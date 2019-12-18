Hate crimes

Alabama Republicans Now Support Hate Crime Laws—To Protect Police Officers

The state wants to add cops to the list of oppressed classes.

|

dreamstime_xxl_92272668-1-1200×675
((Ivan Kokoulin | Dreamstime.com))

Republican state lawmakers in Alabama have identified a vulnerable class that they claim needs special protections: police officers.

"Everyone agrees that it should be a hate crime to shoot a police officer," said state Sen. Cam Ward (R–Alabaster), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee. The legislature will seek to make that position official in February when it considers state Sen. Chris Elliott's (R–Daphne) proposal to add law enforcement to the list of groups protected by the state's 1994 hate crime legislation. "I don't know anyone who opposes that," Ward told AL.com.

Except, there are many people who oppose modern hate crime laws. In 2010, the liberal writer Jesse Lerner wrote an excellent historical critique of contemporary hate crime laws for Dissent, noting that early models of hate crime legislation focused "on the deprivation of constitutional rights, rather than on the identity of the victim." In recent decades,  Lerner writes, legislators have sought to redefine hate crimes "on the basis of the victim's identity, rather than on the victim's equality under the law." 

Indeed, an offender faces a lengthier sentence in most states today if his or her actions were seemingly motivated by heinous bias against someone's gender, race, religion, and/or disability. To the distaste of many Republicans, congressional Democrats have pushed to expand those protections to include LGBTQ identity. Yet most offenses for which a hate crime enhancement is applicable (or being sought) are already illegal activities. 

Alabama Republicans used to understand this and were able to resist writing additional criminal enhancements into state law. Now they're threatening to open the floodgates all the wider by extending hate crime enhancements to an entire profession. Where will that end?

We can look to Louisiana, which was the first state to protect cops under similar legislation. The law has since been used to classify both resisting arrest and shouting slurs at cops as hate crimes. The latter has also happened multiple times in Pennsylvania. 

Hate crime laws seek to enhance punishments for offenders who attack a person or their property based on specific aspects of their identity; is the same crime committed against a person whose identity is incidental to the offense not as bad? By punishing ideological and religious violence, we are treating agnostic violence—or violence motivated by an unprotected aspect of a person's identity—as less bad. There is potential for abuse in that approach, as evidenced by what's happening in Louisiana and Pennsylvania; but in a more subtle way, it erodes equality before the law.  

Alabama lawmakers cite the murder of officer Billy Fred Clardy III as reason enough to act. But the data here actually cuts against Republicans' stated goals. The vast majority of violent encounters experienced by cops are not motivated by ideological hatred for the police, but are tied to the very nature of the job they signed up for. What's more, murders of police officers are at record lows

It seems that Republicans in Alabama, who once challenged the idea that any group should have their rights elevated due to their identity, have learned to demand it when it's politically expedient.

NEXT: Forged Court Order Used to Try to Vanish Online Magazine Article About L.A. Businessman

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. JesseAz
    December.18.2019 at 2:18 pm

    This means Republicans are just as bad as the hundreds of liberal groups calling for hate laws.

    1. SQRLSY One
      December.18.2019 at 2:33 pm

      I suspect that very soon, conservatives will start calling for hate laws to protect Republican POTUSes… If you are a Republican POTUS, you have a ***RIGHT*** to carry the “nuclear football”, regardless of whatever “high crimes and misdemeanors” you may have committed! Accusing a Republican POTUS of “high crimes and misdemeanors” shall be a “hate crime”, if you cannot PROVE your allegations to the satisfaction of a majority of Senators!

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        December.18.2019 at 2:37 pm

        Fuck off Mary.

  2. Jerryskids
    December.18.2019 at 2:19 pm

    “Everyone agrees that it should be a hate crime to shoot a police officer,” said state Sen. Cam Ward (R–Alabaster)

    Everyone agrees that it should be a hate crime for state Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) to be such a lying piece of shit.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir
    December.18.2019 at 2:28 pm

    I’m no fan of hate crimes in any situation, but:

    Some people hate blacks. You can’t change being black.
    Some people hate women. You can’t change being female.
    Some people hate gays. You can’t change being gay. (in my estimation)
    You can stop being a cop.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      December.18.2019 at 2:39 pm

      One out of three isn’t bad…

    2. Brandybuck
      December.18.2019 at 2:52 pm

      But you can’t stop the cop mentality.

    3. sarcasmic
      December.18.2019 at 5:05 pm

      I don’t know about that. Being a cop is an identity. It is who you are.
      It is not unusual for people to commit suicide after being stripped of their law enforcement powers. They can literally do anything they want. They lie, cheat, steal, rape, lie, assault, murder, lie, and get away with it all because they have the “public trust.”

      Yes one has a choice to become a cop. But once one has a taste of that kind of power, it can be impossible to go back.

  4. Rich
    December.18.2019 at 2:56 pm

    “Everyone agrees that it should be a hate crime to shoot a police officer,” said state Sen. Cam Ward (R–Alabaster), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

    “Everyone, that is, who ain’t a *hater*.”

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    December.18.2019 at 3:09 pm

    Cam Ward (R–Alabaster)

    I can see identifying him as Republican, but as a white dude?

  6. Rossami
    December.18.2019 at 3:25 pm

    re: “Everyone agrees that it should be a hate crime to shoot a police officer”

    No, actually we don’t. There are lots of reasons to shoot police that have nothing to do with hate or discrimination. The fact that most of those reasons are already crimes does not mean that we should now make them hate crimes. In fact, that’s a strong reason why we don’t need to make them hate crimes.

    Hopefully, these legislators will get laughed at enough that this bill will quietly die.

  7. EscherEnigma
    December.18.2019 at 5:52 pm

    Yet most offenses for which a hate crime enhancement is applicable (or being sought) are already illegal activities.

    “Most”? What offenses can get a hate crime enhancements aren’t already illegal activities?

    Alabama Republicans used to understand this and were able to resist writing additional criminal enhancements into state law.

    That had nothing to do with a principled opposition to hate crime legislation, that was just about unprincipled opposition to LGBT folk existing.

    It seems that Republicans in Alabama […]

    sure fooled you, if you think they were ever principled in the first place.

Please to post comments