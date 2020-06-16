The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The Legal Academy, Episode 5: Eric Posner

The next installment of my new series.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

This week's episode of The Legal Academy features former Volokh Conspirator Eric Posner of the University of Chicago Law School.  Topics include why law professors should co-author; when to write for peer-reviewed journals versus student-edited law reviews; why professors with lots of practice experience tend to make better teachers but may be weaker scholars; how specialization is inevitably dividing the legal academy; and why we should all get off Twitter immediately.  The audio podcast version should be up tomorrow.

Advertisement

NEXT: Textualism's Redeemers

Orin S. Kerr is a Professor at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.   His Twitter handle is @OrinKerr.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

Please to post comments