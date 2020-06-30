Washington

House of Representatives Votes to Give D.C. Statehood

The House voted to recognize the District of Columbia as a state, but many obstacles still lie ahead.

DC Statehood
(KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Newscom)

The House of Representatives voted on Friday to recognize the District of Columbia as the 51st state.

The bill, H.R. 51, passed 232-180, predominantly along partisan lines. Every Democrat but Rep. Collin Peterson (D–Minn.) voted for it, while most Republicans—and Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.)—voted against it. Nineteen Republicans abstained.

The bill would rename the District of Columbia as the Douglass Commonwealth, a tribute to Frederick Douglass that keeps the D.C. abbreviation. The new state would be granted two representatives and one senator with full congressional voting rights—a privilege the District does not currently enjoy. It would also carve out a much smaller federal district consisting of a cluster of government offices and buildings.

An earlier D.C. statehood bill, also titled H.R. 51, made it to the floor of the House in 1992, but failed in a 153-277 vote. 

A surge of attention to contemporary racial justice issues has prompted a renewed interest in the cause. Racial minorities are a majority of D.C.'s residents, and some advocates have come to view the District's lack of congressional representation as a form of racism.

While the House vote marks a huge win for advocates and brings D.C. closer than ever to statehood, there are still significant obstacles ahead.

Some critics argue that D.C. statehood may require a constitutional amendment. According to Cornell's Legal Information Institute, the District was created to be "removed from the control of any state" under the jurisdiction of Congress. Although the House bill ostensibly corrects for this by outlining new, smaller borders for a federal district, Cato Institute legal scholar Roger Pilon argues that because the Constitution draws no distinction between the seat of government and the federal district, the current borders must remain intact.

Other critics dismiss the push for D.C. statehood as a ploy to increase Democratic sway in Congress. "D.C. will never be a state," President Donald Trump told the New York Post. "Why? So we can have two more Democratic—Democrat senators and five more congressmen? No thank you. That'll never happen."

One way to alleviate such concerns would be to create two new states, one that leans Democrat, the other that leans Republican. A proposal by RealClearPolitics columnist Frank Mieli argues that both the District and a predominantly Republican region, such as eastern Washington state, be granted statehood.

Still other critics of D.C. statehood argue that most of the District's current land could be retroceded to its northern neighbor, Maryland. Under such a plan, the residential areas of the District would become Douglass County. 

D.C. has retroceded land in the past to Virginia, and the city was built on territory gifted by Virginia and Maryland. Because this proposal does not involve adding any new members to Congress, it would avoid upsetting the current political balance in that body.

The idea of granting statehood to D.C. is very popular among residents of the city, but most of the rest of the country remains either opposed or indifferent to the issue. Indeed, a Hill-HarrisX poll found that 52 percent of Americans reject the idea. While support has jumped from 29 percent last year, the statehood movement still has many hearts and minds to win over.

Max Dunat

  1. John
    June.30.2020 at 2:42 pm

    DC is never going to be a state and nor should it be. At most you carve out a smaller federal district and cede the rest back to Maryland. Even that is unlikely since Maryland wouldn’t want it. I am not sure you could do it without Maryland’s consent.

    I think the CATO likely has the better of the argument here. To turn DC into a state would be to eliminate the federal district mandated by the Constitution. And that can’t be done without an amendment.

    We need to go the opposite way and revoke home rule. The reason why the District was created was to ensure a state did not hold the national government hostage. Well, the mayor of DC has been doing just that in response to the BLM riots. The DC MDP refused to show up and do anything about the riots and have allowed the Pantifa losers to turn Layette Park into a cesspool.

    Clearly the mayor is need of adult supervision. If the Republicans retake the House this fall, they should pay that bitch back by revoking home rule and ending the DC City government entirely. Go back to having Congress run it. It was a better run city. If the residents don’t like that, they can move to Maryland or Virginia, which many have already done.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      June.30.2020 at 2:51 pm

      “If the Republicans retake the House this fall,”‘

      Delusional, bigoted Republicans are among my favorite culture war stompees.

