John Bolton Is Still Mad That Donald Trump Wouldn’t Let Him Bomb Iran

Having wrongly claimed that Iraq was in possession of weapons of mass destruction, former Pentagon official and national security advisor John Bolton knows a thing or two about big mistakes. Had he expressed any regret about advancing the lie that led America to invade Iraq, he might be considered a pretty good judge of when a White House is dangerously out of control—and that's the case Bolton attempts to make in a tell-all book of his time as President Donald Trump's national security advisor, In The Room Where It Happened.

Yet the incident Bolton singles out as "the most irrational thing I ever witnessed any President do," according to The New York Times' review of his book, has nothing to do with Trump asking foreign leaders for political help or cozying up to dictators. No, the worst thing Bolton witnessed Trump do is decide not to start a war with Iran.

"The moment he cites as the real 'turning point' for him in the administration had to do with an attack on Iran that, to Bolton's abject disappointment, didn't happen," writes Jennifer Szalai in the Times' review of the book. "In June 2019, Iran had shot down an unmanned American drone, and Bolton, who has always championed what he proudly calls 'disproportionate response,' pushed Trump to approve a series of military strikes in retaliation. You can sense Bolton's excitement when he describes going home 'at about 5:30' for a change of clothes because he expected to be at the White House 'all night.' It's therefore an awful shock when Trump decided to call off the strikes at the very last minute, after learning they would kill as many as 150 people."

Bolton was plotting to start a war with Iran even before American troops hit the ground in Iraq. Trump may not deserve much praise for his foreign policy, but at least he resisted the urge to slaughter more innocent people in another Bolton-backed war.

Bolton's book will be big news regardless of whether the White House succeeds in stopping its publication due to concerns about classified information—read Reason's Scott Shackford's in-depth take on all of that here. Among the dribs and drabs that have leaked so far, the biggest bombshell seems to be the allegation that Trump's impeachable conduct with Ukraine was not a one-time mistake but part of a pattern. In addition to pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Trump also directed U.S. policy towards Turkey and China with an eye toward winning reelection.

"Trump commingled the personal and the national not just on trade questions but across the whole field of national security," Bolton writes in an excerpt of the book published by The Wall Street Journal. Much of Trump's trade war with China, Bolton alleges, was conducted with the intent of helping the president win reelection and little more. "I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn't driven by re-election calculations," Bolton writes.

In another anecdote, this one reported by The New York Times, Bolton relates that Trump had no idea the United Kingdom was a nuclear power and that he did not know Finland was not a part of Russia. Elsewhere in the Journal excerpt, Bolton accuses Trump of giving Chinese President Xi Jinping his blessing to build concentration camps in Xinjiang, a province where the Chinese government has brutally repressed the Uighurs, a Muslim minority population.

His WMD fibs aside, there's no reason to doubt that Bolton is telling the truth about all this. After all the ridiculous and insane things Trump has said and done in public—in front of TV cameras, even—it is nearly impossible to be surprised by anything that he's reportedly said or done in private. Remember when the president stood on the driveway in front of the White House and told reporters that China should open a "major investigation into the Bidens" while he was actively being impeached by Congress for allegedly asking Ukraine to open an investigation into the Bidens?Exactly.

Bolton's book might add some specific details that no one previously knew, but it is unlikely to tell us much about Trump that isn't already apparent after watching his first three years in office—or scrolling through his Twitter feed. The man is an open book.

But no one should believe for a second that Bolton wrote this book out of a sincere desire to speak truth to power. If Bolton believed Trump was an imminent danger to the country, he could have told Congress what he knew, without waiting for a subpoena, during the impeachment proceedings. Doing so may not have changed many minds, but it might have changed enough of them to remove from office a man Bolton seems to believe is dangerously incompetent.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says the idea that Trump sought to leverage trade policy to get Xi to help with Trump's reelection "absolutely untrue," and the Trump campaign issued a statement saying the claim was "absurd." Trump is, of course, using the same lines he uses about everyone who leaves the White House and then speaks frankly about the incompetence they witnessed there. It really makes you wonder who is hiring these people.

Any libertarian—and, for that matter, anyone who possesses an ounce of concern for the wellbeing of other humans—should prefer to see Bolton criticizing the White House from afar instead of advising the president about what countries to bomb next.

But let's not turn Bolton into some sort of straight-shooting hero. No matter what else Bolton might have to say in his new book, his legacy will always be advocating for horrifying, bloody, and counterproductive foreign policies.

Trump's foreign policy might be an inchoate mess operating with the sole purpose of getting the president reelected, but that's at least less evil than Bolton's gleeful warmongering.

FREE MINDS

Have we reached a tipping point in Americans' overall view of the police? A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll finds that a combined 59 percent of Americans say police departments across the country need either a complete overhaul (22 percent) or major reforms (37 percent), even as the majority of Americans (57 percent) say they disagree with the "Defund The Police" slogan popularized during recent protests against police brutality.

That's part of a trend. As Reason's Peter Suderman noted last week:

Washington Post poll released this week found that 69 percent of Americans say Floyd's killing represents a systemic problem with policing, while just 29 percent say it's an isolated incident; six years ago, the Post reports, more than half of Americans saw police killings of unarmed black men as isolated events, with just 43 percent viewing them as part of a wider trend.

What's behind this shift? There are many factors, but the biggest one is probably the fact that almost every American carries a high-definition video camera at all times. Police misconduct can no longer be explained away or hidden. It must be addressed.

FREE MARKETS

Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben could be going the way of Sambo's—and that's just fine. 

The Quaker Oats Company, which is owned by PepsiCo, announced that it will remove the image of Aunt Jemima from its packaging and change the name of the brand later this year. "We recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype," Kristin Kroepfl, chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a statement Wednesday. "While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough."

Mars Food, which owns the Uncle Ben's brand of rice, also announced that it would "evolve" the brand, though the brand did not offer specifics. While the terms "Aunt" and "Uncle" have unsavory historical connotations—during the Jim Crow era, southern whites would use those terms to refer to older black women and men as a way to avoid addressing them as "Mrs." or "Mr."—the specific character of "Uncle Ben" is reportedly based on a Chicago restauranteur rather than a southern farmer.

But before anyone gets upset about Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima getting canceled—oops, too late—let's be clear about one thing: PepsiCo, the Quaker Oats Company, and Mars Food can put whatever labels they want on their packaging, and you don't have a right to buy a box of five-minute rice or poor quality maple syrup with a black person's image on the front.

QUICK HITS

• Zoom video calls will feature end-to-end encryption by July.

• Does President Donald Trump even want a second term?

• A government audit accuses the Drug Enforcement Agency of having laundered tens of millions of dollars for drug traffickers over the past decade.

• Ten states (Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas) now have their highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases.

• The federal government has too much hydroxychloroquine.

• The Tennessee legislature has passed a bill reforming "drug-free school zone" laws that are little more than an excuse to impose harsher sentences.

• If Major League Baseball returns this year, National League teams are reportedly going to use a designated hitter—which means the end of amazing stuff like this:

  1. Ra's al Gore
    June.18.2020 at 9:39 am

    Warning, auto play video on the article:

    Economic fallout from a pandemic hitting UK was never modelled, senior civil servants admit
    Senior MP investigating Covid-19 preparations describes revelation as ‘extraordinary’, adding: ‘I’m quite dumbstruck by that’
    https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/coronavirus-uk-economy-pandemic-whitehall-civil-servants-a9567051.html

    No planning was done for the enormous economic damage likely to be caused by a pandemic hitting the UK, senior civil servants have admitted.

