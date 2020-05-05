Coronavirus

United Airlines Received $5 Billion From Taxpayers to Protect Employees' Paychecks. Now It's Cutting Hours for 15,000 Workers.

Lawmakers who voted for the $50 billion bailout of the airline industry are just shocked at these companies' behavior.

|

reason-hawley
(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

Passenger airlines received billions in federal grants to keep their employees paid in the midst of a near-total collapse in demand for air travel during the coronavirus pandemic. Some companies are nevertheless finding creative ways to cut employees' pay while still receiving government aid.

On Friday, news broke that United Airlines would be cutting 15,000 airport staff and baggage handlers' hours from 40 to 30 a week, converting them from full- to part-time status. The announcement came after a grim earnings report showing the company had suffered a net loss of $1.7 billion in the first quarter of this year.

United has also received $5 billion from the U.S. Treasury through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act's Payroll Support Program, including a $3.5 billion grant and another $1.5 billion loan. The company has also applied for another federal loan made possible by the CARES Act.

This follows similar actions by both Delta and JetBlue, who have both reduced employee hours in April to cut costs. Delta has received $5.3 billion from the CARES Act's Payroll Support Program. JetBlue received $935 million.

The CARES Act overall included $50 billion in support, split evenly between loans and grants, for passenger airlines. A condition of accepting this federal support—and indeed the stated purpose of this support—was that the airlines retain staff at the same pay rates.

The quickly passed law, however, does not specify anything about minimum hours or income, allowing airlines to cut hours while still ostensibly complying with the letter of the law.

In an email sent to the company obtained by The Daily Beast, United's Executive Vice President Greg Hart said that despite billions in federal support, his airline was still in the red.

"Even with a federal government grant that covers a portion of our payroll expense through Sept 30, we anticipate spending billions of dollars more than we take in for the next several months," wrote Hart. "That's not sustainable for any company and that's why we are making difficult decisions across our entire business."

Meanwhile, some union representatives and members of Congress are shocked that the legislation they supported would be used to bail out companies instead of supporting workers.

"Hundreds of thousands of [International Association of Machinists] members in every sector of our union proudly called elected officials and demanded action to protect the industries in which we work," wrote union officials Michael Klemm and David Supplee in an April letter to JetBlue and Delta. "Now, opportunist corporate actors such as yourselves are using that good faith support of airline workers around the country and at every carrier to screw your own workforces and greedily undermine the intent of the federal stimulus funds that you demanded."

On Friday, Klemm released a statement saying United's actions probably violated the CARES Act. (They did not.) He wrote that his union was considering legal action.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D–Texas) said, "It was not the intent of Congress for this program to be used as an economic bail-out" in a letter to Klemm, according to The Daily Beast, but rather to support its workers.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) has called on United to return the CARES Act money it received after learning that the bill he voted for allowed their employers to cut hours.

Perhaps Jackson Lee and Hawley should have considered the possibility that airlines accepting government aid would cut employee hours. They could have offered amendments to prevent that or voted against the legislation entirely.

They didn't, and airlines are now taking advantage of a loophole in the law. Both lawmakers and airline companies are culpable.

The cuts initiated by United are also a good example of the contradictory conditions placed on airline bailout funds. These companies were required to not furlough staff during a time of near-zero demand for air travel. At the same time, the CARES Act also requires these airlines to keep performing a minimum number of flights to destinations they served prior to March 1, 2020. The Department of Transportation is responsible for setting these minimum service requirements.

The result has been airlines burning fuel and cash putting nearly empty planes in the air just so they can access federal support.

At some point, something has to give.

One justification offered for bailing out airlines and other industries is that these businesses are losing money through no fault of their own. They didn't cause the COVID-19 outbreak, and shouldn't be punished for it.

Even if the unprecedented circumstances experienced by the airline industry make it more deserving of support, we're still left with the same flawed federal government providing that support. And once again, the federal government has proven it's not up to the task of centrally planning whole industries.

NEXT: The Trump Administration Did Not Support The Total Invalidation of the "Entire" ACA before the 5th Circuit

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. AlbertP
    May.5.2020 at 1:25 pm

    OMG!! WHO KNEW THEY WOULD DO THIS? I mean, besides everybody with a brain….

  2. Dillinger
    May.5.2020 at 1:31 pm

    >>Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D–Texas) said, “It was not the intent of Congress for this program to be used as an economic bail-out … but rather to support its workers.

    “Hey dummies we gave you da money so your bees would keep up with the payroll taxes …”

    1. Brandybuck
      May.5.2020 at 2:02 pm

      Unintended consequences were not unforeseen.

      But that won’t let the pundits use this as an excuse to bash capitalism and the market. In fact it’s proof that we need more government controlling every aspect of the private sector. Sigh.

  3. swillfredo pareto
    May.5.2020 at 1:32 pm

    Hundreds of thousands of…members in every sector of our union proudly called elected officials and demanded action to protect the industries in which we work.

    If you are proud to call the government and demand a handout your parents failed you. Exhaust your strike fund, commit to future CBA concessions and use your rainy-day savings before you ask for a penny of taxpayer’s money.

    1. Brandybuck
      May.5.2020 at 2:04 pm

      My bank did not want a bailout back when bailing out banks was seen as a way to save capitalism from itself. They refused the bailout. But the government forced them to take it, becuse it would make the other banks look bad. So then my bank paid back its bailout early. But were again forced by the government not to pay it back early, because it would make the other banks look bad.

      Which is one reason why I’m sticking with my bank, despite other shady shit it has done. And why I will never do business with those banks who were first in line to suck government dick. You know, banks like Citi.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    May.5.2020 at 1:42 pm

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/music/kennedy-center-announces-250-more-layoffs-in-wake-of-25-million-federal-grant/2020/03/31/461d21ec-72b7-11ea-a9bd-9f8b593300d0_story.html

    Less than a week after being awarded a $25 million grant as part of the federal government’s $2.2 trillion stimulus package, the Kennedy Center is bracing for more layoffs. On Tuesday, the arts center announced that it will furlough 250 administrative staffers for five weeks, bringing its temporary layoffs to more than 1,100. The cuts — made days after musicians at the National Symphony Orchestra were told their paychecks would cease April 3 — reveal the deepening financial impact of the covid-19 pandemic on Washington’s preeminent performing arts venue.

    This latest round of cuts is spread across marketing, development, education, and the National Symphony Orchestra and Washington National Opera administrative departments and is necessary despite the $25 million grant, Kennedy Center President and CEO Deborah Rutter said.

  5. Sarcasmuck
    May.5.2020 at 1:49 pm

    In before all the Drumpfians who gargle his cum straight from his ass try to say this wasn’t his fault.

    1. Dillinger
      May.5.2020 at 2:07 pm

      i don’t even wanna know how he gets his cum into his ass.

  6. soldiermedic76
    May.5.2020 at 2:04 pm

    So they got a loan but still can’t make their payroll because of decreased business. So they have to cut hours. The only bad thing I see about this is that the loan was taxpayer funded (actually debt funded) but otherwise I don’t see what is wrong with this. Sometimes you take out a loan and business still doesn’t improve so you still are forced to make cost cutting measures. It is basic economic sense.

  7. Brandybuck
    May.5.2020 at 2:06 pm

    United has always been one of the worst of airlines for the longest time. When I had to travel all the time I did my best to avoid them. Even worse than American, if such can be believed.

Please to post comments