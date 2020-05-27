The Volokh Conspiracy

A Defense of Judge Emmet Sullivan

A former Bush Administration Justice Department official responds to Judge Michael Luttig's critique of Judge Sullivan.

Yesterday I highlighted former judge Michael Luttig's critique of Judge Emmet Sullivan's handling of the Department of Justice's motion to dismiss the charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Stuart Gerson, who served as Assistant Attorney General in the George H.W. Bush Administration and briefly as Acting Attorney General, has a response to Luttig's op-ed in today's Washington Post. Here's a taste:

Luttig argues in his op-ed that the appeals court should step in to replace the advisory counsel that Sullivan selected to argue against the motion to dismiss, block the receipt of briefs from friends of the court (including one in which I participated), and name a new trial court judge to oversee the case. With due respect, he is wrong on all counts. . . .

This would be unwarranted, unfair and an inefficient use of judicial resources. Sullivan has overseen the Flynn case, has accepted his guilty plea and is well-versed in the facts. He has done nothing improper in dealing with the extraordinary move by the government, at the 11th hour, to abandon its own case. He is an independent thinker who has stood up to the Justice Department before, most notably in using an outside counsel to uncover the tarnished prosecution of the late Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska.) In this situation, that is an asset, not a demerit.

Sullivan's concern about the gravity and complexity of the issue before him is understandable, as is his effort to establish mechanisms to help ensure that he has the benefit of a competing view now that the government has aligned itself with the defense's effort to end the case. The D.C. Circuit should let him proceed.

 

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. AustinRoth
    May.27.2020 at 2:21 pm

    One Deep State actor coming to the defense of another Swamp Creature.

    1. Sarcastr0
      May.27.2020 at 2:24 pm

      Don’t knee-jerk so hard, you’ll break something.

      He is an independent thinker who has stood up to the Justice Department before, most notably in using an outside counsel to uncover the tarnished prosecution of the late Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska.

      1. Dr. Ed
        May.27.2020 at 2:34 pm

        And was first appointed ti the Bench by Reagan — which is why none of this makes sense — except he *is* 71 years old and intellect can fade at that age.

        If there is Circuit precedent he is violating, and it appears there is — there is no excuse.

        1. Bob from Ohio
          May.27.2020 at 2:39 pm

          DC courts are so called “merit” selection courts, there is a commission of Democrats that forwards 3 nominations.

          So the fact that Reagan may have appointed the least bad choice in Sullivan is meaningless. Clinton made him a federal judge.

      2. Bob from Ohio
        May.27.2020 at 2:34 pm

        The Justice Department moved to dismiss the prosecution. Sullivan was just grandstanding.

        Hmm, that sounds familiar.

  2. Armchair Lawyer
    May.27.2020 at 2:40 pm

    The answer here is simple.

    A judge should recuse themselves not only when they are biased, but even when the appearance of potential bias is present. Section 455, captioned “Disqualification of justice, judge, or magistrate judge”, provides that a federal judge “shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned”

    That threshhold has undoubtedly been met. There is no reasonable argument to be made that Sullivan’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

  3. KevinP
    May.27.2020 at 2:41 pm

    He is an independent thinker who has stood up to the Justice Department before, most notably in using an outside counsel to uncover the tarnished prosecution of the late Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska.)

    During the trial, Sullivan blocked defense motions about prosecutorial misconduct, allowing Sen. Stevens to be convicted and lose his re-election bid a few days later.

    After the election was safely in the bag, Sullivan generously preened about prosecutorial misconduct and eventually vacated Stevens’ conviction. But none of the prosecutors actually suffered any legal consequences.

  4. KevinP
    May.27.2020 at 2:43 pm

    …has a response to Luttig’s op-ed in today’s Washington Post.

    Doesn’t the Washington Post have a conflict of interest? They allowed themselves to be the useful idiots in leaking the Flynn non-story and spinning it to be sinister. Their original reporter thought it was no big deal – why shouldn’t the incoming NSA be speaking to the Russian ambassador? So the leak was passed along to David Ignatius to manage.

    Perhaps the Washington Post should consider recusing itself from coverage of this story, since it has been an active participant?

  5. Joe_dallas
    May.27.2020 at 2:46 pm

    “He is an independent thinker who has stood up to the Justice Department before, most notably in using an outside counsel to uncover the tarnished prosecution of the late Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska.) In this situation, that is an asset, not a demerit.”

    Like the Stevens case – we have a tarnished prosecution of conducted by the FBI. Yet sullivan is taking the opposite approach.

    Instead of seeking an unbiased independent counsel to investigate, sullivan chose a person who had just a few days before written an oped in the Washington post condemning the DOJ’s dismissal of the charge. Normally such a obvious bias would warrant a reclusal instead of acceptance

  6. ThePublius
    May.27.2020 at 2:48 pm

    Stuart Gerson is one of the signatories of a letter calling for Barr’s resignation over this case.

    The letter says If anyone else who is not a friend of the president “were to lie to federal investigators in the course of a properly predicated counterintelligence investigation, and admit we did so under oath, we could be prosecuted.”

    Well, thanks to the release of documents in the last few weeks we know that the investigation was not properly predicated. Yet, Gerson persists. He is an unprincipled hack.

    Gerson’s editorial is entitled “Judge Sullivan is handling the Flynn case just fine.” Well, William Barr is handling the DoJ just fine, thank you. See you in court.

