Election 2020

Potential Key to the 2020 Election: Voters Who Can't Stand Both Trump and Biden

The "haters demographic" broke strongly in Trump's favor in 2016, but this time the group is younger, more liberal, and more likely to vote for Biden.

|

dreamstime_xxl_30110839
(ID 30110839 © Agencyby | Dreamstime.com)

Voters who can't stand either major-party presidential nominee could be one of the keys to the election—and unlike in 2016, that might be bad news for President Donald Trump.

Four years ago, in a contest between two of the least-liked presidential nominees in history, Trump benefitted from the number of voters who found him slightly less detestable than Hillary Clinton. But a new Morning Consult poll suggests that Trump isn't doing as well with the "haters demographic" this time around. Voters who hold unfavorable views of both Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden are more likely to hold their nose and vote for the former vice president than for the incumbent.

Exit polling on Election Day 2016 showed that voters who did not like either major party candidate ended up backing Trump over Hillary Clinton by a 17-point margin. With less than four months to go until Election Day 2020, Morning Consult's new poll shows Biden with a 29-point lead with the same group. Among the 43 percent who say they are undecided, Biden has a 19-point lead when they are forced to make a choice.

The group also feels more strongly about Trump than it does about Biden: 66 percent saying they have very unfavorable views of the president, while only 40 percent say the same about Biden. Again, this is only looking at voters who say they have unfavorable views of both.

The influence that the so-called "haters demographic" could have on the election depends on a few things.

First, because of the Electoral College, there's a geographic limitation on how much of a role voter anger can play. No matter how much a Californian might hate Joe Biden, California is going to be blue state.

Second, like all polls that attempt to organize individuals into groups, this one can be a bit fuzzy around the edges. There are people out there who might say they dislike both candidates but are already fairly certain of how they will vote. Many conservatives, for example, might have voted for Trump in 2016 not because they particularly liked him but because they wanted a Republican president to pick judges. That's a valid way to sort through an awful choice like the one presented in 2016, and it demonstrates that some voters are motivated by more than their personal feelings towards the two candidates.

Then there is the role of third parties. The abysmal approval ratings for Trump and Clinton in 2016 likely contributed to the record-shattering number of votes received that year by former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party's presidential nominee.

Few observers think that this year's Libertarian ticket—led by the Clemson psychologist Jo Jorgensen—will match Johnson's performance. But the Morning Consult poll didn't include any third-party candidates, so it may have a blind spot when it comes to whether members of the so-called "haters demographic" might refuse to vote for both Trump and Biden. Some might simply stay home; others might try to find an alternative candidate they actually like.

With negative partisanship driving so much of American politics these days—particularly on cable news and social media—it shouldn't be too surprising that voters with a negative view of both Trump and Biden are likely to decide the election. And with more than 100 days to go before the polls close, both candidates will have ample opportunities to add to that demographic.

Advertisement

NEXT: A Pandemic of Surveillance

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Jerry B.
    July.17.2020 at 10:34 am

    Biden has been keeping real quiet.

    When he starts campaigning, more people will grow to hate him.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      July.17.2020 at 10:41 am

      Biden will absolutely destroy Drumpf in the debates, laying to rest those absurd rumors about “cognitive decline.”

      #BidenIsAsSharpAsEver

    2. Michael Ejercito
      July.17.2020 at 10:49 am

      So far, nothing Biden did alienated the racially conservative Democrats who defected to Trump and yet are inclined to “come home”.

      That is the best we can say about him and his chances.

    3. Magii Chill
      July.17.2020 at 11:07 am

      Hi….I have made 96,760 Buck just last month by working online from my home. I am a full time college student and just doing this in my free time for few hours per week by using my laptop.Everyone can check this out and start making cash online in a very easy way by just following instructions…….COPY This Website….HERE══════►►►  Read more  

    4. mad.casual
      July.17.2020 at 11:10 am

      The Morning Consult went looking for a clear Biden victory among decided voters and didn’t find it. Then it went looking for a clear Biden victory among undecided voters and didn’t find it there either. Then they realized that they were terrible at predicting the voting habits of young voters and that the clear Biden victory, that they know is out there, had to be there.

      Among the young, politically-ambivalent voters who’s preferences and voting habits are notoriously hard to predict, that’s where Biden’s victory lies!

  2. Don't look at me!
    July.17.2020 at 10:38 am

    Voters imploding!

  3. Michael Ejercito
    July.17.2020 at 10:46 am

    Hillary was that bad of a candidate.

    Not to mention the excesses of the Great Awokening.

    I will quote from Matthew Yglesias’s article the Great Awokening.

    http://www.vox.com/2019/3/22/18259865/great-awokening-white-liberals-race-polling-trump-2020

    As white liberals became more vocal about racial inequality, more racially conservative Democrats left the party and helped power Donald Trump’s electoral victory. This backlash gives the impression that there’s a surging tide of white racism in America.

    “I don’t think it’s just a reaction to events,” Schaffner says. Rather, “even prior to Ferguson, people take cues from elites,” and Democratic elites were beginning to signal to the rank and file that they should take systemic racism concerns more seriously.

    The extent to which that model has become mainstream among Democratic Party leaders is now evident. Just this March, Beto O’Rourke told an overwhelmingly white audience in Iowa that American capitalism is “racist.” The previous summer, Elizabeth Warren called the criminal justice system “racist.” Even Joe Biden — who in the mid-1970s was a leading political opponent of aggressive school integration measures — in a January 2019 speech called on white America “to admit there’s still a systemic racism” in American life. Mainstream Democratic Party politicians, in other words, are beginning to take for granted that their constituents will embrace the more institutional understanding of racism.

