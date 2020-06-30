Supreme Court

Supreme Court Delivers Big Win for School Choice and Religious Liberty Advocates

SCOTUS rules 5-4 in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a major victory today for both school choice and religious liberty advocates. "A State need not subsidize private education," declared Chief Justice John Roberts. "But once a State decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious."

The case is Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue. It centered on a 2015 scholarship program created by the Montana legislature "to provide parental and student choice in education." The program functioned by offering a tax credit to individuals and businesses who donated to private, nonprofit scholarship organizations, which used those donations to fund educational scholarships. Qualifying families could then use the scholarship dollars to help send their children to a "qualified education provider," including religiously affiliated private schools.

But the Montana Supreme Court killed the scholarship program in 2018, holding that it violated a provision of the Montana Constitution which bars the use of public funds "for any sectarian purpose or to aid any church, school, academy, seminary, college, university, or other literary or scientific institution, controlled in whole or in party by any church, sect, or denomination."

The Montana Supreme Court acknowledged that U.S. Supreme Court precedent—which has upheld the constitutionality of similar school choice programs—cut against its decision. But "we conclude that Montana's Constitution more broadly prohibits 'any' state aid to sectarian schools and draws a 'more stringent line than that drawn' by its [federal] counterpart." The state court, in other words, charted its own path in opposition to the federal jurisprudence laid down by SCOTUS.

Today the Supreme Court reversed the state court. "The Montana Supreme Court invalidated the program pursuant to a state law provision that expressly discriminates on the basis of religious status," Chief Justice Roberts wrote for a 5-4 majority. That decision "burdens not only religious schools but also the families whose children attend or hope to attend them. Drawing on 'enduring American tradition,'" he continued, "we have long recognized the rights of parents to direct 'the religious upbringing' of their children. Many parents exercise that right by sending their children to religious schools, a choice protected by the Constitution."

"Given the conflict between the Free Exercise Clause and the application of the no-aid provision here," Roberts concluded, "the Montana Supreme Court should have 'disregard[ed]' the no-aid provision and decided this case 'conformably to the Constitution' of the United States."

The Supreme Court's ruling in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue is available here.

Read the Reason Foundation's amicus brief in support of Kendra Espinoza here.

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of Overruled: The Long War for Control of the U.S. Supreme Court (Palgrave Macmillan).

  1. Chipper Morning Wood
    June.30.2020 at 1:29 pm

    “A State need not subsidize private education,” declared Chief Justice John Roberts. “But once a State decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.”

    I just made this same argument in the ENB article about the anti-prostitution pledge. Except I would change “need not” to “should not.”

    1. John
      June.30.2020 at 1:55 pm

      And the Court would agree with you. The issue in that case is whether foreign organizations associated with American ones have the same rights as American organizations. The court in that case did not say it was okay to tell American organizations what they could and could not say as a condition of getting the money. They cannot. The court said that the government can tell foreign organizations that since the 1st Amendment doesn’t apply to them.

      So that case doesn’t contradict with this one. The two cases examine different issues.

  2. Uncle Jay
    June.30.2020 at 1:37 pm

    Two big mistakes were made here.
    First, the concept of choice is foreign to all good socialists. Choice is a decision for our obvious betters who have been wisely indoctrinated into the wisdom of Marx, Lenin, Stalin, and a host of other socialist saints. It should be their decision where to send our offspring, not ours. I mean, what next? Having individuals in the collective decide what to eat for supper? What to wear when the get out of bed? What TV program to watch? The cancer of choice must be cut out of our society or disorder, chaos and freedom will again infect our beloved socialist slave state and kill all the wonders and joy our oppressors have worked so hard to provide us with.
    Secondly, as we all know, there is only one true god, and that’s The State. Worshiping The State is an exercise in joy, love and blind obedience that our obvious betters can understand. It is The State that provides for everything we need instead of want, and we should be eternally grateful that we do not get what we want.
    Otherwise the snowball of freedom will grow as it accelerates down the mountain of socialism until it destroys everything Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Mao and other saints told us about and given to us by our oppressors.
    Nobody wants that.
    So let’s get this horrible decision reversed now so we can continue down the politically correct path of oppression.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    June.30.2020 at 1:42 pm

    There’s that reliable ideological split we find so comforting.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      June.30.2020 at 2:14 pm

      Depends on how you see people – as individuals who live their own lives, or as resources to be used by the State.

