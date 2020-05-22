Video Based on My New Book "Free to Move: Foot Voting and Political Freedom"

The Institute for Humane Studies has posted a video based on my new book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom. The video was excerpted from an interview I did for IHS about the book.

I am grateful to IHS for producing the video, and for all their great work over the years helping students and academics interested in classical liberalism. I owe IHS a particularly great debt because I met my future wife at an IHS event back in 2008!

I have also done three other recent interviews about Free to Move, with publicly available audio or video:

1. Video of my interview with political commentator Amy Peikoff is available here.

2. Audio of my interview with immigration lawyer Nathan Brown here.

3. Audio of a radio interview I did about the book with libertarian talk radio host Bob Zadek is available here.

Between them, the four interviews cover a wide range of issues, and possible objections to the thesis of the book. I will post more material about the book and its themes next week.

In the meantime, Free to Move is now finally available in both hard copy and Kindle/e-book versions on Amazon, after a delay caused by the Coronavirus crisis and the accompanying shutdown of the Oxford University Press warehouse. I have pledged to donate 50%of all royalties to charities benefiting refugees.