DACA

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts Saves DACA and Dreamers

Defying expectations, Roberts joined with the four liberals on the court to rule against the Trump administration's elimination of the program.

|

John-Roberts-2-24-20-Newscom
Chief Justice John Roberts (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

I'm very happy to report that I was wrong. I wrote yesterday that all the conservatives on the Supreme Court would go along with President Donald Trump's decision to scrap Deferred Action Against Childhood Arrivals (DACA)—the Obama-era program that gave temporary legal status to Dreamers, or folks who were brought to this country as minors without proper authorization—on the grounds that a president has wide discretion to set immigration enforcement priorities. But in a ruling released hours ago, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberals on the Supreme Court and saved DACA.

The ruling was based on very narrow grounds that ducked whether or not DACA was originally legal (the Trump administration had claimed that it was not), or whether Trump was within his rights to eliminate it (there were good reasons to believe he was). Instead of answering those questions, today's ruling focused on the question of whether Trump followed the requirements of the Administrative Procedures Act when he ended DACA.

As I wrote yesterday:

He [Trump] yanked it [DACA] suddenly, without offering a notice and comment period as required by the Administrative Procedure Act.

Interestingly, Obama didn't submit DACA for notice and comment before implementing the program either. However, two wrongs don't make a right. Moreover, The Atlantic's Garrett Epps explains that the two moves are not analogous because before DACA, its beneficiaries had formed no "reliance interests" in the program but now they have. They and their loved ones, many of them American, stand to lose something now and should have been given an opportunity to weigh in on Trump's decision. More to the point, DACA recipients shared their personal information with the government, including names, addresses, and employers. That same information could now be used to deport them. If the Trump administration had put its decision up for feedback as required, it would have had to at least put in place safeguards barring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from using this information for deportation purposes.

The ruling notes:

We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. "The wisdom" of those decisions "is none of our concern." Chenery II, 332 U. S., at 207. We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients. That dual failure raises doubts about whether the agency appreciated the scope of its discretion or exercised that discretion in a reasonable manner. The appropriate recourse is therefore to remand to DHS so that it may consider the problem anew."

Translation: The administration acted in a sloppy and careless fashion and failed to provide a rational explanation for what it was doing.

The ruling acknowledged that the lead dissent penned by Justice Clarence Thomas (which Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito joined) saw things differently. "In its view, DACA is illegal, so any actions under DACA are themselves illegal. Such actions, it argues, must cease immediately and the APA should not be construed to impede that result." Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a separate dissent.

However, Justice Roberts noted, that the administration's failure to accommodate the "particular reliance interests" made the elimination of DACA "arbitrary and capricious in violation of the APA."

This is obviously great news for Dreamers because the administration does not have the time now to scrap DACA before the November elections. It is also good news for the vast majority of the country, including 69 percent of Trump voters, who don't have the stomach to watch folks who've built crime-free lives in America with their grit and hard work hauled away from family and friends into detention camps and deported to countries they don't know.

But it is also good news for the president himself because the ruling extricates him from a political trap of his own making. As I noted yesterday:

Having squandered the opportunity to pass legislation to give them [Dreamers] legal status, he will anger his hardline restrictionist base if he fails to deport these people when he has the green light. If he does deport, he will anger many Americans.

It's a win-win-win.

Update: But of course President Trump doesn't see it that way. He's already panning the decision and using it to rally his troops to re-elect him and put more conservatives on the bench:

Shikha Dalmia is a senior analyst at Reason Foundation.

  1. Ken Shultz
    June.18.2020 at 11:38 am

    When you call Roberts a conservative, what do you mean exactly?

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.18.2020 at 11:40 am

      A Romney-style Conservative – he slightly opposes what the media believes unless he’s pushed into a corner.

    2. JesseAz
      June.18.2020 at 11:42 am

      The arbitrary and capricious standard is one of the judicial creations made. It is a judgement on motivations against the executive. It has no basis in law. It is emotive.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        June.18.2020 at 12:37 pm

        The arbitrary and capricious standard is one of the judicial creations made. It is a judgement on motivations against the executive. It has no basis in law. It is emotive.

