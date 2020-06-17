Coronavirus

Police Violence, COVID-19 Lies, and the End of Legitimate Authority

Our leaders and institutions are failing us spectacularly. It's up to us to reboot society.

|

kayleigh
(Polaris/Newscom)

At first blush, the COVID-19 lockdowns and the protests over the police killing of George Floyd don't seem to have much in common other than chronological proximity: One came after the other and the frustration with the former might have intensified the anger of the latter. Yet separately, each represents a major blow to basic ideas about legitimate authority and together they represent nothing short of a crisis when it comes to having trust and confidence in the people and institutions that are supposed to govern us.

For the last half century, we have been steadily losing faith that the people in charge of government, law enforcement, business, religion, and nonprofits have our best interests at heart. If America was already a dumpster fire when we rang in the new year, the last few months have been a jug of lighter fluid squirted on the flames. We are in the midst of an ongoing horror show of bad, stupid, incompetent, and downright evil behavior by the folks who are in charge.

Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin didn't just choke out the life of George Floyd with his disturbingly nonchalant behavior. He helped to kill the once-widespread belief that the police can be trusted to be fair, especially when dealing with blacks. Six years ago, in the wake of police killings of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and Eric Garner in Staten Island, just 43 percent of us saw such deaths as "as indicative of broader problems in policing while 51 percent saw them as isolated incidents," reports The Washington Post. In the wake of the Floyd killing, which itself came on the heels of news of the shooting of Breonna Taylor, fully 69 percent of us see a systemic problem and just 29 percent of us write off such incidents as isolated. Three-quarters of us support protests against the police. Confidence in the law had already been sliding, with Gallup reporting last year in its latest annual survey of trust in institutions that 53 percent of us had a "great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in the police. That was already down from a recent high of 64 percent in 2004.

When it comes to responses to the novel coronavirus, it's hard to even know where to begin. Local, state, and federal officials continue to botch things at every stage, including the seemingly simple act of compiling semi-reliable statistics about cases, infection rates, and deaths. Every day seems to bring another reason to kick in the TV or computer screen, as with White House coronavirus task force spokesman Anthony Fauci's new admission that people were told masks were ineffective at stopping the spread of the disease because authorities were worried about shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Every bit as much as President Trump, governors and mayors have been lying and misspeaking out of both sides of their mouths, pushing contradictory policies without acknowledging reversals and mistakes. They've been abetted in their medical gaslighting by epidemiologists who have compounded wildly inaccurate predictions with transparently hypocritical defenses of protests as medically safe and a media that seems intent on killing any level of trust left among a dwindling readership.

It will surprise exactly nobody that, in Gallup's survey, confidence in newspapers is down from a high point of 51 percent in 1979 to just 23 percent last year. That's better than television news, which comes in at just 18 percent. It's safe to say that nothing that has transpired so far in 2020 is going to goose these numbers upwards.

From a libertarian perspective, it's tempting to think that universal cynicism toward authority, especially in the public sector, will create a consensus for smaller government. Nothing could be farther from the truth, though. As I've noted elsewhere, when high-trust societies shift into low-trust ones, citizens routinely demand more regulations and rules on economic, social, and political actions even as they know the rules will be enforced by bureaucrats who are some mix of stupid, incompetent, and corrupt. That's one explanation for why the size, scope, and spending of government has exploded over the past 50 years even as trust and confidence have cratered.

Looking forward, there's not a lot of reason for optimism. The 2020 presidential race hasn't really begun in earnest, but it will certainly be one of the meanest and ugliest in history and it will end with either Trump being reelected or Joe Biden, who is as responsible as any single politician for everything that is awful about contemporary America, taking office. We can look forward only to bigger and bigger growth-killing deficits, more deaths from COVID-19 and arbitrary restrictions on our social and economic freedom, and a hot war on free speech as conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats start chipping away at Section 230 and other guarantors of online expression.

We can take comfort in the fact that it's virtually certain that some meaningful reforms of police will take place at the local, state, and federal levels and that the next round of coronavirus lockdowns will be less enforceable than the previous ones. And we can perhaps take some comfort, naive as it might be, that Americans eventually figure out the right way forward after trying all the others.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Longtobefree
    June.17.2020 at 4:51 pm

    How about a constitutional limit on the number of federal employees, and a separate number for the military?

