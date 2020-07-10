This Week in Policing Reform: Hawaii Lifts Police Secrecy, Civilian Oversight Boards Make Ballots in Miami and Philadelphia

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, police chief Rick Maglione

is no longer the police chief

six weeks after members of the department's SWAT team fired tear gas and rubber bullets at Black Lives Matter protesters. Maglione defended the use of force, which left one woman with a shattered eye socket, but dogged reporting from the

Miami Herald

showed there was little justification for the violence. The

Herald

also got body camera footage of cops laughing and bragging about shooting protesters with rubber bullets.