        From the text of the APA itself:

        To the extent necessary to decision and when presented, the reviewing court shall decide all relevant questions of law, interpret constitutional and statutory provisions, and determine the meaning or applicability of the terms of an agency action. The reviewing court shall—
        (1)compel agency action unlawfully withheld or unreasonably delayed; and
        (2)hold unlawful and set aside agency action, findings, and conclusions found to be—
        (A)arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with law;
        (B)contrary to constitutional right, power, privilege, or immunity;
        (C)in excess of statutory jurisdiction, authority, or limitations, or short of statutory right;
        (D)without observance of procedure required by law;
        (E)unsupported by substantial evidence in a case subject to sections 556 and 557 of this title or otherwise reviewed on the record of an agency hearing provided by statute; or
        (F)unwarranted by the facts to the extent that the facts are subject to trial de novo by the reviewing court.
        In making the foregoing determinations, the court shall review the whole record or those parts of it cited by a party, and due account shall be taken of the rule of prejudicial error.

        https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/5/706#2_A

    3. Moridin
      June.18.2020 at 11:42 am

      I thought it was a joke. Is that giving Sickha too much credit?

    4. Ken Shultz
      June.18.2020 at 11:46 am

      I guess a conservative is anybody to the right of Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

    5. Longtobefree
      June.18.2020 at 12:41 pm

      Not Stalin.

  2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    June.18.2020 at 11:38 am

    The administration acted in a sloppy and careless fashion and failed to provide a rational explanation for what it was doing.

    Trumpism in a nutshell.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.18.2020 at 11:41 am

      Could equally apply to Dementia Joe!

    2. JesseAz
      June.18.2020 at 11:44 am

      The obama administration provided no explanation as it createdDACA outside of the rule making process.

      This was not even an EO but a memo at DHS.

      The court has now ruled that EOs are law if they dont like the reason for rescinding them.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.18.2020 at 11:59 am

        Bad Presidents can’t override good ones. Basically, Obama is President until an acceptable one comes along.

        How much of the popular vote did Obama get in 2016 (not 2008 or 2012, but 2016)?

        1. NashTiger
          June.18.2020 at 12:33 pm

          Mocha Man pen and phone. = GOOD, Orange Man pen and phone = BAD

  3. JesseAz
    June.18.2020 at 11:40 am

    From the dissent.

    Today the majority makes the mystifying determination that this rescission of DACA was unlawful. In reaching that conclusion, the majority acts as though it is engaging in the routine application of standard principles of administrative law. On the contrary, this is anything but a standard administrative law case.

    DHS created DACA during the Obama administration without any statutory authorization and without going through the requisite rulemaking process. As a result, the program was unlawful from its inception. The majority does not even attempt to explain why a court has the authority to scrutinize an agency’s policy reasons for rescinding an unlawful program under the arbitrary and capricious microscope. The decision to countermand an unlawful agency action is clearly reasonable. So long as the agency’s determination of illegality is sound, our review should be at an end.

  4. Idle Hands
    June.18.2020 at 11:41 am

    It seems to me that the Scotus is just place holding Obama’s EO’s hoping beyond hope Biden wins. It’s not whether Trump is right in principle but it’s the way he argues? Are you fucking kidding me Roberts? You spineless piece of shit you are creating a horrible precedent. Rules for thee but not for me fucking liberals. This is how you get someone far worse and more populist than Trump just a heads up.

    1. Moridin
      June.18.2020 at 11:43 am

      Seriously, FUCK Roberts. The dems and their deep state intelligentsia allies must have pictures or footage of Roberts.

      1. Ken Shultz
        June.18.2020 at 12:04 pm

        I think it underscores the point that presidential elections really do matter. So many of my fellow libertarians want to believe that it doesn’t matter who we vote for because neither the Democrat nor the Republican are libertarian. This is evidence to the contrary.

        Setting the rules of naturalization is an enumerated power of Congress. Those policies are meant to be subject to the forces of democracy–unlike, say, the First Amendment, which begins, “Congress shall make no law . . .”

        The thing that really adds insult to injury, here, is that when Barack Obama issued the DACA executive order, he actually said he was doing it because Congress “failed to act”, which is to say that he’s basically admitting that his rule is fundamentally unconstitutional.