    1. Vayoubraja
      June.17.2020 at 4:54 pm

    2. gay
      June.17.2020 at 5:02 pm

      Just implement those two things and all of government will be fixed. We did it!

    3. Rossami
      June.17.2020 at 6:25 pm

      We already tried balancing the budget and capping the debt. All that did was create an incentive for some very creative accounting. What makes you think that capping the number of employees will be any less susceptible to abuse?

      For a counter-example, look at all the company’s that implement hiring freezes then suddenly find that their “consulting” budget exploded.

  2. Nardz
    June.17.2020 at 5:00 pm

    “If America was already a dumpster fire when we rang in the new year,”

    Wait, what? How was America a dumpster fire? Because psychotics refuse to accept anything less than the totalitarian power promised by their light-bringing messiah, and are super butthurt that he was replaced by a guy who likes America and fights back?

    “the last few months have been a jug of lighter fluid squirted on the flames.”

    What flames? Oh, you mean the sabotage of society the left demanded

    “We are in the midst of an ongoing horror show of bad, stupid, incompetent, and downright evil behavior by the folks who are in charge.”

    No shit. Welcome to the party, pal. You’re a bit late. How could you miss why Trump?

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      June.17.2020 at 5:21 pm

      Wait, what? How was America a dumpster fire?

      Oh right I forgot. Because America was doing just great until Obama was elected. That’s when America went to hell!

      1. Nardz
        June.17.2020 at 5:33 pm

        We get it – you hate your country but refuse to leave.
        Fortunately, not everyone agrees with you. Some of us, contrary to your ilk, saw an economy that was booming and favored labor (including record low black unemployment), plus the roll back of regulations and a foreign policy prioritizing the US, as good things.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          June.17.2020 at 6:20 pm

          You know who also thinks low unemployment is a good thing? Virtually everyone with a pulse.

          Why do you think your particular brand of right-wing ideology constitutes “real America” and people who disagree “hate America” and should leave?

    2. creech
      June.17.2020 at 5:29 pm

      Trump fights back but his methods repel enough folks that his reelection is in jeopardy. (2018 results showed the trend). Buckley, Reagan knew how to fight back without acting like petulant middle school punks.

      1. Nardz
        June.17.2020 at 5:37 pm

        Trump is an iconoclast, yes.
        But he’s also dealing with an unprecedented establishment campaign against him.
        Or have you forgotten all the dirty tricks of The State and corporate America/media constantly employed?

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          June.17.2020 at 6:18 pm

          So it’s the Deep State that makes Trump act like a petulant middle school punk?

      2. BigGiveNotBigGov
        June.17.2020 at 6:23 pm

        Buckley and Reagan fought effectively for principles. Men of ideas.

        Trump cries and complains for his brittle ego. A tween girl having a tantrum.

  3. Kevin Smith
    June.17.2020 at 5:02 pm

    “From a libertarian perspective, it’s tempting to think that universal cynicism toward authority, especially in the public sector, will create a consensus for smaller government.”

    The problem is that people aren’t losing faith in the concept of government generally, they are losing faith in bipartisanship. Their problem isn’t with big government, its with the “other guy” getting to have a say in how that government takes shape

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      June.17.2020 at 5:23 pm

      I think this take is closer to the truth. The real casualty here is pluralism. “It’s my way or the highway” is no way to run a country.

    2. Nardz
      June.17.2020 at 5:38 pm

      “BoTh SiDeS!” he cries as the leftist mob burns down his house and puts him on the train to the gulag

      1. Overt
        June.17.2020 at 6:04 pm

        Look man, I see people on the right calling for the government to force people to buy from the united states and calling for the state to govern what tech companies can and cannot allow on their platforms.

        I am sure you believe that those are important and appropriate uses of government force. I do not. And in fact I see attempts to have the government adjudicate what Youtube allows as bad as Liberals’ attempts to badger Federalist or google into who they let submit content.

        I also think leftists are worse- and are much closer to burning shit down. But both sides are trying to empower the state more, and neither side should be doing that.

      2. chemjeff radical individualist
        June.17.2020 at 6:22 pm

        In this country there is about as much probability of The Left imposing gulags, as there is of The Right imposing Handmaid’s Tale.

    3. Overt
      June.17.2020 at 5:59 pm

      I tend to agree.

