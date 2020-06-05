The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Why Trump Might Still Get Re-elected
A brief headline and photo essay.
Almost every day, Donald Trump shows that he lacks the temperament and judgment to be president. Why might swing voters vote for him? Because they think that putting his opponents in power might be even worse. Trump's re-election likely depends on whether Trump's actions or "the resistance's" are foremost in persuadable voters' minds.
Advertisement