Stimulus

Do You Feel $9,000 Richer, Punk?

The bad policy and worse politics of coronavirus stimulus spending

|

Pelosi
(SIPA/Newscom)

As Congress squabbles over the next multitrillion-dollar phase of coronavirus relief, it's worth asking the question: Do you feel $9,000 richer since March?

Unless you were an early investor in the vaccine-chasing Moderna Therapeutics, the answer is likely "no." And yet the estimated $3 trillion price tag on the first four batches of COVID-19 stimulus, divided by 330 million increasingly underemployed U.S. residents, equals $9,000 per capita, which has ended up where government payouts usually go: to entities with better connections than you.

There was the $50 billion to airline companies—$25 billion in loan guarantees, $25 billion in grants—which promptly slashed worker hours while burning fuel on empty flights at the government's request. There were the concierge-service clients of banking behemoths Citibank, U.S. Bank, and J.P. Morgan Chase, who got to the front of the line for the feds' $349 billion loan program for small businesses. And don't forget the Federal Reserve, which is propping up Wall Street by doing what Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently characterized on 60 Minutes as "a multiple of the programs that were done during the last crisis."

You would think that politicians and other elites would have learned from their never-popular response to the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Back then, the bailout/stimulus combo averaged out to a little less than $7,000 per U.S. resident, not that normies saw much of it. With few exceptions, the money went toward propping up banks, socializing the losses of private capitalists, and backfilling the fiduciary irresponsibility of states.

If the federal government didn't pass a huge emergency bailout, then-President George W. Bush warned in September 2008, "More banks could fail, including some in your community. The stock market would drop even more, which would reduce the value of your retirement account. The value of your home could plummet. Foreclosures would rise dramatically. And if you own a business or a farm, you would find it harder and more expensive to get credit. More businesses would close their doors, and millions of Americans could lose their jobs."

Well, all of that happened anyway, as did the most anemic recovery in post-war history. As a direct consequence, so did populist anti-bailout political movements on both the right (Tea Party) and left (Occupy Wall Street). If the response to the 2008 financial crisis helped bring us Donald Trump and the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.), what might an even bigger and less effective response to the more injurious coronavirus bring?

"Millions of Americans are seeing that the government spent trillions of dollars and still didn't get it right," Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.) told me last month, during his brief flirtation with the Libertarian Party presidential nomination. "They didn't get help to the people who need it most. Instead, most of the assistance went to people who have great connections, who run big corporations. Those people, they got it really fast."

Why does this happen every time? As economists like to say, incentives matter. Sure, Congress could have just mailed us each a $9,000 check—or maybe $7,000, spending the rest on medical system capacity. But then the two major parties wouldn't have been able to go back to their favored and most supportive constituencies and brag about their special treatment. Sure, there might be an eventual backlash, but as President Trump once said (before COVID-19) about a future debt crisis, "Yeah, but I won't be here."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), that inexplicable media darling, complained in a recent press conference that all these helicopters full of money—government spending in the U.S. has doubled over just the past two decades—hasn't managed to, you know, produce anything. "Every president has talked about the need to rebuild our infrastructure, our roads, our bridges, our airports," Cuomo said. "Our country doesn't build airports anymore….We haven't built a new airport in 25 years."

Governments, unlike businesses, have guaranteed (if fluctuating) revenue streams, in the form of taxes. The federal government has the added leeway of borrowing, apparently without limits. The more of GDP that gets soaked up and spit out by this process, the more that economic and political activity will be about directing and capturing the flow to line the pockets of bankers, corporate executives, and union bosses.

We can no longer build fancy bridges or even new subway stops, but we sure as heck can pad the pensions of transit employees and make sure the Lakers get a loan.

So what does Congress do for an encore? House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) wants to double down on another $3 trillion. No, we'll need $10 trillion to stave off another great depression, they tell us in The Atlantic.

Maybe by the time they reach eleventy trillion, we might see more than a $1,200 check. But I wouldn't bet on it.

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.28.2020 at 9:47 am

    The best way to stimulate the economy is to do what we Koch / Reason libertarians advocated long before the #TrumpVirus hit — open the borders.

    #ImmigrationAboveAll

  2. John
    May.28.2020 at 9:50 am

    I have a way we can stimulate the economy. How about we let people out of their houses and go back to work and make their own money? How about we just let things go back to normal and accept the 1 in 300 risk of dying if you actually were to get the Kung Flu?

    It would save us having to send people money on welfare and it is an idea just so crazy it might work?

    1. JesseAz
      May.28.2020 at 9:54 am

      Life is too risky to let people live their lives.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        May.28.2020 at 10:42 am

        Plus work is oppressive.

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      May.28.2020 at 9:54 am

      Bad idea.

      I read that since black and brown bodies are disproportionately dying, anyone who wants to end the lockdowns is a racist.

      #LockDownTheInterior
      #OpenTheBorders

      1. JesseAz
        May.28.2020 at 9:59 am

        Men are also the larger set of victims, but the media has made sure we understand it is women truly bearing the brunt of the virus.

        1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
          May.28.2020 at 10:12 am

          Of course. Imagine being a woman working in a hospital, risking your life every day, and only getting paid 77 cents for every dollar your male coworkers are making.

          #WageGap

          1. Commenter_XY
            May.28.2020 at 10:32 am

            So how is your benefactor doing this week? Up, down, stayed the same?

          2. JesseAz
            May.28.2020 at 10:37 am

            But of men have been laid off more…. and are making 0.00 dollars. Are women now earning -0.33 dollars for every hour worked??