    The government modelled the impact on the health service and on local government’s ability to cope, but did no detailed work on companies having to shut down and on staff being laid off, MPs were told.

    “That’s extraordinary,” said Meg Hillier, the chairman of the Commons committee investigating preparations ahead of the Covid-19 outbreak, adding: “I’m quite dumbstruck by that.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.18.2020 at 9:40 am

      The Lockdown Contrarians Were Right
      https://c2cjournal.ca/2020/06/the-lockdown-contrarians-were-right/

      According to Public Health Agency of Canada data, there had been 7,773 Covid-19 deaths in Canada as of June 7. Federal Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam has confirmed that 81 percent of them were linked to long-term care facilities. Of the remaining 1,482 deaths, most were people over the age of 70. Only 229 of the total deaths were aged under 60 and almost all of those had pre-existing health conditions. Clearly, for a healthy working-age person, the risk of dying from Covid-19 is significantly lower than dying by accident or from other diseases.

      If Canada’s working-age people hadn’t been removed from the workforce plus been subjected to such severe general restrictions – everything from being barred from medical and personal care appointments, to cancelling travel and being unable to go about their daily lives, nearly all of which involves economic activity of one sort or another – Canada’s economy would have continued to function without the job losses, bankruptcies and tragic social impacts including mental health deterioration, suicides and family violence. And without the need for the crippling increases in our national debt. In hindsight, keeping healthy working-age people away from their jobs – the first such quarantine ever undertaken – may be the most damaging decision in Canadian history.

    2. Rich
      June.18.2020 at 9:43 am

      “Bloody fucking ‘ell!”

      Please keep ’em coming, Ra’s. 8-(

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      June.18.2020 at 9:44 am

      Hello.

      Fuck ESPN.

      Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben should do porn.

      I’m exhausted by the TDS. Imagine Donald Trump himself.

      Insane people have boundless energy and the modern progressive left are pure mental cases.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.18.2020 at 10:05 am

        I’m exhausted by the TDS. Imagine Donald Trump himself.

        Trump loves TDS because they’re talking about Trump. Sad, but things have devolved to the point where only an egotistical megalomaniac can stand up to a culture the GOP ‘leadership’ handed to the far left while getting American kids killed and crippled “building democracy” overseas.

      2. Chipper Morning Wood
        June.18.2020 at 10:25 am

        Trump might throw in the towel rather than risk losing to Biden. Or his rallies might totally energize him. The carnival continues.

        1. JesseAz
          June.18.2020 at 10:29 am

          So he might drop out or he might continue.

          Stunning analysis.

          1. Chipper Morning Wood
            June.18.2020 at 11:03 am

            I don’t make predictions, Jesse. The future is not written.

            1. JesseAz
              June.18.2020 at 11:08 am

              I’m just blown away by your stunning analysis. Take the compliment.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    June.18.2020 at 9:39 am

    …former Pentagon official and national security advisor John Bolton knows a thing or two about big mistakes.

    But that mustache certainly isn’t one of them!

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.18.2020 at 9:43 am

      Bomb bomb bomb. Bomb bomb Iran.
      Oh wait! That was McCain!

      1. Mother's lament
        June.18.2020 at 10:17 am

        “It’s therefore an awful shock when Trump decided to call off the strikes at the very last minute, after learning they would kill as many as 150 people.”

        Ouch, that’s gonna hurt the narrative.
        Tony, Jeff, Nuttplug hardest hit.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    June.18.2020 at 9:40 am

    Zoom video calls will feature end-to-end encryption by July.

    The Rona will be memory holed by then.

    1. Juice
      June.18.2020 at 10:08 am

      Where do you live?

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        June.18.2020 at 10:27 am

        Fist lives in Philadelphia.

      2. JesseAz
        June.18.2020 at 10:28 am

        Politicians still care as they see it as a means to power. The average citizen gives 2 fucks about covid.

        1. Chipper Morning Wood
          June.18.2020 at 10:31 am

          Maybe in Arizona.

          1. JesseAz
            June.18.2020 at 11:07 am

            Actually most everywhere based on the actual pictures in media. Not everyone is a frightened child subservient to their “leaders.”

        2. chemjeff radical individualist
          June.18.2020 at 10:52 am

          I still see plenty of “average citizens” wearing masks and limiting their exposure in public places.

          1. Chipper Morning Wood
            June.18.2020 at 11:03 am

            What state do you live in, Jeff?

          2. JesseAz
            June.18.2020 at 11:10 am

            Define plenty. More or less than half? Your word choice is weird.

          3. Juice
            June.18.2020 at 11:12 am

            It’s still mandatory to wear them inside here in the DC area and suburbs. I’ll be working from home all summer and maybe into the fall too. When we return, there’s talk of all this distancing shit and wearing masks at work. Fuck that shit. Wearing them for 20 minutes at the grocery is one thing. Wearing it all day is bullshit. For me, I’m still deep in the rona panic and won’t be out of it for months at best.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    June.18.2020 at 9:40 am

    Antifa in Portland has occupied the neighborhood where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives and have declared it an autonomous zone. They’ve set up barricades and police are choosing not to respond. You hate to see it.
    https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1273522915623841792

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      June.18.2020 at 9:45 am

      Lol. Ted is a shit head cuck. He’ll be licking feet by the end of the day.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        June.18.2020 at 10:53 am

        Mwahahahahaha. So bending over backwards to make sure the cops don’t push back at Antifa didn’t work out for him? Who’d have seen that coming.

        You know the old saying, you give a commie mouse a cookie, he’s going to storm the dairy farm, kill the farmer and his family and declare a victory for the people. At least until he realizes that none of his people know the first thing about dairy farming.

      2. Mother's lament
        June.18.2020 at 10:57 am

        On a warm Thermidorian afternoon as he was dragged towards the guillotine in the main square of Chaz, Mayor Wheeler pondered if things went too far.

        But then he remembered his Marx, “The present generation resembles the Jews whom Moses led through the wilderness. It must not only conquer a new world, it must also perish in order to make room for the people who are fit for a new world”.

        “Ted” he said to himself with a smile, “Its for the revolution”.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    June.18.2020 at 9:40 am

    The federal government has too much hydroxychloroquine.

    Buyer’s market!

  6. Ra's al Gore
    June.18.2020 at 9:41 am

    https://twitter.com/MuradGazdiev/status/1271029318630735872
    A black slave in Libya today costs as little $200 dollars.

    Slave trading was punishable by death under Colonel Gadaffi – until the Libyan government was destroyed by a coalition led by Hillary Clinton/Obama. And now they’re tweeting about #BLM

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.18.2020 at 9:44 am

      Progressive Fascists Now Literally Hunting Jews Hiding In Attics and Reporting Them to “The Authorities”
      http://ace.mu.nu/archives/387798.php#387798

      A neighbor tipped off @glennschuck that children were attending United Talmudical Academy in BK, which is supposed to be closed due to @NYCMayor’s orders (coming off buses with no masks). @NYCSHERIFF on the way. Here you can barely make out a child in the window. #1010WINS

      — Samantha Liebman (@SamiLiebman) June 17, 2020

      1. Mother's lament
        June.18.2020 at 10:29 am

        Cripes.
        The progs have really been letting the mask slip lately.

