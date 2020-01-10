Foreign Policy

Escalation Breeds Escalation, in Iran and Beyond

Washington's dangerous reliance on military intervention does not serve American interests, increase our security, or put us on a path to peace.

Iran
(John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom)

The assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force, begins a new decade of American foreign policy by perversely recommiting us to the errors of the old one. With Soleimani's death, President Donald Trump capped months of uncertainty in U.S.-Iranian relations with a lurch toward war.

Iran's face-saving missile strikes on Tuesday had no casualties, and Trump appears to be wisely taking this as an offramp from open conflict. But it's only a matter of time before we again start hearing the war drums calling for regime change in Iran. Escalation breeds escalation. "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" Trump tweeted Monday morning, but his short-sighted tactics make it more likely that Iran—to say nothing of other adversarial states, such as North Korea—will seek a nuclear deterrent.

This paradox is not unique to this administration. Washington's bipartisan military-first approach to foreign affairs broadcasts to bad actors worldwide that U.S. intervention is always at hand and that a nuclear arsenal is the only sure deterrence against it.

North Korea has affirmed this logic explicitly. "History proves that powerful nuclear deterrence serves as the strongest treasure sword for frustrating outsiders' aggression," a state-run media editorial declared in January 2016. Neither Iraq's Saddam Hussein nor Libya's Moammar Gadhafi, both deposed and killed with U.S. involvement, could "escape the fate of destruction after being deprived of their foundations of nuclear development and giving up undeclared programs of their own accord," the editorial continued. North Korea's Kim Jong-un is visibly determined not to follow in their footsteps.

For all its imperfections, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—better known as the "Iran deal"—presented an opportunity to break this pattern. Unfortunately, that opportunity is gone following Trump's withdrawal from the agreement in 2018. After the Soleimani strike, Tehran announced its own exit from the plan and, with that, its intent to proceed with nuclear research and development at will.

Before Trump left the JCPOA, independent observers repeatedly verified Iran's compliance. As recently as this past fall, with halting but sometimes promising talks between Washington and Tehran underway, Iran's initial steps away from compliance were not a sprint toward nuclear warheads so much as a lunge for leverage at the negotiating table.

That lunge was part of a broader foray into provocation, which in turn was Iran's response to the administration's "maximum pressure." That reckless Trump policy consists of leaving the nuclear deal, reinstating harsh sanctions that the agreement had repealed, and expanding the U.S. military presence in the Middle East, including stationing thousands of American forces to defend Iran's regional rival, Saudi Arabia, and keeping troops in Iraq "to watch" neighboring Iran.

Such pressure, the White House assured us, would force Iran to come begging for relief at any cost. It failed.

Far from humbling Iran, maximum pressure multiplied the political capital of Iranian hardliners and pushed us closer to open conflict. It raised the specter of direct U.S. military intervention and, with it, the nagging perception that nuclear weapons are the single reliable guarantee against it. Even if Iran does not build a nuclear arsenal, the last year has more than demonstrated that Tehran will not passively defer to Washington's coercion, the Soleimani strike included.

Whether we are now "at war" with Iran is impossible to say. In another time, one nation taking credit for bombing another nation's high-ranking military official—however dastardly his record—would unquestionably be an act of war. But Washington has long since abandoned old constraints of conflict; wars don't formally begin anymore, and they certainly never end.

The most probable outcome is that Washington will sleepwalk into a new theater in what I suspect historians will record as Washington's multi-front Hundred Years' War of the Greater Middle East. But it may not be too late to change course, to learn the lesson that escalation breeds escalation, and to apply that lesson both here and elsewhere. Even the most powerful nation on earth cannot act without regard for cost and consequence. Constantly threaten conflict with simplistic shows of "strength," and conflict is what you'll eventually get.

Bonnie Kristian is a fellow at Defense Priorities and contributing editor at The Week. Her writing has also appeared at Time Magazine, CNN, Politico, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, Relevant Magazine, The Hill, and The American Conservative, among other outlets.

  1. Rich
    January.10.2020 at 11:09 am

    Escalation Breeds Escalation

    “Hate ceases by love. This is an ancient truth.”

  2. loveconstitution1789
    January.10.2020 at 11:14 am

    PEACE THRU SUPERIOR FIREPOWER

  3. MatthewSlyfield
    January.10.2020 at 11:14 am

    “Washington’s bipartisan military-first approach to foreign affairs broadcasts to bad actors worldwide that U.S. intervention is always at hand and that a nuclear arsenal is the only sure deterrence against it.”

    Actually, they are delusional if they think a nuclear arsenal is a sure deterrence against US intervention.

    Only one nation has actually used nuclear weapons in war. At the time, the global nuclear inventory stood at 2 devices. We used both of them.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      January.10.2020 at 11:40 am

      Do you suppose our calculus about that decision changes if Japan could’ve retaliated against us or our allies with a nuclear strike of their own?

      It’s easy to drop nukes when you’re the only one who has them. This is why the Cold War lasted as long as it did, Mutually Assured Destruction.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    January.10.2020 at 11:16 am

    Two words in and you’ve already put off a good chunk of the audience you’re trying to convince.