      This all boils down to culture, but the leaders also exploit it. A country where we do not allow others to “live and let live” is a country where we will demand the State to be the arbiter of what we put in our body, who we associate with and even whether or not we can leave our houses. This creates an ever larger state, which makes the stakes of losing control of the state more dire, which leads to more calls for the state to punish the other guy.

  4. creech
    June.17.2020 at 5:03 pm

    Right way forward has been preached by LP candidates for 45 years. It will be again this year. And less than 1 percent of the voters will respond. Why? It’s hard to believe the message has been so incomprehensible for so many years. It’s easier to believe that 99 percent flat out reject it.Lamentable, but it is what it is and the American experiment in individual liberty is dying.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.17.2020 at 5:06 pm

    It’s up to us to reboot society.

    Have you tried Ctrl-Alt-Delete?

    1. Kevin Smith
      June.17.2020 at 5:45 pm

      Ironically fitting that double-tapping Ctrl-Alt-Del actually hasn’t worked to reboot a Windows PC in almost 2 decades

  6. Dillinger
    June.17.2020 at 5:08 pm

    >>When it comes to responses to the novel coronavirus

    the best option is to quit calling it novel.

    >>ongoing horror show of bad, stupid, incompetent, and downright evil behavior by the folks who are in charge

    only show on longer than The Simpsons.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      June.17.2020 at 5:10 pm

      the best option is to quit calling it novel.

      Lots of words have been written about COVID, most of it fiction. Sounds like a novel to me!

      1. Dillinger
        June.17.2020 at 5:14 pm

        It was a dark and stormy night in the Wuhan Wet Market.

  7. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.17.2020 at 5:08 pm

    We are in the midst of an ongoing horror show of bad, stupid, incompetent, and downright evil behavior by the folks who are in charge.

    Really? The evil ones are not in charge, and would send us all to reeducation camps if they were.

    1. Dillinger
      June.17.2020 at 6:04 pm

      pics of the Press Sexretary would not be permitted.

  8. BigGiveNotBigGov
    June.17.2020 at 5:14 pm

    “Taking the State wherever found, striking into its history at any point, one sees no way to differentiate the activities of its founders, administrators, and beneficiaries from those of a professional-criminal class.” ~ Albert Jay Nock

  9. NashTiger
    June.17.2020 at 5:18 pm

    Fonzie gets the first free helicopter ride. Dropped off into the wood chipper

  10. Nardz
    June.17.2020 at 5:25 pm

    “And we can perhaps take some comfort, naive as it might be, that Americans eventually figure out the right way forward after trying all the others.”

    Yea, I’m sure the Maoists will change direction as they’re fully backed by corporate America, including you

  11. BigGiveNotBigGov
    June.17.2020 at 5:31 pm

    King Rat Trump!

    Trading DC swamp rats for NYC sewer rats has gotten us only even more septic rats.

    1. Nardz
      June.17.2020 at 5:42 pm

      Ok.
      Time to be specific.
      Who and why is the basis for your assertion of “more”?

      1. BigGiveNotBigGov
        June.17.2020 at 6:12 pm

        Either more septic or more rats or both more rats that are more septic take your choice. King Rat Trump delivered more.

        To avoid getting way out in the weeds debating levels of proof, let’s take only the highest levels of contempt and crime. Holder was the first AG held in contempt in over two centuries. The NYC sewer rat Trumpies repeated the offense in the very next administration, and topped it with criminal Nat Sec Flynn, Advisors Stone and Papadopulos, and Lawyer Cohen. Neither the investigations nor the sewer rat administration is yet over, either – likely much more to come concerning the massive, secretive C-19 spending.

  12. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.17.2020 at 5:32 pm

    Our leaders and institutions are failing us spectacularly. It’s up to us to reboot society.

    Workin’ on it.

  13. Ken Shultz
    June.17.2020 at 5:47 pm

    “Our leaders and institutions are failing us spectacularly. It’s up to us to reboot society.”

    You guys know that neither BLM nor the Democrats nor their cheerleaders in the media are libertarians, right? If they reboot society, we’ll come out the other end without the First or Second Amendments intact and with new features like Medicare for All, Free College for Everyone, and the Green New Deal. Before COVID-19 and the lockdowns, we were doing quite well by all sorts of measures, especially in terms of job participation by minorities and the winding down of the drug war. I don’t see why we should jeopardize that and risk the Democrats inflicting their evil plans on the rest of us with a reboot. If none of them are anything but hostile to libertarian capitalism, why would we expect a reboot to achieve libertarian capitalist goals?