      2. JesseAz
        June.18.2020 at 10:33 am

        If there is a jew anywhere on NYC acting badly, or even not badly, de blasio will get him.

      3. lap83
        June.18.2020 at 10:50 am

        Haven’t there been any lawsuits there yet for his arbitrary enforcement lockdowns?

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.18.2020 at 9:44 am

      I’d buy two slaves and name them “D’Aquarius” and “DaMarkus” and we’d spend all day playing my favorite game, Monopoly.

    3. Rat on a train
      June.18.2020 at 9:48 am

      Are white slaves going for $333.33?

      1. Rich
        June.18.2020 at 9:59 am

        Nice!

      2. mad.casual
        June.18.2020 at 10:53 am

        Wait till they’re dead and get them for free. – Chicago Policy

    4. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      June.18.2020 at 10:48 am

      It’s kind of amazing that western civilization is one of the only – if not the only – civilization in the history of the world to voluntarily abolish slavery yet according to progressive shitheads it’s no better than any other civilization and, in fact, is responsible for all the evils that have ever been done in this world and therefore “has got to go.”

      If it’s so bad living in a modern, liberal western society then how about these jackoffs go live in modern day Libya, or sub-Saharan Africa, or any country governed by Shariah law for a couple of years and then come back and tell us all about how evil western civ. is because… we abolished slavery… we gave women equal rights under the law… why exactly is our civilization so bad again?

      1. Compelled Speechless
        June.18.2020 at 10:55 am

        Historical context and a sense of proportion have never been one of their strong suits.

      2. Ron
        June.18.2020 at 11:07 am

        Many people like the oppressive nature of the countries you describe because it takes away responsibility and replaces it with oppression masked as “for your own good”. In America you have choices and self determination that is to much for so many

  7. Don't look at me!
    June.18.2020 at 9:41 am

    PepsiCo, the Quaker Oats Company, and Mars Food can put whatever labels they want on their packaging, ….
    Apparently not.

    1. Troglodyte Rex
      June.18.2020 at 10:31 am

      Sure they can…and the market will decide if they accept it.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        June.18.2020 at 10:57 am

        Well, the market accepts the crap contents, so…

    2. soldiermedic76
      June.18.2020 at 10:43 am

      People act as if this was a necessarily bad thing. But in a representative republic wouldn’t it be considered at least neutral if not good? If they are thinking about reelection wouldn’t it arguably be that they are thinking about what the people want?

    3. Flatulus
      June.18.2020 at 10:46 am

      Exactly. Hint to Boehm, no one is claiming that they have a right to buy rice with a black face on it. Moron.

  8. Rich
    June.18.2020 at 9:41 am

    “I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by re-election calculations,” Bolton writes.

    Ha! So Trump *is* a politician!

    1. JesseAz
      June.18.2020 at 10:31 am

      I dont understand this as an argument. That is how politicians operate. Yet it is being used as a negative against Trump.

      1. Colossal Douchebag
        June.18.2020 at 10:53 am

        Then you understand it perfectly.

    2. soldiermedic76
      June.18.2020 at 10:44 am

      People act as if this was a necessarily bad thing. But in a representative republic wouldn’t it be considered at least neutral if not good? If they are thinking about reelection wouldn’t it arguably be that they are thinking about what the people want?

      1. Compelled Speechless
        June.18.2020 at 11:06 am

        Of course it’s not good. He’s an opportunist! Nothing like the genuine altruists Pelosi and Schumer who would never ever ever exploit tragedies to turn them in to photo ops to use as PR for their next election.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    June.18.2020 at 9:42 am

    https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/06/18/this-leftist-tantrum-is-an-information-operation-and-trump-is-winning-it-n2570782?180
    Understand that the leftist establishment would like nothing better than for Trump to go kinetic. That’s why it is baiting him, and hoping that those of us who are sick of these Lil’ Red Guards will pressure him into dropping in the paratroopers to bust some heads and – oh please, oh please, oh please – get caught on video Kent Stating up a batch of fresh new martyrs. Trump’s too smart for that, and frankly the establishment is too dumb and undisciplined to carry it out. The media shot its wad on the hyperbolic reaction to clearing out the park in front of the White House, demonstrating that even the most gentle and restrained of kinetic actions was going to get transmogrified into Hitler’s blitz across the Low Countries. And those generals screwed-up too, bad. They should have waited to wring their hands over Trump’s violent and dangerous employment of the military until he actually violently and dangerously employed the military. A bunch of allegedly (but not actually) neutral and nonpartisan military figures with heaps of establishment street cred coming down on POTUS in the wake of a bloodbath could have had a devastating political effect, but they pulled the trigger too early. Mattis and Milley and the rest of the medal men we’re supposed to think are superb strategic operators, but who still haven’t won the war against a pack of turbaned banditos after about 20 years, screwed-up yet again. They were supposed to deliver an info op kill shot to define Trump to the masses as a bloody tyrant and instead got just one news cycle of play with the Twitter blue checks. The only casualty was not Trump’s rep, but their own credibility with anyone outside of the Beltway.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      June.18.2020 at 10:07 am

      So the military is part of the “deep state” now. Got it.

      1. John
        June.18.2020 at 10:09 am

        No dumb ass, former generals are part of the military industrial complex. No one said the military as a whole is part of the deep state. Can you just not fucking read?

        1. Longtobefree
          June.18.2020 at 10:17 am

          Can you just not fucking read?

          That’s asking a lot from this bunch – – – – –

        2. chemjeff radical individualist
          June.18.2020 at 10:18 am

          Sorry, I forgot which conspiracy the military is supposed to belong to. There are just so many conspiratorial groups to keep up with.

          1. Chipper Morning Wood
            June.18.2020 at 10:29 am

            Conspiracy Against The Human Race?

          2. Earth Skeptic
            June.18.2020 at 11:01 am

            Yeah, like that universal white power institutional racist oppressor thing.

          3. mad.casual
            June.18.2020 at 11:01 am

            Sorry, I forgot which conspiracy the military is supposed to belong to.

            So did you read a conspiracy rulebook somewhere that says that conspirators can’t be engaged in multiple conspiracies and/or that there can only be one conspiracy at any given time or are you illiterate *and* stupid?

        3. JesseAz
          June.18.2020 at 10:34 am

          He can read headlines. But that is about it he is also fully dishonest.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            June.18.2020 at 10:36 am

            Fuck off Jesse. Why don’t you peddle your non-sequiturs elsewhere.

            1. JesseAz
              June.18.2020 at 11:12 am

              Awww. Baby Jeffrey is mad. It isnt like you have a history of posting links where the headline you post is semi related to your argument but the body of the article contradicts it.

    2. John
      June.18.2020 at 10:07 am

      Pretty much that. And these riots are only hurting Democratic cities and other Democrats.

  10. MP
    June.18.2020 at 9:43 am

    poor quality maple syrup

    It may be a lot of things, but maple it ain’t.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.18.2020 at 9:45 am

      God bless the American corn farmer!

      1. Earth Skeptic
        June.18.2020 at 11:02 am

        And the artificial flavor chemists!

        If not for them, the only flavors in 95% of American food would be sweet, salt, and greasy. (Hmm, that could be a good name for a musical trio.)

    2. soldiermedic76
      June.18.2020 at 11:14 am

      Ever tried Birch Syrup?

