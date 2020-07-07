Coronavirus

San Quentin Prison's COVID-19 Deaths Highlight Officials' Inept Pandemic Response

Six dead in a week, and 1,500 infections, all due to poor decisions by the state. And leaders still wonder why people won't do what they say.

(Wellesenterprises / Dreamstime.com)

A week ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and state officials acknowledged a massive coronavirus infection spike in San Quentin State Prison, affecting nearly a third of its prisoners. No deaths were reported.

Just a week later, the prison has reported six deaths. The state's prison system has reported 28 deaths overall from the virus so far, which means that essentially one-fifth of those deaths have come in just the past week at San Quentin. Three of the prisoners who died of COVID-19 were on death row and three were in the general population.

This disaster is most likely of the state's own making. California's prisons had been managing the COVID-19 pandemic fairly well, with the exception of the California Institution for Men in Chino. That prison has had more than 700 infections and has seen a majority of the state's COVID-19 deaths, 16 of them. To reduce prison crowding and the possibility of further virus spread in Chino, prison officials transferred 121 prisoners by bus from Chino to San Quentin in late May.

Some of those transferred prisoners likely brought the coronavirus with them, according to public health officials. Few of the transferred prisoners had been tested for COVID-19 in the weeks before the transfer and they weren't tested in San Quentin prior to being introduced to the prison population. Prior to the transfer in May, San Quentin had no reported infections. In effect, the state's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation may have created an outbreak where one did not previously exist, and people are dying because of it.

Marin County, where San Quentin is located, is seeing its own spike in new cases, setting several new records in June. Officials there have scaled back plans to allow some businesses to reopen. And that's without counting the infections in the prison. It's worth taking note of the surrounding community because early research into the spread of COVID-19 infections at jails and prisons found that corrections staff themselves were extremely vulnerable, getting infected at higher rates than inmates, and then potentially bringing the coronavirus back home to their communities. It's dangerous to assume that an infection at a jail or prison is contained inside its walls merely because the prisoners are contained. The New York Times calculates that nine out of 10 of the largest virus clusters in America are connected to prisons. The Times lists 1,587 cases connected to San Quentin, though the prison itself reports a total of 1,429 cases among prisoners (both active and resolved). That leaves at least 158 infections of non-inmates, and that's probably an undercount.

Even if the outbreak and its casualties are confined to prisoners, that doesn't make it acceptable, ethical, or moral to ignore it. Even if some people are callous enough to write inmates off for their crimes and care little if they get sick and die, America is still, like clockwork, discovering that we're incarcerating people who are innocent.

The incompetence on display here is staggering. What is worse, the same state government that is failing to stop the spread of coronavirus among the prisoners in its custody persists in telling Californians what they must or can't do to combat COVID-19's spread.

If you're still wondering why some people don't trust the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, a look at what happened over the course of a single month at San Quentin provides a simple, stark answer.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Uncle Jay
    July.7.2020 at 1:53 pm

    We must release all the criminals in San Quintin, especially the murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and kidnappers back into socieity.
    So what if these career criminals will murder, rob, and rape again?
    Isn’t that a small price to pay to ensure they don’t get the sniffles?

  2. MiloMinderbinder
    July.7.2020 at 1:53 pm

    Three of the prisoners who died of COVID-19 were on death row

    So there is a silver lining.

    1. Bluwater
      July.7.2020 at 2:22 pm

      There’s more than one way to skin a cat. Damn cheap too considering the cost of appeals all the way to SCOTUS. Send all the sneezers to the East Block.

      There’s something kinda Old West about this kind of justice. In the spirit of Isaac Parker known as “The Hanging Judge”, I submit Gavin Newsom be hereafter known as “The Infection Governor”. While the nickname lacks the same level of gravitas, it befits the soy-boy governor.

  3. chemjeff radical individualist
    July.7.2020 at 1:57 pm

    Wow, the incompetence is staggering even by government standards.
    Are they looking for civil rights lawsuits? Sheesh.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    July.7.2020 at 1:58 pm

    Used to be we had frontiers for the ne’er-do-wells, I suppose Alaska is the closest to that now, and cold and snow doesn’t appeal to enough people.

    That’s my theory on why cops are such thugs. Kid gets out of high school, scrapes by only because he knows there’s always the military and the cops. Military is tough though, they have rules, and there’s a better chance of dying. So the cowards and opportunists end up being cops.

    And if they can’t make it as cops, they become prison guards. Even mall rent-a-cops have more integrity than prison guards.

  6. Longtobefree
    July.7.2020 at 2:20 pm

    Were those prisoners at any of the peaceful protests?

  7. JohannesDinkle
    July.7.2020 at 2:31 pm

    There are completely different skill sets involved here. A doctor might be able to come up with a plan to prevent the spread of disease, and a prison guard can certainly handle prisoners’ attempts at escape and mayhem, but who is qualified to handle both at the same time?
    If the doctors were in charge, probably we would be looking at at least some dead medical personnel. Just because you have their health in mind the prisoner has his own agenda. These are not people kept in a rest home. They are all violent and completely untrustworthy.

  8. Roberta
    July.7.2020 at 2:40 pm

    What’s shocking isn’t the number of infections, but the death rate from them. Presumably there are things about prisoners and/or prison conditions that enhance the severity of disease from the infections. In nursing homes we already know that.

    Because, if you look only at getting infected, my attitude for most people regarding this virus is, what’s wrong with that? We’re going to get it sooner or later unless we take greater precautions than the general population does, but those of us who don’t take greater precautions are doing the high risk population a favor by getting us thru this pandemic sooner.

Please to post comments