Why Trump Might Still Get Re-elected

A brief headline and photo essay.

Almost every day, Donald Trump shows that he lacks the temperament and judgment to be president. Why might swing voters vote for him? Because they think that putting his opponents in power might be even worse. Trump's re-election likely depends on whether Trump's actions or "the resistance's" are foremost in persuadable voters' minds.

 

 

 

 

 

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. iowantwo
    June.5.2020 at 11:34 am

    A photo essay of three stories that were lies. Not mistakes, not misinterpretation. Lies .

    But you go right ahead and believe the dnc scribes at NYT “report” on what President Trump is doing.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.5.2020 at 11:44 am

      Americans need to stand united against the Christian fascism of the Trump presidency and the GOP. Together, by voting for Joe Biden this November, we can promote a more democratic and socially just American Dream!

      1. apedad
        June.5.2020 at 11:52 am

        HA! I saw a Reddit entry that said the same people who thought Obama was a Muslim think that Trump is a Christian.

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          June.5.2020 at 11:58 am

          Reddit is cancer but the fact that it is an echo chamber means that everyone is going to be super salty when Trump gets re-elected.

        2. mad_kalak
          June.5.2020 at 12:06 pm

          I won’t pretend to look into his heart, but my opinion is that he’s a “cultural Christian” if you know what that mean.

          The realpolitik truth of the matter, is that, no matter what’s in his heart, he’s done more to defend religious liberty than any GOP president in recent memory, and Hillary, well, she wouldn’t have. That has earned him a lot of support from religious types, no matter his lack of adherence to doctrine.

          Biden, as a supposed Catholic, who counseled Obama against the birth control mandate, wouldn’t be so bad to religion on a personal level, but the rest of the party would be.

          1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
            June.5.2020 at 12:17 pm

            If you’re a Christian, Republican, and oppose the welfare state, Democrats call you a hypocrite. If you’re a Christian, Democrat, and support “gay marriage”, abortion, and insurance covered contraception, Democrats call you a progressive who supports religious pluralism in America.

  2. Martinned
    June.5.2020 at 11:40 am

    Presumably Trump will get elected. After all, he already has George Floyd’s endorsement:

    “”Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying, ‘this is a great thing that’s happening for our country.’ This is a great day for him.””

    https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1268920167968444416

  3. Martinned
    June.5.2020 at 11:42 am

    But seriously. America’s gotten to a place where even John Kelley thinks that electing an amoral ethical void of a man might not have been such a good idea:

    “I think we need to look harder at who we elect. I think we should look at people that are running for office and put them through the filter: What is their character like? What are their ethics?”

    https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/status/1268927064905789440

    And yet he might still get re-elected because white people like David Bernstein can’t imagine why African-American’s might want to set the world on fire.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.5.2020 at 12:00 pm

      Ever since Biden defeated Corn Pop at the local community pool, Joe has been considered the Emperor of Black People.

    2. Flatulus
      June.5.2020 at 12:01 pm

      I agree. We need to replace this old, white, loud, rude, incoherent, self-righteous man with Joe Biden!

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        June.5.2020 at 12:06 pm

        At least Biden has empathy. Or the ability to feign it. You won’t see him smiling after mass shootings or saying how recent murder victims would really be happy due to the fall in the unemployment rate.

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          June.5.2020 at 12:09 pm

          You misspelled “entropy”. Dementia is a terrible thing to witness in a loved one.

      2. Colossal Douchebag
        June.5.2020 at 12:17 pm

        You forgot “handsy”

    3. Bob from Ohio
      June.5.2020 at 12:12 pm

      “What is their character like? What are their ethics?”

      Joe Biden got punished in college for cheating and he crushed his 1988 campaign by plagerising a speech from a foreign politician. He routinely kisses, hugs and smells the hair of women in public settings. He was a star athlete in high school who suddenly developed “asthma” to dodge the draft. He let his son shamelessly trade on his being VP to get lucrative foreign contracts. He was the “Senator from MBNA” [a major credit card company] who led the effort to deny borrowers the ability to discharge such debts yet. He voted to make Robert E Lee a citizen again and openly brags about his friendship with racist senators.

      He is just a stupider version of Trump.

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        June.5.2020 at 12:18 pm

        One key difference is that Trump is a sadist, whereas Biden does not appear to be one. Trump openly revels in causing pain. Biden does not. I would rather have a stupid person with questionable morals who at least understands the need for morals and empathy than an outright immoral and sadistic man who is also extremely stupid.

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          June.5.2020 at 12:22 pm

          A sadist and a masochist are sitting at a bar.
          The masochist says “Hit me!” and the sadist calmly replies “No.”

  4. Sarcastr0
    June.5.2020 at 11:42 am

    Ugh.

  5. great Unknown
    June.5.2020 at 11:44 am

    A more honest opening statement would have been, “…he lacks the temperament and judgment to be president, according to my personal inclinations and picture of what a president should be.”

    On the other hand, to use a quote attributed to Lincoln anent General Grant, “…this man fights.”

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.5.2020 at 11:51 am

      The journalism industry is morally bankrupt. It has never been about what Trump is doing as President but the criticism from the media is how Trump is acting as President. Style over substance but at least Obama was a cool hip black man.