  11. Rat on a train
    June.18.2020 at 9:44 am

    poor quality maple-flavored corn syrup
    It wouldn’t be a loss if they stopped making it.

    1. BillyG
      June.18.2020 at 10:35 am

      Unfortunately, I know people who prefer Aunt Jemima to the real thing. I’m trying to help these poor souls but rehabilitation takes time.

      More seriously, I look at the images on these foods, and add land-o-lakes to the list. Is it now forbidden to put non-whites on food cartons? Is Quaker going to be demanded to remove the white Quaker from their packaging? We’ve gone from the demand for diversity and inclusion to the demand for removing minorities and exclusion by the “progressives”. WTF?

      1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        June.18.2020 at 10:56 am

        We’ve gone from the demand for diversity and inclusion to the demand for removing minorities and exclusion by the “progressives”. WTF?

        What’s gonna be really fun is once all the logos and brand names featuring minorities are gone these same retards will be back shrieking about “MUH REPREZENTAYSHUN!” I see fun times ahead.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    June.18.2020 at 9:44 am

    The Tennessee legislature has passed a bill reforming “drug-free school zone” laws that are little more than an excuse to impose harsher sentences.

    The children it protects today will be the citizens whose lives it destroys tomorrow.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    June.18.2020 at 9:45 am

    Does President Donald Trump even want a second term?

    Melania’s forcing him.

    1. Rat on a train
      June.18.2020 at 9:58 am

      Who likes moving?

      1. Longtobefree
        June.18.2020 at 10:17 am

        Nice.

  14. Ra's al Gore
    June.18.2020 at 9:46 am

    Dr. Fauci Admits That Public Health Experts Initially ‘Downplayed’ Face Masks Over Concerns About Supply
    https://twitter.com/realDailyWire/status/1273356125707005952

    1. Don't look at me!
      June.18.2020 at 9:52 am

      But now we have plenty of ineffective masks and you better wear them dammit!

      1. Longtobefree
        June.18.2020 at 10:18 am

        I keep looking for a mask stenciled “ineffective but required”

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.18.2020 at 10:17 am

      I guess it is okay for scientists to lie to the American people when it is for our benefit?

      1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        June.18.2020 at 11:01 am

        Well, yeah. The “experts” know what’s best for you, that’s why they’re your “betters.” Now shut up and eat your 4-5 servings a day of government subsidized wheat, citizen!

        1. Earth Skeptic
          June.18.2020 at 11:04 am

          What happened to cheese?

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    June.18.2020 at 9:46 am

    Starting with Steven Brault’s 441 ft. shot last August…

    But maybe no more juiced balls this season.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    June.18.2020 at 9:47 am

    A government audit accuses the Drug Enforcement Agency of having laundered tens of millions of dollars for drug traffickers over the past decade.

    Certainly they mean just over the past three years.

    1. Rat on a train
      June.18.2020 at 9:51 am

      Perhaps they mean per year.

      1. Tom Bombadil
        June.18.2020 at 10:29 am

        You missed the joke. Hint: TDS

  17. Ra's al Gore
    June.18.2020 at 9:48 am

    Left wing crazies are going to get people killed, with no accountability. Remember, pre-riots, when everyone thought the Floyd case was clear police misconduct and there was a glimmer of a consensus for actually doing something to rein in the PoPo?

    Gone.

    The Morning Briefing: Atlanta PD Seems to Suffer Outbreak of ‘Blue Flu’ After Charges Brought in Rayshard Brooks Case
    https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/06/18/the-morning-briefing-atlanta-pd-seems-to-suffer-outbreak-of-blue-flu-after-charges-brought-in-rayshard-brooks-case-n544165

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      June.18.2020 at 10:06 am

      If the police in Atlanta are walking off the job because they are upset one of their coworkers was charged with a crime for killing a citizen in the back for running away from them, then good riddance. Those are the types of officers we don’t want anyway.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.18.2020 at 10:09 am

        The cop is being charged with Murder 1, after the suspect fought cops and grabbed a taser. The point is to overcharge to guarantee an acquittal to get more riots later.

        https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1273409711337947136
        After mass walkouts among members of the Atlanta police department, the mayor began requesting assistance from mutual aid jurisdictions. Officers from these jurisdictions are refusing to respond to any call other than one for an officer down.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          June.18.2020 at 10:17 am

          The cop is being charged with Murder 1, after the suspect fought cops and grabbed a taser. The point is to overcharge to guarantee an acquittal to get more riots later.

          Actually it sounds like the prosecutor is treating the cop like he would treat any citizen who did the same thing – throw as many charges against him as he can, and then get a plea deal so that the state never has to try to prove the harsher charges in court.

          And if Atlanta cops think that shooting a fleeing suspect in the back is acceptable, then go ahead and walk off the job. Those are the cops we don’t want.

          1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
            June.18.2020 at 10:19 am

            Hillary Clinton would not let these super predators run wild in the streets.

          2. Longtobefree
            June.18.2020 at 10:20 am

            Good luck getting a plea deal with the kind of lawyers the union can bring in.

            1. chemjeff radical individualist
              June.18.2020 at 10:23 am

              Maybe, maybe not. But the claim that the prosecutor is throwing a bunch of charges against Rolfe because “he wants an acquittal and therefore more riots” is plainly absurd.

          3. Earth Skeptic
            June.18.2020 at 11:07 am

            Sure. Maybe you want to shop for police services with Yelp reviews. Of course you might have to wait longer and pay more for 5 star services.

          4. Red Rocks White Privilege
            June.18.2020 at 11:09 am

            And if Atlanta cops think that shooting a fleeing suspect in the back is acceptable, then go ahead and walk off the job. Those are the cops we don’t want.

            Considering the same DA called a taser a “deadly weapon” in attempting to prosecute another cop case, he’s going to have a difficult time arguing that use of force wasn’t necessary when Brooks grabbed the taser and fired it.

      2. JesseAz
        June.18.2020 at 10:39 am

        It is amazing how dishonest baby jeffrey is please Jeff. Go up to your nearest officer, steal his taser, fire it at him, and see what happens.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          June.18.2020 at 10:50 am

          At the moment when Brooks was shot, he was *fleeing* from the officer. The officer was not in mortal danger at the time he shot Brooks.

          1. JesseAz
            June.18.2020 at 10:54 am

            He was not fleeing when he turned around and pointed a taser at the officer. The taser is considered a deadly weapon, based on the Atlanta DAs own statements 2 weeks ago.

            If someone was fleeing a cop and shooting a different deadly weapon at them would you still be this dishonest?

            1. chemjeff radical individualist
              June.18.2020 at 11:01 am

              https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/06/what-we-know-about-the-killing-of-rayshard-brooks.html

              What happens next was captured in a disturbing video recorded by a Wendy’s surveillance camera. Brooks can be seen running across the parking lot with Rolfe close behind. Without stopping running, Brooks half turns around and points the Taser toward Rolfe and fires it.

              Rolfe then drops his Taser and unholsters his handgun, firing three times at Brooks as he runs away. Brooks then falls to the ground.

              He half-turned around while fleeing to try to shoot Rolfe with a SPENT taser. He might as well have thrown the taser itself at Rolfe for all the good it would do.

              But the larger point here, is that the guy was running away. He was no longer a danger to anyone else. The problem for which the police was called – a drunk guy sleeping in the drive-thru lane – had been resolved. There was no need to use any deadly force at all. Just let the guy run away at that point. It would be a better outcome than killing him.

