Trump Said 'You Don't Have To Drop Bombs on Everybody.' He's Right

The president’s accidental vision of a war-free second term.

Donald Trump
(Stefani Reynolds/CNP/AdMedia/Newscom)

Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity last Thursday to detail his top priorities for a second term in the White House, President Donald Trump descended into an incoherence remarkable even by his standards. At the end of the ramble, though, he said something interesting: "I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes. Like, you know, an idiot like [former National Security Adviser John] Bolton. All he wanted to do was drop bombs on everybody. You don't have to drop bombs on everybody. You don't have to kill people."

That bit about Bolton, excised from the babble preceding it, has the seed of an idea that really would make a historic second term: Stop bombing people. Make good, finally, on your promise to end our endless wars.

This idea has three strengths for a second-term agenda. Most important—and likely least appealing to a man who revels in militarism, enthuses about torture, gets giddy over explosives, and both proposes and facilitates war crimes—is that it would be an overdue act of peace.

The United States has been floundering in Afghanistan for 19 years. We have been bombing Iraq since 2003, Pakistan since 2004, Somalia since 2007, Libya since 2011, Syria since 2014, and Yemen since 2015. Smaller U.S. military interventions—it is so difficult to know what to dub a "war" anymore—are ongoing in various African nations. U.S. bases pepper the Middle East, with thousands of troops at the ready to initiate, escalate, or stumble into conflict. These wars do nothing to help the United States and much to harm ordinary people who have the misfortune to live where Washington decides to fight.

American withdrawal from these conflicts would not spell their immediate end. But U.S. exit is a necessary condition for peace, even if it isn't a sufficient one. The past two decades have made it inescapably clear that Washington's military meddling cannot resolve the region's political, religious, and cultural problems. Prolonging these wars only adds to the region's suffering and chaos.

The second strength of Trump's anti-bombing comment is its achievability. Speaking of constitutional procedure in Washington is increasingly farcical, but the president's constitutional role as commander-in-chief does include the authority to end wars. The power to initiate conflict is given to Congress with the intent of slowing reckless rushes to violence, but there are no such barriers to ending military actions once initiated. Trump can stop bombing everybody at any moment of his choosing. He can withdraw troops whenever he likes. He could get started now—why wait for a second term?

That brings us to the idea's third strength: It would make Trump's many professions of interest in reforming American foreign policy into truths instead of indefensible lies. Like the three presidents before him, Trump pays lip service to restraint in U.S. foreign policy. He criticizes the length, cost, and humanitarian consequences of our wars. He promises to bring American forces home, to negotiate great treaties, to abandon futile nation-building projects.

And he does none of that. Trump has not ended a single war he inherited from his predecessor. He has escalated the war in Afghanistan, dropping a record number of bombs in 2019 (after setting a previous record in 2018). Afghanistan's civilian, military, and police casualties are all at record highs as well. In drone warfare, Trump has found a signature Obama administration program he does not oppose; on the contrary, as The American Conservative's Daniel Larison reports, his "administration has significantly increased the tempo of drone strikes in a number of countries, and it has relaxed the rules governing the targeting of these strikes." In Yemen, Trump has pushed past bipartisan congressional and public opposition to keep facilitating the horrific Saudi-led intervention.

This is the opposite of not bombing everybody. More bombs are falling. More innocent people are being killed. 

Trump has always sent mixed messages on matters of war and peace. Part of him sees war as a drain on American resources, a distraction from domestic issues, and an opportunity to showcase his self-declared deal-making expertise in its resolution. This is the Trump who says, "Great nations do not fight endless wars." But part of him—apparently most of him—is bloodthirsty, self-serving and mercurial, petty and short-sighted, easily swayed by bad advice, and infatuated with the most garish displays of military might.

That Trump, the vengeful Trump who is angry the arch-hawk Bolton has publicly embarrassed him, is the Trump whose jabbering to Hannity accidentally stumbled into a good second-term priority while casting about for something Bolton would not like.