    The notion that Obama’s ascension to the presidency would usher in a “post-racial” era of American life, of course, proved false. And not just because of a white backlash to his administration or to the growing diversity of the American population, but because white Democrats dramatically shifted their views of the centrality of racial discrimination in American life after the election of a black man to the highest office in the land.

    Zach Goldberg, a doctoral candidate at Georgia State University, observes that on key measures of racial attitudes, white liberals’ opinion has moved to the left of where black and Latino opinions are. White liberals are now less likely than African Americans to say that black people should be able to get ahead without any special help.

    White liberals also have warmer feelings about immigrants than Hispanics do.

    And, critically, white liberals are much more enthusiastic about the idea that diversity makes the United States a better place to live than are blacks or Latinos. Non-liberal whites are least enthusiastic of all, which is not enormously surprising, but Latino views of this are closer to those of non-liberal whites than to white liberals.

    At the same time, between 2001 and 2018, the share of Democrats who describe themselves as liberal in Gallup polls has risen from 30 percent to 50 percent. The upshot is that white liberals — a group whose views on race are generally to the left of nonwhites — are now about 40 percent of the overall Democratic Party, making them the largest bloc in the party and the critical driver of Democratic politicians’ leftward shift on race and identity issues.

    A big part of what Trump did in the 2016 campaign was simply increase the salience of racial conflict themes, thus boosting his appeal to white voters who may have previously backed Democrats on other grounds. But it’s crucial to understand that, in large part because of the Awokening, Trump is not to blame: Democrats themselves have moved the goalposts in terms of what kind of racial views one is expected to affirm as a good liberal.

    As Obama pushed racially conservative whites out of the Democratic Party, the remaining Democrats are more racially liberal.M

    A thing to note about these racially conservative Democrats is that they are quite liberal compared to the general population, let alone racial conservatives in general.

    I have no polling data on these racially conservative Democrats, but it would not surprise me if:

    – a solid majority of them favored increasing the minimum wage.
    – at least a significant minority supports Medicare for All.
    – they lean in favor of abortion rights.
    – a lopsided majority objects to rioting, looting, and arson.
    – a lopsided majority believe in basic American ideals.
    – a lopsided majority opposes removal of monuments and statues of prominent Americans.
    -at least a significant minority opposes removal of Confederate statues and monuments.
    – a lopsided majority opposes defunding the police.
    – a lopsided majority opposes police brutality.

    And, as Yglesias noted, they were pushed away by President Obama.

    As these particular racial conservatives lean liberal regarding their policy preferences, they were open to going back to the Democrats in four years.

    As for Joe Biden himself, neither he or his campaign have done anything to further alienate these racially conservative, liberal-leaning defectors, to keep them from “coming home”. He has impressive law-and-order credentials. He did not embrace defunding the police nor removal of statues of American presidents. I suspect a lopsided majority of these racially conservative Democrats who voted for Trump in the 2016 general election, and voted in the Democratic primaries, voted for Joe Biden.

    Even the start of these protests would not have alienated these racially conservative Democrats. After all, they still agree with the principles of equal protection and police accountability. many of them marched alongside racially liberal Democrats and Trump supporters.

    But what deters them from making the final decision to “come home” is the rest of the Democratic Party. Democratic officials have endorsed defunding the police. Democratic officials have endorsed Black Lives matter, which is now known as an organization founded by trained Marxists. Democratic officials allowed statues to be taken down by violent mobs, instead of mobilizing police to protect them (compare with Trump, who sent the National Guard to protect the Lincoln memorial.) Democratic officials expanded the meaning of white supremacy into the realm of incoherence. Democrats themselves defamed Mt. Rushmore.

    And this is just officials, not the various spokesholes.

    This is not to say that Joe Biden himself is responsible for this.

    Then again, James Cox had nothing to do with the League of Nations or the Depression.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    July.17.2020 at 10:52 am

    Yea, riots will totally make people like the left more than they did in 2016.

  5. mad.casual
    July.17.2020 at 10:57 am

    Morning Consult is a global, privately held data intelligence company established in 2014.[1] It was named one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte in both 2018 and 2019.[2] [3] The company specializes in online survey research technology and has offices in Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco.[4]

    I suppose a poll from The Milliennial’s Daily Navel Gazer would’ve been too obviously slanted and irrelevant.

  6. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    July.17.2020 at 11:01 am

    The “keys” to the election are

    (1) Biden is up at least 8 points

    (2) 538 says the lead “probably” isn’t 15 yet

    (3) not enough bigots left in America to keep the Republicans afloat

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      July.17.2020 at 11:05 am

      You forgot to say “three cushion bankshot,” but otherwise good post.

  7. Juice
    July.17.2020 at 11:08 am

    Then there is the role of third parties.

    To lose.

  8. Boreak
    July.17.2020 at 11:09 am

    Did you know there’s a “deep detox” you can do first thing in the morning to burn more fat? And the good news is It only takes 13-seconds! Here it is—>> Click For Full Detail Here.

  9. Boreak
    July.17.2020 at 11:10 am

    Did you know there’s a “deep detox” you can do first thing in the morning to burn more fat? And the good news is It only takes 13-seconds! Here it is—>>
    http://www.getbiz3.com

Please to post comments