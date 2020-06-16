The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
The Legal Academy, Episode 5: Eric Posner
The next installment of my new series.
This week's episode of The Legal Academy features former Volokh Conspirator Eric Posner of the University of Chicago Law School. Topics include why law professors should co-author; when to write for peer-reviewed journals versus student-edited law reviews; why professors with lots of practice experience tend to make better teachers but may be weaker scholars; how specialization is inevitably dividing the legal academy; and why we should all get off Twitter immediately. The audio podcast version should be up tomorrow.
