Criminal Law

Judge Luttig on How the D.C. Circuit Bungled the Flynn Case

Former federal judge Michael Luttig thinks that the D.C. Circuit did not really understand what was at stake.

Before the U.S. Court of Appeals decided to grant Michael Flynn's petition for a writ of mandamus ordering the dismissal of the charges against him for lying to the FBI, former federal judge Michael Luttig offered his thoughts on what the court should do. Now that the D.C. Circuit has granted the petition, Judge Luttig has some additional thoughts in the New York Times. Although he was critical of Judge Sullivan's handling of the case, he is quite critical of the D.C. Circuit's handling of the case.

 the court mistakenly believed that if the government is entitled to dismissal of its prosecution against Mr. Flynn now (which it is not, by the way), then Mr. Flynn is entitled to dismissal of his prosecution by the government now, too. But that is just not true, because the government's rights and interests in immediate dismissal are vastly different from and greater than Mr. Flynn's, which are lesser by far. And it is Mr. Flynn, not the government, who sought dismissal before Judge Sullivan can rule.

Knowingly or not, the Court of Appeals simply appears to have bungled perhaps the most consequential political constitutional case in recent memory.

Despite this harsh judgment, Luttig is not entirely sure that the full D.C. Circuit should rehear the case en banc. He offers arguments for and against such a step, warning that en banc review will further feed the perception that the case's outcome is driven by politics. He then writes:

while the opinion of the three-judge panel is grievously wrong, and as premature and ill reasoned as its decision was, the court reached the result that almost certainly will be required by law after any hearing that the full court could constitutionally authorize Judge Sullivan to conduct. The government's facially and unrebutted reasons for wanting to dismiss the prosecution — namely that the government itself wrongly investigated and prosecuted Mr. Flynn in the first place and then withheld exculpatory evidence from him in the second place — are constitutionally compelling. Accordingly, the law will almost certainly countenance neither Judge Sullivan's proposed interrogation of the government as to the political ulterior motives and purposes that he suspects — but only suspects — nor at the end of the day a decision to deny his leave for the government to dismiss its prosecution of Flynn.

For those interested in this issue, I also recommend my co-blogger Paul Cassell's post on the decision.

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Michael W. Towns
    July.1.2020 at 12:30 pm

    The entire Flynn affair has been suffused with politics — and crass politics — at that. I guess my question is: if it were any other defendant, would the reactions be any different?

    I think the question answers itself.

    1. Martinned
      July.1.2020 at 12:50 pm

      If it were (almost) any other defendant, it wouldn’t be the former National Security Advisor. That makes the thought experiment a bit difficult.

  2. Bob from Ohio
    July.1.2020 at 12:32 pm

    “most consequential political constitutional case in recent memory”

    No hyperbole there, nope.

    Its a trivial case. Flynn is not going to prison, no matter what.

    1. Al S
      July.1.2020 at 12:44 pm

      Should I spend a few minutes reading Luttig’s opinion?

      “…the most consequential political constitutional case in recent memory…”

      No, I don’t think I should waste my time.

  3. Dilan Esper
    July.1.2020 at 12:39 pm

    I think Luttig is right both that the DC Circuit reached out to decide the case by mandamus when there was no need to, and that ultimately Flynn is going to be legally entitled to a dismissal anyway. And that makes the case for en banc review pretty slim.

    1. Martinned
      July.1.2020 at 12:51 pm

      Particularly since the underlying legal issue isn’t going to come up a lot.

      1. Dilan Esper
        July.1.2020 at 1:00 pm

        That’s absolutely right. En banc review is usually granted for institutional reasons, to resolve intra-circuit splits or to decide recurring issues. This isn’t present here.

  4. Dr. Ed
    July.1.2020 at 12:39 pm

    The government goes on a witch hunt and bullies an innocent man into pleading guilty to a crime he didn’t commit. The government then realizes that there has been a miscarriage of justice and seeks to drop the case.

    And the problem is?

    Isn’t it an established principle that we don’t throw innocent people into prison?

    1. Martinned
      July.1.2020 at 12:52 pm

      The problem is that one might wonder why the government changed its mind. Prosecutors don’t usually up and voluntarily confess to being guilty of framing an innocent man.

    2. bernard11
      July.1.2020 at 12:57 pm

      The government then realizes that there has been a miscarriage of justice and seeks to drop the case.

      Sure. That’s what happened.

      1. santamonica811
        July.1.2020 at 1:10 pm

        Bernard,
        That is absolutely what happened. The FBI went in and told Flynn, “You better lie to the Vice President and the President about your corrupt dealings during the campaign re Turkey. Then, when we sent FBI agents to question you about your dishonest dealings during the campaign, we don’t care what you tell us, *as long as* you include some lies.”