It's a shame that that's all his comment appears to be. A president who spent four years not killing people would be an extraordinary president indeed.

Bonnie Kristian is a fellow at Defense Priorities, contributing editor at The Week, and columnist at Christianity Today.

  1. John
    June.29.2020 at 5:21 pm

    What jabbering article. Trump hasn’t started any wars, which puts him ahead of every President since Reagan. And we currently have 8000 US troops in Afghanistan. That is exactly the number he inherited from Obama. So, he certainly hasn’t escalated the war in any meaningful way. Meanwhile he kept us out of Syria or any other war during that time.

    So jabber all you want about Orange man bad, but Trump is the most doveish President since Carter. I am sorry that upsets you Bonnie and makes you jabber this way, but sometimes life is like that.

    1. Overt
      June.29.2020 at 5:27 pm

      Yeah but he doesn’t have a Nobel Peace Prize, so you are obviously wrong.

      1. Mother's lament
        June.29.2020 at 6:14 pm

        In the final year of his administration, Droney McPeacePrize dropped at least 26,171 bombs. This means that every day of 2016, the US military blasted combatants or civilians overseas with 72 bombs; that’s three bombs every hour, 24 hours a day.
        In 2016, US special operators could be found in 70% of the world’s nations, 138 countries – a staggering jump of 130% since the days of the Bush administration

        Trump had dinner with Pyongyang’s Rocketman and killed an Iranian terrorist which was practically WW3.

    2. Ecoli
      June.29.2020 at 5:40 pm

      Trump could withdraw from Afghanistan and let Afghans determine their own fate. This is something he has been considering for some time.

      If he announced tomorrow that all US troops would be withdrawn by July 4th, Nancy would be on the “news” saying that Putin’s hit contracts on US troops chased Trump out of the country.

      1. Ken Shultz
        June.29.2020 at 6:15 pm

        It isn’t something he’s talked about. The United States committed to withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan in 14 months–months ago.

        “If he announced tomorrow that all US troops would be withdrawn by July 4th, Nancy would be on the “news” saying that Putin’s hit contracts on US troops chased Trump out of the country.”

        This has more or less already happened–although it wasn’t by July 4th, Trump has talked about having all of our troops out of Afghanistan before the election in November, and the establishment

        “In recent months, Mr. Trump has repeatedly voiced a desire to leave Afghanistan sooner than the timeline laid out in the Feb. 29 peace agreement with the Taliban, which stipulated U.S. troops would leave in 12 to 14 months if the insurgent group met certain conditions.

        https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/26/world/asia/afghanistan-troop-withdrawal-election-day.html

        The criticism from the left seems to be about criticizing President Trump for trying to get us out of Afghanistan just to get himself reelected–as if rewarding a president with your vote for getting us out of a 19 year quagmire were somehow beyond the pale?!

    3. Ken Shultz
      June.29.2020 at 6:06 pm

      Withdrawing troops from Germany is incoherent, too, I guess, because . . . well, I hate Trump–is that what we’re supposed to think? Is this the result of give ’em all a trophy mentality?

      The chances of us getting someone more committed to withdrawing troops from the rest of the world if Trump isn’t reelected is practically zero.

      The reason we didn’t go to war in Syria is because Trump was elected instead of Hillary Clinton. The reason we’re getting out of Afghanistan is because Trump was elected instead of Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton would never have worked with Putin to defeat ISIS, and Hillary Clinton would never have even negotiated with the Taliban. She’s more of a neoconservative that way than George W. Bush was–she wouldn’t shake hands with dictators.

      Hillary Clinton was the kind of committed neocon who might rather come to a peaceful existence with Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany–rather than shake hands and work with Stalin. And I’m not sure Joe Biden has ever repudiated her foreign policy. The reason Putin hated Hillary Clinton so much is because she eviscerated him for his treatment of LGBT in Russia on the issue of gay marriage. Either she cared more about the LGBT of Moscow than she did about defeating ISIS, or she didn’t care about getting Putin’s help because she planned on invading Syria once she was elected.

