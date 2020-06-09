The Volokh Conspiracy
The Legal Academy, Episode 4: Danielle Citron
The latest episode of my new show.
Here is Episode 4 of The Legal Academy, my new show about law professors. The guest this week is Danielle Citron of Boston University Law School. Topics include how to combine scholarship with legislative advocacy and policy reform, what it's like to win a MacArthur "genius" grant, and the challenges of succeeding in academia without elite credentials.
You can watch the video below, and an audio-only podcast version will be up soon here.