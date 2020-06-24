The Volokh Conspiracy

The D.C. Circuit's Dubious Decision Ordering the Flynn Case Dismissed

A 2-1 ruling concludes that the district court cannot even hold a hearing on the subject.

Today the D.C. Circuit granted Michael Flynn's petition for a writ of mandamus, ordering District Judge Sullivan to grant the government's motion to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn. Judge Rao, joined by Judge Henderson, concluded that District Judge Sullivan erred in appointing an amicus to defend continuation of the Flynn prosecution and in scheduling a hearing on the Government's motion.  For more background on the case, see my post here and Jonathan's post here.

The critical legal issue is the district judge's role, under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 48(a), in deciding whether to grant "leave of court" for the Government to dismiss a criminal case.  Judge Sullivan had taken an expansive view of his role, even appointing an amicus (distinguished retired District Judge John Gleeson) to argue against the Government's unopposed motion to dismiss. The majority found this appointment a "troubling indication" of the district court's "mistaken understanding" of its role in ruling on an unopposed Rule 48(a) motion:

Whatever the extent of the district court's "narrow" role under Rule 48(a), see Fokker Servs., 818 F.3d at 742, that role does not include designating an advocate to defend Flynn's continued prosecution. The district court's order put two "coequal branches of the Government … on a collision course." Cheney, 542 U.S. at 389. The district court chose an amicus who had publicly advocated for a full adversarial process. Based on the record before us, the contemplated hearing could require the government to defend its charging decision on two fronts—answering the district court's inquiries as well as combatting Gleeson's arguments. Moreover, the district court's invitation to members of the general public to appear as amici suggests anything but a circumscribed review. This sort of broadside inquiry would rewrite Rule 48(a)'s narrow "leave of court" provision.

The majority's conclusion on the impropriety of appointing an amicus seems correct to me. In discharging his leave-of-court obligations, the district judge had no need to enlist advocates for a particular conclusion, particularly where the judge was well familiar with the details of the case.

The majority, however, stands on weaker footing in concluding that the district judge could not even hold a hearing on the dismissal motion.  As Judge Wilkins explained in his dissent,

it is not inconsistent with the separation of powers for a district court to conduct regular proceedings and afford consideration to a motion, even if the eventual grant or denial of the motion might intrude on the Executive's exercise of his prosecutorial discretion. Again, this is not a case where we are being asked to decide whether the district judge may call the prosecutor to the stand or whether a Rule 48(a) motion may lead to an evidentiary hearing. This is a case about whether a district judge may even hold a hearing on a Rule 48(a) motion. While the selective-prosecution context is admittedly different than Rule 48(a), these cases nonetheless contradict the majority's conclusion that holding a hearing, in and of itself, is a per se improper intrusion upon executive power. If the presumption of regularity does not prevent holding a hearing or independently examining prosecutorial discretion in the selective-prosecution context, there is no good reason why the presumption of regularity precludes a hearing on a motion to dismiss under Rule 48(a), disallowing any consideration whatsoever and forbidding the district court from expressing its views on the record with respect to its previous findings on materiality and guilt—all in the name of the separation of powers.

The majority rebutted this conclusion, arguing that "[t]his is not a case about whether 'a district judge may even hold a hearing on a Rule 48(a) motion.' Rather, it is about whether, after the government has explained why a prosecution is no longer in the public interest, the district judge may prolong the prosecution by … probing the government's motives. On that, both the Constitution and cases are clear: he may not."

The Constitution and the cases are not "clear" on this subject. Indeed, the majority's reading of Rule 48(a) essentially turns it into a dead letter. Rule 48(a) specifically envisions some role–albeit a limited one–for the district court in evaluating motions to dismiss. It is hard to understand how the mere holding of a hearing on whether to grant leave of court is such an extraordinary abuse of power to warrant granting a writ of mandamus. On this point, I agree with former Judge Michael Luttig, who wrote in a prescient op-ed last month in the Washington Post that "[i]f the court of appeals were to order Sullivan to dismiss the case now, the full appeals court or, if not, the Supreme Court, should reverse that error."

In venturing my conclusion that the district judge should have been allowed to hold a hearing, I don't mean to comment on the ultimate merits of the underlying motion to dismiss from the Government. Indeed, if anything it sounds like the arguments favoring dismissal may have only grown stronger since the Government filed its motion. News reports yesterday suggest that additional exculpatory notes from Peter Strzok have surfaced recently that only further undercut the Government's criminal case.

But the process is important here. Rule 48(a) requires "leave of court" before the Government can dismiss a case.  And that leave-of-court requirement exists not only for protecting defendant's interests (as the majority opinion discusses) but also for protecting other interests, such as those crime victims (as the majority does not substantively discuss). As I explained in my earlier post on this case,

for the reasons I wrote about long ago in my earlier law review article, I continue to believe that judges should always be required to consider a crime victim's views before dismissing a case. It may well be that most Government dismissal motions continue to be granted, even when a victim objects. But as a procedural matter, consideration of the victim's view ensures greater fairness–and certainly greater perceived fairness–in the process.