  3. JesseAz
    May.28.2020 at 9:53 am

    It’s weird you brought up Amash in this article but then ignored the Welch interview where Amash said he would still have spent, just not the way it was spent.

    In an article about spending, you defended against spending by using a guy who said he would have spent. Just a strange argumentative choice.

    Would have preferred we a) didn’t do the lockdown in the first place and b) utilized the payroll tax cuts initially proposed instead of cash giveaways.

    But the Senate chose C) pay people more to stay home than they made working. And then another 2 trillion to favored entities.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.28.2020 at 9:58 am

      There are shades in between full-evil and full-good.

      1. JesseAz
        May.28.2020 at 10:01 am

        Which the article doesnt really address. Neither does your comment. Amash never clarified his plan to distribute, bug like with all government distribution methods, connected players do better. Which is why general tax cuts are better. That isnt what Amash advocated for though.

        So your comment isnt really saying anything.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          May.28.2020 at 10:37 am

          And neither did your comment. That’s what my comment pointed out, and you copied my meaning.

  4. Ken Shultz
    May.28.2020 at 10:01 am

    Those of you who think there isn’t any significant difference between the two major parties because neither of them are principled libertarian capitalists, please explain why Pelosi’s bill to spend another $1 trillion to state and local governments in the House being laughed out of serious consideration by the Republican Senate and President Trump is an insignificant difference.

    1. Ken Shultz
      May.28.2020 at 10:04 am

      Even the Cato Institute seems to get it!

      “The Democrat’s 1,800-page bill proposes a fourth round of stimulus money, this time allocating an additional $1 trillion to state, local, territorial and tribal governments.

      . . . .

      “We must think big for the people now, because if we don’t it will cost more in lives and livelihood later,” Pelosi said. “We’re presenting a plan to do what is necessary to deal with a chronic crisis and make sure we can get the country back to work and school safely.”

      But Cato Institute economist Chris Edwards said it’s the wrong approach.

      “States are not subdivisions of the federal government. They should tackle their budget challenges by tapping rainy day funds, furloughing nonessential workers, and cutting low-priority programs,” he wrote in an op-ed published by Fox News.”

      https://www.thecentersquare.com/national/democrats-3-trillion-bailout-bill-is-doa-republicans-say/article_953eb8ee-952b-11ea-a670-0f1c2b8d2c2d.html

      That story is from May 13, 2020.

      The bill was a non-starter. It’s an ex-parrot, and we can thank the Republicans being in control of the Senate and Donald Trump being in control of the White House for that.

      1. JesseAz
        May.28.2020 at 10:06 am

        Pelosi flat admitted yesterday this next bill is an attempt to change society, that she was right to not let a crisis go to waste.

      2. Sometimes a Great Notion
        May.28.2020 at 10:28 am

        It wasn’t so much the amount but what Nancy proposed to spend it on. Trump’s been advocating for that trillion dollar plan that Cuomo laid out above before all of this. I’d bet that by the end of this we get a big government infrastructure plan rushed out the door for “shovel ready jobs”.

        But yeah divided government is good at stopping some of the more ludicrous proposals getting jammed down our throats.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.28.2020 at 10:38 am

      Partisanship politics. The Dems and GOP will gladly screw each other.

    3. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      May.28.2020 at 10:44 am

      please explain why Pelosi’s bill to spend another $1 trillion to state and local governments in the House being laughed out of serious consideration by the Republican Senate and President Trump

      All that money would go to CA, IL and NY, the most corrupt governments in the country to buy the votes of the public employee unions.

      I know from Oregon’s own statistics that 1 out of 8 employees works for the government in that state. That means 7 of us pay the salary and the ridiculous pension and benefits of every 8th person. And that 12.5% of the population have family and friends that support them, making them a voting block that cannot be ignored and cannot be pissed off if you want to be electable.

      When the Tonys and Jeffys say DeRps are all the same, they reveal themselves for the socialist rubes they really are. Sure, Rs are parasites, but the Ds are parasites that will kill the host.

  5. Don't look at me!
    May.28.2020 at 10:05 am

    Just “crumbs”.

  6. Rich
    May.28.2020 at 10:10 am

    “The scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. “Additional fiscal support could be costly but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery.”

    “COULD”?! “IF”?!

    This is why Powell “earns” his salary.

  7. Don't look at me!
    May.28.2020 at 10:26 am

    Lol. Now it’s a chronic crisis.

    1. Echo Chamber
      May.28.2020 at 10:32 am

      It’s the counterpart to the chronic war spending

  8. StackOfCoins
    May.28.2020 at 10:31 am

    At this point I am looking forward to insolvency. It’s too depressing to watch the tab run upwards forever. Eventually someone is gonna pay; better do it now.

    1. Echo Chamber
      May.28.2020 at 10:33 am

      Nah, let the kids pay

  9. Commenter_XY
    May.28.2020 at 10:35 am

    This is just crazy. I live in the Poeple’s Republic of NJ, where we have raised public sector double-dipping and union feather-bedding to a fucking art form. This behavior should not be rewarded.

    Phailing Phil Murphy made many bad decisions. He should bear the consequence. He is a lying sack of shit.

  10. Rat on a train
    May.28.2020 at 10:39 am

    We haven’t built a new airport in 25 years
    Not true. Williston Basin International Airport opened October 10, 2019. Even if true, do we need new airports? Most airports are updated not replaced (both Dulles and Reagan have been updated in the past 20 years with more updates in progress).