  14. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    June.17.2020 at 5:54 pm

    As a Koch / Reason libertarian, I believe the only legitimate authority flows from people with net worths of at least $10,000,000,000. Indeed, all the problems our nation currently faces are the result of billionaires having too little political influence.

    #BillionairesKnowBest

  15. Ken Shultz
    June.17.2020 at 5:55 pm

    “Legitimate Authority”

    Legitimacy comes from protecting people’s rights. Even autocrats can be legitimate if they do that properly. There have been legitimate kings. Illegitimate democracies are another possibility. What the left is proposing right now is to stop protecting people’s rights with the police. That’s the opposite of legitimacy. It’s more like a low level pogrom, where the government refuses to protect people from criminal behavior as a matter of policy. There isn’t anything legitimate about that.

  16. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.17.2020 at 5:59 pm

    From a libertarian perspective, it’s tempting to think that universal cynicism toward authority, especially in the public sector, will create a consensus for smaller government. Nothing could be farther from the truth, though.

    Thanks, Nick. It’s important to point this out and come to grips with it. The most popular political movement in the country right now, (universally supported by the very institutions we claim to distrust, BTW) is fully a fully Marxist one. Their website reads right out of the Revolutionary Trostkyist Playbook. Even the more thoughtvul, nonviolent elements of the movement are essential Marxists.

    Can you tell I’m depressed?

    1. Ken Shultz
      June.17.2020 at 6:21 pm

      I wish it were Trotskyist!

      George Orwell and Christopher Hitchens were Trotskyist.

      The most popular political movement in the country right now is authoritarian. It’s closer to Stalin than Lenin, too–they’d denounce Lenin for his New Economic Policy.

      The most popular political movement on the left right now is Chavismo. The only difference between the people driving the bus on the left and Chavismo is that they don’t have a Hugo Chavez.

      If Biden were the kind of leader who could inspire devotion like Chavez did, we’d be in for real trouble. We should all thank Jesus that Hillary Clinton didn’t win in 2016, or she’s have already used our current situation to do all sorts of evil shit.

      1. Ken Shultz
        June.17.2020 at 6:23 pm

        “[Trotsky] supported founding a vanguard party of the proletariat, proletarian internationalism and a dictatorship of the proletariat based on working class self-emancipation and mass democracy.”

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trotskyism

        The left is elitist, anti-democratic, and supports minority emancipation through the oppression of the working class.

    2. Idle Hands
      June.17.2020 at 6:22 pm

      no your’re absolutely correct. This is embarrassing. Reason has officially left the reservation. The communists are out in force but the in chattering class crowd wants to excuse them and gaslight us and Reason has been happy to go the pox on both their houses routine for three years now. This country hasn’t had as much cultural unrest since the 60’s it brought fucking Nixon come in. There are no good scenario’s in store when the communists are out. I’m going to be honest with you if it’s between Pinochet and the marxists I’m going Pinochet all day. Trump is no Pinochet but he’s not a book burner, probably because he’s never read one but that’s still infinitely better than our intellectual class of fucking economic illiterate retards who just nuked the economy over a flu.

      1. Ken Shultz
        June.17.2020 at 6:24 pm

        +1

  17. Idle Hands
    June.17.2020 at 6:03 pm

    The fucking cultural maoists are out in force and this is the type of bullshit you come up with Reason? we should take comfort in what’s likely the democrats who have been openly talking about packing the supreme courts and dropping the electoral college running an election vs a used cars salesman? we should take comfort that our future is going to be rebooted by our fellow americans who are defacing statues, looting business’s, firebombing building and cars have 50% chance of winning? Fuck that.

  18. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.17.2020 at 6:09 pm

    In addition to all of this madness, we’re being told that we must trade our distrust of these institutions with full-throated support of a angry political movement with warnings that if that full-throated support isn’t received, you will be executed. Meanwhile, my local daily runs soft-focus stories about the space where these death-threat speeches are made as a happy place where children draw with chalk on the car-free streets.

  19. underyourhat
    June.17.2020 at 6:22 pm

    Thanks for the good cheer, Nick.

