Police

What the Data Do and Don't Say about Policing and Race

Harvard's Roland Fryer argues both Left and Right misunderstand or misrepresent the empirical evidence

Harvard economics professor Roland Fryer had an interesting Wall Street Journal op-ed summarizing his research on race and policing. It begins:

I have led two starkly different lives—that of a Southern black boy who grew up without a mother and knows what it's like to swallow the bitter pill of police brutality, and that of an economics nerd who believes in the power of data to inform effective policy.

In 2015, after watching Walter Scott get gunned down, on video, by a North Charleston, S.C., police officer, I set out on a mission to quantify racial differences in police use of force. To my dismay, this work has been widely misrepresented and misused by people on both sides of the ideological aisle. It has been wrongly cited as evidence that there is no racism in policing, that football players have no right to kneel during the national anthem, and that the police should shoot black people more often.

As for what his research shows, Fryer claims the following:

  • "There are large racial differences in police use of nonlethal force."
  • "Compliance by civilians doesn't eliminate racial differences in police use of force."
  • "We didn't find racial differences in officer-involved shootings."

Some conservatives like to point to this last finding to rebut claims of racial disparities in policing without noting Fryer's other findings from the same research suggest just the opposite, nor do they note the limitations of Fryer's research (which he himself is quick to acknowledge).

The above is largely based on this study. Fryer also notes research by Phillip Atiba Goff et al. and Ted R. Miller et al. reaching larger similar conclusions. Later in the op-ed he also discusses the paper Eugene posted about here.

This is obviously not the last word on this important subject, but it's an interesting contribution to our understanding of racial disparities in policing.

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. sparkstable
    June.23.2020 at 11:15 pm

    The reason the right focuses on the last point is because the discussion was started by the left with the framing of “police are killing all black people,” or some other hyperbolic claim… but those claims were always limited to police killings. It was only after the bombastic claims were hurled to get attention did anyone (and then, only some) ever attempt to clarify that the complaint was first and foremost about policing in general. And yet, for many who do try to make that pivot they fail to abandon the falsehood of genocide by cop. And as long as that claim is hoisted, it deserves the most attention as it causes more damage to everyone. It causes damage by drowning out otherwise legitimate claims and by making the messenger of otherwise legitimate claims less trustworthy. And at some point, when taken with the context of some of the other things said about society as a whole and whites in particular, it starts to make the messenger not just less trustworthy but also seem to be a malefactor. You don’t get to say that the side who disputes a falsehood is wrong for being cautious to believe more falsehoods, but say that is what always happens. Perhaps we should demand truth from those who make claims rather than blind trust from cynics.

    1. sparkstable
      June.23.2020 at 11:16 pm

      Near the end should read “…but sadly (not say) that is what always happens.”