        Setting the rules of naturalization is an enumerated power of Congress–not a power of the President of the United States–but in order to get a ruling on the merits on this, we need to exercise our right to vote. They will not rule on the constitutionality of DACA until they have no other choice, and we can give them no other choice if we reelect President Trump.

    2. BillyG
      June.18.2020 at 12:06 pm

      Agreed, this one is going to come back to bite them.

      There seem to be two different court processes in this country. An expedited one from Democrats and a roadblock one for Republicans.

      Roberts – It’s not a fine it’s a tax. vs. We need not rule on the legality of the initial rule.

  5. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    June.18.2020 at 11:41 am

    Most important of all, it’s great news for Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch. His dream of unlimited, unrestricted immigration won’t be fully realized until Joe Biden is in the White House, of course. But it’s nice to see progress in that direction even now.

    #OpenTheBordersToHelpCharlesKoch
    #52BillionIsntEnough

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.18.2020 at 11:54 am

      >#52BillionIsntEnough
      There are only about 8 billion people alive on Earth. How can we find 52 billion people to fit into the United States?

  6. Ken Shultz
    June.18.2020 at 11:42 am

    “The ruling was based on very narrow grounds that ducked whether or not DACA was originally legal (the Trump administration had claimed that it was not), or whether Trump was within his rights to eliminate it (there were good reasons to believe he was). Instead of answering those questions, today’s ruling focused on the question of whether Trump followed the requirements of the Administrative Procedures Act when he ended DACA.”

    In other words, the Supreme Court kicked the can four and a half months down the road.

    This issue will be decided by the voters in November. If President Trump is reelected, he’ll send up another recision of DACA executive order following the Administrative Procedures Act to the letter–and the Court will be forced to make a decision sometime over the subsequent four years, probably sooner rather than later. If President Trump is replaced by Joe Biden, the issue will die for the foreseeable future.

    1. JesseAz
      June.18.2020 at 11:46 am

      Roberts has now applied a standard that EOs created without rule making or flowing the APA have to be ended by following the APA when a court doesn’t like their perceived motivations for ending it.

      Truly an astounding new standard for Roberts. This may actually be worse than penaltax.

      1. Ken Shultz
        June.18.2020 at 11:57 am

        I don’t think its meant to be a consistent rule applied to anything. Like I said, I think they just wanted to kick the can down the road until after the next election. If the Democrats win the White House, this won’t be an issue anymore–and they know that.

      2. some guy
        June.18.2020 at 12:00 pm

        when a court doesn’t like their perceived motivations for ending it.

        No, it’s when a court thinks people have developed “reliance interests” in the rule. Have they gone a different direction on another issue that makes you think they came to this decision because they don’t like Trump’s motivations?

        1. Rat on a train
          June.18.2020 at 12:19 pm

          “Reliance interests”, like qualified immunity, is something the judiciary pulled out of their ass to get the result they wanted.

  7. lap83
    June.18.2020 at 11:46 am

    “who’ve built crime-free lives in America with their grit and hard work hauled away from family and friends ”

    Outright lie or stupidity? It’s hard to tell with Shikha

    https://www.uscis.gov/news/new-data-shows-criminal-arrest-histories-daca-requestors

    1. BillyG
      June.18.2020 at 11:59 am

      By definition, 100% of DACA recipients are breaking the law.

      1. some guy
        June.18.2020 at 12:10 pm

        Interesting thought. Can a child be guilty of breaking an immigration law if they are brought here by their parents? Isn’t it the parents who are breaking the law? Mens rea aside, the child doesn’t have legal responsibility for their actions until they reach the age of majority, which in the US is 18.

        1. BillyG
          June.18.2020 at 12:34 pm

          Tell me, what portion of the DACA recipients are under 18? And

          Mens rea aside, the child doesn’t have legal responsibility for their actions until they reach the age of majority, which in the US is 18.

          Strange, I must be imagining all those people charged with crimes before their 18th birthday. And those over 18 are breaking the law by remaining in the country.

    2. some guy
      June.18.2020 at 12:05 pm

      Almost 8-percent of total DACA requestors (59,786 individuals) had arrest records as of the date the systems were queried, which included offenses such as assault and battery, rape, murder, and drunk driving, among others. “Requestors” includes individuals approved and denied DACA.,

      So 92% had no arrest record and further investigation indicates some (though not all) of those with arrest records were denied status under DACA. Dalmia never said all of them were crime-free. The program is supposed to be only for people without arrest records, but it’s hardly surprising that government bureaucracy let a few slip through anyway.

