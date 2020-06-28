The Volokh Conspiracy
Journal of Appellate Practice & Process Now at University of Arizona
After 20 years at University of Arkansas (Little Rock), the journal—which specializes in a subject near and dear to my heart, and I suspect to the hearts of many of our readers—has moved to the law school at the University of Arizona; if any of you are interested in submitting articles, e-mail Prof. Tessa Dysart at tdysart@arizona.edu.