      1. John
        June.30.2020 at 3:03 pm

        I am pretty sure the patented brand of ignorance and rioting the Democrats are offering will do real well.

        Now go get some dental work you buck toothed hillbilly.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          June.30.2020 at 3:33 pm

          No, the urban sophisticate Rev is probably having his nails done and his butt waxed.

          (sorry for that image)

          1. The Tony Continuum
            June.30.2020 at 3:54 pm

            No need for the apology, said image is deliciously titillating.

          2. MatthewSlyfield
            June.30.2020 at 4:04 pm

            I’ll take things you can’t unsee for $1000 Alex.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      June.30.2020 at 2:55 pm

      I think Maryland would want it unfortunately. But there is a grand deal that perhaps Republicans could agree to – return the bulk of federal lands back to the states, maybe create a new western state to offset DC getting statehood. #NEVADAFORNIA!

      1. John
        June.30.2020 at 3:04 pm

        Read the CATO article. The guy is right. They can’t change the boundaries of the District without amending the Constitution.

        What they can do is just revoke home rule and put an end to this clown show.

        1. Sometimes a Great Notion
          June.30.2020 at 3:29 pm

          I agree an Amendment would be necessary. I just think if they worked something out that benefited both sides that be best, of course if the Dems balked they’d have no leg to stand on since they’re argument is that people should have a say in their political leadership. Well what’s good for DC is good for a lot Western states too.

        2. Mickey Rat
          June.30.2020 at 3:46 pm

          The cannot make DC a state constitutionally without an amendment. I do not have confidence anymore that that is a significant obstacle if the federal political class wants it enough, amendment or not.

  2. A Thinking Mind
    June.30.2020 at 2:46 pm

    And I thought it was silly when the Green New Deal was put to a vote.

    1. John
      June.30.2020 at 2:49 pm

      If the GOP wasn’t the stupid party, they would revoke home rule the next time they have the Congress and the White House. Actually make people pay a price for doing stupid shit for once. But, they will never do that. That would make too much sense.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        June.30.2020 at 3:01 pm

        Why bother. DC has always been a hotbed and outlet for the people to complain in. Nothings going to change if it is home rule or not. And then you just picked a fight against “Democracy” which will be hard to explain back home as to why people shouldn’t have a direct say in their political leadership.

        1. mad.casual
          June.30.2020 at 3:05 pm

          which will be hard to explain back home

          Except to the 52% of people who already oppose the idea presumably regardless of if their representative supports it or not.

        2. John
          June.30.2020 at 3:05 pm

          No one cares about DC. And you could give it back to them in a couple of years. The experience of losing home rule would leave them scared for generations and there would never be a situation like we have now for a very long time.

          1. mad.casual
            June.30.2020 at 3:09 pm

            Yeah, I think the idea that it wouldn’t play in Poughkeepsie because democracy is an attempt to shame you with crocodile tears.

      2. MollyGodiva
        June.30.2020 at 3:38 pm

        Wow. Punishing a population by taking away their democracy for expressing a political opinion that you don’t like is as un-American as it gets.

  3. Longtobefree
    June.30.2020 at 2:57 pm

    I am all for it. And merge Hawaii, Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, Sacramento, and San Diego into the new state of Oceania. That creates two socialist states, offset by the rest of California, Oregon, and Washington state flipping Republican. Revoke home rule to get rid of the two “observers” in the house, and proceed.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      June.30.2020 at 3:04 pm

      Is there any way your plan can permit me to stay in New Jersey, but subscribe to Florida’s tax rules?

      1. Earth Skeptic
        June.30.2020 at 3:36 pm

        That’s actually a solution I ponder, and wonder if it could solve many of our political and social problems. How can we belong to different nations but share the same geography?

        1. A Thinking Mind
          June.30.2020 at 4:01 pm

          Sounds like something from a Neal Stephenson book.