              1. Red Rocks White Privilege
                June.18.2020 at 11:12 am

                He half-turned around while fleeing to try to shoot Rolfe with a SPENT taser.

                We don’t know the taser was spent. Some have one shot, some have two. Regardless, if you use what’s deemed a “deadly weapon,” on a cop, don’t be surprised if they shoot you. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

                And considering the cops spent 40 minutes trying to accomodate a drunk-ass moron on probation for five counts of theft, it’s going to be even harder trying to prove that they went after Brooks with malice.

              2. Red Rocks White Privilege
                June.18.2020 at 11:14 am

                There was no need to use any deadly force at all. Just let the guy run away at that point.

                Yeah, and if he runs into traffic and gets hit by car, he either dies that way or ends up in the hospital, and the police department gets sued for not stopping him.

                Maybe try and think these things through before posting.

              3. JesseAz
                June.18.2020 at 11:16 am

                The tasers have 2 shots dummy. We have been through this already.

                Now answer the god damn question. Would you claim that a suspect was fleeing if he was shooting a different deadly weapon? Answer the question.

                Reminder. The DA just 2 weeks ago stated tasers were deadly weapons so we wont argue that point. The 2and barber was not yet deployed, the taser had 2 rounds. One round was left. The response to the officer happened within 3 seconds of the first shot from the taser.

                Does your opinion change if it was a different deadly weapon? Yes or no? Come on jeff, let’s try to have an honest convo.

      3. Unicorn Abattoir
        June.18.2020 at 11:16 am

        The DA is about to go into a runoff election, is under investigation for sexual harrassment, and for taking money from charities. I’m sure none of that figured into this.

    2. JesseAz
      June.18.2020 at 10:39 am

      The DA who charged the cop in the Brooks case claimed that Brooks was unarmed. 2 weeks ago he stated on video teasers were deadly weapons. This is move driven justice, not actual justice.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        June.18.2020 at 10:57 am

        https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/da-paul-howard-expected-make-announcement-possible-charges-rayshard-brooks-shooting/EZ5T5RIXTRHO3O5LYBX6W3VN5U/

        “We have also concluded that Rolfe was aware that the Taser in Brooks’ possession. It was fired twice, and once it’s fired twice, it presented no danger to him or to any other persons,” Howard said.

        Try reading something other than wingnut news.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          June.18.2020 at 11:16 am

          A drunk idiot running into traffic because he doesn’t want to go back to jail for getting a DUI while on probation doesn’t present a danger to anyone?

      2. chemjeff radical individualist
        June.18.2020 at 11:03 am

        Furthermore, part of the charges against Rolfe was that, after he shot the guy, he stood around for 2 minutes before calling for medical help. His partner stood on Brooks’ shoulder while he was dying. That is not justifiable.

  18. Rich
    June.18.2020 at 9:48 am

    “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a statement Wednesday. “While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough.”

    I remember that update. Quaker replaced the “mammy” image with a modern Black “aunt”. If *only* they had also changed the name to, say, “Aisha’s”.

    1. Rat on a train
      June.18.2020 at 9:52 am

      Do Quakers really dress like that?

      1. Rich
        June.18.2020 at 10:00 am

        Good point. Ban *that* shit, too!

    2. creech
      June.18.2020 at 10:29 am

      Change the name of the company too. Quakers defrauded the Lenni Lenape tribe of their land, and while many were coming early to the abolitionist side, still owned slaves in the 1700s and were kicking out the more radical abolitionists as late as 1850.

  19. John
    June.18.2020 at 9:49 am

    https://dailycaller.com/2020/06/17/environmentalist-benji-backer-canceled-climate-change-coronavirus-china-racist/

    Environmentalist canceled for even implying the Corona Virus came from China. That is racist to tell the truth like that.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.18.2020 at 9:54 am

      It will never happen, but I’d love to see a published list of who is getting how much CCP under the table $$$.

      1. John
        June.18.2020 at 10:12 am

        The list would be long and distinguished.

        1. Longtobefree
          June.18.2020 at 10:20 am

          I see you shortened your name

    2. Idle Hands
      June.18.2020 at 10:17 am

      it’s been eye opening the see the breathe and scope of chinese influence on our media and social commentary.

    3. chemjeff radical individualist
      June.18.2020 at 10:21 am

      As is to be expected from Daily Caller, the headline is a lie.

      He was not ‘canceled’ because he claimed the virus came to China.

      He was ‘canceled’ because he said this:

      “COVID has taught us that the world is far more interconnected that we originally thought…we can’t always put ourselves first at the expense of others.

      It’s also made us realize that we are far too dependent on—and gracious to—China.”

      Go ahead and question the wisdom of ‘canceling’ someone based on that comment, but it wasn’t because he said the virus came from China.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        June.18.2020 at 10:26 am

        that should be:
        he claimed the virus came FROM China.

      2. Chipper Morning Wood
        June.18.2020 at 10:36 am

        He should take our President as a role model and criticize China for their human rights abuses, like their concentration camps.

        1. JesseAz
          June.18.2020 at 10:47 am

          You mean like when trump signed the bill yesterday condemning Chinas practices?

          1. Chipper Morning Wood
            June.18.2020 at 11:07 am

            He probably didn’t even know that was in the bill. It’s not like he is gonna put out a statement condemning the concentration camps. That would be something.

  20. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    June.18.2020 at 9:51 am

    “But let’s not turn Bolton into some sort of straight-shooting hero.”

    Actually, that’s exactly what we should do. #TheResistance should welcome anyone who’s useful in our struggle against Orange Hitler. If we’re on the same side as Bill Kristol — who wrote an entire book promoting the Iraq War — there’s no problem being on the same side as Bolton.

    #LibertariansForEmbracingNeocons
    #(AtLeastTheyreProImmigration)

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.18.2020 at 10:20 am

      Bolton may not have gotten his wish to send thousands of American goyim to Iran so we can defend Israel but I’ve read that his book deal was worth about $2 million so there is a small consolation prize.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      June.18.2020 at 10:39 am

      Bolton is an evil warmonger. That does not mean we can’t enjoy his “revelations.” But please, don’t buy the book.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    June.18.2020 at 9:51 am

    See also Robert Byrd and J Edgar Hoover

    A Racist’s Name Is on a Senate Office Building. Here’s Why BLM Won’t Want to Change It
    https://pjmedia.com/culture/victoria-taft/2020/06/17/a-racists-name-is-on-a-senate-office-building-heres-why-blm-wont-want-to-change-it-n543358

    But there’s a perfectly understandable reason why the far-left activists in the professional protester class won’t want to rename the building for Revels.

    You guessed it. He was a Republican, as were the first post-Reconstruction black congressional representatives.

  22. Ra's al Gore
    June.18.2020 at 9:52 am

    Canceled: Joe Biden Once Called Confederate Heritage Group ‘An Organization Made Up of Many Fine People’
    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2020/06/17/canceled-joe-biden-once-called-confederate-heritage-group-an-organization-made-n2570794

    A recently resurfaced video clip shows Joe Biden calling members of a Confederate heritage group “fine people” in 1993 — nearly mirroring President Trump’s 2017 remarks that some protesters opposing the removal of Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Va., were “very fine people.”

