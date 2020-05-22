Hong Kong

A Huge Blow to Hongkongers' Freedoms

New legislation proposed in Beijing signals the likely end of the "one country, two systems" policy that has allowed Hong Kong to flourish.

(Joseph Chan, Unsplash)

China's Communist Party signaled yesterday that it plans to increase Beijing's control over Hong Kong, effectively dismantling the "one country, two systems" policy that was supposed to remain in place until 2047. 

Under the auspices of national security, China's National People's Congress intends to impose a law next week that will crack down on anti-government action, including the protests that started last June and have only subsided due to the COVID-19 outbreak. After a private meeting where the new legislation was discussed, some participants said the move is retribution for the protests, which started as a reaction to a now-withdrawn extradition bill but quickly became a broader movement against mainland China's control over Hong Kong.

The law will target "secession, subversion of state power, foreign interference and terrorism," one person at the meeting—Stanley Ng, a Hong Kong deputy to the National People's Congress—told The Washington Post

The new legislation would be a major step toward dismantling the current system, under which Beijing allows Hong Kong more political autonomy and personal freedoms than the mainland endures. The premature dismissal of "one country, two systems" would be a huge turning point in Beijing–Hong Kong relations. As I wrote in the January Reason

Save for four years of occupation by Japan during World War II, Hong Kong was a British territory from 1841 to 1997. Its political culture is distinctly British, in that Hong Kong has clear due process rights, quasi-democratic representation, and a healthy respect for civil liberties. In 1997, when the U.K. gave the island back to China, it stipulated that Beijing needed to preserve Hong Kong's political culture under a "one country, two systems" model. The agreement says China must allow Hong Kong to maintain its system of semi-autonomy through 2047.

Privately operated newspapers in Hong Kong run scathing critiques of politicians without political reprisal. This does not happen in Shenzhen. While mainland China claims to have freedom of association and expression, it also has vague anti-subversion laws that let the authorities target dissidents.

If Beijing gets its way—and it almost certainly will—the semi-autonomous territory will become much more like mainland China, and far sooner than anticipated. Hong Kong dissidents will probably respond to Beijing's heavy-handed move with another round of demonstrations, but it's unclear how those protests will proceed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing rules.

After news of the legislation broke yesterday, Bloomberg reports Hongkongers rushed Apple's Hong Kong app store and started downloading virtual private networks in droves. These make a user's browsing activity private from would-be surveillants, and they can help a person access websites that are censored in certain areas—another sign that residents of Hong Kong rightly fear fast-encroaching expanded Chinese rule and won't surrender their freedoms without a fight.

For more on Hong Kong's fight for freedom, watch this:

Liz Wolfe is a staff editor at Reason.

  1. Geraje Guzba
    May.22.2020 at 3:02 pm

    Nothing that cannot be solved by more free trade.

  2. Homple
    May.22.2020 at 3:21 pm

    News from 1997.

  3. Nonstopdrivel
    May.22.2020 at 3:26 pm

    Good thing that guy in the thumbnail isn’t white; otherwise he’d be accused of rendering a Nazi salute.

  4. Ken Shultz
    May.22.2020 at 3:27 pm

    It isn’t about the way will Hong Kong will be going forward. It’s about China’s export driven economy collapsing in the wake of COVID-19 as western economies go into recession and western consumers stop buying, and Emperor Xi looking to nip revolution in the bud by making a Tienanmen square type example of Hong Kong.

    Just before the Tienanmen Square Massacre, there was this moment when the Chinese government came in and pulled the plug on the satellite transmitter that was sending all the major news broadcasts’ signals to the rest of the world. I think it was Dan Rather, as I remember, trying to argue with the officials pulling the plug that it was a breech of international standards. Once they’re , that’s when the real breech of international standards started.

    This is like one of those moments. The questions isn’t whether “one country, two systems” will be the same going forward. The question is whether the people of mainland China will start protesting en mass after China makes an example of Hong Kong. The anniversary of the Tienanmen Square Massacre is on June 4, and now that COVID-19 is receding, I’d guess China is likely to make a massive show of force against the protesters who are sure to show up then. That’s probably why they’re doing this now.

    Watch to see what happens at the universities in Beijing in reaction. I remember when the USSR dissolved so quickly. We could hardly believe our eyes. Calling it unexpected was an understatement.