    2. JohannesDinkle
      June.30.2020 at 3:10 pm

      The northern third of California, from Mendocino county east to Nevada county and north to Oregon, has an area about the size of Maine, with 1.2 million people. They all live as a colony of LA and the Bay Area. None of their issues are ever considered in Sacramento, and Pelosi et al see them as a place from which to get fresh vegetables and fruits delivered and as pretty mountains that should be free of any people actually living there.
      If DC can be a state, why not Northern California?

  4. mad.casual
    June.30.2020 at 2:58 pm

    D.C. aka ‘The Black State’
    Motto: Sic Semper Servus

    It will be less than 1/20th the size R.I. after all the carveouts. In a couple years, the CHAZ will be larger.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.30.2020 at 3:02 pm

    DC barely has enough population for 1 house seat, but it could swing the senate.

    1. MollyGodiva
      June.30.2020 at 3:39 pm

      It has a larger population then a few states.

      1. The Tony Continuum
        June.30.2020 at 4:01 pm

        That depends if you consider federal workers to be people.

  6. jdgalt1
    June.30.2020 at 3:05 pm

    I like the idea of retrocession, but if the Congress is going to do that, we should also repeal the 23rd Amendment to avoid creating a pocket borough, maybe with nobody living in it but the President’s family, that still has 3 electoral votes.

  7. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    June.30.2020 at 3:10 pm

    This is the fluff the House is going to waste their time on right now?

    Anything but ceding it back to Maryland would be a travesty. Except, of course, leveling everything inside the Capitol Beltway with a nuke or three.

    Disclosure: the high school I graduated from is inside the Capitol Beltway. But I would still advocate for this scenario.

    1. Mickey Rat
      June.30.2020 at 3:51 pm

      It is a presidential election year and Pelosi is Speaker. It is Pandering Time!

  8. Ornithorhynchus
    June.30.2020 at 3:14 pm

    ‘The new state would be granted two representatives and one senator… ‘

    One senator?!?

    How is this even remotely constitutional?

    1. Earth Skeptic
      June.30.2020 at 3:39 pm

      OK, half a senator.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    June.30.2020 at 3:18 pm

    I’M NOT REPLACING ALL THE FLAGS FOR THIS

  10. Fats of Fury
    June.30.2020 at 3:22 pm

    F this crap. D.C has full representation. 435 reps in the house and 100 in the Senate makes sure they always come out on top. Better than getting rid of home rule, threaten to move the US capitol out to the center of the country. Leave the bureaucracy behind, without it breathing down the neck it should be a lot easier to eliminate.

    1. MollyGodiva
      June.30.2020 at 3:40 pm

      Uh? DC residents do not get any representation in the Senate and only non voting observers in the House.

  11. Earth Skeptic
    June.30.2020 at 3:36 pm

    But will DC be slave or free???

    1. Longtobefree
      June.30.2020 at 3:51 pm

      Freed slaves?

  12. Rossami
    June.30.2020 at 3:41 pm

    So they want to create a new state that’s 4% the size of Rhode Island with no significant industry or tax base other than government. Shoot, DC doesn’t even make the list of the top 150 US cities by land area.

    They already have an independent municipal government. And that experience doesn’t demonstrate any great flair for self-government.

    That said, I have no concerns if they decide to cede the residential neighborhoods back to Maryland. I’m not sure MD would want them but that’s a different problem.

  13. Earth Skeptic
    June.30.2020 at 3:42 pm

    OK, semi-seriously, how about giving people who live within the federal district “citizenship” in Maryland? If we need to have a magic zone when the power crystals do not belong to any state, does this have to apply to the people? Aside from the crystal keeper wizards, of course.

  14. Kevin Smith
    June.30.2020 at 3:56 pm

    So if you are just going to create a smaller district within the existing district, why not cede what would be the new state back to Maryland?

  15. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.30.2020 at 3:58 pm

    This stupid issue again? Do they not teach civics in class anymore? Or do they just teach it wrong?

Please to post comments