Coronavirus

Does That Malaria Medicine Work on COVID-19 After All?

A major study in The Lancet said it doesn't—but it may have relied on fabricated data.

|

HydroxyHandDreamstime
(Amlan Mathur | Dreamstime.com)

On May 22, the medical journal The Lancet published a study that aimed to figure out how effective chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, anti-malarial drugs, are in combination with certain anti-bacterial drugs for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The researchers concluded that "each of these drug regimens was associated with decreased in-hospital survival." In other words, patients treated with the drugs were more likely to die than those who were not. That study was based on data supplied by the medical data aggregation company Surgisphere which claims to have assembled a database of tens of thousands of COVID-19 patient records from hundreds of hospitals across the globe.

Almost immediately other researchers began questioning the accuracy of the Surgisphere database and therefore the accuracy of the study's finding that the anti-malarials are ineffective—or worse, dangerous—at treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients. For example, an open letter signed by scores of outside researchers points out that Surgisphere has not released the code or data used in The Lancet study although the journal is a signatory to the Wellcome open research data guidelines. The outside researchers note further possible problems with Surgisphere's reported data for COVID-19 patients: The data were not properly adjusted for confounders such as disease severity and doses used to treat patients. Researchers also suggest that Surgisphere is reporting data from implausibly high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Australia and parts of Africa.

The researchers are particularly concerned because several randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials of the drugs that could more clearly show the benefits or dangers of such treatments have been derailed in the wake of The Lancet study.

As a result of this storm of criticism, the editors at The Lancet have issued "an Expression of Concern to alert readers to the fact that serious scientific questions have been brought to our attention" about the article. The editors further note that "an independent audit of the provenance and validity of the data has been commissioned by the authors not affiliated with Surgisphere and is ongoing, with results expected very shortly." The journal has also posted a minor correction to the article with respect to misclassifying Australian data, adding a supplemental table.

Surgisphere has now attracted the attention of data sleuths who are turning up oddities about the company including that its purportedly vast database does not appear to have been used in prior peer-reviewed studies and that it has a suspiciously low number of employees for a company that claims to have relationships with hundreds of hospitals.

For its part, Surgisphere maintains that its database is scientifically sound. "Mandatory audits happen at least four times a year, and everything from data acquisition to data reporting is independently reviewed by an external third-party auditor," claims the company in an online statement. "Surgisphere has passed all of its prior audits with no major or minor nonconformities."

In response to its critics, Surgisphere says that it is pursuing an independent academic audit of where its data come from, the database, and its statistical analysis "with all due haste."

Given the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, the results of a truly thorough and transparent audit cannot come fast enough. The possibility that clinicians have been misled by shoddy research into avoiding the use of an effective drug to treat COVID-19 patients borders on scandalous.

NEXT: Another Way to Think About South Bay: Why Allow Protest, But Not Prayer?

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    June.3.2020 at 1:13 pm

    Nope, peer reviewed. That makes it good and perfect and to be submitted to and obeyed without question. Peer Review. Scientists are accountable to each other, to themselves, not to us peons.

    1. Ecoli
      June.3.2020 at 2:19 pm

      Trump touted it, ergo it has to be ineffective and lethal.

      1. Nardz
        June.3.2020 at 2:33 pm

        Ron Bailey hardest hit

  2. Geraje Guzba
    June.3.2020 at 1:15 pm

    Backpedaling should be an Olympic sport. We would have a true national hero in Ronald Bailey.

    1. Nail
      June.3.2020 at 1:30 pm

      Isn’t this the same study Bailey endorsed like last week ?

      Almost immediately other researchers began questioning the accuracy of the Surgisphere database and therefore the accuracy of the study’s finding

      lol well not L Ron Bailey.

    2. Mother's lament
      June.3.2020 at 1:35 pm

      To be honest I’m a big fan of backpedaling over memory-holing.

      Most journalists would just ignore or even try to smother the fact that the data was fabricated or even that the Lancet study was challenged.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        June.3.2020 at 2:16 pm

        Absolutely better to admit mistakes than cover them up. The whiners would whine either way; nothing Bailey does ever pleases them. Makes you wonder why they haven’t admitted any mistakes when they know so much. Why hoard all their knowledge?