  6. OtisAH
    June.5.2020 at 11:46 am

    Trump may get reelected because he was elected the first time; because of voter suppression and intimidation tactics; and because he is the incumbent who has not only the traditional benefits of incumbency but also an AG who appears ready and willing to use the DOJ to Trump’s maximum value.

    1. mad_kalak
      June.5.2020 at 11:57 am

      OtisAH, you could well be speaking about Obama. I presume I did not I wake up on some sort of Star Trek parallel universe where you are your ideological opposite (and if so, where is Spock with the goatee?)

      1. OtisAH
        June.5.2020 at 12:06 pm

        No, I couldn’t. And I wasn’t.

        1. mad_kalak
          June.5.2020 at 12:09 pm

          Of course you weren’t, but despite your protests, you actually could have been.

    2. Michael W. Towns
      June.5.2020 at 12:00 pm

      Voter suppression and intimidation tactics. That old canard again. It’s a lie that you tell as you suck your thumb at bedtime.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        June.5.2020 at 12:11 pm

        When will children and undocumented Americans be allowed to vote via Twitter or Facebook Live?

    3. Bob from Ohio
      June.5.2020 at 12:13 pm

      “voter suppression and intimidation tactics”

      Yawn. Maybe get some new writers.

  7. Ben_
    June.5.2020 at 11:52 am

    His opponent voted for all those anti-crime bills, all those wars, the civil asset forfeiture system, 3 strikes, etc.

    Versus Trump who achieved the lowest black unemployment ever and led the way on historic justice system reform in the First Step Act.

    Trump also defeated ISIS and we just signed a peace agreement with the Taliban after 18 years of fighting.

    But keep talking about “temperament”. Because negative emotions and status anxiety matter and achievements apparently don’t.

  8. Josh R
    June.5.2020 at 11:57 am

    There is little question Trump will try to tear down Biden by painting him as an extremist. Given Trump’s miserable approval ratings, it’s likely his only chance.

    1. mad_kalak
      June.5.2020 at 12:00 pm

      I agree. It’s kinda like how Romney, the moderate’s moderate, was given the 3rd degree this way by Obama?

      I would love a sorta 1992ish election, about economic policies and who checks their watch during a debate and who lies more about smoking dope and boinking mistresses.

      1. Josh R
        June.5.2020 at 12:20 pm

        Obama’s net approval rating (approval minus disapproval) was about zero. Trump’s is about -10.

  9. Armchair Lawyer
    June.5.2020 at 11:59 am

    Why Trump might get re-elected.

    1. Trump been hard on China. Biden is soft on China. People think China’s to blame for the corona virus.

    2. People don’t like lockdowns. Democrats and liberal governors have been very pro-lockdown. Trump’s been working on letting businesses open up.

    3. As the lockdown lifts, the economy may boom back, helping everyone.

    4. Those more religiously inclined have viewed how Joe and the Liberals treat religion (as opposed to the protests). Those who want to defend religion and their religious rights understand the need for Trump.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      June.5.2020 at 12:02 pm

      Would number 4 include the Archbishop of DC and the Episcopal Bishop of DC?

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        June.5.2020 at 12:06 pm

        When the Democrats in government somehow think that it’s just fine to have restaurants serve meals in restaurants to people in person, but also simultaneously think banning communion in Christian Masses is appropriate because of COVID-19 risks.

        Something’s gone very wrong with the liberal-group think.

        Meanwhile the Governor of Michigan violates her own social distancing order again….

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          June.5.2020 at 12:10 pm

          I could say the same about conservative group-think, thinking it is just swell to use government force for Richard III style photo-ops co-opting religious spaces over the objections of religious leaders themselves.

          Also, they literally forced a rector from their church.

    2. Jimmy the Dane
      June.5.2020 at 12:05 pm

      The religious angle has yet to fully play out. I think the Democrats are really going to regret how they trashed Christians during the lockdowns. They overplayed their hand for what seemed to be no appreciable reason (except to use authority). That might translate to a lot of votes for Trump come November.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        June.5.2020 at 12:07 pm

        Christians, Jews, even Muslims….

      2. LawTalkingGuy
        June.5.2020 at 12:12 pm

        Until they’re reminded that they forced a priest from their church for a photo-op….

        1. Armchair Lawyer
          June.5.2020 at 12:18 pm

          “Their church”

          Are you sure about that?

          1. LawTalkingGuy
            June.5.2020 at 12:22 pm

            Well the rector is presumably a member of the Church, and goes there more than Trump. So it is almost certainly their church, in the same way the one you go to is your church.

        2. Bob from Ohio
          June.5.2020 at 12:18 pm

          An Episcopalian. Trump friendly religious don’t care about such creatures.

  10. Jimmy the Dane
    June.5.2020 at 12:01 pm

    You could just say “People who want a bourgie liberal think Donald Trump lacks….”

  11. Jimmy the Dane
    June.5.2020 at 12:13 pm

    Another fact that still has to play out is how Biden will campaign (if he does at all). A big part of that will be his selection of a running mate. If he picks a left leaning VP and he runs left leaning then I think the road to the White House is going to be a lot harder for him. There are more people who are voting AGAINST the Democrat then are voting FOR Trump. Driving voters to NOT want to vote against him.

  12. Bob from Ohio
    June.5.2020 at 12:21 pm

    Of course Trump might win. Three months ago Biden was on the verge of dropping out. Things change.

