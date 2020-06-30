When One Federal Agency Sues Another in Federal Court

Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decided U.S. Postal Service v. Postal Regulatory Commission. In an opinion for the court, Judge Thomas Griffith resolved a dispute between these two agencies, holding that the PRC could order disclosure of certain financial data related to the sending of mail from foreign countries to the United States via Inbound Letter Post.

If you're like me, this case may seem a little odd, because one federal agency is suing another. It's federal government versus federal government, but not in the context of an interbranch dispute. I am aware of this happening before, as when the Tennessee Valley Authority challenged the Environmental Protection Agency, but should this really be a thing? Should not an intrabranch dispute be resolved within that branch? Apparently not if one is an independent agency.

Judge Neomi Rao apparently had a similar thought. She concurred in Judge Griffith's holding, but also wrote a separate brief concurrence, which I reproduce below.