        1. Nail
          June.3.2020 at 2:21 pm

          Can you point to where Bailey has admitted to making a mistake ?

      2. Geraje Guzba
        June.3.2020 at 2:22 pm

        I’m a fan of backpedaling as well, provided lessons are learned. On the other hand, if Bailey was a real journalist, concerned with the accuracy of what he publishes, perhaps prudence could have guided him in the direction of waiting a few days to get both sides of the story, rather than jumping the gun because he so desperately needed to shit on hydroxychloroquine to prove that Trump is an asshole.

        The problem with backpedaling, moreover, is that the original story always circulates far more broadly than any subsequent correction or retraction.

        1. damikesc
          June.3.2020 at 2:34 pm

          Bailey assumed the journals did their job. I cannot blame him for that.

          But what is the Lancet’s excuse? They LAUNCHED the anti-vaxxer campaign in their journal. You’d think after that massive fiasco that they’d make damned sure to never do it again.

          But here we are.

          People wonder why people ignore experts. This is why.

  3. Idle Hands
    June.3.2020 at 1:18 pm

    this is amazing level of fraud happening in the medical community and big pharmaceutical. The only real question I have was whether 25% of this whole thing is driven by big pharma profits. I guess we’ll never know.

    1. Idle Hands
      June.3.2020 at 1:22 pm

      between this and the Imperial college scam, I mean wtf is going on here?

      1. Mother's lament
        June.3.2020 at 1:37 pm

        Davos crowd coup against Western democracies?

        1. Dillinger
          June.3.2020 at 2:38 pm

          totes this.

      2. Overt
        June.3.2020 at 1:52 pm

        Look at the incentives. Real, careful research takes time. But the press and public want answers now. Researchers depend on grants, which require turning over research as quickly as possible. If you aren’t publishing, you are dead.

        Medical journals are filled with thousands of studies that will never be tested because there is no money or prestige (which brings money) in it.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          June.3.2020 at 2:19 pm

          Don’t forget the government incentives. One, the regulatory process is so slow and befuddled that it discourages following the process and encourages shortcuts. Two, governments are paying too much because the politicians want to impress voters. Witness the idiots paying fortunes for face masks from companies which didn’t exist the week before, or stealing equipment from some hospitals to give to others, or forcing nursing homes to take coronavirus patients.

          It’s government, as usual.

  4. Idle Hands
    June.3.2020 at 1:20 pm

    The more we learn about the level of fraud and bullshit being peddled by credentialed expert class the more and more I think we’d be better off being lead by chimps.

    1. Rich
      June.3.2020 at 1:21 pm

      This. There had jolly well better be one fuck-ton of resignations when the dust settles.

      1. Idle Hands
        June.3.2020 at 1:31 pm

        There won’t. It’s incredible there’s no accountability here for any of it. They’ve nuked the economy over this fraud and are standing to make tens of billions on a vaccine that in all likelyhood might not even be needed with in all probability inadequate testing.

      2. some guy
        June.3.2020 at 1:43 pm

        I’m sure many resignations regulations will come of all this.

    2. Longtobefree
      June.3.2020 at 1:30 pm

      Republican chimps, or Democratic chimps?
      Or would both be riot worthy racist?
      Or did you mean chumps? Oh, wait, we are already there.

      1. Idle Hands
        June.3.2020 at 1:32 pm

        I mean chimp chimps.

      2. Mother's lament
        June.3.2020 at 1:43 pm

        Republican chimps,
        Hahaha, yeah… they sure are.

        or Democratic chimps?
        That’s racist.

    3. Rossami
      June.3.2020 at 1:47 pm

      Given the quality of candidates that the two major political parties keep putting up for us to choose between, I’d say that we are being led by chimps.

      1. Idle Hands
        June.3.2020 at 1:49 pm

        I’d prefer the ones that don’t speak english.

        1. Sometimes a Great Notion
          June.3.2020 at 2:20 pm

          And throw their own shit, as opposed to the ones we have now that just steal our shit.

    4. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      June.3.2020 at 1:57 pm

      I’d vote for a chimp over anyone who believes himself or herself to be qualified to be president.