    […]

    …speaking at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on July 22, 1993, during the confirmation process for Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Biden himself offered something of a positive endorsement for the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), which has been linked to the Ku Klux Klan.

    “I, too, heard that speech and, for the public listening to this, the senator made a very moving and eloquent speech,” Biden said, referring to remarks by then-Alabama Democratic Sen. Howell Thomas Heflin. “As a son of the Confederacy, acknowledging that it was time to change and yield to a position that Sen. Carol Moseley-Braun raised on the Senate floor, not granting a federal charter to an organization made up of many fine people who continue to display the Confederate flag as a symbol.”

    1. Rich
      June.18.2020 at 10:02 am

      One suspects one can find a Biden quote of just about anything.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.18.2020 at 10:06 am

        Obama made it a point not to stay at any one position long enough to have a track record to use against him.

      2. Chipper Morning Wood
        June.18.2020 at 10:41 am

        I have the Cards Against Humanity Biden expansion pack.

      3. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        June.18.2020 at 11:13 am

        Considering he’s been in politics for 40 something years you’re probably right.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      June.18.2020 at 10:52 am

      What’s hilarious about the Democrat purity-spiraling the last ten years or so is stuff like this which shows Trump isn’t all that different from what they were as late as the mid-1990s, before the Clintons sold out to China.

  23. Rich
    June.18.2020 at 9:53 am

    PepsiCo, the Quaker Oats Company, and Mars Food can put whatever labels they want on their packaging, and you don’t have a right to buy a box of five-minute rice or poor quality maple syrup with a black person’s image on the front.

    (I *think* you mean “you do have a right”.) I had this conversation with Mrs. Rich yesterday. She pointed out that “society” is moving to your “you don’t have a right” because someone may be offended by the label/image.

  24. Rich
    June.18.2020 at 9:56 am

    A government audit accuses the Drug Enforcement Agency of having laundered tens of millions of dollars for drug traffickers over the past decade.

    Oh, FFS! And that’s just the *government* audit!

  25. Ra's al Gore
    June.18.2020 at 9:57 am

    Push a 14 year old to suicide, which is inevitable if this continues, in the name of ‘compassion’.

    https://twitter.com/jessesingal/status/1273332314534219781
    Teen Vogue celebrates a celebrity doxxing teenagers without verifying their supposed offenses — this is increasingly what people think of when they hear “progressive,” which should worry us

    1. Juice
      June.18.2020 at 10:52 am

      Apparently she just wades through social media all day looking for white people using the n word in some form. She only seems to find kids acting like kids and then doxxes them. She doesn’t care about the context or the intentions of these kids. They’re white and typed the word that is forbidden to them, which is the definition of racism these days.

  26. Ra's al Gore
    June.18.2020 at 9:58 am

    https://twitter.com/adamcarolla/status/1272982765106081795
    Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A. I find “Lady” to be problematic. It’s binary. It should be “They A”.

    1. Rich
      June.18.2020 at 10:05 am

      Ah. I was wondering what the new name would be. Given the Quaker Foods kerfuffle, I figured it would not be “Lady Auntybellum”.

      Anyway, the ball is now in Lady Gaga’s court.

    2. Rat on a train
      June.18.2020 at 10:11 am

      Using the English alphabet is problematic. They should be “ᐊ”.

    3. Longtobefree
      June.18.2020 at 10:22 am

      Lady doesn’t matter anymore; no difference at all according to the supremes.

  27. Ra's al Gore
    June.18.2020 at 10:02 am

    No, Socialism isn’t Communism, you hater:

    “To Halt Climate Change, We Need an Ecological Leninism”
    https://www.jacobinmag.com/2020/06/andreas-malm-coronavirus-covid-climate-change

    The obvious choice when looking for a tradition that has a concept of using state power in a situation of chronic emergency is the anti-Stalinist Leninist tradition. Built into this tradition is also an insight into the dangers and contradictions of state power that arises from the lessons of the Bolshevik Revolution. The whole strategic direction of Lenin after 1914 was to turn World War I into a fatal blow against capitalism. This is precisely the same strategic orientation we must embrace today — and this is what I mean by ecological Leninism. We must find a way of turning the environmental crisis into a crisis for fossil capital itself.

    1. Don't look at me!
      June.18.2020 at 10:25 am

      Let’s do that. Doesn’t sound the least bit dangerous.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      June.18.2020 at 10:48 am

      It’s Jacobin, so it’s not a surprise that they’re pushing this. But it is reflective of the intellectual framework influencing modern Democrats.

  28. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    June.18.2020 at 10:09 am

    John Bolton Is Still Mad That Donald Trump Wouldn’t Let Him Bomb Iran

    I have it on good authority that his iPod is filled with hours and hours of John McCain singing “Bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb bomb Iran” to the tune of The Beach Boys song Barbara Ann.

    1. Don't look at me!
      June.18.2020 at 10:27 am

      Well thanks. Now I have that song in my head.

  29. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    June.18.2020 at 10:18 am

    “I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by re-election calculations,” Bolton writes.

    I strongly suspect you could say the same thing about any president during their first term.

    1. Longtobefree
      June.18.2020 at 10:23 am

      And Obama during the second term – – – – – – – –

  30. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    June.18.2020 at 10:18 am

    SCOTUS blocks Dotard cancellation of DACA.

    Peanut wingnut lamentations to ensue.

    Which one of the fake conservative justices betrayed you?

    1. Rat on a train
      June.18.2020 at 10:34 am

      Roberts of course. Mr Penaltax strikes again.

    2. JesseAz
      June.18.2020 at 10:51 am

      I’m not shocked you support a court who can now overturn decisions on a standard of arbitrary and capricious in violation of separation of powers.

      The court has now made it that future presidents cant override current executive orders unless the courts agree with their reasoning. It is a standard most sane people wouldnt support.

    3. JesseAz
      June.18.2020 at 10:55 am

      “We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,” Roberts said. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”

      So basically… every rule change has to consider any hardship they impose on a citizen.. a standard I’m sure will be upheld in future decisions not regarding favored political entities.

    4. JesseAz
      June.18.2020 at 10:57 am

      And Thomas once again destroys the logic of Roberts.

      “The majority does not even attempt to explain why a court has the authority to scrutinize an agency’s policy reasons for rescinding an unlawful program under the arbitrary and capricious microscope,” Thomas said. “The decision to countermand an unlawful agency action is clearly reasonable. So long as the agency’s determination of illegality is sound, our review should be at an end.”

    5. JesseAz
      June.18.2020 at 11:01 am

      Thomas reminds Roberts that the original DACA rule did not go through rule making asking why the mixed standards on the dissent.

      Today the majority makes the mystifying determination that this rescission of DACA was unlawful. In reaching that conclusion, the majority acts as though it is engaging in the routine application of standard principles of administrative law. On the contrary, this is anything but a standard administrative law case.

      DHS created DACA during the Obama administration without any statutory authorization and without going through the requisite rulemaking process. As a result, the program was unlawful from its inception. The majority does not even attempt to explain why a court has the authority to scrutinize an agency’s policy reasons for rescinding an unlawful program under the arbitrary and capricious microscope. The decision to countermand an unlawful agency action is clearly reasonable. So long as the agency’s determination of illegality is sound, our review should be at an end.