    1. H. Farnham
      January.10.2020 at 11:26 am

      Breeds? I could see a significant number of commenters here getting offended over the insensitive use of that word… It’s like Reason doesn’t even care about inequality of sexual opportunity.

  5. loveconstitution1789
    January.10.2020 at 11:18 am

    The assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, LIE.
    as·sas·si·nate
    /əˈsasnˌāt/
    verb
    murder (an important person) in a surprise attack for political or religious reasons.

    Killings for military reasons are not assassinations. Reinhard Heydrich was not assassinated.

  6. NashTiger
    January.10.2020 at 11:24 am

    First, they harassed our fleet with speedboats.

    Well, not first, there was the Embassy takeover and Hostages, the 40 years of terror sponsored thru Hezbollah, etc, but you get the idea.

    Next, they seized one of our boats and humiliated the crew in contravention of the Geneva Convention.

    Next, they started seizing oil tankers. Then, they attacked Saudi Oil facilities with drones. Then, they shot down one of our surveillance drones.

    We did nothing, because the POTUS Said any loss of life would be disproportionate.

    Then they attacked a base in Iraq with rockets, killing an American. So we blew up their militia bases.

    Then they attacked our embassy in Iraq, our sovereign soil.

    So we took out the guy responsible for everything since the initial Tehran embassy attack (that he also took part in)

    And we are the ones escalating.

  7. loveconstitution1789
    January.10.2020 at 11:30 am

    Before Trump left the JCPOA, independent observers repeatedly verified Iran’s compliance LIE

    Evidence that Iran Violated the Nuclear Deal Since Day One?

  8. Entropic Principle
    January.10.2020 at 11:31 am

    The evidence for compliance is a Reuters article repeating the IAEA words. And ignoring others including the IAEA who have said Iran has barred them from military sites. And ignoring Iran’s own statements that it can restart its weapons program within days.

  9. The Me
    January.10.2020 at 11:31 am

    Trump is a liar. Pompeo is a liar. I don’t trust a word they said.

  10. NashTiger
    January.10.2020 at 11:35 am

    Hmm, who was it that violated ‘ the old constraints of conflict’?
    You know, by attacking embassies and seizing diplomats as hostages. And creating a Secret Police Force to run their foreign terror militias. That is why they are known as a Star Sponsor of Terror, they actually have an Org chart for their illegal State Terror arm.

    Here’s the thing, the fact that he was Not part of the regular Iranian Military is of some great importance, because countries do not assassinate other countries military leadership. They don’t assassinate other countries government officials, they don’t mess with ambassadors or other countries embassies. That is all sacrosanct to preserve international order, even among sworn enemies. At the heights of the Cold War, it would have been unthinkable for either side to violate the others civilian or military leadership, or violate diplomatic immunity or the sanctity of embassies on foreign soil.

    Being a part of a regular military means the soldiers wear uniforms, and don’t hide amongst civillian populations, and don’t target civilians. They don’t command militias in other countries that exist to kill civilians, and create civillian casualties by hiding behind friendly populations. It’s the basic rules of War that predate the Geneva Convention.

    You know who does regularly try to assassinate other countries leaders, military officers, and diplomats? And carry out military terror attacks on civilian populations? The Quds Force…..it’s kinda why they exist. It’s why they are illegal,and Iran is labeled by everyone as a State Sponsor of a Terror. No one anywhere cares that we killed this ‘military leader’, other than the regime that flaunted every international law already.

  11. C Port
    January.10.2020 at 11:36 am

    “Whether we are now “at war” with Iran is impossible to say”

    Impossible is a strong word.

  12. DRM
    January.10.2020 at 11:39 am

    Escalation breeds escalation, which is why after the Solemani strike, the Iranians . . . de-escalated?

    Seriously, there’s plenty of perfectly good arguments that the US needs to pull out of the Middle East.

    But only people who are total idiots, or perhaps who are deliberately trying to discredit the withdrawal position by saying idiotic things, would double down on the narrative that the Soleimani strike was a “lurch towards war” now, after the dust has settled. Rational, intelligent people adjust their beliefs in the face of empirical evidence.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      January.10.2020 at 11:49 am

      Yeah, it may have looked like escalation initially, but Iran even officially stated they’re done retaliating. Leaders of both countries have said they don’t want escalation and don’t want war.

      Trump got it right, period. He killed an Iranian military leader to let them know the constant needling in the region is unacceptable, and the Iranians backed down as a result. Trump won. The TDS folks hate to admit it, but even a broken clock is right twice a day.

  13. DRM
    January.10.2020 at 11:52 am

    By the way, Gadaffi’s death didn’t quite make it impossible to convince people to give up their nuclear programs. No, what made it impossible was that Obama and Clinton continued to have political careers afterward. If they had been impeached, removed, and barred from holding future office for their acts, then it could have restored international trust in the US.

    Instead, everyone who supported their campaigns in 2012 and 2016 sent the message that the only safety from the US is building nuclear arms.

Please to post comments