  5. Rich
    June.3.2020 at 1:20 pm

    A major study in The Lancet said it doesn’t—but it may have relied on fabricated data.

    Oh, FFS! Why didn’t the “researchers” just use the IHME model? 8-(

  6. Killjoy
    June.3.2020 at 1:34 pm

    FFS.

    Maybe we’ll have a double-blind etc study with reliable results one way or the other published and peer reviewed sometime in 2025 or whenever, long after it no really matters because vaccines and past infections have largely broken the transmission chain.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      June.3.2020 at 2:38 pm

      My God, you deserve to be fucked in the ear with an icepick. Not that it could possibly damage your tiny, tiny brain.

      Progs only support Science! to the extent that they can weaponize it for their own agenda. Other than that, it’s 100% faith and fanaticism.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    June.3.2020 at 1:37 pm

    Most scientists ‘can’t replicate studies by their peers’
    https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-39054778

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.3.2020 at 1:37 pm

      Science’s ‘Replication Crisis’ Has Reached Even The Most Respectable Journals, Report Shows
      https://www.sciencealert.com/replication-results-reproducibility-crisis-science-nature-journals

      1. Mother's lament
        June.3.2020 at 1:46 pm

        Since the sixties the establishment has viewed it as a feature, not a bug.

  8. Compelled Speechless
    June.3.2020 at 1:38 pm

    I don’t know why it’s hard for the science community to just come out and admit the truth. Responsible, accurate science takes a long, long time. Going back and forth every other day about what is and isn’t a fact, what works and what doesn’t because a new study contradicts the last one starts to strain credibility with the public. Science is incredibly important to modern societies, but it’s limitations and shortcomings need to be properly understood and acknowledged. Making it seem like these people have no clue what they’re actually talking about is counter productive. It may actually be more of a media and political problem, since they tend to be the ones who are more prepared to make outrageous truth claims and declare something as knowledge or “settled science” when most matters are decades from such claims being made responsibly. In many cases such claims can never be made responsibly. I think the best lesson we can learn when we look back at COVID is that hubris isn’t serving us very well.

    1. Idle Hands
      June.3.2020 at 1:46 pm

      It’s too late they’ve been corrupted and co-opted(who knows maybe they’ve always been). There’s no science just grifters, conartists, political appointments, political driven grants, run of the mil corruption and vesting stock options. Global warming was the canary in the coal mine apparently you can take the michael mann model and apply it to close to every single field of study right now. The universities have been completely and utterly co-opted by politics first drivel. In this case they literally invented a shell company to come to some bullshit conclusion with falsifiable data so they could run a hit on the president in the media while simultaneously continue to prop up stock buys on other more expensive treatment options. This whole thing was a con. If someone can draw any connection to Fauci to this organization at all I think it’s time for public trials and reinstating public executions.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        June.3.2020 at 2:05 pm

        I’ve listened to a whole lot of podcasts of current academics that have nothing nice to say about the liberal arts or social sciences, but they usually say that the hard sciences, which are the only ones that matter, are not nearly as bad and are often salvageable. Jonathan Haidt is someone that I like broadly speaking that discusses this a lot. I’m completely nihilistic about politics and it’s ability to be salvaged, but I can’t bring myself to get that cynical about the hard sciences. I do think that they need new incentives and that finding different ways to fund them will be crucial, but I have no prescriptions for that personally.

        1. soldiermedic76
          June.3.2020 at 2:11 pm

          There is nothing scientific about the social sciences. Hell, many so called social scientist even openly reject the scientific method and basic scientific principles. They also are terrible about P-mining, confirmation bias, biased sampling etc. They also are attempting to model a system with way to many variables and randomness.

        2. Idle Hands
          June.3.2020 at 2:16 pm

          Gut the universities completely and start over. If this is where we are in public health and epidemiology which are core functions of gov alleged role in society this is an indictment on the whole system and it needs a total restart.

          1. soldiermedic76
            June.3.2020 at 2:26 pm

            There is a lot of good science being done at universities, especially the land grant universities. But they don’t make the headlines. Advances in agriculture, engineering, microbiology etc. They often are mundane but practical. They aren’t groundbreaking but they help advance society. Unfortunately, many larger land grant universities and private universities have opted for the spectacular findings and press releases are often written by non-scientist who work in the University PR departments. Add in the publish or perish mindset most universities have today, and we get a lot of bad science or findings misrepresented/blown out of proportion.