  2. Juice
    June.29.2020 at 5:28 pm

    We have been bombing Iraq since 2003

    *1990

    And fuck off with that we bullshit.

  3. Nail
    June.29.2020 at 5:34 pm

    The president’s accidental vision of a war-free second term.

    Make good, finally, on your promise to end our endless wars.

    Okay so was it an ‘accidental vision’ or something he’s already promised ? Derp.

    1. Mother's lament
      June.29.2020 at 6:18 pm

      You can’t expect that a job with the Times in the future unless you Orangemanbad.

  4. Ron
    June.29.2020 at 5:34 pm

    I Think Trump is a believer of if you go to war go to war otherwise quit with all the Bs which is what we have been doing

    1. mtrueman
      June.29.2020 at 5:47 pm

      War is war. Occupation is a whole different kettle of fish. In the British army, for example, being stationed in Northern Ireland was the least desirable posting. The war in Afghanistan ended about 20 years ago, almost before it started. It’s been occupation of a hostile territory ever since.

  5. mtrueman
    June.29.2020 at 5:42 pm

    Bolton’s book has significantly increased my esteem for Trump. He’s portrayed as a voice of restraint and criticized for his willingness to meet and sit down with enemies. He’s a grifter but I’ve always thought his anti-war feelings were sincere and consistent if not deeply felt. It’s for that reason I cheered him on in 2016 over Clinton. Trouble is he’s too weak and too pliant to go against determined interlocutors like the military, his party, the Saudis and Israelis, Sean Hannity and others.

    If he could bring home the troops before November, that would be something Biden wouldn’t do even if he could. It would be widely popular and would turn attention away from his increasingly ham fisted and amateurish handling of civil unrest and the virus.

  6. Ken Shultz
    June.29.2020 at 5:52 pm

    The incoherence of people who criticize Trump as a warmonger is amazing. They ignore President Trump’s efforts to extract us from Afghanistan and then complain that he’s still there after 19 years. They’ll also complain about the never-ending wars after criticizing him for withdrawing our troops from harm’s way in Syria.

    Trump started his presidency by making a deal with Putin to have Russia and its allies (Iran and Syria) concentrate on defeating ISIS in Syria–rather than fighting against the rebels–while the U.S.’ allies in Syria concentrated on defeating ISIS, as well. The result was the total destruction of ISIS in Syria–without the direct involvement of U.S. troops.

    The sale of weapons to the Saudis was all about letting them fight on the ground–so we don’t have to–but listening to Trump’s critics, you’d have thought Iran and its allies in Yemen wouldn’t be aggressive at all if it weren’t for President Trump’s warmongering. That’s a stupid fantasy!

    The Iranians attacked shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf, and Trump did nothing. The Iranians attacked the oil production facilities of our allies in Saudi Arabia, and Trump did nothing. When the Iranians finally escalated to targeting U.S. contractors, Trump’s critics called him a warmonger for retaliating–as if the prior restraint never happened or retaliating for targeting Americans were somehow incomprehensible.

    In recent months, President Trump inked a deal with the Taliban to withdraw troops from Afghanistan–a deal the Taliban has abided by. When the American backed government of Afghanistan dragged its feet on releasing Taliban POWs in accordance with the peace plan, Pompeo cut U.S. aid to the government of Afghanistan.
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a $1 billion cut in U.S. aid to Afghanistan after he failed to convince Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political foe to end a feud that has helped jeopardize a U.S.-led peace effort.

    The United States also is prepared to cut 2021 assistance by the same amount and is conducting “a review of all of our programs and projects to identify additional reductions, and reconsider our pledges to future donor conferences for Afghanistan,” Pompeo said in a statement.”

