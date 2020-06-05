Police Abuse

Amidst Calls for Abolishing the Police, Universities Cut Ties With City Police Departments

A complete end to police on campus probably isn't in the cards, but smaller victories are within reach.

dreamstime_xxl_39546238
(Mrdoomits | Dreamstime.com)

Following George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, a grassroots movement has emerged urging university officials to cut ties with local police departments.

The epicenter of this push has been the University of Minnesota (UM), which has announced that it would cease a huge portion of its collaboration with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). The university's move was sparked by the student body president, Jael Kerandi, who demanded a full termination of the university's police contracts in a May 26 letter that gave the administration 24 hours to respond.

The following day, the university announced that it will no longer work with MPD at large events such as football games, limiting its involvement with the department to cooperation with the University of Minnesota's Department of Public Safety.

Meanwhile, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the local cops' abusive treatment of protesters has prompted Clark University to discontinue its partnership with the police department. Student petitions demanding that universities end police cooperation have garnered thousands of signatures at New York University, Georgetown University, and the University of California, among others.

Georgetown Student Association President Nicolo Feretti says the movement's primary goal on his campus is to reduce the presence of Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers in student life. Armed MPD officers often accompany the university's unarmed public safety officers responding to mere noise complaints, he says. Although the campaign is still in its "information-gathering stage," Feretti adds that a meeting with Georgetown University Police Department Chief Jay Gruber to discuss student concerns is in the works.

Although Feretti doubts that Georgetown will "completely get rid of MPD contracts," he hopes the administration will at least "limit the extent of the contract to only use them in ways that would not be present in students' lives."

Such shifts could curb police power on campus without long legislative battles over institutional reforms. It would certainly send a potent message to police departments that they have overstepped their authority, and it would serve as an experiment in the effects of less invasive policing in collegiate communities.

The University of Minnesota's move has prompted Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board, along with many smaller venues and organizations, to likewise end their contracts with city police. Feretti thinks a successful campaign at Georgetown could have similar chain effects throughout the neighborhood and the city. As more universities heed the demands of their student bodies, similar community challenges to police legitimacy may arise, increasing the impetus for wider reforms.

Maximilian Dunat

  1. Eddy
    June.5.2020 at 1:17 pm

    Abolish the police?

    And replace them with what, exactly?

    Sure, there are too many laws, and too many abusive cops to enforce them. Too many cop unions, too much “qualified immunity,” and so on.

    But presumably these activists thing *someone* should be enforcing the laws against murder, rape, burglary, arson, etc?

    Who?

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.5.2020 at 1:22 pm

      Hey Hey! Ho Ho! The Popo has got to go!

    2. mrtechievt
      June.5.2020 at 1:39 pm

      I think the idiots are the ones that want to completely abolish the police. Unfortunately, the ultra left are pushing to defund the police. Huge mistake, especially in minority communities that already have massive crime and violence issues. I also think the ultra right are pushing the narrative that this is all we are seeking when we talk about police reform, pure anarchy and no rule of law. There is a middle ground. Calm the ultra aggressive tactics used by some police departments, enter into a real relationship with the people in the communities they are supposedly serving and no more militarization of the police. Police should have a relationship with universities especially when it comes to fighting violent and sexual crimes, but I for one don’t understand why there are so many cops at some of these universities where crime isn’t a huge issue. Employing some private security and cutting some of these contracts isn’t the worst thing in the world. It also frees up police resources to do other work.

    3. Rossami
      June.5.2020 at 1:50 pm

      re: “Abolish the police?”

      That’s not what the proposal above does. The proposal above merely says that universities should use private security (which they already have) for routine functions like crowd control, noise complaints and security at university events.

      Of course the police will be called in for real crimes* – as they should be. Those are not matters in which the university has any right or authority to cooperate or non-cooperate. This proposal is about ending the voluntary “invitations” for armed and generally-unaccountable police to do what more-accountable private security should do instead.

      * The possible exception is anything to do with sex. Universities still seem deeply confused over their proper role in investigating and adjudicating rape, sexual assault and harassment claims. And to be clear, their proper role should be “none”.

  2. Dillinger
    June.5.2020 at 1:23 pm

    predators unite?

  3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    June.5.2020 at 1:24 pm

    What minority owned private security companies should I invest in? Remember, it isn’t racist if the guard shooting the looters is black too.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.5.2020 at 1:36 pm

    What about the rape gangs?

    1. Nail
      June.5.2020 at 1:39 pm

      They’re called ‘Kavanaugh gangs’ now and they will rule as a parallel authority on campus.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.5.2020 at 1:46 pm

      I feel bad for the guy who has to go last during a gang rape.

  5. Mickey Rat
    June.5.2020 at 1:41 pm

    So colleges do not want police involvement with the supposedly rampant campus rape problem?

    “As more universities heed the demands of their student bodies,…”

    Let’s make the decision makers the preening ignoramuses. Nothing bad will happen from that.

  6. Fats of Fury
    June.5.2020 at 1:44 pm

    Wonderful money making opportunity. Sell “Police Free Zone” ‘We Will Not Cooperate” stickers to the woke, sell their addresses to those inclined to take advantage of their own money making opportunities.

  7. Echo Chamber
    June.5.2020 at 1:50 pm

    I’m scrounging around in the memory hole.
    Didn’t there used to be a thing about police not investigating campus rapes because the university police had jurisdiction, but the campus cops weren’t doing anything about the rapes?