  31. Ken Shultz
    June.18.2020 at 10:21 am

    The only reason John Bolton was in the Trump administration was because he was one of only a few establishment Republicans who would have anything to do with President Trump during his campaign in 2016. It obviously had nothing to do with them sharing any kind of ideology. The same thing happened in other positions in the Trump administration. Jeff Sessions wasn’t made Attorney General because President Trump shared Sessions’ views on recreational marijuana. Larry Kudlow is a fanatical free trader–President Trump brought him into his administration, too, but it had nothing to do with Trump sharing Kudlow’s views on trade. Trump just needed someone he could trust not to sell him out to the people who were trying to impeach him, and Kudlow was one of the few establishment Republicans who stood by Trump during his campaign in 2016.

    The only difference with Bolton was that Bolton, as a neocon, is a strong believer in not only using force to spread American democracy as an end in itself but also telling the American people whatever “noble lie” they need to hear in order to gain their support for wars of liberation. I’m not exaggerating on that last point by calling it an essential part of neocon ideology. Analyzing noble lies and their importance to leadership was a central part of Leo Strauss’ work. The reason a majority of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents still believed that Saddam Hussein was personally complicit in 9/11 a good six months after we invaded Iraq is a function of that, and John Bolton was right in the middle of fooling the American people.

    That’s the main reason why a Republican controlled Senate refused to confirm Bolton as UN ambassador–largely because of his abuse towards intelligence analysts that refused to come to the conclusions he wanted in their reports about WMD programs. Bolton is also known to have blocked access to critical information about WMD programs to Colin Powell, which is why Colin Powell refused to endorse him for UN ambassador. The reason Colin Powell went in front of the world and sold us that garbage about Saddam Hussein’s Al Qaeda ties and Iraq’s mobile WMD labs was almost certainly a function of the work of John Bolton.

    No one should ever believe anything just because John Bolton said it.

    1. creech
      June.18.2020 at 10:39 am

      So Trump’s ability to hire people who are competent and will “go with the program” are lacking. That seemed pretty obvious with the folks he fired and hired on “The Apprentice.” While we knew Apprentice was just entertainment, Trump apparently thought that was how the presidency should be conducted. Biden, of course, will do whatever he is told to do.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        June.18.2020 at 10:46 am

        Biden will be the epitome of a figurehead President–he’ll basically just read whatever speech BLM and Goldman Sachs put in front of him at that particular moment.

      2. Ken Shultz
        June.18.2020 at 10:52 am

        Um . . . no. The issue is that the Republican party itself was rife with Never Trumpers.

        When you go down the list of establishment Republicans who backed Trump during his campaign, almost all of them are Republicans who had no political future to throw away by associating themselves with Trump.

        John Bolton had no political future in the Republican party.
        Rudy Giuliani had no political future in the Republican party.
        Chris Christie had no political future in the Republican party.
        Larry Kudlow had no political future in the Republican party.
        Sarah Palin had no political future in the Republican party.
        John Bolton had no political future in the Republican party.

        Associating yourself with President Trump was considered political suicide during Trump’s campaign of 2016, and the only people who were willing to commit political suicide were the people who had no political future to destroy.

        The exception was Jeff Sessions, who was a Senator.

        Before President Trump was even inaugurated, the impeachment drums were already beating, with John McCain giving the FBI the Piss-Gate Memo being just the start of it. Under those circumstances, President Trump wanted people around him he could trust not to throw him under the bus if and when he was impeached, and the people who stood by him during his campaign–when no one else in the Republican party would–were pretty much the only candidates available.

        . . . meanwhile, even two of them threw him under the bus–with Sessions failing to protect him from an impeachment probe and now Bolton doing this–because Trump is such an anti-neocon pragmatist. For goodness’ sake, Trump’s own FBI was out to get him. What do you expect a president to do under those circumstances, hire a bunch of Never-Trumpers as advisors and cabinet members who are out to get him?

  32. JesseAz
    June.18.2020 at 10:23 am

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/media-race-to-capitalize-b-for-black-keep-w-for-whites-lowercase

    Not even worth commenting on that stupidity.

  33. JesseAz
    June.18.2020 at 10:24 am

    Maduro has officially used his powers to seat loyalists at the head of the opposition parties…

    https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/06/17/venezuelas-supreme-court-hands-control-two-opposition-parties-pro-maduro-figures/

  34. Mickey Rat
    June.18.2020 at 10:25 am

    Whether or not one has the right to buy a brand with a black person on it is not the damned point Boehm. The Aunt Jemima branding is the legacy of one of the first black millionaires and, as you reference Uncle Ben’s was the personal brand of successful black restaurateur. It erasing the history of black entrepreneurship due the ignorance and prejudices of the allegedly “woke” people in the current year. It is cultural vandalism.

    1. Nardz
      June.18.2020 at 11:17 am

      The entire progressive/BLM narrative is a psyop aimed at black people.
      Munchausen by proxy

  35. Longtobefree
    June.18.2020 at 10:25 am

    My current fantasy is replacing uncle ben with something very similar to Colonel Saunders.

    1. Don't look at me!
      June.18.2020 at 10:32 am

      Racist capitalization.

    2. Rat on a train
      June.18.2020 at 10:36 am

      They’ll probably go with Uncle Joe. They mob likes him.

  36. Moderation4ever
    June.18.2020 at 10:29 am

    John Bolton is the epitome of the “Chicken Hawk”. A man who chose not go to war himself, but would be happy to start one others would fight. A man who will write a book on President Trump, but would give testimony about the President. If your looking for some one to back you up, Bolton is not the guy. If your looking for a guy to help set national policy, Bolton is not the guy. If you looking for a Fox News contributor, Bolton is your man. He is out for now, but I will bet he is back on Fox after Biden is elected.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      June.18.2020 at 10:33 am

      Dickless Cheney and Dumbya were damn good examples of chickenhawks too.

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        June.18.2020 at 10:55 am

        Rehashing early 2000s antiwar talking points really is not helpful at this time, Mr. Buttplug. Remember — Joe Biden voted for the Iraq War. Are you going to obsess about that?

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
          June.18.2020 at 11:00 am

          You;re correct. I forgot that was on a Bratfart Jr comment section.

          The Iraq War was totally Biden and Hil-Dog’s fault. They made Dick and George do it. Just like the current $4 trillion deficit is Nancy Pelosi’s fault. She forced The Con Man into signing his Trump Welfare Plan of 2020.

          1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
            June.18.2020 at 11:11 am

            The relevant point in 2020 is not to compare Biden to Bush. It’s to compare Biden to Drumpf. And Biden is more responsible for the Iraq invasion than Drumpf is. Therefore focusing on that war is counterproductive to #TheResistance.

            Plus we don’t want to alienate our new allies like David Frum, Max Boot, and Bill Kristol.

  37. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    June.18.2020 at 10:31 am

    While the terms “Aunt” and “Uncle” have unsavory historical connotations—during the Jim Crow era, southern whites would use those terms to refer to older black women and men as a way to avoid addressing them as “Mrs.” or “Mr.”

    Never heard that before. You’d think growing up in east Texas I would have known that, but then again, some of the biggest racists I’ve ever met were from Northern states. I always just figured the only thing that was racist about Aunt Jamima was the stereotypical “black sounding” name and Uncle Ben’s was always just a box of rice with a picture of some black dude on it. Never gave it a second thought, but whatever.

