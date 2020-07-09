Hate crimes

Two People Charged With a Hate Crime for Painting Over a Black Lives Matter Mural

Seeking maximal punishment for a nonviolent offense will not help the Black Lives Matter movement.

(YouTube)

A man and a woman who attempted to paint over a city-approved Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez, California, on Saturday are both facing hate crime charges.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged Nicole Anderson and David Nelson with three misdemeanors: violation of civil rights, vandalism under $400, and possession of tools to commit vandalism or graffiti. If convicted, they each face up to a year in county jail.

In a viral video captured Saturday, Anderson is seen spattering black paint and using a roller to cover up a yellow Black Lives Matter sign that had been painted on the road facing the Martinez courthouse after the city issued a permit for the project. Nelson filmed.

"We're sick of this narrative, that's what's wrong," he says in the clip. "The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of racism, it's a lie."

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton justified her decision to bring charges against the pair in a statement released this week. "We must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention. The mural completed last weekend was a peaceful and powerful way to communicate the importance of Black lives in Contra Costa County and the country. We must continue to elevate discussions and actually listen to one another in an effort to heal our community and country."

But central to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to their official statement of purpose, is the notion that many of the injustices they seek to rectify are especially egregious when they come from the state. The death of George Floyd has elevated the police reform debate, though that conversation has primarily centered around how difficult it is to hold rogue cops accountable. More, still, should be devoted to bad laws and regulations and the excessive penalties that are tied up in breaking those rules.

A cause that surrounds dismantling the carceral state—the U.S. government locks up its people at the highest rate by far—can not apply that ideology discriminately. Putting the vandals in a cage for a year over a nonviolent attempt to spread some paint won't change their hearts and minds. And though it might change the police reform movement, it won't be for the better.

Also of note is the district attorney's decision to pursue hate crime charges for the paint-related incident, which carry enhanced penalties. That charge—violation of civil rights under California's penal code 422—says that no person "shall knowingly deface, damage, or destroy the real or personal property of any other person" on the basis of protected class, including disability, gender, nationality, race or ethnicity, sexual orientation, and/or the association with a person who has one or more of those characteristics. Of note is that the property defaced here is not personal but is owned by the government—an important caveat when considering the road did not belong to the mural's artists.

But at a broader level, there are plenty of reasons to take issue with pursuing hate crime charges. It sometimes means that people are charged twice for the same crimes. More important to this particular discussion is that it gives the government power to arbitrarily draw distinctions between hate-based infringements and those of a more agnostic variety, which chips away at the equality we're all supposedly entitled to under law, the same equality BLM says it's fighting for.

When considering the anti-carceral motivations behind the Black Lives Matter movement, the contradictions here are on full display. Seeking maximal state-imposed retribution for a nonviolent offense does nothing to help black people who no longer want to be the victims of maximal state-imposed retribution for nonviolent offenses.

The mural has since been repainted.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. soldiermedic76
    July.9.2020 at 1:20 pm

    No mention of the fact that this was a political statement by the supposed vandals against another political movement and therefore the decision to prosecute obviously demonstrates that the state is supporting one political movement over another? Pretty sure that is a blatant violation of the 1A. Wonder how the USSC will decide this? Do I even need to ask if the ACLU will actually defend the vandals free speech rights? Naw, didn’t think so.

    1. Paul Winchell
      July.9.2020 at 1:21 pm

      Wonder how the USSC will decide this?

      “Fuck Whitey” – John Roberts

  2. Ra's al Gore
    July.9.2020 at 1:24 pm

    Tearing down statues on public property is still cool, right?

    1. John Human
      July.9.2020 at 1:43 pm

      In multiple cities they are investigating and arresting people who tear down statues. I’m sure this is in the same category, destruction of property. The former cases might have vastly more public support than this one, but they are both still pretty likely to be illegal.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      July.9.2020 at 1:51 pm

      Tearing down statues has always been cool. Statues are usually symbols of oppression.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.9.2020 at 1:26 pm

    violation of civil rights

    Of what? The asphalt?

    1. lap83
      July.9.2020 at 1:27 pm

      Blacktop Lives Matter

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    July.9.2020 at 1:30 pm

    They could have been charged with a hilarity crime if they had just painted over the L only.

    1. John Human
      July.9.2020 at 1:44 pm

      B ack ives Matter?

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        July.9.2020 at 1:55 pm

        The thing spelled out the whole word and not just the acronym? Now that’s a hate crime against the environment.

        Also, seems like it would have taken forever to paint over.

    2. Nail
      July.9.2020 at 1:46 pm

      “Mural”

      according to dictionary.com, a mural is ‘a large picture painted or affixed directly on a wall or ceiling.’

      Large ✔
      Picture ✖
      Wall or ceiling ✖

      1. Nail
        July.9.2020 at 1:46 pm

        Damn not meant as a reply

  5. Dillinger
    July.9.2020 at 1:33 pm

    how dafuq is paint a hate crime?

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.9.2020 at 1:34 pm

    The Black Lives Matter movement is an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention.

    From the BLM website:

    We acknowledge, respect, and celebrate differences and commonalities. HAAAAHAHAHAHA!!!!! (OK, that last part was me)

    We are unapologetically Black in our positioning.

    We are guided by the fact that all Black lives matter, regardless of actual or perceived sexual identity, gender identity, gender expression, economic status, ability, disability, religious beliefs or disbeliefs, immigration status, or location. (no mention of political affiliation?)

    We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence.

    We practice empathy. We engage comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts. (emphasis mine)

    We dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work “double shifts” so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work.

    We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.

    We embody and practice justice, liberation, and peace in our engagements with one another. (As evidenced by holding a Dresden look-alike contest with our major cities).

  7. Sometimes a Great Notion
    July.9.2020 at 1:37 pm

    So can conservatives get a permit for say an anti-abortion sign in the road or on the side of a bus? Can’t wait for them to try, get shot down and sue for their civil rights being violated.

  8. Gray_Jay
    July.9.2020 at 1:50 pm

    Seeking maximal punishment for a nonviolent offense will not help the Black Lives Matter movement.”

    Because the important thing here is whether this prosecution helps the BLM movement or not. Not that the cops there have pretty much turned a blind eye to vandalism, theft, assault, and arson, but this crime in particular is the one that got them off their asses to investigate.

    What the fuck, Binion?

  9. Rat on a train
    July.9.2020 at 1:54 pm

    It looks like they were correcting the color. It isn’t Yellow Lives Matter.

