worldwide. Hopefully, our discovery will bring us a step closer to creating an effective vaccine."

Even as COVID-19 vaccines are being tested in clinical trials to determine their safety and efficacy, production for several is being revved up in order to deliver them (if they work) as early as this fall. AstraZeneca announced in June that it planned to manufacture 2 billion doses of its vaccine, with 300 million slated for delivery to the United States and the United Kingdom by the end of this year. Moderna plans to deliver about 500 million doses per year, and potentially up to 1 billion annual doses starting in 2021. An effective vaccine against this scourge cannot come too soon.

  1. Longtobefree
    July.17.2020 at 11:22 am

    Great. More “studies”.
    Still can’t trust them. Ever.

  3. Juice
    July.17.2020 at 11:36 am

    I see people talking like a vaccine will make everything go back to normal. Millions of people will get the vaccine and then be shocked when things don’t go back to 100% normal. You’ll see headlines like, “Sure, millions have taken an effective vaccine now, BUT…” and there will excuses why it’s not over and why we can’t go back to the way it was.

    1. John
      July.17.2020 at 11:47 am

      I think you are likely right about that. The difference is that I don’t think the public will tolerate that answer. I think finally they will have had enough of that nonsense. The petty tyrants didn’t think a vaccine was possible this quickly. So, they convinced people things couldn’t go back to normal until their was one. They are going to play hell walking back from that.

      1. Rich
        July.17.2020 at 11:51 am

        And there’s always the “I Am Legend” outcome.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      July.17.2020 at 12:29 pm

      Politicians especially will use the hope of a vaccine as justification for extending lockdowns. Flattening the curve has long since been discarded.

  4. ThomasD
    July.17.2020 at 11:43 am

    “Recent studies have shown that protective antibodies decline steeply in a large proportion of people who have recovered from COVID-19 infections. ”

    Could Dr. Bailey please explain the clinical significance of that observation? How does it differ from the human bodies response following recovery from other forms of viral infection?

    1. Rich
      July.17.2020 at 11:53 am

      Please address “cross-immunity” also, Ron.

    2. Bubba Jones
      July.17.2020 at 11:54 am

      Antibodies to measles vaccination can be detected for years.

      It’s even a way to tell if you were immunized as a child but don’t have the records.

      “ An MMR test is commonly used to check for MMR immunity by students and employees who need to prove MMR immunity as part of compliance requirements.”

      1. ThomasD
        July.17.2020 at 12:01 pm

        Antibodies to most all vaccines can be detected for years. That’s not what I was asking.

        1. ThomasD
          July.17.2020 at 12:03 pm

          I’ll cut to the chase. Please understand that ‘decline steeply’ in no way indicates ‘ceases to be detectable.’ But it may create a false implication of that in the ignoranti.

          1. Roberta
            July.17.2020 at 12:22 pm

            Even if free circulating antibody ceases to be detectable, antigenic memory can, and usually does, persist in the patient for years. Not for a lifetime, but a long enough time to be worthwhile. Sometimes it can take a couple of presentations (via a booster, say, a few months later) to get the maximal memory effect.

            1. ThomasD
              July.17.2020 at 12:26 pm

              Yes, because not detectable does not mean absent.

      2. Roberta
        July.17.2020 at 12:18 pm

        The measles vaccine is a live, attenuated virus. Such viruses continue to multiply at a low rate in the body, presenting a continual “booster” to the immune system.

        The SARS vaccines currently in development to my knowledge are all killed or component vaccines.

    3. Roberta
      July.17.2020 at 12:14 pm

      I can address it: It’s typical response to viral infections.

  5. speedylee
    July.17.2020 at 11:56 am

    I’m much more concerned with long term safety of these vaccines. Is that even a concern right now? Really going to leash millions or billions of doses of a new vaccine in less than a year? That’s a no from me…..

  7. Roberta
    July.17.2020 at 12:12 pm

    It’s common for circulating antibodies from B cells to decline gradually after an infection, since it would be wasteful for the immune system to have them circulating when they’re no longer needed. The usual situation is that not only does T-cell mediated immunity persist, but that B memory cells can proliferate and ramp up production of antibody rapidly on a subsequent challenge.

    So what this means is that antigens derived from SARS-CoV2 behave the expected way for virus antigens.

    I’d want a lot of testing before I’d take such a vaccine, considering that severe Covid-19 disease does not seem to be a common result of infection by the virus, but rather from a somewhat delayed and deranged response by the immune system to antigens from the infection in a small subset of those infected. How will we know any given vaccine won’t cause the same disease? I’d want to know if there’s an adequate IL-4 response to keep generalized inflammation from occurring.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      July.17.2020 at 12:32 pm

      Wanting a lot of testing is partly why I avoid the yearly flu shots. They are different every year, some work better than others, and I rarely get colds of any kind, so my attitude is mostly why mess with success? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, etc, especially with such a sorry track record of efficacy as those flu shots have.

  8. Dillinger
    July.17.2020 at 12:14 pm

    I’m no big-city doctor type but do we ever beat cold viruses with vaccines?

    1. Roberta
      July.17.2020 at 12:24 pm

      They did come out with a polyvalent vaccine against rhinovirus over 60 years ago. It didn’t work.

    2. lap83
      July.17.2020 at 12:34 pm

      This coronavirus is different. Everyone will be wearing a mask during the injections so it will be imbued with special powers

  9. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    July.17.2020 at 12:18 pm

    To quote the great physics professor Maximilian Arturo “once again biology is shown to be the last refuge for those who don’t have the math for real science”