  8. Rich
    June.18.2020 at 11:46 am

    “The appropriate recourse is therefore to remand to DHS so that it may consider the problem anew.”

    “Oh, very well. We’ll take a few days and do it *absolutely right* this time.”

    1. JesseAz
      June.18.2020 at 11:47 am

      Then 5 more years winding through the courts to be safe. Odds Roberts denies expedited review of any new rescission of DACA?

  9. Adans smith
    June.18.2020 at 11:51 am

    An EO by one president is now binding law unless the next one jumps thru hoops? Roberts is making up law as he goes along. Just likes ‘Obama care’. Seems he’s not a defender of the second amendment either. This shows that just because you have a degree doesn’t mean you have intelligence or understand the written word . Or, maybe he does and wants to change the laws to suit his views.

    1. some guy
      June.18.2020 at 12:13 pm

      Well, the first president is supposed to jump through hoops too (and he should have). This decision means the current administration only has to jump through hoops if people have come to have an interest in the rule.

      Also, this wasn’t an EO, it was a rule.

  10. some guy
    June.18.2020 at 11:52 am

    It was nice of Roberts and the liberals to bail Trump out like this.

    Between this, the lockdowns, the rioting, Biden, etc. it’s as if the Democrats really enjoy having Trump in office and want to keep him there.

  11. Dillinger
    June.18.2020 at 11:56 am

    after “It’s a tax.” Roberts cannot defy expectations.

  12. Macaulay McToken
    June.18.2020 at 11:59 am

    Why is Shikha a writer for Reason? She’s not a libertarian. She’s a hardcore leftist. She doesn’t even pretend anymore.

    DACA is illegal to begin with. The idea or argument that Obama could unilaterally set immigration policy, sans Congress, via EO, but that Trump cannot rescind the same policy via EO is absolutely bananas.

    Fitting, for a banana republic.

    On a lighter note, at least Trump can now be the dictator the left accuses him of. He needs to get busy writing laws via EO.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      June.18.2020 at 12:03 pm

      “Why is Shikha a writer for Reason?”

      Reason is the world’s leading journal of billionaire-funded open borders advocacy. Shikha Dalmia is the most eloquent proponent of open borders. It’s a perfect fit.

      #ImmigrationAboveAll

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        June.18.2020 at 12:07 pm

        #ImmigrationAboveAll*
        *exceptions apply to Israel

    2. some guy
      June.18.2020 at 12:14 pm

      If Trump starts writing laws via EO/rule, you can be sure they will be challenged in court, as DACA should have been when Obama ordered the rule be written.

      1. Rat on a train
        June.18.2020 at 12:22 pm

        And Trump’s EO/rules will be blocked by a national injunction because a judge doesn’t like the divined motivation.

  13. Fats of Fury
    June.18.2020 at 12:00 pm

    At this point it’s clear that Roberts’ ruling on anything will be NeverTrump bullshit.

  14. Brandybuck
    June.18.2020 at 12:08 pm

    It’s a good decision. Legislating from the Oval Office needs to end, regardless of the party color of the person seated there. The continual issuance of proclamations is an affront to the rule of law. If you want whom a law applies to to change, go through the process of changing it. But the idea that one man can change who a law applies to on a whim is nonsense. Obama was wrong when he did it, and Trump is wrong when he did it. Both are wrong.

    The ideology that “Obama did it first so it’s okay if Trump does it” is fucking bullshit. That’s not an idea at all, it’s childish excuse making. If Trump wants to get rid of DACA he needs to go through channels. He’s not a king, he’s not an emperor, he needs to follow the system.

    1. Macaulay McToken
      June.18.2020 at 12:12 pm

      If Trump cant end DACA, then Obama shouldn’t have been able to start it.

      Oddly enough, SCOTUS only seems to be interested in one half of the equation.

      1. some guy
        June.18.2020 at 12:18 pm

        The only way legislating from the executive is going to end is if Congress reigns things in. They have given enormous power to the executive in order to save themselves from having to make difficult votes. Only they can take that power back. And they won’t do it.