    —-CNBC, March 23, 2020

    https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/24/us-to-reduce-afghan-aid-by-1-billion-after-pompeo-fails-to-break-impasse.html

    How much more committed to the peace plan do you expect President Trump to be?

    There isn’t anything incoherent about Trump’s foreign policy. It’s called pragmatism and putting the security interests of the United States first. It’s the same pragmatism Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton employed–Reagan when he pulled us out of Lebanon when it wasn’t in America’s best interests to be there, George H. W. Bush when it wasn’t in the best interests of the United States to depose Saddam Hussein and occupy Iraq, and Clinton when he demurred on invading Rwanda. Working with Putin on the one hand only to oppose him in other ways is the same pragmatism that Reagan employed when he made allies like Pinochet, on the one hand, and pressured him to hold a referendum on his rule on the other.

    There isn’t anything especially incoherent about pragmatism. It’s as complicated as real life. If pragmatism’s critics think Trump is being incoherent, it’s either because they’re ignorant or because they’re being willfully obtuse. Either we’re not as stupid as you think we are, or we’re smarter than you.

    1. mtrueman
      June.29.2020 at 6:22 pm

      “The incoherence of people who criticize Trump as a warmonger is amazing. ”

      It’s only amazing because you haven’t thought it through. One of the old saws used to distinguish between Democrats and Republicans was that one was pro war but anti military, and the other party was the other way around. Somehow they managed to achieve consensus during much of the cold war.

      It is certain that Trump is anti war, but pro military. He is enchanted by the pomp and power of it. He’s created the space force, as for the established branches, he’s hankered after a grand parade, surrounded himself with generals, used soldiers as props, squandered their lives, defended them at their most heinous and so on. Trump deserves criticism for all that and more, from all but his most devoted stooges.

    2. mtrueman
      June.29.2020 at 6:33 pm

      “When the Iranians finally escalated to targeting U.S. contractors, Trump’s critics called him a warmonger for retaliating–as if the prior restraint never happened or retaliating for targeting Americans were somehow incomprehensible. ”

      Those contractors in Iraq, you mean. One of the few places, I believe, that Trump hasn’t talked about bringing home the troops from. Why? Well according to Bolton’s book, it’s that Trump has essentially fallen victim to the sunken cost fallacy. The US has spent such an enormous sum of money on a handful of bases in Iraq, we can’t afford to abandon them. They make perfect targets for trouble making cats of all stripes. Even Persian ones.

  7. Uncle Jay
    June.29.2020 at 5:52 pm

    “If you want peace, prepare for war.” – An ancient Greek saying.

    This is not true.
    The Belgians, Dutch and Luxemborgers (SP) didn’t prepare for war, and the Wehrmacht ran all over their countries.
    But that’s because Hitler’s army didn’t want to pay the fee in France’s toll roads.

    1. Ken Shultz
      June.29.2020 at 5:56 pm

      Incidentally, getting rid of the police isn’t the solution to violent crime either.

  8. Ken Shultz
    June.29.2020 at 6:35 pm

    They used to accuse Reagan of incoherence, too. Afghanistan and Cuba, Chile and Nicaragua, Pershing missile deployments in western Europe–how do you square that with withdrawing from Lebanon, invading Grenada, merely bombing Libya, and walking away from the Russians at Reykjavik? It’s incoherent!

    Here’s incoherent for you.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reagan_Doctrine

    That’s how we won the Cold War.

    No doubt, economics was a big problem for the Soviet Union, but short term, expansion would have helped. The reason the Soviet Union didn’t expand further than they did wasn’t because they didn’t want to. The reason the Soviet Union didn’t expand further than they did was because they couldn’t.

    The future isn’t inevitable today, and it wasn’t inevitable back then either. The reason we have the future we have today is because of the decisions people like Reagan made in the past, and if we get out of Afghanistan in the future, it won’t be because it was inevitable. It will be because of the choices President Trump made that wouldn’t have been made if he hadn’t been elected.

    And the same goes for avoiding war in Syria.