    If companies want to change their names and get rid of their logos in order to pander to the woke Twitter brigade that’s their business. I’ll just be over here with a bag of popcorn when in a few months those same woketards start bitching and moaning about the lack of representation once there’s no longer any logos featuring black people or any other racial minority for fear of running afoul of the Twitter mob.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      June.18.2020 at 10:42 am

      You’d think growing up in east Texas I would have known that, but then again, some of the biggest racists I’ve ever met were from Northern states.

      It’s not an accident that the most militant black activists tended to originate in northern states, while the ones in the south tended to be more accomodationist, incremental, and pacifist in their activism.

      I suspect a great deal of that rage stems from a perception that people in the North should have been more tolerant because they fought a war that freed the slaves, and being disillusioned by finding out that, while Northerners may have despised slavery, that didn’t mean they actually liked black people.

      White liberals have always supported diversity at a distance.

    2. Juice
      June.18.2020 at 11:04 am

      Same thing with Uncle Remus. I had a bunch of the stories in a few books that I read as a kid. I watched the movie and loved it. Race relations and all that never once entered my mind. It’s a damned shame Disney memory holed it.

      1. Rat on a train
        June.18.2020 at 11:16 am

        You can still get it, for now, outside the US. I got a copy. Suck it Disney.

  38. Red Rocks White Privilege
    June.18.2020 at 10:31 am

    “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a statement Wednesday.

    Debatable, but they’re also based on a real person with an interesting story:

    “Nancy Green (November 17, 1834 – August 30, 1923[1][2]) was a storyteller, cook, activist, and the first of several African-American models hired to promote a corporate trademark as “Aunt Jemima.”

    Green was born into slavery on November 17, 1834, near Mount Sterling in Montgomery County, Kentucky.[4] She was hired in 1890[5] by the R.T. Davis Milling Company in St. Joseph, Missouri, to represent “Aunt Jemima”, an advertising character named after a song from a minstrel show.[3] Davis Milling had recently acquired the formula to a ready-mixed, self-rising pancake flour from St. Joseph Gazette editor Chris L. Rutt and Charles Underwood and were looking to employ an African-American woman as a Mammy archetype to promote their new product.[6] In 1893, Green was introduced as Aunt Jemima at the World’s Columbian Exposition held in Chicago, where it was her job to operate a pancake-cooking display. Her amicable personality and talent as a cook for the Walker family, whose children grew up to become Chicago Circuit Judge Charles M. Walker and Dr. Samuel Walker,[7] helped establish a successful showing of the product, for which she received a medal and certificate from the Expo officials.[3] After the Expo, Green was offered a lifetime contract to adopt the Aunt Jemima moniker and promote the pancake mix. This marked the beginning of a major promotional push by the company that included thousands of personal appearances and Aunt Jemima merchandising. Nancy Green maintained her job with Davis Milling (which was renamed “Aunt Jemima Mills Company” in 1914)[8] until her death in 1923; she was still working as Aunt Jemima at the time.

    Green was one of the organizers of the Olivet Baptist Church.[9] Her career allowed Green the financial freedom to become an activist and engage in antipoverty programs.[10] She was one of the first African-American missionary workers. She used her stature as a spokesperson to become a leading advocate against poverty and in favor of equal rights for individuals in Chicago.”

    Seems like instead of canceling Aunt Jemima, keeping the name and putting a historical blurb about Nancy Green on the products would have been a better educational choice.

  39. Ra's al Gore
    June.18.2020 at 10:34 am

    https://twitter.com/ThorDeplorable/status/1273461894481879041
    Democrats screwed up the order of operation. They were supposed to get our guns before getting rid of police.

    A real faux pas on their part. That’s gonna cost them.

  40. Ken Shultz
    June.18.2020 at 10:40 am

    The Supreme Court knocking down President Trump’s rescinding of DACA appears to be procedural.

    There’s a law saying that in order to rescind President Obama’s executive order, the president needs to explain his reasons for doing so–and they’re saying that President Trump failed to do that adequately.

    That’s a long way from saying that DACA is constitutional itself or that President Trump can’t rescind DACA. It’s just saying that he needs to explain his reasoning.

    If there’s a great reason to rescind DACA, it’s probably its role in exacerbating the migrant crises we’ve seen in recent years at the border. More than 80% of the migrants that flowed to the U.S. border from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras in recent years have been either families traveling with children or children travelling alone. When Obama initiated DACA, there were about 1,500 asylum claims per year–and few of them were children.

    The fact that Barack Obama, with DACA, told the world that he wouldn’t deport you so long as you were a child simply must be part of the reason by millions of children and families with children started flooding to the United States border. By rescinding DACA, President Trump was put an end to a whole lot of that misery. Who would argue that the United States was equipped to deal with an influx of more than a million asylum seeking children and their family members a year?

    1. Mickey Rat
      June.18.2020 at 10:47 am

      We just have the absurdity of the court protecting a policy because the revocation did not follow the proper procedure, when the original policy was not constitutionally implemented in the first place. This is banana republic nonsense here.

      1. Ken Shultz
        June.18.2020 at 10:56 am

        They seem to have avoided making a decision based on the merits of DACA or its revocation.

        I wouldn’t expect President Trump to try again until after he’s reelected, but if he gives a better explanation, there’s no reason why he can’t try again.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      June.18.2020 at 11:07 am

      The fact that Barack Obama, with DACA, told the world that he wouldn’t deport you so long as you were a child simply must be part of the reason by millions of children and families with children started flooding to the United States border. By rescinding DACA, President Trump was put an end to a whole lot of that misery.

      No, he just made sure that the misery stayed “over there”, instead of being “here”.

  41. Mickey Rat
    June.18.2020 at 10:42 am

    Professional baseball is dead. It is all beer league rules now because the players union wants another starting spot.

    The designated hitter delenda est.

  42. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.18.2020 at 10:52 am

    let’s be clear about one thing: PepsiCo, the Quaker Oats Company, and Mars Food can put whatever labels they want on their packaging, and you don’t have a right to buy a box of five-minute rice or poor quality maple syrup with a black person’s image on the front.

    This ‘too be sure’ shit misses the point by a country mile. If a violent mob of plant activists makes Apple remove its corporate symbol, of course Apple has a right to remove that symbol. The discussion is about how small, violent mobs are causing the culture to bend to its will using tactics of intimidation and fear.

    1. Ken Shultz
      June.18.2020 at 11:03 am

      Did they used to argue against the heckler’s veto around here?

      In related news, the football season will start in a few months, and the Redskins could use all the fans they can get.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      June.18.2020 at 11:08 am

      Nobody cares about corporate symbols or statues. The end game is Jefferson, Washington, et al, as an interim step toward the real goal, which is getting rid of the Constitution as yet another monument to racist white slaveholding males.

      Replace it with rule by “the people”, aka the mob. Everything else is theater.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        June.18.2020 at 11:13 am

        Good to see that you’re against the dangerous impulses of populism.

  43. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    June.18.2020 at 11:04 am

    A. EVERY thing EVERY politician does is to get re-elected.

    B. The number of coronavirus cases is dependent entirely on testing. It tells nothing useful about infection rates or death rates unless testing is considered in all its biases.

  44. Rossami
    June.18.2020 at 11:16 am

    re: coronavirus

    Highest number of confirmed cases yet per-capita deaths are flat or continuing downward everywhere except in Florida. That suggests something other than increased infection is happening. I’d like to see if that report shows the same trend after correcting for the changing rates of testing.

Please to post comments