        And poor, defenseless, helpless, weak-as-a-kitten, impotent Flynn did exact that. Oh yeah, and that earliest FBI contact also included orders, “When and if you’re in front of a court and put under oath, you have to lie again, and falsely admit to crimes that you actually didn’t do.” Flynn followed these instructions as well.

        Bernard, why can’t you see that? It’s obvious to me and all other right-thinking Americans. Why don’t you care more about the rights of poor, pathetic, misunderstood, mistreated, Gen. Flynn?

        Please excuse me. I need to readjust my tin-foil hat and hide again from the black helicopters that are coming for me.

  5. Joe_dallas
    July.1.2020 at 12:43 pm

    ” The government’s facially and unrebutted reasons for wanting to dismiss the prosecution — namely that the government itself wrongly investigated and prosecuted Mr. Flynn in the first place and then withheld exculpatory evidence from him in the second place — are constitutionally compelling. ”

    Sullivan’s failure to acknowledge this issue and his complete dismissal of the problems of the prosecutors misconduct is what led the DC circuit court to step in.

    What was the Appeals court supposed to do when the trial court judge decides to act as the prosecutor?

    1. Dilan Esper
      July.1.2020 at 12:45 pm

      Wait until Sullivan issues a denial of the Rule 48 motion, and then reverse it.

      1. Allutz
        July.1.2020 at 12:51 pm

        Even though he is engaging in unreasonable delay tactics? After the motion by DOJ was filed the judge should have ruled in 1-2 weeks. Not set a briefing schedule and a hearing months out with no timetable for a ruling.

        This egregious downplaying of Flynn’s liberty interests that are at stake by multiple people is frankly bizarre. Justice delayed is justice denied.

        1. bernard11
          July.1.2020 at 1:01 pm

          Flynn has no complaint about delays. He’s consistently tried to get postponements. I suppose his idea was that if could stretch things out until after the election he might get the promised pardon without spending any time in jail.

      2. rsteinmetz
        July.1.2020 at 12:54 pm

        While reversing it would have saved Flynn, what about the next guy in that situation?

        Suppose he doesn’t have the ability to mount an appeal after the trial judge sets him/her self as a prosecutor and judge.

        1. Dilan Esper
          July.1.2020 at 12:56 pm

          The next guy will be in even better shape, because the DC Circuit’s opinion would announce a very narrow power for trial courts with respect to Rule 48(a) motions.

      3. Ben_
        July.1.2020 at 1:01 pm

        Why should a wrongly prosecuted and innocent defendant have to wait?

        1. Dilan Esper
          July.1.2020 at 1:17 pm

          Why should anyone have to wait? Scott Peterson is right now on California’s death row. His appeal will be pending for several years. One of his claims is that he is actually innocent.

          If he wins on that claim, it sucks that he was held in prison for that time. Big time. But that’s how the system works. You get an adverse ruling as a criminal defendant and appeal it. The trial court lets in entirely inadmissible evidence? You wait for the jury to convict you and then appeal. The trial court fails to dismiss a charge? You wait and appeal. The trial court misinstructs? You wait and appeal.

          That’s just the normal operation of the appellate courts.

  6. kkoshkin
    July.1.2020 at 12:49 pm

    Luttig criticizes the DC Circuit for bungling mandamus procedure. Maybe he’s right about that, and maybe he’s not. But he agrees that the DC Circuit got the substance correct: “the court reached the result that almost certainly will be required by law after any hearing that the full court could constitutionally authorize Judge Sullivan to conduct.”

    Nevertheless, Luttig opines: “Knowingly or not, the Court of Appeals simply appears to have bungled perhaps the most consequential political constitutional case in recent memory.” This is fatally inconsistent with Luttig’s opinion on the constitutional issues in the case–the balance of power between Executive and Judiciary–which he believes were correctly decided.

    Thus, Luttig disagrees with his own statement that the DC Circuit mishandled a “constitutional case.” At most, he believes the court mishandled run-of-the-mill procedural mandamus issues.

    1. rsteinmetz
      July.1.2020 at 12:56 pm

      The most consequential question seems to me to be whether a judge can go off on a fishing expedition after the DoJ has decided to end the prosecution.

  7. Dilan Esper
    July.1.2020 at 12:58 pm

    Let’s say I file a case against you for negligently causing an automobile accident. I plead all the elements of state law negligent. Only problem is, you weren’t actually driving the other car.

    Under state law, you will be entitled to a summary judgment once you establish that. However, instead, you try to introduce that fact as part of a motion to dismiss, even though it isn’t judicially noticeable and is not admissible evidence in that proceeding.

    If the judge grants your motion to dismiss, she will have bungled the case. Even though you were going to win anyway. Correct procedure is still important.

  8. Brett Bellmore
    July.1.2020 at 1:01 pm

    I swear, if I strain my eyes rolling them, you’re hearing from my attorney.

Please to post comments