    2. Mother's lament
      June.3.2020 at 2:01 pm

      I think part of the problem is that secularists wanted to turn science into an alternative to religion by making it into an alternative religion.
      But science isn’t and never was a set of beliefs, it’s a methodology, a process for investigation. The results of studies are the product of practicing science, but they’re not science themselves. They can be wrong or right depending on how the science was applied.
      That’s why when I hear idiots say “I believe in science”, as if it were some kind of doctrine, I cringe.

      I think this kind of religious status attached to science has been very damaging.

      1. soldiermedic76
        June.3.2020 at 2:08 pm

        This. It is scientism not science. The worship of science, without actually understanding science. The IFL crowd. People generally without science degrees who think they understand science because they “believe” in science.

      2. Compelled Speechless
        June.3.2020 at 2:23 pm

        I think that ultimately they want the state to be the religion and “science” would be their bible. I certainly hope the scientists themselves understand it’s limitations and the idea that at it’s base it’s a methodology and that it’s not really there to prove truth. It’s about hypothesis and our best, limited understanding. I don’t really know any scientists, so I can’t confirm this either way. I am of the belief that the problem lies more in the papacy of the corporate media and politicians who depend on seeming authoritative even with they’re clueless. It sucks that a tool as useful as science has to suffer blows to it’s integrity in the name of getting clicks and votes.

        1. soldiermedic76
          June.3.2020 at 2:27 pm

          Most I know and work with understand this completely. We have as much contempt for the IFL/scientism community, if not more, than the layman critic of this movement.

    3. soldiermedic76
      June.3.2020 at 2:01 pm

      It is a bit simplistic but Hollywood and the media have a lot of blame. They treat scientist as working in a lab having a sudden eureka moment that saves the world just before the credits role. This isn’t how science works. For every Flemming, who discovered penicillin through a fluke (though even that story is more myth than fact) you have a Salk who spent nearly a decade working on his polio, and the Salks outnumber the Flemmings in the real world.

      1. soldiermedic76
        June.3.2020 at 2:04 pm

        For non-scientist the work would look pretty slow, endless hours reviewing previous research, days, weeks collecting specimens, months analyzing them, months reviewing the data and interpreting it and months or years analyzing and writing. Anyone who takes these instant studies with anything but a large grain of salt don’t understand that science rarely ever works that way. It is a slow drudge most of the time.

    4. Juice
      June.3.2020 at 2:20 pm

      I don’t know why it’s hard for the science community to just come out and admit the truth. Responsible, accurate science takes a long, long time.

      Unfortunately the incentives are all their for outright fraud. Grad students need to have good results for their theses. Professors need good results for their proposals. So you see lots and lots of stunning results.

      1. soldiermedic76
        June.3.2020 at 2:22 pm

        It is hard to report negative results, and they rarely ever get published. The publish or perish mentality needs to end. Most scientist believe this is the biggest hindrance to good science.

    5. soldiermedic76
      June.3.2020 at 2:20 pm

      As a classically trained scientist, contradictory studies actually increase my confidence in research. They either show that the original hypothesis was mistaken or that it requires refinement. This is how science works and advances. I question when there is no contradictory studies or no one ever attempts to replicate the results. My Masters Thesis was on the benefits of lactic acid bacteria and exogenous fibrolytic enzyme inoculants on the ensiling characteristics of different forages. The former is well hashed territory but it is still worthy of reviewing. The latter is newer territory but still well researched. It won’t ever win me a Nobel Prize but it improves our understanding and has real, practical applications. And the peer review process does help, it helped me find a mistake I hadn’t seen, but it was minor and didn’t impact the overall findings. Still, correcting it made my findings better (and more in line with previous findings, albeit some of my findings we couldn’t explain or contradicted previous findings). Science is messy. It isn’t mixing different solutions together hoping for a eureka moment. It’s grinding away, collecting data and then grinding away, interpreting/analyzing the data.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        June.3.2020 at 2:25 pm

        Thanks for being one of the good ones who has principles and having the time and patience to explain it to rubes like me. I always enjoy your comments.

