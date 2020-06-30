Brickbat: Move Along Now

Video shows Aurora, Colorado, police using pepper spray to break up an apparently peaceful protest Saturday over the death of Elijah McClain, who died after officers placed him in a chokehold. The protest began early in the day. As night began to fall, a group of violinists began to play in honor of McClain, who was a violinist. But officers told the remaining protesters that it was now an "illegal gathering." When they did not leave, the officers sprayed them with pepper spray.