    2. Rich
      June.18.2020 at 12:14 pm

      He’s not a king, he’s not an emperor, he’s not Barack Obama, he needs to follow the system.

      FTFY

  15. Ken Shultz
    June.18.2020 at 12:11 pm

    A big point that shouldn’t be lost here is that by upholding DACA for the time being (pending the next election), the Supreme Court is probably hurting the Dreamers.

    If the Supreme Court had ruled that DACA was over, the Democrats in the House would have a bill passed to protect the Dreamers by the end of the week.

    The Republicans in the Senate would be hard pressed to appeal to swing voters in an election year by supporting the deportation of the Dreamers. A bunch of them would cave in the Senate.

    President Trump himself might feel compelled to compromise on the Dreamers in an election year.

    This is all to say that one of the things DACA does is take the pressure off of Congress and the president to address the Dreamers legislatively. They won’t pass legislation to deal with the Dreamers until they have no other choice, and they won’t need to make a choice so long as Obama’s unconstitutional DACA executive order remains in place.

    The Dreamers uncertainty and place in limbo will remain as it is so long as DACA remain. The Court could have removed that obstacle, but now they’ve failed to do so.

  16. sarcasmic
    June.18.2020 at 12:18 pm

    Fucking liberal activists treating immigrants like human beings! They’re not human! They don’t have papers! Who gives a fuck if their parents brought them to the country as children, and they don’t know anywhere else as home… They’re foreigners! They! Are! Fucking! Foreigners! They’re all on welfare! They don’t contribute to society! They’re from somewhere else and they don’t have papers! Kick them all the fuck out! MAGA! Trump 2020! Show me your fucking papers!

    1. some guy
      June.18.2020 at 12:22 pm

      We humans have a long history of punishing children for the actions of their parents. Who are we to do away with that?

      1. sarcasmic
        June.18.2020 at 12:27 pm

        libertarians?

    2. R Mac
      June.18.2020 at 12:35 pm

      What a surprise this comment has fuck all to do with any previous comment. Your straw man skills continue to overshadow any reasonable thought you have left.

      1. sarcasmic
        June.18.2020 at 12:37 pm

        I’m supposed to read all the comments and then make one that is a thoughtful commentary on everything posted beforehand?

        *hangs head in shame*

      2. sarcasmic
        June.18.2020 at 12:39 pm

        Hyperbole, sarcasm, exaggeration, blah blah blah, excuse the fuck out of me for not being like hundred and ten percent serious like all the fucking time and stuff.

        Stick a baguette up your ass you humorless fuck.

    3. Ken Shultz
      June.18.2020 at 12:37 pm

      Please see my comment above.

      This ruling probably hurts the Dreamers.

      1. sarcasmic
        June.18.2020 at 12:41 pm

        I agree. Instead of upholding DACA, it just laid a blueprint for how to get rid of it with the court’s blessing. Conservatives should be rejoicing.

  17. gold std
    June.18.2020 at 12:18 pm

    so now it is clear, traditional old school conservatives are the only justices to trust on the Court…we need 9 of Thomas…forget te moderates, forget classical liberal wannabes like Neil…just give me Thomas

  18. Uomo Del Ghiaccio
    June.18.2020 at 12:28 pm

    So a Presidential Executive Order by one President now can’t be removed by a Presidential Executive Order by another President.

    If lawmakers wanted to save DACA, then the Legislature should have passed a bill into law. The Judicial branch should not be legislating from the bench.

    1. sarcasmic
      June.18.2020 at 12:32 pm

      That’s what I heard on talk radio while I was out getting lunch.

      What the court said was that the President needs an actual reason and has to go through the process. The disagreement was with how, not what.

      Meanwhile Glenn Beck and Rush Limbaugh have kittens because immigrants bad and Trump good aauuughhh the sky is on fire!

  19. PRussell
    June.18.2020 at 12:42 pm

    This is an amazing ruling. DACA is flatly illegal. Removing it is unconstitutional.

    Wait, what?

    Every day, we get another reason not to trust the government in any form or fashion.

    Soap box, ballot box, we’re moving closer to the third box every day.

Please to post comments