    6. Sometimes a Great Notion
      June.3.2020 at 2:24 pm

      Responsible, accurate science takes a long, long time.

      Over my thirty plus years on this Earth, I still don’t know which part of the egg I should be eating.

      1. soldiermedic76
        June.3.2020 at 2:29 pm

        Eat it all, there is nutritional value in all parts of it, including the shell. Take any “study” labeling a food good or bad with a large grain of salt (which also isn’t good or bad, salt is necessary for adequate bodily functions as is sugar).

  9. Idle Hands
    June.3.2020 at 1:49 pm

    The name of the fucking company is fucking Surgisphere as in fucking Surge the fear. ARE. YOU. FUCKING. JOKING.

    1. Idle Hands
      June.3.2020 at 1:51 pm

      It turns of fucking Alex Jones is closer to the truth on how this whole thing is than I could have ever imagined. WTF.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.3.2020 at 1:56 pm

        Careful, Mr Jones may eat your ass.

  10. Derp-o-Matic 6000
    June.3.2020 at 1:59 pm

    The important question, though, is what does Trump think about this study? Then I can know whether it’s 100000%%%% accurate science or unproven speculation that will cause innumerable untold deaths if heeded.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      June.3.2020 at 2:02 pm

      Trump’s already called Droxy a miracle cure for COVID-19. If you can’t trust a con man who can you trust?

      1. soldiermedic76
        June.3.2020 at 2:06 pm

        Obviously not the experts (and those like you who worship them without critical thinking) who have been wrong on just about everything in regards to this pandemic.

      2. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
        June.3.2020 at 2:17 pm

        What about all those physicians who have been successfully treating thousands of COVID patients with the hydroxy/zith/zinc cocktail?

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
          June.3.2020 at 2:22 pm

          A placebo would have done the same thing.

          1. soldiermedic76
            June.3.2020 at 2:31 pm

            Do you have research to back that up? And don’t knock the placebo effect. Laymen often think placebo means bad, but almost all medicine is to some degree placebo.

  11. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.3.2020 at 2:00 pm

    A major study in The Lancet said it doesn’t—but it may have relied on fabricated data.

    There seems to be a pattern at The Lancet.

  12. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    June.3.2020 at 2:07 pm

    Trmp’s Mini-Me in Brazil is also a pharma expert:

    Coronavirus: Brazil stands by hydroxychloroquine despite WHO’s suspension of trials

    https://www.straitstimes.com/world/americas/coronavirus-brazil-stands-by-hydroxychloroquine-despite-who

    Imagine that. Two authoritarian assholes pushing fake cures for political problems. Who could have guessed?

    1. damikesc
      June.3.2020 at 2:38 pm

      WHO’s suspension was based on BS studies. But continue being you.

  13. Spot News 18
    June.3.2020 at 2:14 pm

    Nope, peer reviewed. That makes it good and perfect and to be submitted to and obeyed without question. Peer Review. Scientists are accountable to each other, to themselves, not to us peons.

  14. Spot News 18
    June.3.2020 at 2:16 pm

    It is a bit simplistic but Hollywood and the media have a lot of blame. They treat scientist as working in a lab having a sudden eureka moment that saves the world just before the credits role. This isn’t how science works. For every Flemming, who discovered penicillin through a fluke (though even that story is more myth than fact) you have a Salk who spent nearly a decade working on his polio, and the Salks outnumber the Flemmings in the real world. Spot News 18

    1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
      June.3.2020 at 2:20 pm

      Hollywood and the media are largely comprised of stupid people. Which is why they are mostly progressives.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    June.3.2020 at 2:24 pm

    “spot news 18” is taking others comments and reposting them. I’d avoid their link.

  16. damikesc
    June.3.2020 at 2:31 pm

    Ron, what I would ask (and the entire scientific community should as well) is what can be done to fix peer review?

    Reading about the company, this should have raised major red flags up and down the line. Did none of the peers actually call the hospitals? Check on the company itself?

    I know peer review is a miserable task, but if this is what peer review leads to, it is also pointless.

  17. Dillinger
    June.3.2020 at 2:41 pm

    no money in being the only Correct Science if you’re 3 months behind the Incorrect in presenting it.

Please to post comments