This conclusion is reinforced by the drafting history of Rule 48(a), recently summarized nicely in a short, on-line piece by Thomas Frampton. As he explains, "Rule 48(a)'s 'principal object' was never 'to protect a defendant against prosecutorial harassment,' Rinaldi v. United States, 434 U.S. 22, 30 n.15 (1977) (per curiam). Rather, it was implemented to give district judges a modest means of safeguarding the public interest when evaluating a motion like the one that has been filed in United States v. Flynn."

Other circuits have taken a more expansive view of the role of district judge's under Rule 48(a) than did the D.C. Circuit today. I wouldn't be surprised to see further review of this divided opinion–which essentially reads Rule 48(a)'s long standing leave-of-court requirement out of the rules of criminal procedure.

Paul Cassell

  1. loki13
    June.24.2020 at 2:53 pm

    I think while we reflect on both the dubiousness of the decision and the intemperate and injudicious rhetoric that is a hallmark of Neomi Rao, now is a good time to remember that:

    1. The VC allowed her to raise her profile here in 2013; and …

    2. The VC in general, and Prof. Adler in particular, were noteworthy defenders of her elevation to the bench. Wait, here’s a quote for posterity from the VC!

    ….”In Rao’s case, groups are distorting and misrepresenting her views in an effort to paint her as extreme.”

    That’s funny! What else?

    “In case it is not clear, I am a huge fan of this pick. I have known Neomi Rao for well-over twenty years and I am confident she will make an excellent judge. She has a first-rate intellect and a high degree of intellectual independence. As a judge she would follow the law, as she understands it, and not worry about whether a given outcome was consistent with a particular political agenda or “party line.” In short, it is hard for me to think of someone who would be a better pick for this seat.”

    Muahahahahahahaha!

  2. Kristian H.
    June.24.2020 at 2:54 pm

    Regarding the crime victims as a reason not to dismiss, in this case, who are they and how would they be harmed by dismissal?

    1. loki13
      June.24.2020 at 2:56 pm

      This would be a general issue; in addition to the numerous procedural issues with this opinion, it effectively reads out any requirement in 48(a) for Court Approval.

      In essence, if the government wants to dismiss, they get to. Maybe that is as it should be, but that’s not what they rule says.

      1. JM95
        June.24.2020 at 3:09 pm

        I think the problem may be that “what the rule says” is in tension with constitutional requirements, and as a result, has been preserved by a so-called saving construction.

        I could be wrong, so I am genuinely interested in how the rule would actually work in practice if applied according to Professor Cassell’s interpretation:

        Say a prosecutor wants to drop a case and the judge thinks it should go forward. Then what? Can the judge force the prosecutor to prosecute the case? Can he or she fire the prosecutor and appoint a different one whose preferences are more in line with the judge?

        Both of those things strike me as clear examples of judicial usurpation of a core executive power, and it’s just really hard for me to see how any interpretation of Rule 48(a) that is not very narrow would be consistent with the separation of powers.

        1. loki13
          June.24.2020 at 3:16 pm

          “I think the problem may be that “what the rule says” is in tension with constitutional requirements, and as a result, has been preserved by a so-called saving construction.”

          This might be an interesting issue, if not for the procedural posture of the case (w/r/t mandamus, appeal) and the small fact that this would need to be fully briefed after disposition of the pending motion.

          You know what would be awesome? If I had the superpower to have appellate courts swoop in and grant mandamus relief …. when a motion had not yet been decided (no interlocutory) and I still had a full appeal left.

          In other words, even if I accepted your novel theory (I don’t), then:

          1. If the judge granted the dismissal, then the issue wouldn’t be raised anyway (no need for a BS “saving construction”); and …

          2. If the judge did not grant the dismissal, then there would be an actual opinion, with real facts and analysis, that would have a real appeal! Like, with real facts and law and everything, and without procedural problems.

  3. Sidney r finkel
    June.24.2020 at 3:06 pm

    Wow, so much for the rule of law as the Republican judges sided with Trump and Flynn over reason and logic and the law. Multiple times confessing to perjury means if you have the right connections no crime is committed.

    But now that the so-called conservatives have done so let’s all remember this decision the next time the issue of prosecutorial discretion arises, say with a policy not to convict and jail 10 year old children brought to this nation illegaly by their parents, childrem whom the conservatives would brand as hardened criminals who must be punished to the full extent of the law.

    Yes, conservatives who want the Trump administration to have the absolute right not to prosecute a political ally are going to have to live with the future in which a non-Trump administration now has the right to decline prosecution for whatever reason they so fit.

    Just another day in the destruction of the legal system by partisan zealots.

  4. Steven
    June.24.2020 at 3:07 pm

    I thought Reason used to be a Libertarian website?

    Here we have an individual being railroaded by the government. The government finally comes to its senses and dismisses the case. Then the judge wants to pursue an independent investigation! Crazy.

    Why should the judge get to hold a hearing on whether he can do it or not. In the post, it is even admitted that the judge is in the wrong and the defense is one of “process” and allowing the judge to have the hearing. Why should a defendant be put through more expensive difficulties for the sake of a process whose result is foreordained?

    I hope that this sets a strong precedent in favor of dismissing similar cases that involve less politically connected defendents. The rule is there to protect the defendants, the prosecution has sufficient advantages already.

    1. UVaGrad
      June.24.2020 at 3:10 pm

      I thought Reason used to be a Libertarian website

      DRINK!

Please to post comments