  4. SilentSkies
    June.30.2020 at 1:55 pm

    I suspect Roberts is literally flipping a coin at this point.

  5. John
    June.30.2020 at 1:57 pm

    This isn’t a big victory. It is at best a holding action. The only reason this case came before the court at all was because the Montana decision was so contrary to existing precedent. The fact that the dissent attracted four votes is disturbing to say the least.

    All this is is Roberts and Gorsuch deciding that they would throw the proles a bone, for now, and keep things as they always been. Now those schools should be happy and do okay provided they let men and boys shower with the girls and remain properly deferential to abortion.

    1. Tony
      June.30.2020 at 2:22 pm

      But on the abortion ruling Roberts signaled a loss to anti-abortion fanatics in what was actually a solid victory for them. The LA law in question was not tenable since the court had already ruled on a similar law, but he made it clear that it’s the court’s place to decide whether women can get abortions. It’s all very stealth.

  6. Dillinger
    June.30.2020 at 1:57 pm

    >>to provide parental and student choice in education

    to turn your children over to the government or not is the choice no funding required.

    1. John
      June.30.2020 at 2:03 pm

      Sadly, mandatory schooling laws mean it isn’t a choice unless you have the money to pay someone else.

      1. Dillinger
        June.30.2020 at 2:13 pm

        hang onto the kids like grim death and home-school?

        1. John
          June.30.2020 at 2:20 pm

          If you have the time, yes. That is about the only option.

  7. Ken Shultz
    June.30.2020 at 2:12 pm

    It isn’t just that Montana was violating the rights of religious people everywhere by violating the rights of all religious people equally. It’s also that they weren’t providing for an equal protection of the laws–by treating some people non-religious institutions as more equal than religious ones.

    From a libertarian perspective, this is a huge win. I’m all about replacing the welfare state with private charity, and when I say the welfare state, yeah, I’m talking about the baby sitting that passes for education in this country, too. The more private institutions we get to replace the welfare state, the more libertarian and capitalist this country will be.

    And it should be noted that participation in this fun was absolutely voluntary! My understanding is that taxpayers were not compelled to finance this fund in any way.

    1. Defund Fascism
      June.30.2020 at 2:21 pm

      How is this not the state establishment of religion? This is how Al Qaeda turns them out. By funding their “education”. You fuckers are something else.

    2. Tony
      June.30.2020 at 2:25 pm

      So if a kid is born to poor, neglectful parents who don’t want to pay for an education, who’s responsible when that kid grows up illiterate and probably a criminal? It’s not his fault. Just the way the cookie crumbles? No morally superior option with respect to opportunity in society than total random chance?

    3. Defund Fascism
      June.30.2020 at 2:26 pm

      “by treating some people non-religious institutions as more equal than religious ones.”

      That’s supposed to be the rule. The state is supposed to stay away from religion. It’s hard to think a more blatant violation of the establishment clause then the public funding of religious schools.

  8. JesseAz
    June.30.2020 at 2:15 pm

    It is a bigger win for parents and school choice.

    1. Tony
      June.30.2020 at 2:22 pm

      And other euphemisms as well.

  9. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.30.2020 at 2:23 pm

    Let the significant and meaningful reforms begin.

    To support queer youth identity, one Seattle school will be renamed after a LGBTQ+ leader, among other reforms

    Politicians manage to be retarded and mendacious at the same time.

    1. Tony
      June.30.2020 at 2:26 pm

      Why are you bitching about an insignificant and meaningless thing? Don’t you have any real problems?

